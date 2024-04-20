Manila Sunset Grille Rancho Cucamonga
Best of Manila Sunset
- Pancit Malabon$6.95
Rice Noodles with special Manila Sunset sauce, topped with shrimps, eggs, chicharon and vegetables
- Bibingkang Galapong$5.95
Rice cake made from real "galapong", eggs, milk, topped with white cheese, butter, sugar, and served with grated coconut
- Puto Bumbong$3.95Out of stock
Purple rice, wet ground and steamed in bamboo tubes, topped with grated coconut, butter and sugar
- Lumpiang Shanghai$4.95
Mini crisp eggrolls with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour dip
- Goto$6.45
Rice Porridge with pork cuts slowly cooked to perfection and topped with toasted garlic, and spring onions
- Arroz Caldo$7.15
Rice Porridge with chicken, seasoned with toasted garlic, and spring onions
- Tokwa't Baboy$5.45
Deep fried tofu and pork cuts in a garlicky, sweet and sour special sauce
- Chicken Sotanghon$7.35
Chicken soup with glassy noodles topped with eggs, garlic and spring onions
- Fresh Lumpia$7.75
Sauteed mixed vegetables rolled in crepe-like wrapper with lettuce and peanuts, served with semi-sweet sauce
- Fried Lumpia$5.95
Fried vegetable roll served with a garlic and vinegar dip
Manila Sunset Plates (served with rice and soup)
- Manila Pork Barbecue$11.15
Skewered pork slices marinated in our special Sunset spices
- Chicken Barbecue$11.15
Skewered boneless chicken slices marinated in our own special sauce
- Lechon Kawali$11.75
Pork belly simmered, dried and deep fried to perfection
- Pork Inihaw$11.75
Charbroiled pork belly with rib slices marinated in vinegar and fresh garlic
- Beef Tapa$12.25
Charbroiled marinated beef top sirloin sliced strips
- Beef Tapa and Fried Egg$13.95
Charbroiled marinated beef top sirloin sliced strips and egg
- Longanisa and Fried Egg$10.95
Grilled sweet pork sausage served with fried egg
- Tocino and Fried Egg$11.45
Grilled sweetened cured pork served with fried egg
- Daing na Bangus w/Egg (fried)$13.95
Half boneless deep fried milkfish, marinated in vinegar and garlic
- Tilapia plate$12.95
Deep fried whole tilapia served with fresh diced tomatoes with bagoong (shrimp paste)
- Inihaw na Pusit$14.25
Marinated and grilled jumbo squid
- Grilled Boneless Bangus$12.95
Half boneless grilled milkfish, lightly seasoned, served with eggplant dip
New Favorites
- Kare-Kare (oxtail and tripe)$24.95
Stew with thick savory peanut sauce, made from oxtail, tripe, vegetables, serve with shrimp paste (bagoong)
- Crispy Pata (Large)$24.25
Marinated pork knuckles deep-fried to perfection served with our own special sauce
- Sinigang na Baboy (Pork)$17.55
Soup with pork, vegetables, and tamarind flavored broth
- Crispy Pork Sisig (w/ pork liver)$13.95
Assorted grilled pork cuts snout and ears and pork liver marinated in lemon juice and special spices, topped with crispy pork belly
- Chicken Adobo$8.95
Stewed chicken cooked in vinegar, soy sauce, and lots of garlic
- Pork Adobo$11.95
Stewed pork cooked in vinegar, soy sauce, and lots of garlic
- Dinuguan$12.45
Pork cuts stewed in vinegar and beef/pork blood
- Crispy Dinuguan$14.95
Pork cuts stewed in vinegar and beef/pork blood, topped with crispy lechon kawali and green onions
- Beef Steak (Bistek)$14.95
Thinly sliced beef brisket cooked in soy sauce and lemon juice, garnished with onions
- Crispy Goto$7.25
Rice Porridge with crispy pork cuts and topped with toasted garlic, and spring onions
- Crispy Tokwa't Baboy$11.25
Large portion of our original tokwa't baboy topped with crispy lechon kawali and green onions
- Ginisang Mongo$7.55
Mung beans soup, sautéed in garlic tomatoes, onions, topped with spinach and shrimps
Cold Delights/Dessert
- Halo-Halo$7.45
Medley of preserved tropical fruit bits, gulaman, pinipig, served with finely shaved ice and milk, topped with ube and macapuno (coconut) ice cream
- Maiz con Hielo$6.45
Creamed corn topped with macapuno (coconut) ice cream and pinipig, served with finely shaved ice and milk
- Sago at Gulaman$5.25
Sweetened tapioca pearls and diced Philippine gelatin in light syrup and finely shaved ice
- Guinumis$5.25
Coconut milk with diced gelatin drink served with crushed ice and pinipig
- Iced Melon Drink$6.25
Shredded cantaloupe melons sweetened to perfection
- Bibingka A la Mode$7.75
Our famous bibingkang galapong , served with macapuno (coconut) ice cream , topped with toasted coconut
Beverages
Party Platters
- 12 Bibingkas$71.40
Rice cake made from real "galapong", eggs, milk, topped with white cheese, butter, sugar, and served with grated coconut
- Pancit Malabon Small Tray - (serves 3-4)$19.85
Rice noodles with special Manila Sunset sauce, topped with shrimps, eggs, chicharon and vegetables
- Pancit Malabon Medium Tray - (serves 6-7)$33.95
Rice noodles with special Manila Sunset sauce, topped with shrimps, eggs, chicharon and vegetables
- Pancit Malabon LargeTray - (serves 10-12)$53.25
Rice noodles with special Manila Sunset sauce, topped with shrimps, eggs, chicharon and vegetables
- Pancit Malabon XLTray - (serves 18-20)$74.55
Rice noodles with special Manila Sunset sauce, topped with shrimps, eggs, chicharon and vegetables
- 50 Pieces Fried Lumpiang Shanghai$25.95
Mini crisp eggrolls with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce 4 oz.
- 100 Pieces Fried Lumpiang Shanghai$49.95
Mini crisp eggrolls with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce 4 oz.
- 150 Pieces Fried Lumpiang Shanghai$69.95
Mini crisp eggrolls with minced pork and vegetables, served with sweet and sour sauce 8 oz.
- 50 Pieces Frozen Lumpiang Shanghai$24.95
- 100 Pieces Frozen Lumpiang Shanghai$48.95
- 150 Pieces Frozen Lumpiang Shanghai$68.95
- Crispy Dinuguan Large Tray$79.95
Pork cuts stewed in vinegar and beef/pork blood, topped with crispy lechon kawali and green onions - Large tray (half tray deep)
- Crispy Dinuguan Medium Tray$54.95
Pork cuts stewed in vinegar and beef/pork blood, topped with crispy lechon kawali and green onions - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Dinuguan Large Tray$69.95
Pork cuts stewed in vinegar and beef/pork blood - Large tray (half tray deep)
- Dinuguan Medium Tray$48.95
Pork cuts stewed in vinegar and beef/pork blood - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Crispy Pork Sisig Medium Tray$69.50
Assorted grilled pork cuts snout and ears and pork liver marinated in lemon juice and special spices, topped with crispy pork belly - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Crispy Pork Sisig Small Tray$50.95
Assorted grilled pork cuts snout and ears and pork liver marinated in lemon juice and special spices, topped with crispy pork belly - ound tray (9 inch round tray)
- Crispy Tokwa't Baboy SmallTray$28.50
Large portion of our original tokwa't baboy topped with crispy lechon kawali and green onions - Round tray (9 inch round tray)
- Tokwa't Baboy Small Tray$23.00
Deep fried tofu and pork cuts in a garlicky, sweet and sour special sauce - Round tray (9 inch round tray)
- Lechon Kawali (pork belly) Medium Tray$65.95
Pork belly simmered, dried and deep fried to perfection - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Lechon Kawali (pork belly) Small Tray$39.95
Pork belly simmered, dried and deep fried to perfection - Round tray (9 inch round tray)
- Pork Adobo Large Tray$59.95
Stewed pork cooked in vinegar, soy sauce, and lots of garlic - Large tray (half tray deep)
- Pork Adobo Medium Tray$39.95
Stewed pork cooked in vinegar, soy sauce, and lots of garlic - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Pork Inihaw Medium Tray$65.50
Charbroiled pork belly with rib slices marinated in vinegar and fresh garlic - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Pork Inihaw Small Tray$39.95
Charbroiled pork belly with rib slices marinated in vinegar and fresh garlic - Round tray (9 inch round tray)
- Beef Tapa Medium Tray$80.65
Charbroiled marinated beef top sirloin sliced strips - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Beef Tapa Small Tray$44.95
Charbroiled marinated beef top sirloin sliced strips - Round tray (9 inch round tray)
- Bistek (beef) Large Tray$79.95
Thinly sliced beef brisket cooked in soy sauce and lemon juice, garnished with onions - Large tray (half tray deep)
- Bistek (beef) Medium Tray$55.95
Thinly sliced beef brisket cooked in soy sauce and lemon juice, garnished with onions - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Kare-Kare Large Tray$87.25
Stew with thick savory peanut sauce, made from oxtail, tripe, vegetables, serve with shrimp paste (bagoong) - Large tray (half tray deep)
- Kare-Kare Medium Tray$48.95
Stew with thick savory peanut sauce, made from oxtail, tripe, vegetables, serve with shrimp paste (bagoong) -Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Chicken Adobo Large Tray$53.70
Stewed chicken cooked in vinegar, soy sauce, and lots of garlic - Large tray (half tray deep)
- Chicken Adobo Medium Tray$35.80
Stewed chicken cooked in vinegar, soy sauce, and lots of garlic - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Inihaw na Pusit Medium Tray$80.40
Marinated and grilled jumbo squid - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Inihaw na Pusit Small Tray$50.25
Marinated and grilled jumbo squid - Round tray (9 inch round tray)
- Fresh Lumpia Hubad Large Tray$42.00
Sauteed mixed vegetables without the wrapper topped with eggs, peanuts, served with semi-sweet sauce - Large tray (half tray deep)
- Fresh Lumpia Hubad Medium$32.00
Sauteed mixed vegetables without the wrapper topped with eggs, peanuts, served with semi-sweet sauce - Medium tray (half tray shallow)
- Steam Rice Tray (20 scoops)$25.00
- Garlic Fried Rice Tray (20 scoops)$29.00
A LA CARTE
- PBBQ Stick$2.95
- CBBQ Stick$2.95
- Beef Tapa (a la carte)$10.25
- Daing (a la carte)$11.25
- Tilapia (a la carte)$11.95
Deep fried whole tilapia served with fresh diced tomatoes with bagoong (shrimp paste)
- Grilled Bangus (a la carte)$11.95
Half grilled milk fish , lightly seasoned, served with grilled eggplant dip
- Grilled Whole Bangus$22.75
Whole boneless grilled milkfish, lightly seasoned, served with eggplant dip
- Pusit (a la carte)$11.95
- Lechon Kawali (a la carte)$10.75
- Longganiza (a la carte)$9.95
- Pork Inihaw (a la carte)$10.75
- Pork Tocino (a la carte)$10.45
- Steam Rice Tray$25.00
Sauces
- Bagoong$0.75
- Bagoong & Tomato$0.95
- Crispy Pata Sauce 4 oz$1.95
- Cucumber Vinegar Sauce$0.75
- Eggplant Sauce$0.95
- Fresh Lumpia Sauce 4 oz$1.75
- Fresh Lumpia Sauce 8 oz$3.45
- Fried Lumpia Sauce$0.95
- Lechon Kawali Sauce 1.5 oz$0.75
- Lechon Kawali Sauce 8 oz$3.95
- Sweet & Sour Sauce 1 oz$0.75
- Sweet & Sour Sauce 4 oz$1.75
- Sweet & Sour Sauce 8 oz$3.75