2x points now for loyalty members
Cafe Fontana
Coffee
Tea
- Selection of Rishi Teas$3.50
- Iced Black Tea
Fresh brewed Rishi organic classic black tea.$4.50
- Iced Citrus Green Tea
RIshi Green Tea. A special blend of organic green tea, organic ginger root, organic lemongrass, organic lemon flavor, essential lime oil.$4.50
- Matcha latte$4.50
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.50
- Chai latte$4.50
- Iced chai latte$4.50
Beverages
Bakery
Savory
- Salumi Bento Box
Prosciutto cotto, sopressata, Milano salami, and aged provolone cheese all served with our house made crostini.$8.00
- Giardino salad
Mixed lettuces, shaved carrot, cucumber, and cherry tomato. Served with your choice our Balsamic or Italian vinaigrette.$9.00
- Mortadella Piadina
Mortadella, shaved parmigiano, arugula, and garlic mayo folded in a fresh baked flatbread.$10.00
- Pesto Chicken Piadina
Grilled chicken breast tossed in hose made almond pesto and diced tomato mix, folded in a fresh baked flatbread.$10.00
- Bag of chips$1.00
Cafe Fontana Location and Ordering Hours
(847) 501-3333
Closed • Opens Friday at 8AM