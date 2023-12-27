Marcy's 33 S Colville St
Dinner Menu
Nibbles
Gastropub
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Blue cheese foam, bacon bits, chili flakes, sherry vinegar and apples
- Hummus Plate$15.00
Hummus, falafel, fried chickpeas, feta, garlic sauce, Kalamata olives, crudités, and grilled pita bread
- Pork Steam Buns$13.00
Asian pulled pork with pickled carrot and cucumber, cilantro and cotija cheese on Chinese bao buns
- Fries$7.00
Served with house-made fry sauce
- Bang Bang Cauliflower$11.00
Our signature fried cauliflower with Thai sweet chili aioli
- Bavarian Soft Pretzel$9.00
Served with spicy cheese sauce or honey mustard
- Fried Cheese Curds$13.00
marinara, fried herbs, cumin-chili salt
- Poutine$17.00
fried cheese curds, mushroom gravy, bacon bits, fries, herbs
Burgers and Paninis
- Marcy's Burger$19.00
Black garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomato, onions and pickles on a toasted bun.
- Cubano Panini$19.00
Pulled pork, smoked ham, pickles, Serrano peppers, Swiss cheese, Dijon mustard and smoked pork BBQ sauce
- Adult Grilled Cheese Panini$16.00
Mascarpone, mozzarella, pesto with a side of marinara.
Salads and Soups
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes and cucumber with our house vinaigrette
- Smoked Beet & Burrata Salad$16.00
mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, smoked beets, burrata cheese, and house vinaigrette
- Winter Salad$14.00
mixed greens, apples, butternut squash, pepitas, house vinaigrette
- Butternut Squash Bisque$7.00
hint of apple, winter spices, truffle oil, cream pepitas
Flatbreads
- Pesto Flatbread$10.00
Pesto, mozzarella, tomatoes, finished with fresh basil and balsamic glaze
- Mushroom Flatbread$12.00
Wild mushrooms, mozzarella, pickled shallots, parsley and a porcini cream sauce
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$12.00
Garlic sauce, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, tomatoes, finished with ranch dressing
- Figgy Piggy$13.00
Prosciutto, balsamic figs, caramelized onions, parmesan cheese and a smoky pork BBQ sauce
Entrees
- Porcini-Infused Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Three house-made meatballs served with house-made porcini spaghetti pasta, cooked in pork jus and herb butter, served over our own marinara sauce
- Chicken ala King$19.00
House-made fettuccine, porcini cream, mushrooms, peas, carrots, parmesan cheese, parsley
- White Truffle, Butternut Squash Tortelli$26.00
House-made tortellini, roasted butternut squash, pumpkin seeds, brown butter fried sage with blue cheese foam
- Hanger Steak with Poutine$37.00
fried cheese curds, porcini cream, fries, truffle demi, herbs
- Scallop Risotto$35.00
Pan seared scallops served over house-made risotto made with mascarpone, apple cider reduction, wild mushrooms, lemon oil
- Seared Duck Breast$29.00
shaved Brussels sprouts, sunchoke puree, cranberry gastrique, pickled cranberries
Desserts
- Four Roses Pot de Crème$5.00
Light and fluffy, carmel flavored mousse made with Four Roses bourbon.
- Chocolate Mousse$5.00
Light and fluffy, decadent dark chocolate mousse
- Crème Brûlée$5.00
Light and fluffy, traditional Crème Brûlée with a carmelized sugar crust
- Almond Amaretto Ice Cream$5.00
Almond flavored ice cream made with Amaretto liqueur
N/A Beverages
Drinks
Placebo (Non Alcoholic)
Retail
Merchandise
- T-shirt - Bottom's Up - Men's M$20.00
black with short sleeves
- T-shirt - Bottom's Up - Men's L$20.00
black with short sleeves
- T-shirt - Bottom's Up - Men's XL$20.00
black with short sleeves
- T-shirt - Bottom's Up - Women's S$20.00
black with short sleeves
- T-shirt - Bottom's Up - Women's M$20.00
black with short sleeves
- T-shirt - Bottom's Up - Women's L$20.00
black with short sleeves
- T-shirt - Bottom's Up - Women's XL$20.00
black with short sleeves
- Hoodie - Men's M$25.00
- Hoodie - Men's L$25.00
- Hoodie - Men's XL$25.00
- Hoodie - Women's S$25.00
- Hoodie - Women's M$25.00
- Hoodie - Women's L$25.00
- Hoodie - Women's XL$25.00