Appetizers
Crispy patties stuffed with potatoes, peas, herbs, and spices
Asparagus and cheese patties served with salad and chutneys
Flash fried spinach, mint and tamarind chutneys, and yogurt
Crispy cauliflower tossed with onion, bell pepper, green onion, and tangy tomato sauce
Spicy boneless chicken cubes tossed with green chili, bell peppers, onion, and red chili sauce
North Indian style fish fritters
Battered and fried crispy calamari
Roasted chicken, ginger, spices, and fresh lemon juice
Basil chicken, malai chicken, and Peshawari chicken trio
Malai chicken, lasuni jhinga, and lamb seekh kebab
Soup and Salad
Rice Biryani and Rice
Aged basmati rice with saffron
Rice with peas, onion, broccoli, carrots, and spices
Aged basmati rice cooked dum style with vegetables and spices
Aged basmati rice, cooked dum style with chicken, spices, and saffron
Aromatic basmati rice slow cooked with goat meat and spices in traditional 'dum' style
From Clay Oven
Fresh cheese, marinated in yogurt, spices, fennel seeds and chilies; skewered and cooked in clay oven
The "King of kebab" and the best known Indian delicacy. Whole chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, turmeric, and red chilies
Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated in mildy spices, cooked in clay oven
Chicken marinated with basil in hung yogurt and spices
Boneless thigh chicken marinated in ginger, garlic and freshly pounded spices,cooked in clay oven
Minced chicken cooked with pounded spices with cashews, garnished with mint
Minced lamb with onion, garlic, ginger, spices, and herbs
Shrimp marinated in freshly ground garlic and spices
Alaskan salmon, ginger, and homemade garam masala
Rack of lamb marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and spices
Indian Street Food
Spiced potato patty fritters in soft pav bread layered with tamarind and cilantro chutneys
Puffed rice and avocado with sprouts, onions, tomato, mint, and sweet sauce
Smashed samosas with garbanzo beans and chutney
Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev
Crispy puffed wafers, spiced mint water, sprouts, and potatoes
Garbanzo beans cooked in the traditional Punjabi street food style and served with puffed leavened bread
Flaky traditional layered flat bread served with spiced chickpeas
A mélange of spiced mixed veggies served with pav bread
Vegetarian Entrée
North Indian style yellow lentils with herbs and spices
Slow-simmered black lentils in chef Sandeep's-style
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked with our special spices
Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices
Homemade cheese cubes cooked with house special spices in a creamy sauce
Fresh spinach, homemade cheese cubes cooked with spices and herbs
Fresh okra cooked with bell pepper and traditional kadai masala
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with fresh herbs
Roasted eggplant cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, and spices
Organic vegetable dumpling in rich creamy sauce
Stuffed potatoes cooked in onion sauce with mustard seeds, garnished with shredded cheese
Cauliflower cooked with potatoes and ginger in house spices
Breads
Leavened bread
Leavened bread with butter
Organic whole wheat bread
Leavened bread with basil pesto and Parmesan
Flaky and layered whole wheat bread
Leavened bread with garlic
Leavened bread stuffed with lamb and spices
Choice of potato onion or paneer onion
Potato kulcha, butter naan, and lacha paratha
Non-Vegetarian Entrée
Traditional chicken curry cooked with Indian spices
Chicken simmered in a rich tomato and fenugreek gravy
Mantra's signature shredded tandoori chicken, tomato, and cream
Classic lamb curry cooked in chef's special spices and sauces
Lamb and spinach with spices
Slow cooked goat with ginger, garlic, onion, and spices
Clay oven cooked shrimp with coconut, mustard, ginger, garlic, fresh turmeric and curry leaves
Marinated Alaskan halibut with coconut, mustard, ginger, garlic, fresh turmeric and curry leaves
Accompaniments
Chef's Special
Desserts
Fried thickened milk dumplings soaked in rose-flavored sugar syrup
Lychee-flavored light and silky-smooth cream custard
Mango-flavored light and silky-smooth cream custard
Rich ginger-flavored custard base topped with a layer of caramelized sugar - an Asian twist on the traditional creme brulée
Soft cottage cheese discs in sweetened and thickened milk
Flavorful Indian ice cream
Rich and delicious carrot pudding
Chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate and molten center served with vanilla ice cream
Yellow lentil pudding mixed with nuts and dry fruits
Catering
Monthly specials
A delicacy of cardamom- flavored lamb in a luxurious white sauce which 'glows' like Chandi or Silver.
Goan hot and sour prawn curry with coconut, chili and tamarind.
Vegan and protein - packed potato & tofu pattice.
Puffed rice, khoya toppings, saffron.