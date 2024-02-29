Frozen Seasonal Margarita

$100.00

Have you tried our seasonal Coconut Mint Margarita? This frozen features coconut puree, coconut water, and refreshing mint all packaged in a convenient gallon bag that can be easily stored in your freezer or refrigerator. Select one of our housemade salts to garnish your glass, pour and enjoy! A 1/2 Gallon serves 10 people one margarita each and a 1 Gallon serves 10 people two margaritas each.