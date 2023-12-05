Manhattan Deli - Mentor 8900 MENTOR AVE
Beverages
Beverages & Juices
- Hot Coffee$2.95
- Decaf$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Hot Chocolate$2.95
- Milk$3.50
- Tomato Juice$1.99
- Juice Bottle$1.99
Bottle
- Fountain Pop$2.95
- Water
- Bottle Water$1.25
- Boylan$3.25
- Calypso$3.25
- Can Pop$2.95
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Chocolate Pepsi$3.95
- Dr Browns$3.25
- Egg Cream$3.95
- Ice Tea$2.95
- Lg Fresh Squeeze$3.25
- Sm Fresh Squeeze$2.75
- Milk Shake$4.95
- Milk Shake W/ Malt$5.50
- Mimosa$5.95
- Sm Choc Milk$2.75
- Small Milk$2.25
- Snapple$2.95
- Soda Water
- V-8 Juice$2.95
- Chocolate Phosphate$3.95
Breakfast Menu
Basic Eggs Your Way
- Steak & Eggs$12.50
A juicy sirloin steak cooked to perfection, 2 farm-fresh eggs (any style), home fries, toast, and Smucker's jam
- New Englander$9.95
2 scrambled eggs with tomato on a toasted English muffin topped with bacon and melted American cheese, with home fries
- Manhattan Scramble$9.95
2 farm-fresh eggs scrambled with tender pastrami and Cheddar cheese. Served with home fries, toast, and Smucker's jam
- Cottage Scramble$9.95
2 farm-fresh eggs scrambled with gourmet ham. Served with home fries, toast, & jam
- The Great Breakfast Special$8.75
2 extra large farm-fresh eggs (any style) served with toast, home fries, and choice of sausage, bacon, or ham
- Farmer in the Deli$9.95
2 farm-fresh eggs scrambled with gourmet ham, home fries, onions, & cheese. Served with home fries, toast, & Smuckers jam
- Salami & Eggs$9.95
"Pancake style" with home fries, toast, and jam
- Corned Beef & Eggs$9.95
"Pancake style" with homefries, toast, and jam
- Garden Scramble$9.95
2 farm-fresh eggs scrambled with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers served with home fries, toast, & jam
- The Deli Slam$10.25
Homemade potato pancakes, fresh corned beef hash, & 2 eggs (any style)
- Corned Beef Hash$7.95
Our famous fresh hash served with 2 eggs (any style), toast, & jam
- Lox & Eggs$12.50
2 eggs scrambled with nova lox & onions served with home fries, toast, & jam
Pancakes, Waffles, & French Toast
- Chalah French Toast$7.75
3 pieces of our incomparable challah bread dipped in rich tapioca and deep fried to a delicately crispy and light perfection - with lots of butter and syrup!
- Challah Fr Tst/Meat$10.25
- The Country Squire$9.95
3 golden brown pancakes, 2 eggs (any style), choice of gourmet ham, bacon, or sausage. Consuming raw, undercooked meats or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Pancakes$7.75
3 fluffy buttermilk hotcakes with butter & syrup
- Pancakes/Meat$10.25
- Short Stack$5.75
- American French Toast$7.75
4 pieces of French toast cooked to perfection and served with butter and syrup
- Am Fr Tst/Meat$10.25
- Waffle$8.50
Served with butter and syrup
- Waffle Strawberry$10.25
- Waffle/Meat$10.25
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Breakfast Croissant$9.75
Bacon or sausage, 2 scrambled eggs, American cheese on a fresh croissant, served with home fries
- Breakfast Bagel$9.75
Bacon or sausage, 2 scrambled eggs, American cheese on a fresh toasted bagel, served with home fries
- Breakfast Latkas$9.75
Corned beef & eggs pancake style in potato latkas
- Breakfast Burrito$9.75
Omelets
- Two Cheese Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, real swiss & Cheddar cheese, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Farmhouse Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, potatoes, onions, ham & cheddar, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Egg Garden Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, bell peppers, onions & mushrooms, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Corned Beef Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, our famous corned beef, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Hashlet Omelet$10.50
Our fabulous corned beef hash with three whipped farm fresh eggs, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, diced ham, & Cheddar cheese, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Pastramelet Omelet$10.50
Our famous pastrami with three whipped farm-fresh eggs, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Bacon & Cheese Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, lean bacon and Danish havarti, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Heartbeater Omelet$10.50
Low cholesterol eggs, fresh fruit (in season), cottage cheese or applesauce & fat-free bread
- Spinach Mushroom Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & Parmesan cheese, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Broadway Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, roasted red peppers, bacon & havarti cheese, served with home fries, toast, & jam
- Western Omelet$10.50
Three whipped farm-fresh eggs, grilled onions, peppers & ham served with home fries, toast, & jam
Bagelmania
Blintzes
Latkas
On the Side
For the Kids
Breakfast Specials
- Quick Breakfast$7.95
- Scramble Special$8.25
- Scramble Builder$8.25
- Am Fr Tst / Meat$7.95
- Am Fr Tst / Eggs$7.95
- Challah Fr Tst / Meat$7.95
- Pancake / Egg$7.95
- Hash Special$7.95
- Oat Meal$7.95
- 1/2 Oat Meal$4.95
- Pancake Special$7.95
- Sausage Gravy$8.95
- Waffle Slam$8.75
- Waffle Special$8.75
- French Tst Special$7.95
- Omelete Special$9.75
- French Tst Slam$7.95
- Latka Benedict$8.95
- Omelet Builder$9.75
Odd Breakfast
- 1 Egg$1.35
- 1 pancake$2.75
- 1 pc Am Fr Toast$2.75
- 1 pc Bacon$1.75
- 1 pc Blintz$2.75
- 1 pc Chal Fr Tst$2.75
- 1 pc Ham$1.75
- 1 pc Latka$2.75
- 1 pc Sausage$1.75
- 1 Slice Toast$1.45
- 1/2 Blintz$5.50
- 1/2 Waffle$3.95
- 2 Eggs$2.70
- 2 Eggs / Toast$4.50
- 2 pc Ham$2.75
- 2 pc Bacon$2.75
- 2 pc Chal Fr Tst$5.50
- 3 eggs$3.95
- Side Hash$4.25
- Side Hash / Egg$6.25
- 2 Pc Am Fr Toast$5.50
Low Carb
Carry Out
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Mozzarella$8.50
With marinara sauce
- Fried Zucchini$8.50
- Peel Outs$8.50
Potato skins loaded with bacon, cheese, served with sour cream
- Homous$7.50
- Baba Ghanouj$7.50
- Tabouli$7.50
- Chicken Fingers$9.25
Homemade fried tenders
- Blintzes$8.75
- Blintzes with Blueberries$9.50
- Cheese Quesadillas$7.95
- Cheese Quesadillas with Chicken$8.95
- Lebanese Sampler Platter$9.95
Tabouli, homous, Baba ghanouj, grape leaves, & pita
- Appetizer Sampler$10.95
Fried mozzarella, zucchini, potato skins, and chicken fingers
Salads
- Bowl Fruit$4.95
Best bowl of fresh in-season fruit around town
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
Chopped greens, tomatoes, cucumbers & garnish, topped with buffalo chicken tenders
- Mango Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh greens, pecans, cranberries, strawberries & mango topped with grilled chicken tenders
- Manhattan Julienne$13.95
Fresh greens topped with turkey, ham, salami, cheese, tomato & egg
- Small Julienne$12.95
- Park Avenue Cobb$13.95
Charbroiled chicken breast sliced and arranged over fresh greens, with tomato, blue cheese, & bacon
- Small Cobb$12.95
- California East$12.50
Homemade chicken or tuna salad, tomatoes and fresh fruit (in season)
- California West$12.50
Homemade chicken or tuna salad over fresh greens and tomatoes
- Central Park Salad$12.95
Chopped greens, tomatoes, mozzarella, ham, & black olives tossed in our homemade garlic dressing
- Chicken Caesar$13.95
Mixed greens, croutons, tomatoes, red onions, Parmesan cheese, house-made caesar dressing topped with charbroiled chicken breast
- Cup Fruit$3.50
- Fatoosh Chicken Salad$13.95
Tossed greens, herbs, herbal dressing, pita chips to boot! Topped with charbroiled chicken breast
- Small Fatoush Chicken$12.95
- Fatoosh Salad$9.95
You will thank us for serving this salad! Tossed greens, herbs, herbal dressing, pita chips to boot!
- Small Fatoosh$7.95
- Greek Salad$12.95
Fresh greens topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, unpitted olives, and onions
- Greek Chicken Salad$13.95
- Tossed Salad$6.95
Our salads are huge, fresh & delicious!
- 1/2 Cup Fruit$1.95
- Small Caesar Salad$7.95
- Scoop Chicken Salad$7.95
- Scoop Tuna Salad$7.95
- Scoop Egg Salad$6.95
Soups
- Bowl Chicken Noodle$5.75
- Bowl Chili$5.75
With raw onions & Cheddar cheese
- Bowl Matzo Ball$5.75
- Bowl Mish Mash$5.75
- Bowl Soup Du Jour$5.75
- Cup Chicken Noodle$4.75
- Cup Chili$4.75
With raw onions & Cheddar cheese
- Cup Matzo Ball$4.75
- Cup Mish Mash$4.75
- Cup Soup Du Jour$4.75
- Quart Matzo Ball$10.50
- Quart Chicken Noodle$10.50
- Quart Mish Mash$10.50
- Quart Broth$6.95
- Quart Du Jour$10.50
- 1 Pc Matzo Ball$2.25
- Bowl Broth$1.95
Sides
- Side French Fries$5.25
- Side Spicy Fries$5.75
- Side Onion Rings$5.50
- Side Home Fries$3.75
- Side Potato Salad$3.25
- Side Applesauce$3.25
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.25
- Side Coleslaw$3.25
- Side Crispy Fries$5.25
- 1/2 Onion Rings$3.65
- Scoop Chicken Salad$7.95
- Scoop Tuna Salad$7.95
- Scoop Egg Salad$6.95
- Side Chips$2.50
- Fruit Cup$3.50
- Fruit Bowl$4.95
- Side Mashed/Beef Gravy$3.75
- Side Mashed/Chicken Gravy$3.75
- Side Mashed/No Gravy$3.75
Bagelmania
Latkas
Deli Sandwiches
- # 1 Corn Beef$13.75
- # 2 Pastrami$13.75
8 oz
- # 3 XL Corn Beef$14.75
8 oz
- # 4 King Corn Beef$15.75
10 oz
- # 5 Jumbo Corn Beef$18.75
12 oz
- # 6 King Pastrami$15.75
10 oz
- # 7 Off Bone Turkey$9.95
Off bone
- # 8 Hot Dog$8.50
- # 9 Soft Salami$9.95
- # 10 Hard Salami$9.95
- # 11 Roast Beef$9.95
- # 12 Beef Brisket$9.95
- # 13 Homestyle Turkey$9.95
- # 14 Smoked Turkey$9.95
- # 15 Bavarian Ham$9.95
- # 16 Honey Baked Ham$9.95
- # 17 Braunschweiger$9.95
With onion
- # 18 Vegan Wrap$9.25
- # 19 Tuna Salad$9.95
Lettuce & tomato
- # 20 Chicken Salad$9.95
Lettuce & tomato
- # 21 Egg Salad$8.50
With lettuce
- # 22 BLT$8.50
- # 23 Meatloaf$9.25
- # 24 Kosher Bologna$9.25
- # 25 Veggie Pita$7.75
- # 26 American Grilled Cheese$6.95
- Soup & Salad$10.50
- Soup & Sandwich$10.50
- The Big Baba Sandwich$29.95
Corned beef, pastrami, salami, Swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomato on 4 slices of rye bread. (Big enough for 4 people) take the challenge!
- Grilled Cheddar$6.95
- Grilled Havarti$6.95
- Grilled Swiss$6.95
Classic Combos
- # 32 Brooklyn Bridge$13.25
Hot corned beef, homestyle turkey, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and dijon mustard on rye
- # 33 Bernie's Pocket Melted$13.25
Tuna salad, havarti cheese, tomato, and dijon mustard on grilled rye or pita
- # 34 Manhattan Club$13.25
Homestyle turkey, bacon, lettuce, & tomato on three decks of white toast & mayo
- # 35 Croissant Club$13.25
Homestyle turkey, tender bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
- # 36 Westside Reuben$13.75
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, & Russian dressing on grilled rye
- # 37 Eastside Reuben$13.75
Homestyle turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, & honey mustard on grilled rye
- # 38 Midtown Reuben$14.25
Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, & Russian dressing on grilled rye
- # 39 New Yorker$13.25
Hot corned beef, topped with coleslaw, & dijon mustard on rye
- # 40 Up Towner$13.25
Hot corned beef & pastrami, lettuce, tomato, swiss, & dijon mustard on rye
- # 41 Terminal Tower$13.25
Hot pastrami, topped with coleslaw, & dijon mustard on rye
- # 42 Fulton Fish Market$13.25
Lightly breaded filet of sole, lettuce, tomato, & tartar sauce on egg roll
- # 43 Trump Tower$13.25
Grilled tender roast brisket of beef, sautéed onions, & mushrooms on garlic toast
- # 44 Vermont Gobbler$13.25
Smoked turkey, aged cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, & cream cheese on sourdough
- # 45 Cleveland Over Philly$13.25
Tender grilled roast beef, mozzarella, grilled onions & honey mustard on grilled rye
- # 46 Philly Croissant$13.25
Tender grilled beef, grilled onions, & lots of mozzarella & mushrooms on a flaky croissant
- # 47 Bronx Zoo$13.25
Baked ham, turkey, pastrami, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, swiss, & honey mustard on sourdough
- # 48 Beachwood$13.25
Smoked turkey, roast beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, & havarti on a kaiser roll
- # 49 Steak Sandwich$13.25
Charbroiled sirloin steak on garlic toast with sautéed mushrooms
- # 50 Chicken Reuben$13.25
Grilled chicken breast, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled rye
- # 51 Open-Face Turkey$13.25
With mashed potatoes & gravy only
- # 52 Open-Face Roast Beef$13.25
With mashed potatoes & gravy only
- # 53 Open-Face Brisket$13.25
With mashed potatoes & gravy only
- # 54 Open-Face Meat Loaf$13.25
With mashed potatoes & gravy only
Burgers
- Hamburger$12.95
One half pound of pure & lean fresh Angus beef charbroiled to order! Served on a fresh baked roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & steak fries
- Manhattan Burger$14.75
With swiss & blue cheese, onions, & mushrooms
- Broadway Burger$14.75
Topped with crispy bacon, roasted peppers, & havarti cheese
- Low Cal Burger$14.75
With cottage cheese & in season fruit
- Chili Cheddar Burger$14.75
Topped with our famous chili & Cheddar cheese
- Italiano Burger$14.75
Topped with fried mozzarella patty and marinara sauce
- Bacon Cheese Burger$14.75
Topped with lean, crisp bacon, & plenty of cheese
- Patty Melt$14.75
With sautéed onions, American & Swiss cheese on grilled rye
- Cheese Burger$13.90
Chicken Filets
- Chicken Sandwich$12.95
A juicy & tender half-pound boneless chicken breast, marinated in fresh herbs & spices & charbroiled to order. Served on a fresh baked roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, & steak fries
- Manhattan Chicken Sand$14.75
With swiss & blue cheese, onions, & mushrooms
- Broadway Chicken Sand$14.75
Topped with crispy bacon, roasted peppers, & havarti cheese
- Low Cal Chicken Plate$14.75
With cottage cheese & in season fruit
- Chili Cheddar Chicken$14.75
Topped with our famous chili & Cheddar cheese
- Italiano Chicken Sand$14.75
Topped with fried mozzarella patty and marinara sauce
- Bacon Cheese Chicken Sand$14.75
Topped with lean, crisp bacon, & plenty of cheese
- Chicken Melt$14.75
With sautéed onions, American & Swiss cheese on grilled rye
- 1 Pc Chicken Breast$8.75
- 1/2 Chicken Breast$4.95
Entrees
- Roast Beef Dinner$15.95
Slow roasted eye round piled high with homemade gravy
- Chopped Sirloin$15.95
Angus beef smothered with onions
- Brisket Dinner$15.95
Tender slices of our own beef brisket served with hot gravy
- Jumbo Shrimp$15.95
Tender juicy, jumbo breaded and deep-fried to perfection
- Hash Dinner$13.50
Our homemade hash topped with 2 eggs any style. With salad & bread
- Chicken Ranchero$15.95
Sautéed in a special ranch sauce with fresh herbs & mushrooms
- Smothered Chicken$15.95
Charbroiled chicken breast smothered with onions, mushrooms, and havarti
- Chicken Tender Dinner$15.95
Chicken tenderloins lightly dusted in seasoned flour and fried to perfection
- Turkey Dinner$15.95
Fresh breast slices of turkey with stuffing, gravy, & cranberry sauce
- Meat Loaf Dinner$15.95
Manhattan's own homemade old-fashioned recipe
- Spaghetti$13.95
Spaghetti with Manhattan's delicious homemade marinara sauce
- Beef Liver$15.95
Smothered with onions & bacon
Lebanese Specialties
- Fatoosh Salad*$9.95
You will thank us for serving this salad! Tossed greens, herbs, herbal dressing, & pita chips to boot!
- Tabouli*$7.50
A delightful salad of chopped parsley, tomatoes, cracked wheat, onions, fresh lemon juice, & olive oil
- Hummus$7.50
Mashed chick peas mixed with sesame paste, olive oil, lemon, garlic, & spices
- Baba Ghanouj*$7.50
Broiled eggplant mashed with sesame paste, lemon, olive oil, & garlic
- Falafel Platter$13.95
This 1000 year old recipe is both delicious & good for you. Comes with your choice of hummus, Baba, or tabouli & pita bread
- Lebanese Sampler Platter$9.95
Tabouli, hummus, Baba ghanouj, grape leaves, & pita bread
- Chicken Shawarma Platter$14.75
Marinated chicken breast in our special herbs & spices. Grilled to perfection, thinly sliced & served on a platter with sesame sauce. Comes with your choice of hummus, Baba, or tabouli, & pita bread
- Beef Shawarma Platter$14.75
Tender slices of sirloin, marinated in our special herbs & spices, extra virgin olive oil & grilled to perfection. Comes with your choice of hummus, Baba, or tabouli & pita bread
- Hummus Shawarma Platter$14.75
Our famous hummus topped with beef or chicken shawarma, served with pita bread
- Vegetarian Grape Leaves$7.75
Grape leaves stuffed with rice, veggies, & spices
- Falafel Sandwich$9.50
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$9.50
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$9.50
- 1 Pc Falafel$1.85
- 1/2 Tabouli$3.95
- 1/2 Homus$3.95
- 1/2 Baba Ghanouj$3.95
Kid's Menu
Desserts
- Cream Puff$6.75
- Eclair$6.75
- Napoleon$6.75
- Brownie$2.50
- Muffin$2.50
- Baklava$3.95
- Torte$6.75
Slice. All of our exciting tortes & cakes are prepared by pastry chefs daily, and our selection will vary each week. So please ask your server for the "Scoop"
- Ice Cream One Scoop$4.25
1 scoop
- Ice Cream Two Scoops$5.25
- Hot Fudge Brownie$6.50
- Sundae One Scoop$5.50
- Sundae Two Scoops$6.25
- Cheesecake$6.75
Slice. Our famous homemade cheesecakes are made fresh everyday using only the finest all natural ingredients
- Barber Pole$3.25
- Cookie$0.80
- Fr Nut Horn$3.25
- Nut Roll$3.50
- Rice Crispy$2.25
- Russian Tea$3.25
- Sugar Cookie$3.25
- Hot Fudge Brownie$6.50
Catering with Class - (Not So) Standard Deli Platters
- The Entertainer
Lean corned beef, roast beef fresh turkey breast, soft Salam i, Bavarian ham, American & Swiss cheese. Choose from potato salad, coleslaw, or pasta salad
- Game Day
Choose three meats: baked ham, beef bologna, soft salami, hard salami, corned beef, roast beef, or turkey, plus swiss and American cheese. Choose from potato salad, coleslaw, or pasta salad
- The Carving Board
Your choice of ham, brisket, corned beef, turkey breast, roast beef, filet mignon, or prime rib; cooked fresh, carved & arranged on your platter or ours. 5 lb minimum please. (72 hours notice)
- The Sandwich Board
A platter with your choice of overstuffed sandwiches plus potato salad, coleslaw, or pasta salad
- C'est Cheese
Choose from our entire lineup of fine cheeses, plus an assortment of crackers & bread sticks
- Bagelmania
An assortment of bagels with our famous homemade cream cheese spreads
- The Fish Smoker
Dairy tray. Fresh sliced lox, white fish, sable fish, Swiss cheese, cream cheese, cottage cheese, tuna salad, & egg salad
- Evening in Vienna
An assortment of decadent pastries surrounding a beautiful centerpiece - our famous cheesecake - you choose the flavor
Low Carb
1/2 Sandwiches
- 1/2 Corn Beef$8.95
- 1/2 Pastrami$8.95
- 1/2 XL Coen Beef$9.95
- 1/2 Turkey Sand$7.95
- 1/2 Off Bone Turkey$7.95
- 1/2 Ham$7.95
- 1/2 Honey Ham$7.95
- 1/2 Roast Beef$7.95
- 1/2 Smoked Turkey$7.95
- 1/2 Salami$7.95
- 1/2 Hard Salami$8.95
- 1/2 Chicken Salad$7.95
- 1/2 Tuna Salad$7.95
- 1/2 Egg Salad$6.95
- 1/2 BLT$6.95
- 1/2 Braunchweiger$7.95
- 1/2 Brisket$7.95
- 1/2 Meat Loaf$7.95
- 1/2 Grilled American$4.95