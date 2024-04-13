Maple Leaf Coffee House 1 Illinois St
Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Espresso
Specialty Espresso Drinks
SpecialTea Lattes
Breakfast
Avocado Toasts
- Naked Avocado Toast$11.50
Smashed avocado, drizzled garlic-infused olive oil, chili flakes
- Roman Avocado Toast$14.00
Smashed avocado, pesto, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan
- Goat Cheese & Jam Avocado Toast$14.50
Smashed avocado, house-made berry jam, crumbled goat cheese, balsamic glaze
- Can't Beet It Avocado Toast$15.00
Smashed avocado, roasted beets, pickled onion, local honey, goat cheese, balsamic glaze
- Southwest Avocado Toast$14.00
Smashed avocado, black beans, pico de gallo, served on sweet potato slices (GF)
- Vegan Berries & Jam Avocado Toast$14.00
Smashed avocado, house-made berry jam, topped with seasonal berries, served on whole grain toast
Sandwiches & Burritos
- Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Two scrambled organic pasture-raised eggs, melted cheddar cheese, spinach, garlic aioli, served on whole grain toast
- Bacon Egg & Yum Sandwich$13.00
Fried organic pasture-raised egg , bacon, melted cheddar cheese, spinach, paprika aioli, served on a toasted English muffin
- Eggie Veggie Sandwich$12.00
Fried organic pasture-raised egg, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, caramelized onion, melted cheddar cheese, paprika aioli, served on a toasted English muffin
- American Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Three scrambled organic pasture-raised eggs, bacon, sliced avocado, cheese, sour cream on side, paprika aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Southwest Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Three fried pasture-raised eggs, machaca grass-fed beef, black beans, pico de gallo, melted cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Breakfast Burger$17.50
Classic seasoned grass-fed beef patty, fried pasture-raised egg, bacon, paprika aioli, side of hash brown fritters, served on a brioche bun
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Mashed chickpea scramble, black beans, tomato, zucchini, sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Bowls & Plates
- Fruit & Yogurt Bowl$10.00
Organic plain Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit, honey, honey oat granola
- Bowl Me Over$15.00
Roasted sweet potatoes, fried organic pasture-raised egg, avocado slices, bacon, turmeric rice, sour cream (GF)
- Basic Brekkie Plate$11.00
Two organic pasture-raised eggs your way, bacon, choice of English muffin or whole grain toast
- Goat Cheese Omelete$15.00
Three organic pasture-raised eggs, goat cheese crumble, sliced avocado, spinach, chopped bacon, side of hash brown fritters (GF)
- Berry Acai Bowl$12.50
Açaí, blueberries, bananas, avocado, organic coconut cream, maple syrup, honey oat granola, chocolate chips, coconut flakes
- Vegan Chickpea Breakfast Scramble$15.50
Mashed chickpea scramble, hash browns, roasted tomato, zucchini, onions, sliced avocado, drizzled with paprika aioli (GF)
Sides
Kids Breakfast
Lunch
Salads (GF)
- Chicken BLT Salad$16.50
Grilled, marinated pasture-raised chicken breast, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, mixed greens, garlic aioli
- Tex Mex Salad$17.00Out of stock
Shredded grass-fed machaca beef or pasture-raised ground turkey, black beans, mixed greens, charred corn salsa, pico, shredded cheddar, guajillo maple-orange vinaigrette, crispy tortilla chips
- Can't Beet This Salad$16.50
Roasted beets, orange slices, goat cheese, candied walnuts, mixed greens, house-made citrus vinaigrette
- Chicken Caprese Salad$16.50
Grilled pasture-raised chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pesto mixed greens, olive oil, balsamic reduction
- Chicken Salad Salad$15.50
Pasture-raised pesto spiked chicken salad, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, seasonal mixed greens, olive oil
- Greek Goodness Salad$15.50
Grilled zucchini, Turmeric rice, Roasted tomatoes, Feta cheese, pickled red onion, mixed greens, house-made citrus vinaigrette
- Veggie Garden Salad$15.50
Grilled zucchini, roasted tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, mixed greens, house-made citrus vinaigrette
- Vegan Tex Mex Salad$14.50
Black beans, charred corn salsa, avocado, sliced cherry tomatoes, seasonal mixed greens, chipotle mayo, crispy tortilla chips
Wraps
- Chicken Salad Wrap$14.50
Pasture-raised pesto spiked chicken salad, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, seasonal mixed greens, olive oil
- Tex Mex Wrap$15.50
Shredded grass-fed machaca beef or pasture-raised ground turkey, black beans, mixed greens, charred corn salsa, pico, shredded cheddar, guajillo maple-orange vinaigrette, crispy tortilla chips
- Can't Beet This Wrap$14.50
Roasted beets, orange slices, goat cheese , candied walnuts, mixed greens, house-made citrus vinaigrette
- Chicken BLT Wrap$15.00
Grilled, marinated pasture-raised chicken breast, bacon, cherry tomatoes, avocado, mixed greens, garlic aioli
- Chicken Caprese Wrap$14.50
Grilled pasture-raised chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, avocado, pesto mixed greens, olive oil, balsamic reduction
- Greek Goodness Wrap$14.50
Grilled zucchini, Turmeric rice, Roasted tomatoes, Feta cheese, pickled red onion, mixed greens, house-made citrus vinaigrette
- Veggie Garden Wrap$14.50
Grilled zucchini, roasted tomatoes, avocado, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, mixed greens, house-made citrus vinaigrette
- Vegan Tex Mex Wrap$14.50
Black beans, charred corn salsa, avocado, sliced cherry tomatoes, seasonal mixed greens, chipotle mayo, crispy tortilla chips, wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Vegan Chickpea Scramble Wrap$14.50
Mashed chickpea scramble, grilled zucchini, roasted Roma tomatoes, pickled red onion, seasonal greens, house-made citrus vinaigrette, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Burgers
- Grass Fed Burger$16.50
Classic seasoned grass-fed beef patty, ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion
- Cali Grilled Chicken$16.00Out of stock
Grilled marinated chicken breast, avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, bacon, garlic aioli
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Hand-made veggie burger (carrots, quinoa, amaranth, millet, artichoke, black beans, garbanzo beans, pinto beans, corn, red & yellow pepper, jalapeño, garlic, onion), paprika aioli, ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion
- The Gobbler Turkey Burger$15.00
Seasoned pasture-raised turkey burger seasoned with sun-dried tomato basil, garlic aioli, pickled red onion
- Sliders Your Way$14.50
Three sliders made from seasoned grass-fed beef, tomato-basil pasture-raised turkey or grilled chicken, ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce
- Build Your Own Burger
Protein: beef, turkey, chicken, veggie, paleo. bread: brioche bun, whole grain bread, GF bun.
Dips & Bites
- Cheesy Quesedilla
Cheddar cheese, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, black beans on the side
- Loaded Nachos (GF)
Tortilla chips, pasture-raised turkey or grass-fed shredded machaca beef, black beans, charred corn salsa, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, side of sour cream and smashed avocado
- Street Tacos (GF)
Flour or corn tortillas, grass-fed machaca beef, pasture-raised ground turkey, or grilled pasture-raised chicken, shredded cheddar, lettuce, sour cream & pico de gallo on the side, option of mild or spicy
- Loaded Sweet Potato Dip (GF)
Mashed sweet potato, grass-fed machaca beef or pasture-raised ground turkey, black beans, avocado, homemade pico de gallo, sour cream, crispy tortilla chips
- Hummus Dip (GF)$13.00
Traditional hummus with pita chips and veggies (GF)