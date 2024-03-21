Marcato Kitchen
Strombolis
- The Teacher$16.99
pepperoni, salami, mortadella, giardiniera, mozzarella and provolone cheese. *Mortadella contains pistachios
- Cubano Style$16.99
citrus marinated pork shoulder, mortadella, gruyere cheese, pickles, passion fruit mustard. *Mortadella contains pistachios
- Banh-Boli Dip$16.99
where the banh mi and the beef dip collide - house brisket, pickled carrot-daikon, cilantro, basil, jalapeno, hoisin-sriracha glaze, mozzarella, pho broth for dipping
- Papa$15.99
gerome's fennel sausage, pickled onions, garlic bell peppers, basil, provolone and mozzarella cheese
- The Meatball$15.99
our special meatball blend with a san marzano pomodoro sauce, provolone and mozzarella.
- Give Me The Beet$15.50
pickled beets, sauteed broccolini with shallot and lemon, pesto, candied walnuts, herb goat cheese, mozzarella
- The Student$10.00
Pepperoni and cheese
Pasta
Sides
- French Fries$7.00
hand-cut and seasoned with sea salt
- Cauliflower Caesar Salad$5.00+
Shaved cauliflower, Frog Bench farms baby kale, lemon, parmigiano Reggiano, fried shallot rings, chili oil, Caesar dressing
- House made pickles - 6oz$4.00
Crunchy cucumbers brined in a blend of house spices to create a savory pickle with a touch of heat.
Sauces
- Marcato Ranch$1.50
House made with fresh herbs and spices.
- Marcato Sauce$1.50
Roasted tomatoes, onions, garlic, and chilis.
- Genovese Pesto$2.50
Traditional pesto with roasted pine nuts, parmigiano Reggiano, basil and olive oil
- Marcato Fry Sauce$1.50
A blend of our house made Marcato sauce and garlic aioli.
- Pomodoro Sauce$2.00
Robust sauce made from San Marzano tomatoes.