Mango's Bar & Grill
FOOD
Appetizers
- 1# Shrimp
1 Pound of Peel and Eat Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce.$22.00
- 1/2# Shrimp
1/2 Pound of Peel and Eat Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce.$12.00
- Basket of Sea Salt Fries$7.00
- Boneless Wings
Gluten Free Boneless Chicken Wings. Tossed in a choice of Habanero Hot, Mild, Sweet BBQ, or Teriyaki, with Cucumbers and Ranch or Blue Cheese.$14.00
- Chili Cheese Fries
A basket of Sea Salt Fries covered in Chili and Nacho Cheese$10.00
- Crab Cake Appetizer
A jumbo lump crab cake served with Remoulade sauce$19.00
- Fried Reuben Springrolls
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese & Sauerkraut Wrapped in a Crispy Fried Wrapper and served with Russian dressing$13.50
- Jumbo Chicken Wings
Jumbo Bone-In Chicken Wings Tossed in a choice of Habanero Hot, Mild, Sweet BBQ, or Teriyaki, with Cucumbers and Ranch or Blue Cheese.$14.00
- Nachos
Tortilla Chips, Chili & Nacho Cheese, topped with Mango Salsa, Lettuce, Tomato, and Sour Cream.$13.50
- Onion Petals Basket
Lightly Breaded and Fried Crispy Onion Petals served with Chipotle Ranch for dipping.$9.50
- Pepper Crusted Seared Tuna
Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna seared Rare, with Jicama Slaw & Topped with Wasabi Cream Sauce$16.00
- Extra Dressings and Sauces$0.75
- Extra Pickle$0.45
Salads
- House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Craisins, and Croutons. Add Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Mahi for an additional charge.$7.00
- Candied Walnut & Mandarin Orange Salad
Spring Mix, Candied Walnuts, Mandarin Orange, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, and Craisins.$11.25
- Tuna Nicoise Salad$21.00
Soups
Sandwiches, Burgers, Tacos
- Bacon Cheeseburger
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with choice of Cheese and bacon on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side.$11.00
- Big Dam Burger
Two ⅓ pound ground Sirloin Burgers, topped with Cheddar & American Cheese, Fried Egg, Bacon, Frizzled Onion, Jalapeno, and Chipotle Mayo on a brioche bun. Served with Sea Salt Fries, lettuce, tomato on the side.$19.25
- Bison Burger
Crispy Pork Belly on top of a Bison Burger with Jicama and Korean BBQ glaze, on a Hawaiian Bun. Served with Tortilla Chips$16.00
- Cajun burger
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with frizz onions, jalapeno, hot sauce and cheddar cheese . Served with lettuce, tomato$11.25
- Capri Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Spinach, Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Mayo on a Brioche Bun with Tortilla Chips and Pickle Spear$10.25
- Cheese burger
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with choice of Cheese on a Brioche Bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side.$9.50
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Spinach, Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Mayo on a Brioche Bun with Tortilla Chips and Pickle Spear$10.75
- Crab Cake BLT
Lump Crab Cake served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Remoulade Sauce and Pickle Spear$21.50
- Hamburger
⅓ pound ground Sirloin on a Brioche Bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side.$9.00
- Hawaiian burger
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with ham, grilled pineapple, frizz onions, and teriyaki sauce . Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion.$11.75
- Mahi Tacos
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Blackened Mahi- Mahi, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.$15.00
- Mango Burger
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg and Chipotle Mayo. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion on the side.$12.25
- Shrimp Tacos
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Panko Crusted Fried Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.$15.00
- Texas Burger
⅓ pound ground Sirloin, topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, and Frizzled Onion .. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on the side.$11.25
- Tuna Tacos
3 Flour Tortillas filled with Black Pepper Crusted and Seared Rare Ahi Tuna, Red Cabbage, Jicama Slaw, topped with Wasabi Cream. Served with Tortilla Chips and Mango Salsa.$20.00
- Turkey Burger
1/3 Pound Turkey Burger topped with Apple, Cranberry Mayo, & Havarti Cheese with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickle Spears, on a Brioche Bun. Served with Tortilla Chips$10.25
- Turkey Wrap
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast with lettuce, bacon, tomato, american cheese, pesto mayo.$10.25
Entrees
- 1# Crab Legs
1 Pound of Alaskan Snow Crab Legs served with Drawn Butter with French Fries.$38.00
- Crab Cake Entree
2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with Remoulade Sauce, and choice of two sides.$38.00
- Fried Shrimp & French Fries
Crispy Fried Jumbo Butterfly Shrimp with Sea Salt French Fries, Jicama Slaw, & Homemade Cocktail Sauce$16.50
- Korean BBQ Pork Ribeye
8 oz Pork Ribeye glazed with a sweet and spicy Korea BBQ sauce with Caramelized Onions, Jicama, and choice of two sides.$26.00
- Pan Seared Trout
6 – 8 oz Pan Seared Trout topped with Basil Pesto served with Oven Roasted Tomatoes, and choice of two sides.$26.00
- Smothered Chicken
Two Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Mushrooms, Onions, Bacon & Covered with Cheddar Cheese. Choose two side dishes$17.50
Sides
- Side Asparagus$4.25
- Side Butternut Squash$4.25
- Side Green Beans$3.75
- Side of Jicama Slaw
Shredded Jicama and Carrots lightly seasoned with Rice Wine Vinegar. With flavors similar to a Granny Smith Apple.$3.00
- Side of Onion Petals
Crispy fried Onion Petals with Chipotle Ranch for Dipping.$2.25
- Side of Sea Salt French Fries$2.25
- Side of Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Side Smashed Potato$4.25
- Side Spinach & Mushrooms$4.00
- Extra Dressings and Sauces$0.75
Kids
- Corn Dog Nuggets
Corn bread covered mini hot dogs with Tortilla Chips or Fruit.$7.00
- Kid Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast served with Fruit or Tortilla Chips$7.00
- Kids Fried Shrimp
6 Jumbo Butterflied Fried Shrimp served with Tortilla Chips or Fruit.$8.00
- Kids Chicken Bites
6 Gluten Free Chicken Bites served with dipping sauce and Tortilla Chips or Fruit$7.00
- Kids Cheese Pizza
A personal pan cheese pizza with Tortilla Chips or Fruit.$7.00