Mannings Restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Boneless Wings (10)
hand-breaded and fried to perfection or grilled Served with ranch or blue cheese
Cajun Seared Scallops
Sea scallops seared with just the right amount of house Cajin seasoning and finished with melted butter and lemon
Carolina Crab Cakes
Seasoned lump crab cakes, pan-seared and served over fried green tomato, sweet corn relish, and spicy remoulade
Carolina Crab Dip
Lump meat crab and a blend of house spices topped with melted provolone and served with old bay dusted pita chips for dipping
Chicken Wings (10 wings)
Crispy fried wings tossed in your favorite sauce, servd with celery and blue cheese or ranch, please allow 45 minutes for grilled wings
Cleveland Cheese Fries (full order)
Piled high and loaded with melted cheddar jack cheese, crumbled bacon, and green onions. Served with ranch
Crispy Ribeye Egg Rolls
Thinly shaved ribeye, carmelized onions, and our house blend of cheeses fried until golden brown and served with field greens and spicy avocado ranch, garnished with a sweet ancho chili sauces
Grilled Portabella Mushroom
Fire grilled roma tomatoes and marinated potabella served over Charleston grits and drizzled with our house balsamic vinaigrette
Pimento Cheese Bruschetta
Toasted baguette topped with Ginger's famous pimento cheese, slightly melted and finished with crispy prosciutto
Soup of the Day (cup)
Our homemade soup of the day
Southern Style Chicken Livers
Hand-breaded, flash fried, then tossed in a carmelized onion and country ham gravy served over toast (Howard likes it over grits or rice)
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy combination of baby spiniach and Spanish artichoke hearts served with homemade garlic parmesan pita chips
Fried Oysters
Salads
Clayton Cobb
Mix of romaine and green leaf lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, cucumber, sliced eggs, avocado, and sharp cheddar. Served with spicy avocado ranch
House Salad
Baby green lettuce topped with cucumber, tomatoes, sweet red onion, sharp cheddar, and house made croutons
NC Half Caesar Salad
NC Half House Salad
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach with sweet red onions, pecan smoked bacon, granny smith apples, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and local smoked goat cheese served with our house balsamic dressing
Traditional Caesar
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, and house made croutons tossed in a creamy Caesar dressings
Burgers and Sandwiches
Big Bad Bacon BBQ and Brisket Burger
For the ultimate meat lover. Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef burger topped with brisket and pecan wood smoked bacon, house made BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, and grilled onions on a brioche roll, served with fries
BLT
Pecan wood smoked bacon piled high on toasted wheat-berry bread topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries
Carolina Crabcake Sandwich
Pan seared lump meat crab cake served on a brioche roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, fries and a pickle served with
Chicken Bacon Avocado
Fire grilled chicken topped with roasted tomato, melted swiss cheese and finished with fresh avocado and pecan smoked bacon served with parmesan fries
Chicken N Waffles
Crispy cornmeal chicken, pearl sugar waffles drizzled with warm maple syrup, finished with berries and candied pork belly
Clayton Classic 1/2lb
Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef buger served on a brioche roll, served with fries
Clayton Classic 1lb
Fire grilled one pound Certified Angus Beef buger served on a brioche roll, served with fries
Crispy Grouper Sandwich
Seasoned grouper filet hand breaded and fried served over a toasted hoagie roll with remoulade, lettuce, tomato, onion and fries
Drunken Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk dipped and hand breaded in our seasoned flour. Fried and topped with our drunken BBQ sauce, carmelized onions, melted Swiss and white American & candied bacon finished with cajun dusted fries and a pickle (Drunken BBQ sauce made with 'Ol Smokey Habanero Mango Tennessee Whiskey)
Dusted Pork Sliders
Hand-pounded pork tenderlion, lightly breaded and fried served on toasted yeast rolls with lettuce and mayo. Served with sweet potato fries
Grilled Cheese
Swiss, American, and Cheddar cheese melted between toasted wheat-berry bread and served with fries and a pickle
Howie Maui
grilled chicken slathered with our Howie Maui sauce, paired with grilled pineapple, swiss cheese, and bacon served with fries
Peter's Portabella Veggie Sandwich
Brown rice, roasted corn, carrots, sweet onions and peppers pressed and grilled.Served on a toasted brioche roll with marinated portabella, mushroom, melted Swiss, house made basil pesto, lettuce & sweet onion served with sweet potato fries and a pickle
Pimento Cheese Burger
Fire grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef buger topped with Ginger's famous pimento cheese, crispy capicola, and roasted jalapenos served on a toasted pretzel bunl, served with fries
Plain Jane Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken served on top of a brioche roll topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with fries and a pickle
Salmon BLT
Toasted wheat-berry fire grilled salmon, pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with a house salad
Spicy Chicken and White Cheddar
Fire Grilled Chicken, spicy capicola ham, grilled onions, jalapenos, melted white cheddar and American, remoulade, lettuce and tomato, served with fries
Desserts
Birthday cheesecake
Flavor of the day
Kids Scoop
Vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh berries
Seasonal Cheesecake
Granny's Apple Tart
Petite waffle tart topped with vanilla bean ice cream, caramelized Granny Smith apples, apple brandy butter, homemade whipped cream and berries drizzled with house made caramel
Ganache Torte
small graham cracker tart shell filled with rich creamy ganache, served over house made caramel & chocolate finished with fresh whipped cream and berries
Creme Brulee
Vanilla bean custard topped with cane sugar then bruleed and finished with fresh berries
Entree
Carolina Crab Cake Entree
Served with a side salad and loaded baked potato
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl
Traditional chicken & Andouille sausage gumbo topped with white rice and Cajun dusted sauteed shrimp
Fish of the Day
Hannahs Chicken Entree
Grilled chicken served witih sweet potato fries and chefs seasonal vegetables
Henrys Handcut Ribeye
14 oz seasoned Ribeye, grilled to your liking and served with loaded baked potato and Caesar or house salad
Howard's Baby Backs Half Slab
Slow roasted in my signature rub and basted with our house made rib sauce. Served with coleslaw and fries
Jennifers Filet
8 oz seasoned beef tenderliongrilled to your liking. Served with a loaded baked potato and Caesar or house salad
Luigi's Linguini
Fire roasted tomatoes, sweet onions, fresh basil, and cream with hints of pecan smoked bacon tossed with linguine. Topped with fire grilled Mahi-Mahi and crispy calamari. Finished with freshly shaved parmesan, sweet red pepper, parsley, & garlic bread (sauce contains bacon)
Mahi
Our fresh seafood is lightly dusted with house Cajun seasoning, grilled to medium, and served with the chef's seasonal vegetables and a loaded baked potato
North Atlantic Salmon
Our fresh seafood is lightly dusted with house Cajun seasoning, grilled to medium, and served with the chef's seasonal vegetables and a loaded baked potato
Pesto Primavera
Sauteed onions, roasted zucchini, squash, sweet red bell peppers, asparagus, and fresh spinach tossed in a pesto cream sauce with linguine finished with shaved parmesan and garlic toast
Pork Tenderlion
Fire grilled and served over Charleston grits, topped with grilled Granny Smiith apples and caramelized onions in a sweet apple brandy sauce
Shrimp and Grits
Sauteed shrimp served over local yellow stone ground grits topped with caramelized onions and country ham gravy