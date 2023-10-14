Food Menu

Appetizers

1/2 Crab Dip

$9.50

Lump meat crab and a blend of house spices topped with melted provolone and served with old bay dusted pita chips for dipping

1/2 Crispy Ribeye Eggroll

$9.00

Thinly shaved ribeye, carmelized onions, and our house blend of cheeses fried until golden brown and served with field greens and spicy avocado ranch, garnished with a sweet ancho chili sauces

1/2 Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Creamy combination of baby spiniach and Spanish artichoke hearts served with homemade garlic parmesan pita chips

Boneless Wings (10)

$11.00

hand-breaded and fried to perfection or grilled Served with ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Wings (20)

$18.00

hand-breaded and fried to perfection or grilled Served with ranch or blue cheese

Cajun Seared Scallops

$16.00

Sea scallops seared with just the right amount of house Cajin seasoning and finished with melted butter and lemon

Carolina Crab Cakes

$15.00

Seasoned lump crab cakes, pan-seared and served over fried green tomato, sweet corn relish, and spicy remoulade

Carolina Crab Dip

$15.00

Lump meat crab and a blend of house spices topped with melted provolone and served with old bay dusted pita chips for dipping

Chicken Wings (10 wings)

$10.00

Crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce, servd with celery and blue cheese or ranch, please allow 45 minutes for grilled wings

Chicken Wings 20 (wings)

$18.00

Crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce, servd with celery and blue cheese or ranch, please allow 45 minutes for grilled wings

Cleveland Cheese Fries (full order)

$10.00

Piled high and loaded with melted cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with ranch

Cleveland Cheese Fries (half order)

$7.00

Piled high and loaded with melted cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with ranch

Crispy Ribeye Egg Rolls

$14.00

Thinly shaved ribeye, carmelized onions, and our house blend of cheeses fried until golden brown and served with field greens and spicy avocado ranch, garnished with a sweet ancho chili sauces

Grilled Portabella Mushroom

$10.00

Fire grilled roma tomatoes and marinated potabella served over Charleston grits and drizzled with our house balsamic vinaigrette

Pimento Cheese Bruschetta

$12.00

Toasted baguette topped with Ginger's famous pimento cheese, slightly melted and finished with crispy prosciutto

Soup of the Day (cup)

$5.00

Our homemade soup of the day

Soup of the Day Bowl

$6.50

Our homemade soup of the day

Southern Style Chicken Livers

$8.00

Hand-breaded, flash fried, then tossed in a carmelized onion and country ham gravy served over toast (Howard likes it over grits or rice)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy combination of baby spiniach and Spanish artichoke hearts served with homemade garlic parmesan pita chips

Fried Oysters

$12.00

Salads

Clayton Cobb

$15.00

Mix of romaine and green leaf lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, cucumber, sliced eggs, avocado, and sharp cheddar. Served with spicy avocado ranch

Half Clayton Cobb

$9.00

Mix of romaine and green leaf lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, cucumber, sliced eggs, avocado, and sharp cheddar. Served with spicy avocado ranch

Half House Salad

$4.00

Baby green lettuce topped with cucumber, tomatoes, sweet red onion, sharp cheddar, and house made croutons

Half Spinach Salad

$9.00

Baby spinach with sweet red onions, pecan smoked bacon, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and local smoked goat cheese served with our house balsamic dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Baby green lettuce topped with cucumber, tomatoes, sweet red onion, sharp cheddar, and house made croutons

Side Traditional Caesar

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and house made croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressings

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Baby spinach with sweet red onions, pecan smoked bacon, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and local smoked goat cheese served with our house balsamic dressing

Traditional Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and house made croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressings

Burgers and Sandwiches

Big Bad Bacon BBQ and Brisket Burger

$15.00

For the ultimate meat lover. Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef burger topped with brisket and pecan wood smoked bacon, house made BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, and grilled onions on a brioche roll, served with fries

BLT

$12.00

Pecan wood smoked bacon piled high on toasted wheat-berry bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries

Carolina Crabcake Sandwich

$17.00

Pan seared lump meat crab cake served on a brioche roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle served with

Chicken Bacon Avocado

$13.00

Fire grilled chicken topped with roasted tomato, melted swiss cheese and finished with fresh avocado and pecan smoked bacon served with parmesan fries

Chicken N Waffles

$17.00

Crispy cornmeal chicken, pearl sugar waffles drizzled with warm maple syrup, finished with berries and candied pork belly

Clayton Classic 1/2lb

$12.00

Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef buger served on a brioche roll, served with fries

Clayton Classic 1lb

$17.00

Fire grilled one pound Certified Angus Beef buger served on a brioche roll, served with fries

Crispy Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Seasoned grouper filet hand breaded and fried served over a toasted hoagie roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries

Drunken Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buttermilk dipped and hand breaded in our seasoned flour. Fried and topped with our drunken BBQ sauce, carmelized onions, melted Swiss and white American & candied bacon finished with cajun dusted fries and a pickle (Drunken BBQ sauce made with 'Ol Smokey Habanero Mango Tennessee Whiskey)

Dusted Pork Sliders

$10.00

Hand-pounded pork tenderlion, lightly breaded and fried served on toasted yeast rolls with lettuce and mayo. Served with sweet potato fries

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Swiss, American, and Cheddar cheese melted between toasted wheat-berry bread and served with fries and a pickle

Howie Maui

$13.00

grilled chicken slathered with our Howie Maui sauce, paired with grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, and bacon served with fries

Peter's Portabella Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Brown rice, roasted corn, carrots, sweet onions and peppers pressed and grilled.Served on a toasted brioche roll with marinated portabella, mushroom, melted Swiss, house made basil pesto, lettuce & sweet onion served with sweet potato fries and a pickle

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.00

Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef buger topped with Ginger's famous pimento cheese, crispy capicola, and roasted jalapenos served on a toasted pretzel bunl, served with fries

Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken served on top of a brioche roll topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with fries and a pickle

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Toasted wheat-berry fire grilled salmon, pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with a house salad

Spicy Chicken and White Cheddar

$13.00

Fire Grilled Chicken, spicy capicola ham, grilled onions, jalapenos, melted white cheddar and American, remoulade, lettuce and tomato, served with fries

Desserts

Kids Scoop

$3.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh berries

Seasonal Cheesecake

$7.00

Flavor of the day

Granny's Apple Tart

$7.00

Petite waffle tart topped with vanilla bean ice cream, caramelized Granny Smith apples, apple brandy butter, homemade whipped cream and berries drizzled with house made caramel

Ganache Torte

$7.00

small graham cracker tart shell filled with rich creamy ganache, served over house made caramel & chocolate finished with fresh whipped cream and berries

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Vanilla bean custard topped with cane sugar then bruleed and finished with fresh berries

Entree

Carolina Crab Cake Entree

$31.00

Served with a side salad and loaded baked potato

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$9.00

Traditional chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo topped with white rice and Cajun dusted sauteed shrimp

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup

$6.00

Traditional chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo topped with white rice and Cajun dusted sauteed shrimp

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Entree

$18.00

Traditional chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo topped with white rice and Cajun dusted sauteed shrimp

Fish of the Day

$29.00

Hannahs Chicken Entree

$15.00

Grilled chicken served witih sweet potato fries and chefs seasonal vegetables

Henrys Handcut Ribeye

$36.00

14 oz seasoned Ribeye, grilled to your liking and served with loaded baked potato and Caesar or house salad

Howard's Baby Backs Half Slab

$16.00

Slow roasted in my signature rub and basted with our house made rib sauce. Served with coleslaw and fries

Howard's Baby Backs Whole Slab

$22.00

Slow roasted in my signature rub and basted with our house made rib sauce. Served with coleslaw and fries

Jennifers Filet

$40.00

8 oz seasoned beef tenderliongrilled to your liking. Served with a loaded baked potato and Caesar or house salad

Luigi's Linguini

$24.00

Fire roasted tomatoes, sweet onions, fresh basil, and cream with hints of pecan smoked bacon tossed with linguine. Topped with fire grilled Mahi-Mahi and crispy calamari. Finished with freshly shaved parmesan, sweet red pepper, parsley, & garlic bread (sauce contains bacon)

Mahi

$24.00

Our fresh seafood is lightly dusted with house Cajun seasoning, grilled to medium, and served with the chef's seasonal vegetables and a loaded baked potato

North Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Our fresh seafood is lightly dusted with house Cajun seasoning, grilled to medium, and served with the chef's seasonal vegetables and a loaded baked potato

Pesto Primavera

$18.00

Sauteed onions, roasted zucchini, squash, sweet red bell peppers, asparagus, and fresh spinach tossed in a pesto cream sauce with linguine finished with shaved parmesan and garlic toast

Pork Tenderlion

$21.00

Fire grilled and served over Charleston grits, topped with grilled Granny Smiith apples and caramelized onions in a sweet apple brandy sauce

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Sauteed shrimp served over local yellow stone ground grits topped with caramelized onions and country ham gravy

Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Side

Asparagus

$4.00

Bread Basket

$3.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cucumbers

$3.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.50

Plain Potato

$3.00

Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Side Crab Pita Chips

$4.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

SIde of Salmon

$11.00

Side of Scallops

$12.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side Portabella Mushroom

$6.00

Side Spiniach Pita Chips

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$7.00

Kids Corndogs

$7.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Special Items

Fish and Grits

$38.00

Grilled Quail App

$15.00

Ricardos Chicken and Bacon Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Catfish Tortellini

$15.00

Sirloin Special

$41.00

Veal Cutlet

$29.00

Roasted Duck tacos

$15.00

Grouper W/Shrimp Sauce

$34.00

Blacken Sirloin Salad

Trout and crabcake special

$32.00

open face sand special

Surf and Turf

$46.00

Beverage Menu

Liquor

Skyy

$7.00

Crystal Skull

$13.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

Absolut Mandrin

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Blue Shark

$10.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$8.00

Ketel One Grapefruit

$8.00

Ketel One Peach

$8.00

Chopin

$8.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$7.00

Titos

$7.50

The Botanist

$11.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$7.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Firefly Tea

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Raspberry

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Stoli Vanilla

$7.00

Social House

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Beefeater 24

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bombay Dry

$7.25

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi 151

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Meyers Dark

$7.50

Appleton Esates

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Instill White Rum

$7.00

Instilll Spiced Rum

$7.00

Cuervo Traditional

$7.00

Cabo Wabo

$13.00

Creyente Mezcal

$8.50

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Dr Stoner's

$9.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Xo Café

$8.00

21 Seed Cucumber

$10.00

1800 Cristal

$16.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Avion Reserva 44

$35.00

Avion Repasado

$13.00

Casamingos Anejo

$17.00

Casamingos Blanco

$12.00

Casamingos Reposado

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Macallian 18Y

$50.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Knob Creek 14Y

$12.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Wild Turkey American Honey

$8.00

Angels Envy Rye

$26.00

Screwball PB

$8.00

Broadslab

$7.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bushmills

$7.50

Canadian Club

$6.25

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Crown Peach

$9.00

Crown Golden Apple

$40.00

Crown Reserve

$11.00

Wild Turkey Russell Reserve

$17.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Woodfood Reserve Double Oaked

$16.00

Wild Turkey Rare

$11.00

Macallian 12Y

$16.00

Thomas S. Moore

$14.00

WhistlePig 15Y

$35.00

WhistlePig 10Y Rye

$20.00

Uncle Nearest

$18.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Bakers

$15.00

Blood Oath

$40.00

Dewars

$7.00

E.H. Taylor

$20.00

J & B

$6.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Ava Gardner Select

$26.00

Barrell Bourbon

$15.00

Belle Meade Bourbon

$22.00

Blanton's

$30.00

Blanton's Gold

$35.00

Basil Hayden's

$12.00

Crown Royal Golden Apple

$40.00

Belle Meade Sour Mash

$19.00

Booker's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Calumet Farm 10Y

$21.00

Eagle Rare

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$40.00

Heavens Door

$13.00

TX Straight Bourbon

$11.00

Very Old Barton

$7.00

Frying Pan

$11.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$13.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Heaven Hill

$12.00

Elijah Craig 18Y

$20.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$7.50

Campari

$7.50

Chambord

$7.50

Cointreau

$7.50

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Christian Brothers

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Mr Boston Peach

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Triple Chocolate

$7.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$7.00

Creme De Cacao

$7.00

Creme De Banana

$7.00

Peachtree

$7.00

Sloe Gin

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$7.00

Apricot Brandy

$7.00

Blue Chair Key Lime

$7.00

Blue Chair Banana Rum

$7.00

Blue Chair Coconut Rum

$7.00

Cafe Lolita

$7.00

Captain Applejack

$8.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Ameriano

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Appletini

$11.00

Apricot Sour

$9.00

B-52

$9.00

Baby Guiness

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Blackberry Lemondrop

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaii

$9.00

Blue Motorcycle

$12.00

Botanical Martini

$15.00

Bramble

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Caribou Lou

$9.00

Carribean Dream

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Clayton Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cremesicle Martini

$13.00

Crown Appletini

$11.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$11.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

French 75

$10.00

French Martini

$13.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet Gin

$10.00

Gimlet Vodka

$10.00

Gin Dirity Martini

$12.00

Grasshopper

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Howie Maui Punch

$11.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Italian Margarita

$14.00

Jalapeno Mojito

$11.00

Jolly Rancher

$11.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Keylime Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Liquid Marajiana

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$9.00

Nuts and Berries

$9.00

Nutty Irishman

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Pain Killer

$12.00

Paloma

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Pear Martini

$11.00

Peppermint Patty

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$12.00

Pomagranate Martini

$11.00

Purple Hooter

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Salty Dog

$9.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Southside

$9.00

Spicy Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

White Russian

$9.00

Zombie

$13.00

Beer

Red Oak

$7.00

Raleigh Hell Yes Maam

$7.00

DR Twisted River

$7.00

40/42 Stout

$7.00

Pernicous

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Limetown Lager

$7.00

Cotton Town

$7.00

Crank Arm

$7.00

Tobacco Wood

$7.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Coors Edge

$3.50

Double Barley Touche IPA

$4.00

Sam Smiths Chocolate Stout

$5.00

Modelo Oro

$4.50

Sam Adams Summer

$4.00

Sam Adams Winter

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.00

Corona Non Alcoholic

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Twsted Tea

$4.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Stella

$4.50

Red Stripe

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Kilians

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Guinness

$6.00

Yuengling Flight

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Fat Tire

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Hakuna Matata IPA

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Flat Rock Pineapple

$5.00

Truly

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$9.00

Flat Rock Blackberry

$5.00

Wine

GLS Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Canyon Road Merlot

$7.00

GLS Canyton Road Cabernet

$7.00

GLS Caposaldo Chianti

$8.00

GLS Tenuta Il Poggione Toscan Rosso

$13.00

GLS Boen Pinot Nior

$12.00

GLS Primarius Pinot Nior

$8.00

GLS Meiomi Pinot Nior

$10.00

GLS Velvet Devil Merlot

$9.00

GLS Dona Paula Estate Malbec

$9.00

GLS J. Lohr South Ridge Syrah

$9.00

GLS 7 Moons Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

GLS Ely by Callaway Cabernet

$9.50

GLS Purple Cowboy Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Cartlidge & Brown Cabernet

$10.00

GLS 7 Deadly Zins

$10.00

GLS Canyon Road Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Josh Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Meiomi Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Bertani Velante Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS J Lohr Riesling

$7.00

GLS Primo Amore Moscato

$7.00

GLS Beringer White Zinfandel

$8.00

GLS Lolea White Sangria

$6.50

GLS Lolea Red Sangria

$6.50

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Seaglass Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$8.00

GLS Maison No. 9 Rose

$13.00

GLS Zonin Prosecco

$6.00

GLS Risata Prosecco

$6.00

GLS Wycliff Brut

$6.00

NA Bar

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit juice

$4.00

Double Espresso

$7.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Saranac Ginger Beer

$3.50

Virgin Howie Maui

$6.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

FIJI water

$4.00

Mannings Bottled Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Soda

Gingerale

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50