Mandalay Kitchen

Appetizer

Mandalay Garden Roll
$8.00

Rice paper wrapped with fried tofu, green leaf, cucumber, carrot, purple cabbage, mint, basil, served with sweet peanut sauce.

Egg Rolls (4 pcs)
$6.50

Fried wraps stuffed with bean thread noodles. Chicken or vegetarian option.

Kor Moo Yang (Pork Jowl)
$14.95

Grilled marinated pork jowl, served with jeaw dipping sauce.

Kluy Koong (Shrimp Rolls)
$12.95

Minced shrimps, ground pork, cilantro served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Banana Rolls (4 pcs)
$6.50

Crispy samosas, tofu, fried pakora (lightly battered mixed vegetables), onion fritter with chili sauce.

Chicken or Vegan Samosa (3 pcs)
$6.50

Burmese samosas, hand-wrapped and deep fried filled w/potato and curry spices. Served with our special housemade sauce.

Fried Chicken Wings
$11.95

Lightly battered and deep fried to perfection. Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Bu Thee Kyaw (Fried Gourd)
$8.00

Housemade lightly battered gourd tempura is a popular snack in Myanmar.

Tempura Shrimp (6 pcs)
$10.95

Lightly battered shrimp tempura.

Cream Cheese Wontons (6 pcs)
$6.95

Cream cheese wonton served with sweet and sour sauce.

Salad

Yangon Rainbow Salad

20 ingredient salad containing 3 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onion, chili, garlic, dried shrimp (or veg) and tamarind dressing.

Lahpet Thoke (Tea Leaf Salad)

A favorite dish in Burma. Mix of fermented tea leaves, crunchy textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds and roasted sesame mixed with lemon juice, tomatoes and fresh greens.

Papaya Salad (Thai or Essan Style)

Green shredded papaya salad served Thai or Lao style: Thai - sweet and light with peanuts / Lao - authentic with distinctive fish sauce flavor.

Yum Nam Khao Tod

Crumbled deep fried curry rice cake with cilantro, nam, green and red onions, inhouse seasoning topped with ginger and peanuts. Vegetarian option available upon request.

Namtok Kor Moo Yang

Grilled marinated pork jowl, red onion, mint, scallion, cilantro, roasted rice powder, chili powder, Thai chili dressing.

Ginger Salad
Mandalay Noodle Salad

Salad with vegetarian samosa, cabbage and cucumber in housemade dressing.

Khao Yum
Laab Chiang-Mai
Laab Essan (Cooked or Tartare)

Ground beef, rice powder, mint, green onions, cilantro, culantro, fish sauce.

Shrimp Salad

Noodle Soup

Kuay Teow Reua (Boat Noodle)

Rice noodles, slow cooked blood soup with choice of pork or beef slices and meatballs. Served with angel hair noodles. Beef additional 2.00.

Pho

Sliced Angus beef tendon, tripe and meatballs. Rice noodle in a bone stock broth with bean sprouts, onion, cilantro and basil.

Doo Dee Noodle

BBQ pork, pork meatball, fish ball, grounded pork with ground peanut.

Chilli Tom Yum

Spicy broth with BBQ pork, pork meatball, fish ball, grounded pork with ground peanut.

Mohinga
$10.95

Fish chowder with rice noodles, fish cake, boiled egg and split pea fritters.

Onh No Khao Swe

Chicken and coconut milk creamy soup with onions, eggs and topped with lemon and cilantro.

BBQ Pork Noodle
Nam Ya

Spicy

Stir-Fry

Pad See Ew Noodle

Flat noodles scrambled with eggs, black soy sauce and Chinese broccoli.

Pad Thai

Small rice noodle stir-fried with choice of protein, bean sprouts and topped with crushed peanuts and green onions.

Pad Krapow

Thai basil, bean sprouts, green and red pepper with housemade special sauce.

Curry

Thai Fried Rice
Knyaw Pumpkin Curry

Kabocha pumpkin, bell pepper and basil in a red curry.

Thai Red or Green Curry

Red or green curry paste, coconut milk, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, basil, kaffir leaf and krachai.

Massaman Curry

Southern Thailand’s most famous dish: Mansaman paste and potatoes.

Burmese Yangon Curry

Special

Khao Mun Gai Tod

Special steamed rice topped with tenderized fried chicken thighs with housemade sauce and a cup of chicken broth.

Khao Mun Gai

Special steamed rice topped with chicken served with housemade sauce and a cup of chicken broth.

Khao Ka Moo

Brazed five-spice pork, boiled eggs, Chinese broccoli, sour cream, mustard and broth.

Stir Fry Pork Rind Kapow

Thai basil, green and red pepper with curry paste.

Gaeng Pa (Jungle Curry)

Thai egg plant, bamboo, mushrooms, green beans, green pepper, bell pepper, baby corn, carrots and basil. Choice of protein.

Tom Yum Goong

Prawn, mushroom, Thai herb broth, coconut milk.

Stir Fried Water Spinach

*Seasonal* Sauteed water spinach with garlic.

Khao Moo Daeng

Marinated roasted pork, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, hard boiled egg, brown sesame gravy.

Desserts

Paluda
Knyaw Ice Salad

Drink Menu

Beverages

Sugar Cane Juice
Lemongrass Juice
Lemonade
Pink Milk
Mexican Coke
$3.00
Thai Tea
Burmese Tea
Soda
$1.00
Thai Coffee
Hot Tea
Basil Lemonade
Jarritos
Guarana Soda
Thai Fanta (Green)
Thai Fanta (Red)
Pelligrini Water
$2.00
Mexican Fanta
$3.00
Mexican Sprite
$3.00
Coconut Water
$2.00