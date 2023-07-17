Food

Salads

Build Your Own Salad (Online)

$11.99

Now our famous salad bar is available online! Make YOUR salad the way YOU like it!

Cajun Chicken Salad

$11.99

A mix of all the greens, cajun chicken, artichoke, bacon, Romano cheese, tomato, green onions and jalapeños. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Romano cheese and croutons. Served with creamy caesar dressing.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado spread, green onions and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Salad (Vegetarian)

$11.99

Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Cucumber with Side of Greek Dressing.

House Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, cucumbers, and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad (Online)

$6.25

Paninis

Cajun Chicken Panini

$9.25

Our homemade Cajun chicken mix, pepper jack cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce

Chicken Calabrese Panini

$9.25

Grilled chicken, pesto mayo, tomato, roasted peppers and provolone cheese. ***Contains Nuts***

Chicken Parm Panini

$9.25

Breaded, lightly fried chicken mixed with parmesan cheese, spices and homemade tomato basil sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.

Chicken Salad Melt Panini

$9.25

Our homemade chicken salad, bacon and cheddar cheese, served hot on a panini. ***Contains Walnuts***

Steak & Cheese Panini

$9.25

Marinated steak, peppers, onions, mushroom, mayo and white American cheese.

Tuna Melt Panini

$9.25

Homemade Tuna Salad with cheddar cheese and tomato served hot on panini bread.

Turkey B.L.T. Panini

$9.25

Oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade dijonnaise spread and cheddar cheese.

Turkey Cuban Panini

$9.25

Smoked turkey, ham, sliced pickle, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese.

Veggie Panini

$9.25

Mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, onions, mesclun greens, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, green peppers, pesto mayo and provolone cheese. ***Contains Nuts***

Deli Sandwiches

Ham & Swiss

$7.25

Fresh cut ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and yellow mustard on rye.

Harvest Turkey

$7.25

Oven roasted turkey, tomato, cranberry mayo and mesclun greens served on wheat.

Roast Beef & Cheddar

$8.99

Sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, mesclun greens, tomato and our homemade dijonaise spread on white.

Smoked Turkey & Brie

$8.99

Smoked turkey, French brie cheese, sliced apple, honey mustard and mesclun greens on wheat.

The Club

$8.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & provolone on wheat.

Tuna Salad

$8.50

Our homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on wheat.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Our homemade buffalo chicken mix, served hot in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Our homemade chicken caesar mix with romaine lettuce, served cold and wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.99

Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato, served cold and wrapped in a flour tortilla. ***Contains walnuts***

Thai Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Our homemade Thai chicken mix with sweet chili sauce and romaine lettuce, served cold and wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$7.99

Smoked turkey, cucumbers, tomato, mesclun greens, avocado spread and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Garden Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, tomato, mesclun greens, avocado spread, cucumber, homemade chipotle sauce, served cold and wrapped in spinach tortilla.

From the Grill

B.E.L.T.

$8.50

Bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.

B.L.T.

$7.50

A pile of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast.

Cheeseburger

$7.50

1⁄4 pound burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese on a bun.

Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella

$9.25

Sliced grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, pesto mayo, tomato and mesclun greens. Served on ciabatta.

Classic Reuben

$9.99

A pile of corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on toasted rye.

DTR Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced grilled chicken, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a bun.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Classic sandwich with melted American cheese on Texas toast.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Grilled, sliced ham and melted cheese on toasted white.

Harvest Turkey Melt

$8.99

Roasted turkey, cranberry mayo, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on toasted wheat.

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.50Out of stock

A classic philly with grilled, marinated steak, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mayo, and white american on a hoagie.

Philly Friday

$9.50

Our Normal Philly Cheese Steak....... But on Friday You Get FREE FRIES!!!!!

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Our homemade buffalo chicken mix, green peppers, onions and mixed cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Green peppers, onions and mixed cheese.

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and mixed cheese.

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Marinated steak, green peppers, onions and mixed cheese.

Specialty Sandwiches

Prosciutto De Parma

$9.99

Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, black pepper, olive oil and pesto mayo on ciabatta.

Tuscan Chicken

$7.99

Sliced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mesclun greens, tomato, chipotle spread on ciabatta bread.

Chipotle Roast Beef

$8.25

Sliced Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and homemade chipotle sauce on a bun.

Italian Sub

$7.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, and mayo served on a sub roll. Served cold.

B.Y.O. Sammie

Build Your Own Sammie

$8.25

You're the boss. Build your own deli sandwich.

Soup

Soup of The Day

$4.24+

Sides

Fries

$2.99
Fruit Cup

$2.75

Pineapple, melon and grapes

Potato Salad

$2.75

Just like Grandma use to make...

Chips

$2.85

Choose in Shop. Delivery orders will get plain chips.

Extras

Extra Crack

$0.50

Extra side of our signature "Crack Sauce" (Chipotle Sauce). When one crack sauce is not enough!

Side Pickles

$0.25

Side xtra Ranch

$0.60

Side xtra Honey Mustard

$0.60

Side xtra Salsa

$0.50

Side xtra Sour Cream

$0.50

Side extra 1000 Island

$0.60

Side xtra Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side xtra Pest Mayo

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drink/Tea

$2.25

Choose in Shop

Bottled Water

$1.49

Grab in Shop