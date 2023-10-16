Margarita's Mexican Cantina - Rochester 2525 West Ridge Road
Full Menu
Appetizers
Steak Fries
French fries topped with steak and cheese dip
Chori Papas
French fries topped with chorizo and cheese dip
Mini Chimichangas
Six mini chimichangas and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with cheese dip
Flautas
Choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef rolled in corn tortillas and deep fried. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Fiesta Quesadilla
10 inch flour tortilla, grilled and folded with cheese inside served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Botana
A platter served with quesadilla, flautas, cheese nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cheese dip, and sour cream
Shrimp Cocktail
Broiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, and homemade cocktail sauce
Ceviche
Chunks of fish marinated in citrus, served in onions, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, and tomato
Nachos
Cheese Only Nachos
Refried Beans Nachos
Beef and Bean Nachos
Shredded Chicken and Bean Nachos
Supream Nachos Nachos
Choice of cheese dip or nacho cheese, refried or black bean, topped with lettuce, pico de galo, sour cream, guacamole, baja sauce and pickled jalapeños
Fajita Nachos
Nachos with a choice of grilled chicken or steak served with grilled onions and peppers
Los Dips
Cheese Dip
Bean Dip
Guacamole Dip
Esquite
Grilled corn, mixed with mayonnaise and topped with queso fresco, cilantro and tajin
Guacamole Azteca
Diced fresh avocado mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, lime and salt
Cancún Dip
Chorizo (Mexican sausage), shrimp, cheese sauce served with flour tortillas
Cantina Dip
Ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip
Queso Fundido
Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with cheese dip and tortillas
Spinach Dip
Chicken
Pollo a La Parrilla
Two grilled chicken breasts served on a hot skillet topped with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese Mexican rice and refried beans
Pollo Fundido
Two grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers and onion covered in cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Fried Burritos
Two fried burritos filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Border Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheese and onion inside a folded 10-inch flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
Pollo Popeye
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, cheese dip and bacon. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Pollo Felliz
Grilled chicken, shrimp, fish, bacon and chorizo over a bed of grilled onions and mushrooms topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice and beans
Pollo Chipotle
Chicken breast grilled with onions, topped with a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice a nd beans
Texmex Burritos
Two chicken burritos topped with spinach, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and tomatoes
Quesadilla Texanas
10-Inch tortilla folded and filled with chicken, and spinach. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
Pollo Hawaiano
Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms pineapple and bacon. Served with Mexican rice and cheese dip
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with grilled onions, Mexican rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Enchiladas Verdes
Two corn chicken enchiladas, topped with tomatillo sauce and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Enchiladas San Miguel
Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with a spicy chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice
Yolandas
Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice
Mole
Grilled chicken topped with mole sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas
Enchiladas Con Mole
Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice
Pollo Norteño
Grilled chicken and shrimp topped with pineapple, pico de gallo and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, bean and tortillas
Pork
Rio Grande Burrito
Carnitas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream, wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
Carnitas Dinner
Tender pulled pork served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapeños, lime slices and tortillas
Carnitas Mexicanas
Pulled pork with cactus and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, beans, our green tomatillo sauce and tortillas
Chile Verde
Pulled pork cooked with our green tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas
Seafood
Camarones Con Arroz
Shrimp grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice
Camarones Con Hongos
Shrimp sauteed with a garlic sauce, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad
Alejandro Special
Grilled shrimp quesadilla topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Camarones Fundidos
Shrimp sauteed with a butter sauce, cooked with squash and pineapple on top of Mexican rice. Topped with cheese dip
Camarones Chipotle
Shrimp sauteed in onions and our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and flour tortillas
Camarones Cancún
Shrimp sauteed with a butter sauce, cooked with peppers, onions and pineapple. Topped with cheese dip and served with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice
Las Brochetas
Grilled shrimp and grilled chicken served with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp sauteed in our home-made hot sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and tortillas
A La Carte
Sizzling Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Carnitas Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Mixed
Pick any two meats. Grilled chicken, steak, carnitas
Texans Fajitas
Chicken, steak and shrimp
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled broccoli, carrots, squash and cauliflower
Shrimp Fajitas
Fish Fajitas
Margarita Cantina Fajita
Shrimp, chicken,Steak and carnitas
Tacos
Fish Tacos
Trio Tacos
Choose any three of the above tacos. Served with pico de gallo and our home made hot sauce on the side
Tacos De Birria
Three shredded beef tacos on corn dipped and grilled in our birria sauce. Tacos are stuffed with cheese and topped with cilantro and onions. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side
Tacos Al Pastor
Three pork and pineapple tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side
Tacos De Chorizo
Three chorizo tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side
Tacos De Alambre
Three grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with
Baja Tacos
Three beef or shredded chicken tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side
Shrimp Tacos
Three grilled shrimp tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side
Tacos De Carnitas
Three carnitas tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side
Tacos De Carne Asada
Three steak tacos on choice of flour or corn t ortilla topped with cilantro and onion. Served with
Taco De Pollo Asado
Three grilled chicken tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side
Tacos A La Diabla
Single Taco
Steak
Carne a La Diabla
Steak grilled with onions, mushrooms and spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
Steak Burritos
Two steak burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
Carne Asada
Grilled steak with sliced avocado, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas
Steak Special
10 oz steak cooked and served with onions and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, refried bens, guacamole salad and tortillas
Dos Amigos
Grilled chicken and steak on top of chorizo, onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Mar y Tierra
10 oz ribeye steak topped with shrimp and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, jalapeños, Mexican rice and refried beans
Chile Colorado
Steak cooked in our home made hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour tortillas
Side Orders
Side Ground Beef
Side Grill Steak Quesadilla
Side Grill Shrimp Quesadilla
Side Chorizo
Side Beef Chimichanga
Side Chicken Chimichanga
Side Cilantro
Side Chicken tamal
Side Pork tamal
Flor
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Side Pickled Jalapeno
Side Queso Fresco
Togo Charge
Extra Chips
Extra Chips and Salsa
Side Cheese Dip
Side Cheese Quesadilla
Side Beef Quesadilla
Side Shredded CHK Quesadilla
Side Tomatoe
Side Lettuce
Side Steak
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Shredded Beef
Side Fish
Side Salsa
Side Shrimp
Side Grilled Steak
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Side Beef Quesadilla
Side Shredded Chicken
Side Cheese Quesadilla
Side Burrito
Cheese Chile Poblano
Side Enchilada
Side Soft Taco
Side Crispy Taco
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Black Beam
Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
Side Guacamole
Side Cheese Dip*
Tortillas
3 pieces
Pico De Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Side French Fries
Homemade Hot Sauce
Side Avocado Slices
Side Limes
Mixed
Jumbo Chimichanga
Grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese rolled in a 12 inch flour tortilla then lightly deep fried. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole
Flautas Dinner
Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Deep fried to a crisp and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Molcajete
Traditional Mexican dish served in a hot lava bowl containing grilled chicken, rib-eye steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled jalapeños, onions, bell peppers, cactus, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one shredded beef. Covered with ranchero sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Molcajete Volcan
Bacon, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales and queso fresco topped with our homemade hot sauce
Chimichanga Dinner
Two shredded chicken or shredded beef chimichanga slightly fried and topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes guacamole and sour cream
Quesadilla Supreme
One beef and once chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Quesadilla Roja
Choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak quesadilla topped with our homemade red sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream and Mexican rice
Hot Tamales
Two tamales, choice of pork or chicken, topped with our cheese dip and your choice of mole or our green tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans
Burrito Mexicanos
Grilled chicken or grilled steak, peppers and onions rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice
Burritos Supreme
One shredded beef and bean and one shredded chicken and bean burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Burrito San Jose
Grilled chicken, chorizo, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream rolled up inside a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo and served with Mexican rice
Burrito California
Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or carnitas with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and our green tomatillos sauce
Burrito Bandera
Grilled chicken, grilled steak, carnitas, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and guacamole rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce. Cheese dip and green tomatillo sauce
Quesadilla Verde
Choice of grilled chicken or steak quesadilla topped with our green tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce. Guacamole and Mexican rice
Tour of Mexico
Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, bean chalupa, chile poblano, beef taco and a tamal. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans