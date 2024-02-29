Mandito’s Tex-Mex Katy
Food
Starters
- Small Chili Con Queso$6.00
Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato
- Large Chile Con Queso$9.00
Traditional cheese dip with green chiles and tomato
- Small Guacamole$9.00
Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice
- Large Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado mixed with onions, cilantro and fresh lime juice
- Nachos$12.00
Fresh-made corn tortilla chips topped with refried beans, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and your choice of meat, served with pickled jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream on the side
- Quesadilla$12.00
Homemade flour tortillas filled with mozzarella cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Ceviche$18.00
- Street Corn$5.00
- Chicharonnes$5.00
Soup & Salad
- Mandito's Wedge$12.00
Crisp iceberg, drizzled in spicy ranch, crumbled chorizo, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar cheese and crispy tortillas
- Tex-Mex Kale Caesar$15.00
Kale dressed with our signature spicy Caesar tossed with Cotija cheese and crispy tortilla and can be topped with choice of protein
- Tortilla Soup - Small$9.00
Light chicken broth with shredded chicken, diced tomatoes, corn and cheese, topped with tortilla strips and cilantro
- Tortilla Soup - Large$15.00
- Burrito Bowl$15.00
Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, white rice, black beans and your choice of meat, topped with sour cream and tortilla strips
- Salmon Bowl$26.00
Tex-Mex Classics
- Súper Grande Burrito$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, Mexican rice, twice refried beans and cheese, topped with chili con queso and pico de gallo
- Crispy Tacos$14.00
Three crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
- Beyond Crispy Tacos$18.00
Three crispy corn tortillas filled w/ beyond meat, topped with romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and cotija cheese
- Kale & Mushroom Tacos$15.00
Three corn tortillas filled w/ kale and mushroom mix, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese
- Baja Tacos$17.00
- Tostada$9.00
Lightly fried corn tortilla topped with twice refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheeses, and your choice of meat, filled with guacamole and sour cream
- Chicken Flautas$14.00
Two large corn tortillas rolled with chicken, lightly fried and filled with shredded lettuce, green salsa, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
- Tacos Al Carbon$15.00
Two homemade flour tortillas with your choice of meat, served with chili con queso, guacamole, mixed onions and cilantro
- Street Tacos$12.00
- Breakfast Tacos$12.00
- Carne Guisada$20.00
Enchiladas
- Cheese Enchiladas$12.00
Two corn tortillas rolled with cheddar cheese and topped with chili gravy sauce and cheddar cheese
- Beef Enchiladas$14.00
Two corn tortillas rolled with ground beef and topped with chili con queso
- Chicken Enchiladas$15.00
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and your choice of verde or ranchero sauce
- Enchilada Suizas$15.00
Two corn tortillas rolled with chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese, salsa verde and sour cream
- Spinach Enchiladas$15.00
Two corn tortillas rolled with sautéed spinach, topped with mozzarella cheese and creamy leek sauce
- Tres Hombres Enchiladas$17.00
One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy, one chicken enchilada topped with salsa verde and one ground beef enchilada topped with chili con queso
- Chicken Mole Enchiladas$18.00
Two corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken and topped with mozzarella cheese and mole sauce
Sizzling Platters
- Chicken Fajitas$22.00+
Our signature fajitas are served with grilled onions and peppers with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, our famous twice-refried beans, and Mexican rice
- Steak Fajitas$32.00+
Our signature fajitas are served with grilled onions and peppers with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, our famous twice-refried beans, and Mexican rice
- Shrimp Fajitas$27.00+
- Chicken and Steak Fajitas$27.00+
- Portobella Fajitas$20.00+
A vegetarian twist on our signature fajitas are served with grilled onions and peppers with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, vegan black beans, and Mexican rice
- Mixta (Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp)$32.00+
Our signature fajitas are served with grilled onions and peppers with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, our famous twice-refried beans, and Mexican rice.
- Carne Asada$36.00
Combinations
- El Zacarito$14.00
one bean and cheese tostada and one baja taco, served with choice of refried beans, vegan black beans, or charro beans and Mexican rice
- Alejandro's$14.00
One cheese enchilada, one crispy ground beef taco, one soft chicken fajita taco served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans, vegan black beans, or Charro beans.
- El Mateo$15.00
Four ground beef nachos and one steak fajita taco al carbon served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans, vegan black beans, or Charro beans.
- El Palacio$15.00
One ground beef tostada, one crispy ground beef taco and one chicken enchilada topped with salsa ranchera, served with pico de gallo and guacamole served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans, vegan black beans, or charro beans
- Lulu's$16.00
One cheese enchilada topped with chili gravy and two soft tacos with chicken fajita with chili con queso and pico de gallo served with Mexican rice and your choice of refried beans, vegan black beans or charro beans.
Sides
- Side of Tortillas$3.00
- Side of Beans$2.00
- Side of Rice$1.00
- Rice and Beans$4.00
- Baja Slaw$3.00
- Side Vegetables$3.00
- Side of Jalapenos$0.50
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Side of Guacamole$2.00
- Side Onion Chopped
- Side of Cheese$0.50
- Single Enchilada$7.00
- Single Taco$7.00
- Single Tostada$7.00
- Single Flauta$6.00
- Chile Torreado$2.00
- Butter
- French Fries$3.00
Desserts
- Tres Leches$13.00
Delicate sponge cake soaked with mandito’s signature tres leches
- Churros$9.00
Cajeta stuffed churros in cinnamon sugar with house made chocolate sauce
- Sopapillas$9.00
Crunchy and flaky sopapillas tossed in spicy cinnamon sugar served with honey
- Flan$12.00
Soft and smooth flan with whipped cream
- World Famous Banana Split$14.00
Classic banana split with a tex-mex twist
- Adult Sundae$3.00
- Birthday Sundae
Kids
- Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, served with mexican rice
- Kids Create Your Own Taco$9.00
Build-your-own taco plate with all the fixings for the taco you want
- Kids Nacho$9.00
Stacked chips covered in melted cheese and toppings in a kid’s portion
- Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Chicken tenders and french fries you can’t hate.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Tex-Mex Refrescas
Non-Alcoholic
- Jarritos de Fresca$5.00
- Jarritos de Limon$5.00
- Jarritos de Pina$5.00
- Mexican Coke$6.00
- Mexican Fanta$6.00
- Sidral Mundet Apple$5.00
- Sangria Senorial$5.00
- Topo Chico - 15.5 Oz$3.00
- Coke - 20 Oz$3.00
- Diet Coke - 20 Oz$3.00
- Coke Zero - 20 Oz$3.00
- Sprite - 20 Oz$3.00
- Dr. Pepper - 20 Oz$3.00
- Mr. Pibb - 20oz$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade - 20 Oz$3.00
- Fanta Orange - 20 Oz$3.00
- Smart Water - 20 Oz$3.00
- Gold Peak Tea - 20 Oz$3.00
Beer & Wine
Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Rosé & Sparkling
Catering: Fiesta Boxes To-Go
Fiesta Boxes for 8-10
- Appetizer Fiesta Box$85.00
The ultimate party starter with 24 individually crafted nachos, and 18 quesadillas all served up with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, salsa roja, and of course a giant bag of the best chips in Tex-Mex and chili con queso to top it all off. Choose up to two kinds of nachos, and three kinds of quesadillas. Combine this with any of our entrée boxes for a feast deserving of a queen!
- Enchilada Fiesta Box$90.00
22 hot and delicious enchiladas just the way you want them and served with our famous twice refried beans, vegetarian Mexican Rice, a side of pico de gallo and chili con queso. Choose up to two kinds of enchiladas to make everyone happy!
- Taco Fiesta Box$90.00
Let everyone build their own tacos—we give you picadillo, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese, our famous twice-refried beans, vegetarian Mexican rice, and 25 housemade crispy taco shells. Dinner for 10 has never been easier or more fun!
- Fajita Fiesta Box$150.00
The iconic Tex-Mex Fiesta Box that will satisfy everyone and keep them coming back for more! Choose 3lbs of any meat of your choice, Beyond Beef, or portobello served with 3 dozen homemade flour tortillas, our famous twice refried beans, vegetarian Mexican rice, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Trust us, everyone will thank you!
- Super Grande Burrito Fiesta Box$120.00
Not your average burrito-this fiesta box is perfect to feed the whole football team with 10 big-as-your-face burritos packed with picadillo, vegetarian Mexican rice, our famous twice refried beans and sides of guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and of course queso.
- World-Famous Burrito Bowl Fiesta Box$120.00
The Burrito Bowl that started it all—this Mandito’s Tex-Mex classic is one of our most popular menu items. Make your fiesta even more fun by letting everyone build their perfect burrito bowl with avocado slices, sour cream, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, vegan black beans, shredded cheddar, corn, vegetarian Mexican rice your choice of picadillo, chicken, steak, shrimp, Beyond Beef, or portobello and dressing.
Margaritas by the Gallon
- House Margarita$120.00
Our signature made-to-order Margaritas with fresh lime juice squeezed daily packaged in a convenient gallon bag that can be stored in your freezer or refrigerator. Select one of our housemade salts to garnish your glass, pour over ice and enjoy! A 1/2 Gallon serves 12 people one margarita each and a 1 Gallon serves 12 people two margaritas each.
- Frozen House Margarita$100.00
Our signature frozen Margaritas that will make even the hottest day tolerable packaged in a convenient gallon bag that can be stored in your freezer or refrigerator. Select one of our housemade salts to garnish your glass, pour and enjoy! A 1/2 Gallon serves 10 people one margarita each and a 1 Gallon serves 10 people two margaritas each.
- Frozen Seasonal Margarita$100.00
Have you tried our seasonal Coconut Mint Margarita? This frozen features coconut puree, coconut water, and refreshing mint all packaged in a convenient gallon bag that can be easily stored in your freezer or refrigerator. Select one of our housemade salts to garnish your glass, pour and enjoy! A 1/2 Gallon serves 10 people one margarita each and a 1 Gallon serves 10 people two margaritas each.
Catering Sides
- Guacamole - Pint$18.00
- Guacamole - Quart$30.00
- Chili Con Queso - Pint$15.00
- Chili Con Queso - Quart$24.00
- Refried Beans - Pint$15.00
- Refried Beans - Quart$25.00
- Mexican Rice - Pint$8.00
- Mexican Rice - Quart$13.00
- Red Salsa - Pint$10.00
- Red Salsa - Quart$18.00
- Green Salsa - Pint$10.00
- Green Salsa - Quart$18.00
- Pico De Gallo - Pint$12.00
- Pico De Gallo - Quart$20.00
- Sour Cream - Pint$6.00
- Sour Cream - Quart$10.00
- Flour Tortillas - Dozen$12.00
- Corn Tortillas - Dozen$12.00
Beverages To-Go
- Coke - 20 Oz$3.00
- Coke - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Coke Zero - 20 Oz$3.00
- Coke Zero - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Dr. Pepper - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Diet Coke - 20 Oz$3.00
- Diet Coke - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade - 20 Oz$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Sprite - 20 Oz$3.00
- Sprite - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Fanta Orange - 20 Oz$3.00
- Fanta Orange - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Topo Chico - 15.5 Oz$3.00
- Topo Chico - 6 Pack/15.5 Oz$15.00
- Smart Water - 20 Oz$3.00
- Smart Water - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Gold Peak Tea - 20 Oz$3.00
- Gold Peak Tea - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Strawberry Agua Fresca - 20 Oz$3.00
- Strawberry Agua Fresca - 6/Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Hibiscus Agua Fresca - 20 Oz$3.00
- Hibiscus Agua Fresca - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00
- Mango Agua Fresca - 20 Oz$3.00
- Mango Agua Fresca - 6 Pack/20 Oz$15.00