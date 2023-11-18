Pizza - 3:00 pick up

Sweet, Spicy, Salty - $30.50 Caramelized onion, black olives, fermented chilies, radicchio, oregano, grana Capicola/Gabagool - $31.50 House cured pork shoulder, roasted peppers, onions, basil, mozzarella, pecorino toscano Mushroom Pie (white pie) - $31.50 Cremini mushrooms, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, capers, oregano, fontina, grana ADD PANCETTA??!! $4 Marinara - Anchovy & Arugula - $25.50 Datterini yellow cherry tomatoes (no cheese), oregano, garlic, anchovy, topped with arugula and basil in an anchovy dressing *vegan-ish option available* $23.50 Pepps on Pepps - $26.50 Pepperoni & peperoncini, tomato, mozzarella, and basil BYOP (build your own pizza) - $19.50 Tomato & mozarella