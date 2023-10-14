Popular Items

Beverage

Fountain Drink

Water cup

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr.Pibb

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

Mango Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Food

Appetizers

Chips & Pico & Guac

$9.00

Tortilla chips with house made pico de gallo and guacamole

Mango & Black Bean Tostadas

$12.00

Crispy grilled tortillas, layered with guacamole, topped with fresh diced mango, black beans, and a sprinkle of toasted coconut

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Two baked crabcakes, served on our Spicy Mango Mayo and topped with a fresh mango salsa.

Black Bean Hummus

$7.00

ground chipotle pepper black bean hummus served with tortilla chips (v) (gf)

Fish Spread

$9.00Out of stock

Made with locally caught AmberJack and served with tortilla chips

Salads

Mamasita Salad

$15.00

rilled chicken, chopped romaine, crispy tortilla strips, grape tomatoes, craisins, red onions, cucumber, feta, and , tossed in our house made Mango Vinaigrette.

Tropicobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, red onion, mango, egg, and house made cilantro lime ranch

Main St Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, diced mango, cucumber, avocado, red bell, tortilla strips, house made mango lime dressing

You Got That Beet, Salad

$13.00

Roasted, pickled beets, fresh grapefruit slices, avocado, pistachios, Hot Honey, and a sprinkle of feta.

Bowls

Cuban Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken, avocado, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime ranch drizzle

Bahama Bowl

$15.00

Cilantro lime rice, black beans, grilled chicken, mango chunks, red bell pepper, coconut sprinkle and a lime wedge

Fire Roasted Bowl

$15.00

grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, fire roasted corn, feta, roasted jalapeños, drizzled with spicy ranch and topped with chili lime seasoning

Mac Daddy Salmon Bowl

$19.00

jerk seasoned salmon on top of cilantro lime rice, black beans, avocado, pickled onions, and drizzled with a mango coconut sauce. *limited quantities per day.

Harvest Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted blend of root veggies, dried cranberries, and a pumpkin tahini drizzle.

Plate

The Abuela OT

$15.00

Ropa Vieja Platter- shredded beef in Cuban red sauce. Served with rice and black beans.

Crab Cake Meal

$15.00

Handhelds

Quesadilla

$14.00

Option of chicken or steak, filled with cheese and grilled onions. Served with pico and a side of Avocado ranch

Jerk Wrap

$14.00

Dry rubbed jerk chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, organic mango, coconut and a jerk lime ranch sauce in a grilled wrap tortilla. Served with a jerk bbq sauce on the side

Coastal Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Thin sliced turkey, tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, spicy mango mayo, served on pressed cuban bread

Fire Roasted Quesadilla

$15.00

Cuba, Cuba

$15.00

the cuban classic, ropa vieja added to cuban bread, topped with cheese, pickled onions and garnishes with cilantro

Ropa Nueva

$15.00

Shredded steak on cuban bread, topped with cheddar, grilled onions and house made cilantro chimichurri

Island Chicken

$14.00

Mojo marinated chicken with spicy mango mayo, lettuce, tomato, avocado. Served on Cuban Bread or as a Wrap.

Teddy's Hot Chicken

$14.00

Spicy grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, pickles, tomato and spicy ranch on pressed Cuban bread

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$11.00

3 cheese grilled cheese on our fresh pressed cuban bread

Fall in Love Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken salad made with green apples, dried cranberries, Curry and Chili seasonings, served open faced on toasted Cuban Bread, with Tomato, avocado.

Sides

Catu's Cuban Black Beans

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad

$3.00

Kettle Chips- Original

$2.00

Fire Roasted Corn

$3.00

Fire Roasted Corn with poblano peppers garnished with a chili lime seasoning and feta cheese.

Soup

$3.00Out of stock

Dessert

Salted Caramel Brownie with Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Brownie Only

$4.00

Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Add-Ons

ADD AHI TUNA

$6.00

ADD CRAB CAKE

$7.00

ADD SHRIMP

$6.00

ADD CHICKEN

$5.00

ADD BEEF

$5.00

ADD SALMON

$9.00

ADD CHEDDAR

$1.00

ADD SWISS

$1.00

ADD AMERICAN

$1.00

ADD AVOCADO

$1.50

ADD CUCUMBER

$0.25

ADD TOMATO

$0.25

ADD EGG

$1.00

ADD GRILLED ONION

$1.00

ADD MANGO

$1.00

ADD RED BELL PEPPER

$0.50

ADD RED ONION

$0.25

ADD SMALL SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$1.50

ADD LARGE SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$3.00

ADD SIDE OF PICO

$0.75

ADD DRESSING

$0.50

SIDE OF CUBAN BREAD

$2.00

Gluten-Free Order

Allergy- USE CAUTION

SIDE OF TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

Kiddos

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

with side & drink

Kids Chicken

$7.00

with side & drink

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.00

Merchandise

T-Shirts

Mangos & Marley: Peach T - Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Mangos & Marley: Turquoise T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Mangos & Marley: Hoodie

$35.00Out of stock

Hats

Stickers

Mangos & Marley Sticker

$1.00