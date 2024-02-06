Manfredo's Stuffed Meatballs
Manfredos
- Fresh Basil & Mozzarella Stuffed Meatball (Gluten Free)$7.99
WE RECOMMEND: Marinara, Linguine and Parmesan Cheese Two Scratch Made Meatballs - Filled with Fresh Basil and Mozzarella and seasoned to perfection with a delicious ooey gooey inside!
- French Onion Stuffed Meatball (Gluten Free)$7.99
WE RECOMMEND: Marsala Sauce, Mashed Potatoes and Crunchy French Onions Two Scratch Made Meatballs - Filled with caramelized onion, Swiss and Mozzarella cheese and seasoned to perfection!
- Bacon Cheeseburger Stuffed Meatball (Gluten Free)$7.99
WE RECOMMEND: On sliders buns with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Two Scratch Made Meatballs- filled with all the flavors of a classic cheeseburger, including a hint of pickle!
- Surf & Turf Stuffed Meatball (Gluten Free)$8.99
WE RECOMMEND: with Lobster Sherry Sauce, Mac 'n' Cheese and Cotija Cheese Two Scratch Made Meatballs -filled with a Lobster, Mozzarella filling seasoned to a perfect taste of the sea shore!
- Manfredo's Classic Italian Meatball (Not Stuffed)$7.99
WE RECOMMEND: with our scratch made Pink Sauce, Sharp Provolone Cheese over Linguine Two Italian Meatballs prepared with a perfect blend of beef, pork and seasoning to ensure that homemade taste.
- Vegan Meatless Meatballs (Gluten Free, Vegan)$7.99
WE RECOMMEND: with our Gluten Free/Vegan Spaghetti and Marinara Sauce Two plant - based meatballs most closely resembles the flavors of an Italian- American meatball. But - no meat and vegan certified.
- Three Cheese Mac$3.99
Oohy Goohy Goodness! Our scratch made cheese blend baked with a shell pasta is a true treat to even the strongest mac critic!
- Beef Short Rib Mac$5.99
Our three cheese mac topped with tender short rib, onion crisps and a sweet bourbon glaze.
- Chesapeake Mac$5.99
Our three cheese mac topped with crab meat, fresh shaved Parmesan and Old Bay crumble.
- Bacon Cheddar Mac$4.99
Our three cheese mac topped with hickory maple bacon and fresh scallion.
- Peanut Butter Cup Cookie$2.99
Just like our dogs- GO BIG OR GO HOME! These colossal fresh baked cookies are made with all Hershey's chocolate...
- Hershey's Smore's Cookie$2.99
Just like our dogs- GO BIG OR GO HOME! These colossal fresh baked cookies are made with all Hershey's chocolate...
- Hershey's Triple Chocolate Cookie$2.99
Just like our dogs- GO BIG OR GO HOME! These colossal fresh baked cookies are made with all Hershey's chocolate...
- Chocolate Mousse Dessert$3.99
- Tiramisu Dessert Cup$3.99
- Limoncello Dessert Cup$3.99
- Toasted Almond Dessert Cup$3.99
- Coke$1.99
12oz Can
- Diet Coke$1.99
12 oz can
- Sprite$1.99
12 oz can
- Water Bottle$1.99
16 oz bottle