Appetizers

Potato and Peas Samosa
$5.99

Crispy patties stuffed with potatoes, peas, herbs, and spices

Asparagus Cheese Tikki
$7.99

Asparagus and cheese patties served with salad and chutneys

Palak Chaat
$11.99

Flash fried spinach, mint and tamarind chutneys, and yogurt

Dry Gobi Manchurian
$12.99

Crispy cauliflower tossed with onion, bell pepper, green onion, and tangy tomato sauce

Dry Chili Chicken
$14.99

Spicy boneless chicken cubes tossed with green chili, bell peppers, onion, and red chili sauce

Amritsari Fish Pakora
$14.99

North Indian style fish fritters

Crispy Calamari
$13.99

Battered and fried crispy calamari

Nimbu Chicken
$17.99

Roasted chicken, ginger, spices, and fresh lemon juice

Trio Chicken
$19.99

Basil chicken, malai chicken, and Peshawari chicken trio

Tandoori Sampler
$19.99

Malai chicken, lasuni jhinga, and lamb seekh kebab

Soup and Salad

Tomato Coconut Rasam
$9.99

South Indian tomato coconut soup

Mulligatawany Soup
$9.99

Delicately spiced lentil soup

Mango Olive Salad
$7.99

Mango, cucumber, bell pepper, olives, and house dressing

Rice Biryani and Rice

Saffron Rice
$4.99

Aged basmati rice with saffron

Vegetable Pulao
$11.99

Rice with peas, onion, broccoli, carrots, and spices

Lucknowi Vegetable Biryani
$15.99

Aged basmati rice cooked dum style with vegetables and spices

Lucknowi Chicken Biryani
$18.99

Aged basmati rice, cooked dum style with chicken, spices, and saffron

Hyderabadi Goat Dum Biryani
$19.99

Aromatic basmati rice slow cooked with goat meat and spices in traditional 'dum' style

From Clay Oven

Cajun Paneer Tikka
$17.99

Fresh cheese, marinated in yogurt, spices, fennel seeds and chilies; skewered and cooked in clay oven

Murg Tandoori
$24.99

The "King of kebab" and the best known Indian delicacy. Whole chicken marinated in yogurt, ginger garlic paste, lemon juice, turmeric, and red chilies

Long Lachi Ka Murgh Malai
$19.99

Boneless chicken breast cubes marinated in mildy spices, cooked in clay oven

Basil Chicken
$18.99

Chicken marinated with basil in hung yogurt and spices

Peshawari Chicken
$19.99

Boneless thigh chicken marinated in ginger, garlic and freshly pounded spices,cooked in clay oven

Reshmi Seekh Kabab
$18.99

Minced chicken cooked with pounded spices with cashews, garnished with mint

Lamb Seekh Kabab
$19.99

Minced lamb with onion, garlic, ginger, spices, and herbs

Garlic Shrimp
$22.99

Shrimp marinated in freshly ground garlic and spices

Tandoori King Salmon
$27.99

Alaskan salmon, ginger, and homemade garam masala

Mantra Lamb Rack
$27.99

Rack of lamb marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and spices

Indian Street Food

Vada Pav
$5.99

Spiced potato patty fritters in soft pav bread layered with tamarind and cilantro chutneys

Avocado Jhalmuri
$9.99

Puffed rice and avocado with sprouts, onions, tomato, mint, and sweet sauce

Cocktail Samosa Chaat
$9.99

Smashed samosas with garbanzo beans and chutney

Dahi Bateta Sev Poori
$8.99

Round crispy wafers stuffed with sprouts, potatoes, yogurt, chickpeas, and chutney sprinkled with sev

Pani Poori Shots
$9.99

Crispy puffed wafers, spiced mint water, sprouts, and potatoes

Chana Bhatura
$17.99

Garbanzo beans cooked in the traditional Punjabi street food style and served with puffed leavened bread

Amritsari Kulcha Chole
$17.99

Flaky traditional layered flat bread served with spiced chickpeas

Pav Bhaji
$14.99

A mélange of spiced mixed veggies served with pav bread

Vegetarian Entrée

Organic Yellow Dal Tadka
$17.99

North Indian style yellow lentils with herbs and spices

Dal Bukhara
$17.99

Slow-simmered black lentils in chef Sandeep's-style

Harvest Mixed Vegetables
$17.99

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked with our special spices

Peshawari Chana
$17.99

Garbanzo beans cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices

Mantra Malai Paneer
$18.99

Homemade cheese cubes cooked with house special spices in a creamy sauce

Amritsari Saag Paneer
$18.99

Fresh spinach, homemade cheese cubes cooked with spices and herbs

Kadai Bhindi
$19.99

Fresh okra cooked with bell pepper and traditional kadai masala

Farmer Market Vegetable Korma
$18.99

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a creamy sauce with fresh herbs

Baigan Bhartha
$18.99

Roasted eggplant cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, and spices

Mantra Malai Kofta
$18.99

Organic vegetable dumpling in rich creamy sauce

Kashmiri Dum Aloo
$18.99

Stuffed potatoes cooked in onion sauce with mustard seeds, garnished with shredded cheese

Adraki Gobhi
$18.99

Cauliflower cooked with potatoes and ginger in house spices

Breads

Plain Naan
$3.99

Leavened bread

Butter Naan
$4.99

Leavened bread with butter

Organic Tandoori Roti
$4.99

Organic whole wheat bread

Pesto Naan
$5.99

Leavened bread with basil pesto and Parmesan

Lacha Paratha
$5.99

Flaky and layered whole wheat bread

Garlic Naan
$5.99

Leavened bread with garlic

Keema Naan
$7.99

Leavened bread stuffed with lamb and spices

Chandni Chowk Kulcha
$7.99

Choice of potato onion or paneer onion

Bread Basket
$14.99

Potato kulcha, butter naan, and lacha paratha

Ajwain Paratha
$5.99

Non-Vegetarian Entrée

Chef Special Chicken Curry
$18.99

Traditional chicken curry cooked with Indian spices

Dhunkari Chicken Tikka Masala
$19.99

Chicken simmered in a rich tomato and fenugreek gravy

Traditional Butter Chicken
$19.99

Mantra's signature shredded tandoori chicken, tomato, and cream

Mantra Lamb Roganjosh
$19.99

Classic lamb curry cooked in chef's special spices and sauces

Lamb Saag
$19.99

Lamb and spinach with spices

Punjabi Goat Curry
$19.99

Slow cooked goat with ginger, garlic, onion, and spices

Jhinga Malai Curry
$19.99

Clay oven cooked shrimp with coconut, mustard, ginger, garlic, fresh turmeric and curry leaves

Hailbut Coconut
$24.99

Marinated Alaskan halibut with coconut, mustard, ginger, garlic, fresh turmeric and curry leaves

Chicken Chettinad
$19.99

Accompaniments

Masala Papad
$5.99

Assorted lentil wafers, avocado, and mango

Avocado Garlic Raita
$7.99

Yogurt, avocado, and spices

Spinach Raita
$8.99

Cooling yogurt condiment with fresh spinach and roasted cumin

Plain Yogurt
$4.99
Onion & Pickel
Green House Salad
$4.99
Roasted Papad
$4.99
Raita
$4.99

Chef's Special

Pesto Sea Bass
$27.99

Chilean sea bass marinated in hung yogurt, spice, and pesto sauce

Garden Noodles
$14.99

Noodles stir-fried with vegetables and sauces

Desserts

Gulab Jamun
$5.99

Fried thickened milk dumplings soaked in rose-flavored sugar syrup

Lychee Panna Cotta
$8.99

Lychee-flavored light and silky-smooth cream custard

Mango Panna Cotta
$8.99

Mango-flavored light and silky-smooth cream custard

Ginger Creme Brulee
$7.99

Rich ginger-flavored custard base topped with a layer of caramelized sugar - an Asian twist on the traditional creme brulée

Rasmalai
$7.99

Soft cottage cheese discs in sweetened and thickened milk

Malai Kulfi
$7.99

Flavorful Indian ice cream

Gajar Ka Halwa
$7.99

Rich and delicious carrot pudding

Chocolate Lava Cake
$8.99

Chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate and molten center served with vanilla ice cream

Moong Dal Halwa
$8.99

Yellow lentil pudding mixed with nuts and dry fruits

Catering

Lentil Trays
Vegetable Trays
$40.00
Chicken trays
$50.00
Goat Trays
$70.00
Gobi Trays
$40.00
Lamb Trays
$70.00
Kabab Trays
$50.00
Chicken Kabab Trays
$60.00
Lamb Kabab Trays
$70.00
Shrimp Kabab Tray
$50.00+
Rice Trays
$20.00
Biryani Trays
$40.00
Chaat Trays
$40.00
Pakora Trays
$50.00
10 Samosas
$14.99
10 Naan
$24.99
10 Stuffed Kulchas
$39.99

Monthly specials

Kashmiri Rista
$19.99

A delicacy of cardamom- flavored lamb in a luxurious white sauce which 'glows' like Chandi or Silver.

Chicken Slider
$12.99

Goan hot and sour prawn curry with coconut, chili and tamarind.

Mutton Sula
$22.99

Vegan and protein - packed potato & tofu pattice.

Malabar Fish Curry
$19.99

Puffed rice, khoya toppings, saffron.

Khubani Ka Meetha
$7.99
Bloody GIn Mocktail
$10.00
Musk Melon Cocktail
$15.00