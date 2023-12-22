Mammoth Sandwiches
- Cro Magnon$14.00
ham, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, giardiniera, italian dressing
- Moa$14.00
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, sriracha aioli
- Neanderthal$12.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, aioli
- Nessie$13.00
tuna salad with red onion & capers, soft boiled egg, toasted garlic, arugula
- Paleolithic$12.00
smoked tofu, pickled carrots, daikon, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro, sriracha aioli
- Predator$14.00
smoked chicken thigh, bacon, swiss, roasted red peppers, arugula, caper aioli
- Sabertooth$14.00
pulled pork, ham, charred onions, swiss cheese, pickles, dijon, aioli
- Smokey the Pig$14.00
pulled pork, coleslaw and house made bbq sauce
- Stonehenge$13.00
smoked turkey, cranberry jam, basil, cream cheese, aioli
- Taurus$14.00
braised brisket with cherry peppers & onions, pepper jack, arugula, aioli
- Sandwich special$13.00
Egg salad, red onions, roasted beets, shredded carrots, arugula
Mammoth Salads
- Cro-Magnon Salad$14.00
ham, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, giardiniera, on greens
- Neanderthal Salad$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions on greens
- Nessie Salad$13.00
tuna salad with red onion & caper, soft boiled egg, toasted garlic on greens
- Stonehenge Salad$13.00
smoked turkey, cranberry jam, basil, cream cheese on greens
- Moa Salad$14.00
smoked turkey, pepper jack, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, on greens
- Paleolithic Salad$12.00
smoked tofu, pickled carrot, daikon, jalapeno, cucumber, cilantro on greens. also available with smoked jackfruit or pulled pork!
- Predator Salad$14.00
smoked chicken thigh, bacon, swiss, roasted red peppers on greens
- Smokey the Pig Salad$14.00
smoked pork with coleslaw and house made bbq sauce on greens. also available vegetarian w/ smoked jackfruit!
- Saber-tooth Salad$14.00
bitterroot pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, charred onions, pickles, on greens. vegetarian option available with smoked jackfruit!
- House Salad$11.00
Marinated chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onions, feta, greens
- Salad special$13.00
Egg salad, roasted beets, red onion, shredded carrots on a bed of greens
Sides
NA Beverages
Beer & Wine
- Draft Beer$8.00
*IN HOUSE ONLY* Choose from our rotating: Pilsner, IPA, Hazy IPA, 9oz Sour, Hard Cider, or Hard Seltzer. Ask your server for details!
- Stoup Can$7.00
German style Pilsner from Ballard
- Holy Mountain White Lodge Wit$7.00Out of stock
16oz can
- Rainier$4.00
Mountain fresh, mmmm :) 16oz can
- House White$9.00
*IN HOUSE ONLY*
- House Red$9.00
*IN HOUSE ONLY*
- House Rose$10.00
*IN HOUSE ONLY*
- House Prosecco$10.00
*IN HOUSE ONLY*
- Montucky Cold Snack$4.00