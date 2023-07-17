Manhattan Cafe Research Triangle Park Location
Food
Salads
Build Your Own Salad (Online)
Now our famous salad bar is available online! Make YOUR salad the way YOU like it!
Cajun Chicken Salad
A mix of all the greens, cajun chicken, artichoke, bacon, Romano cheese, tomato, green onions and jalapeños. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Romano cheese and croutons. Served with creamy caesar dressing.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado spread, green onions and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
Greek Salad (Vegetarian)
Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions and Cucumber with Side of Greek Dressing.
House Salad
Mixed Greens and romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, mixed cheese, tomato, cucumbers, and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Salad (Online)
Paninis
Cajun Chicken Panini
Our homemade Cajun chicken mix, pepper jack cheese and our homemade chipotle sauce
Chicken Calabrese Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto mayo, tomato, roasted peppers and provolone cheese. ***Contains Nuts***
Chicken Parm Panini
Breaded, lightly fried chicken mixed with parmesan cheese, spices and homemade tomato basil sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.
Chicken Salad Melt Panini
Our homemade chicken salad, bacon and cheddar cheese, served hot on a panini. ***Contains Walnuts***
Steak & Cheese Panini
Marinated steak, peppers, onions, mushroom, mayo and white American cheese.
Tuna Melt Panini
Homemade Tuna Salad with cheddar cheese and tomato served hot on panini bread.
Turkey B.L.T. Panini
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, homemade dijonnaise spread and cheddar cheese.
Turkey Cuban Panini
Smoked turkey, ham, sliced pickle, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese.
Veggie Panini
Mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, onions, mesclun greens, tomatoes, roasted red pepper, green peppers, pesto mayo and provolone cheese. ***Contains Nuts***
Deli Sandwiches
Ham & Swiss
Fresh cut ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and yellow mustard on rye.
Harvest Turkey
Oven roasted turkey, tomato, cranberry mayo and mesclun greens served on wheat.
Roast Beef & Cheddar
Sliced roast beef, cheddar cheese, mesclun greens, tomato and our homemade dijonaise spread on white.
Smoked Turkey & Brie
Smoked turkey, French brie cheese, sliced apple, honey mustard and mesclun greens on wheat.
The Club
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & provolone on wheat.
Tuna Salad
Our homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on wheat.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Our homemade buffalo chicken mix, served hot in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Our homemade chicken caesar mix with romaine lettuce, served cold and wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Chicken Salad Wrap
Our homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato, served cold and wrapped in a flour tortilla. ***Contains walnuts***
Thai Chicken Wrap
Our homemade Thai chicken mix with sweet chili sauce and romaine lettuce, served cold and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Smoked turkey, cucumbers, tomato, mesclun greens, avocado spread and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Garden Veggie Wrap
Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, tomato, mesclun greens, avocado spread, cucumber, homemade chipotle sauce, served cold and wrapped in spinach tortilla.
From the Grill
B.E.L.T.
Bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.
B.L.T.
A pile of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast.
Cheeseburger
1⁄4 pound burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese on a bun.
Chicken and Fresh Mozzarella
Sliced grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, pesto mayo, tomato and mesclun greens. Served on ciabatta.
Classic Reuben
A pile of corned beef, 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut, swiss cheese on toasted rye.
DTR Chicken Sandwich
Sliced grilled chicken, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on a bun.
Grilled Cheese
Classic sandwich with melted American cheese on Texas toast.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled, sliced ham and melted cheese on toasted white.
Harvest Turkey Melt
Roasted turkey, cranberry mayo, melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on toasted wheat.
Philly Cheese Steak
A classic philly with grilled, marinated steak, green peppers, onions, mushroom, mayo, and white american on a hoagie.
Philly Friday
Our Normal Philly Cheese Steak....... But on Friday You Get FREE FRIES!!!!!
Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Our homemade buffalo chicken mix, green peppers, onions and mixed cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Green peppers, onions and mixed cheese.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and mixed cheese.
Steak Quesadilla
Marinated steak, green peppers, onions and mixed cheese.
Specialty Sandwiches
Prosciutto De Parma
Thinly sliced prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, black pepper, olive oil and pesto mayo on ciabatta.
Tuscan Chicken
Sliced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mesclun greens, tomato, chipotle spread on ciabatta bread.
Chipotle Roast Beef
Sliced Roast Beef, Grilled Onions, Cheddar Cheese, and homemade chipotle sauce on a bun.
Italian Sub
Salami, ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, Italian dressing, and mayo served on a sub roll. Served cold.