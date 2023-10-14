Mangos and Marley - Coastal Cafe 506 Main Street
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Pico & Guac
Tortilla chips with house made pico de gallo and guacamole
Mango & Black Bean Tostadas
Crispy grilled tortillas, layered with guacamole, topped with fresh diced mango, black beans, and a sprinkle of toasted coconut
Crab Cakes
Two baked crabcakes, served on our Spicy Mango Mayo and topped with a fresh mango salsa.
Black Bean Hummus
ground chipotle pepper black bean hummus served with tortilla chips (v) (gf)
Fish Spread
Made with locally caught AmberJack and served with tortilla chips
Salads
Mamasita Salad
rilled chicken, chopped romaine, crispy tortilla strips, grape tomatoes, craisins, red onions, cucumber, feta, and , tossed in our house made Mango Vinaigrette.
Tropicobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, mango, egg, and house made cilantro lime ranch
Main St Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced mango, cucumber, avocado, red bell, tortilla strips, house made mango lime dressing
You Got That Beet, Salad
Roasted, pickled beets, fresh grapefruit slices, avocado, pistachios, Hot Honey, and a sprinkle of feta.
Bowls
Cuban Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime ranch drizzle
Bahama Bowl
Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken, mango chunks, red bell pepper, coconut sprinkle and a lime wedge
Fire Roasted Bowl
grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, fire roasted corn, feta, roasted jalapeños, drizzled with spicy ranch and topped with chili lime seasoning
Mac Daddy Salmon Bowl
jerk seasoned salmon on top of cilantro lime rice, black beans, avocado, pickled onions, and drizzled with a mango coconut sauce. *limited quantities per day.
Harvest Bowl
Grilled Chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted blend of root veggies, dried cranberries, and a pumpkin tahini drizzle.
Handhelds
Quesadilla
Option of chicken or steak, filled with cheese and grilled onions. Served with pico and a side of Avocado ranch
Jerk Wrap
Dry rubbed jerk chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, organic mango, coconut and a jerk lime ranch sauce in a grilled wrap tortilla. Served with a jerk bbq sauce on the side
Coastal Turkey Avocado Sandwich
Thin sliced turkey, tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, spicy mango mayo, served on pressed cuban bread
Fire Roasted Quesadilla
Cuba, Cuba
the cuban classic, ropa vieja added to cuban bread, topped with cheese, pickled onions and garnishes with cilantro
Ropa Nueva
Shredded steak on cuban bread, topped with cheddar, grilled onions and house made cilantro chimichurri
Island Chicken
Mojo marinated chicken with spicy mango mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado. Served on Cuban Bread or as a Wrap.
Teddy's Hot Chicken
Spicy grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, pickles, tomato and spicy ranch on pressed Cuban bread
Cuban Grilled Cheese
3 cheese grilled cheese on our fresh pressed cuban bread
Fall in Love Chicken Salad
Chicken salad made with green apples, dried cranberries, Curry and Chili seasonings, served open faced on toasted Cuban Bread, with Tomato, avocado.