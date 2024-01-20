Maples on Main Local Cafe 211 N Main St. Rutherfordton NC 28139
Breakfast
Breakfast ALL DAY
- Belgian Chick$12.00
Fried chicken breast on a pearl sugar waffle topped with candied bacon crumbles. Served with a side of butter and maple syrup. Make it spicy on request
- Gluten Free Yuca Waffles$13.00
2 hot and crispy Yucca waffles - Served with hot maples syrup, and topped with whipped cream & fresh strawberries.
- Pearl Sugar Waffles$11.00
2 hot crispy Belgian pearl sugar waffle Served with hot Maples syrup, whipped cream, fresh strawberries & dusted with powdered sugar.
- GF Belgian Chick$14.00
Rice flour coated chicken strips, over golden crispy Yucca waffle topped with candied bacon crumbles. Served with a side of butter and maple syrup - Make it spicy upon request
- "Big Fatty" breakfast burrito$12.00
Fried chicken breast, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, queso fresco, shredded cheddar, chopped onion, pimento peppers, Verde/crema sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla - Served with a side of breakfast potatoes
- LOX & BAGELS$12.00
"New York" Bagel of choice, herb cream cheese, smoked imperial salmon, red onions, dill & fresh capers
- Elevated Egg & Cheese$9.50
Seasoned fried egg, chopped green onions, white cheddar cheese on a fresh croissant-Served with side of seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Standard$10.00
Peppered sausage, fried egg, white cheddar, mustard aioli arranged between a toasted asiago cheese bagel-Served with side of seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Gold Digger$10.00
Candied spiced bacon, a seasoned fried egg, jalapeno bacon jam & pepper jack cheese on a fresh croissant -Served with side of seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Nitty Gritty$12.00
Stone ground cheddar grits, chopped sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, shredded yellow cheddar & green onion
- Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Seasoned breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, spinach, avocado, Shredded cheddar, pimento peppers, & your choice of meat. (Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, liver-mush)
- Rye- &- Shine Toast$12.00
Toasted marble rye topped with avocado, two fried eggs, feta cheese, salt, cracked pepper, oil & balsamic glaze drizzle - Served with a spring mix and dressing
- Turkey Sausage Morning Melt$10.00
Turkey sausage, seasoned fried egg, white cheddar cheese &pimento aioli on a toasted English muffin - Served with a side of seasoned breakfast potatoes
Lunch
Sandwiches, Wraps, & Flatbreads
- Mother Clucker - Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Fried chicken breast, red cabbage slaw & pickle chips on a toasted brioche bun-Served with house chips - Make it Nashville Hot, Buffalo, or BBQ
- Veggie Hummus Wrap$11.00
Tomato basil wrap, hummus, feta cheese, shredded carrot, red onion, cucumber, pimento peppers & spring mix - Served with house chips
- Falafel Sandwich$11.50
Falafel, tzatziki, cucumber, red onion, feta & spring mix served open-faced on marble rye - Served with house chips
- Buffalo & Blue Flatbread$12.00
Flatbread topped with fried chicken, buffalo sauce, gold digger bacon, red onion, blue cheese crumbles drizzled with ranch
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$12.00
Flatbread topped with BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, white cheddar, red onion & drizzled with hot honey
Salads
- Crunchy Asian$12.00
Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, carrots, green onions, sliced almonds & crispy wontons served with Asian sesame ginger dressing
- Mediterranean Mama$11.00
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, hummus & garbanzo beans served with Greek dressing
- Falafel bowl$13.50
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, pimento peppers, feta cheese, hummus, kimchi, quinoa & falafel served with tzatziki sauce
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Beverages
Espresso Drinks
Fresh Brewed Tea
Hot Tea and Coffee
Milk Bottled
Sides
- Side order Seasoned potato's$3.00
- Side order cheddar grits$3.50
- Side of Mandarin Oranges$3.50
- 2 pieces of Gold Digger Candied Bacon$3.50
- 2 Fried Eggs$4.00
- Side of scrambled eggs$4.00
- 2 sausage patties$3.50
- Side of Fried chicken$5.00
- Side of Chicken salad$4.50
- Cream Cheese$1.50
- Side of Grilled chicken$5.00
- side salad$5.50
- Side of Seasoned fries$4.00
Breakfast (3PO)
Breakfast ALL DAY
- Belgian Chick$14.16
Fried chicken breast on a pearl sugar waffle topped with candied bacon crumbles. Served with a side of butter and maple syrup. Make it spicy on request
- Gluten Free Yuca Waffles$15.34
2 hot and crispy Yucca waffles - Served with hot maples syrup, and topped with whipped cream & fresh strawberries.
- Pearl Sugar Waffles$12.98
2 hot crispy Belgian pearl sugar waffle Served with hot Maples syrup, whipped cream, fresh strawberries & dusted with powdered sugar.
- GF Belgian Chick$16.52
Rice flour coated chicken strips, over golden crispy Yucca waffle topped with candied bacon crumbles. Served with a side of butter and maple syrup - Make it spicy upon request
- "Big Fatty" breakfast burrito$14.16
Fried chicken breast, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, queso fresco, shredded cheddar, chopped onion, pimento peppers, Verde/crema sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla - Served with a side of breakfast potatoes
- LOX & BAGELS$14.16
"New York" Bagel of choice, herb cream cheese, smoked imperial salmon, red onions, dill & fresh capers
- Elevated Egg & Cheese$11.21
Seasoned fried egg, chopped green onions, white cheddar cheese on a fresh croissant-Served with side of seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Standard$11.80
Peppered sausage, fried egg, white cheddar, mustard aioli arranged between a toasted asiago cheese bagel-Served with side of seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Gold Digger$11.80
Candied spiced bacon, a seasoned fried egg, jalapeno bacon jam & pepper jack cheese on a fresh croissant -Served with side of seasoned breakfast potatoes
- Nitty Gritty$14.16
Stone ground cheddar grits, chopped sausage, scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, shredded yellow cheddar & green onion
- Breakfast Bowl$14.16
Seasoned breakfast potatoes, scrambled eggs, spinach, avocado, Shredded cheddar, pimento peppers, & your choice of meat. (Bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, liver-mush)
- Rye- &- Shine Toast$14.16
Toasted marble rye topped with avocado, two fried eggs, feta cheese, salt, cracked pepper, oil & balsamic glaze drizzle - Served with a spring mix and dressing
- Turkey Sausage Morning Melt$11.80
Turkey sausage, seasoned fried egg, white cheddar cheese &pimento aioli on a toasted English muffin - Served with a side of seasoned breakfast potatoes