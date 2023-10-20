Mandalay Kitchen
Appetizer
Rice paper wrapped with fried tofu, green leaf, cucumber, carrot, purple cabbage, mint, basil, served with sweet peanut sauce.
Fried wraps stuffed with bean thread noodles. Chicken or vegetarian option.
Grilled marinated pork jowl, served with jeaw dipping sauce.
Minced shrimps, ground pork, cilantro served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crispy samosas, tofu, fried pakora (lightly battered mixed vegetables), onion fritter with chili sauce.
Burmese samosas, hand-wrapped and deep fried filled w/potato and curry spices. Served with our special housemade sauce.
Lightly battered and deep fried to perfection. Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Housemade lightly battered gourd tempura is a popular snack in Myanmar.
Lightly battered shrimp tempura.
Cream cheese wonton served with sweet and sour sauce.
Salad
20 ingredient salad containing 3 types of noodles, green papaya, tofu, onion, chili, garlic, dried shrimp (or veg) and tamarind dressing.
A favorite dish in Burma. Mix of fermented tea leaves, crunchy textures from fried garlic, peanuts, sunflower seeds and roasted sesame mixed with lemon juice, tomatoes and fresh greens.
Green shredded papaya salad served Thai or Lao style: Thai - sweet and light with peanuts / Lao - authentic with distinctive fish sauce flavor.
Crumbled deep fried curry rice cake with cilantro, nam, green and red onions, inhouse seasoning topped with ginger and peanuts. Vegetarian option available upon request.
Grilled marinated pork jowl, red onion, mint, scallion, cilantro, roasted rice powder, chili powder, Thai chili dressing.
Salad with vegetarian samosa, cabbage and cucumber in housemade dressing.
Ground beef, rice powder, mint, green onions, cilantro, culantro, fish sauce.
Noodle Soup
Rice noodles, slow cooked blood soup with choice of pork or beef slices and meatballs. Served with angel hair noodles. Beef additional 2.00.
Sliced Angus beef tendon, tripe and meatballs. Rice noodle in a bone stock broth with bean sprouts, onion, cilantro and basil.
BBQ pork, pork meatball, fish ball, grounded pork with ground peanut.
Spicy broth with BBQ pork, pork meatball, fish ball, grounded pork with ground peanut.
Fish chowder with rice noodles, fish cake, boiled egg and split pea fritters.
Chicken and coconut milk creamy soup with onions, eggs and topped with lemon and cilantro.
Stir-Fry
Curry
Kabocha pumpkin, bell pepper and basil in a red curry.
Red or green curry paste, coconut milk, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, basil, kaffir leaf and krachai.
Southern Thailand’s most famous dish: Mansaman paste and potatoes.
Special
Special steamed rice topped with tenderized fried chicken thighs with housemade sauce and a cup of chicken broth.
Special steamed rice topped with chicken served with housemade sauce and a cup of chicken broth.
Brazed five-spice pork, boiled eggs, Chinese broccoli, sour cream, mustard and broth.
Thai basil, green and red pepper with curry paste.
Thai egg plant, bamboo, mushrooms, green beans, green pepper, bell pepper, baby corn, carrots and basil. Choice of protein.
Prawn, mushroom, Thai herb broth, coconut milk.
*Seasonal* Sauteed water spinach with garlic.
Marinated roasted pork, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, hard boiled egg, brown sesame gravy.