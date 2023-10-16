Full Menu

Appetizers

Steak Fries

$14.00

French fries topped with steak and cheese dip

Chori Papas

$12.00

French fries topped with chorizo and cheese dip

Mini Chimichangas

$15.00

Six mini chimichangas and choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with cheese dip

Flautas

$14.00

Choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef rolled in corn tortillas and deep fried. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Fiesta Quesadilla

$11.00

10 inch flour tortilla, grilled and folded with cheese inside served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Botana

$18.00

A platter served with quesadilla, flautas, cheese nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cheese dip, and sour cream

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Broiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, and homemade cocktail sauce

Ceviche

$16.00

Chunks of fish marinated in citrus, served in onions, cilantro, jalapeño, avocado, and tomato

Nachos

Cheese Only Nachos

$9.00

Refried Beans Nachos

$10.00

Beef and Bean Nachos

$12.00

Shredded Chicken and Bean Nachos

$12.00

Supream Nachos Nachos

$15.00

Choice of cheese dip or nacho cheese, refried or black bean, topped with lettuce, pico de galo, sour cream, guacamole, baja sauce and pickled jalapeños

Fajita Nachos

$18.00

Nachos with a choice of grilled chicken or steak served with grilled onions and peppers

Los Dips

Cheese Dip

$8.00

Bean Dip

$8.00

Guacamole Dip

$9.00

Esquite

$9.00

Grilled corn, mixed with mayonnaise and topped with queso fresco, cilantro and tajin

Guacamole Azteca

$14.00

Diced fresh avocado mixed with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, lime and salt

Cancún Dip

$16.00

Chorizo (Mexican sausage), shrimp, cheese sauce served with flour tortillas

Cantina Dip

$8.50

Ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Chorizo (Mexican sausage) with cheese dip and tortillas

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Chicken

Pollo a La Parrilla

$21.00

Two grilled chicken breasts served on a hot skillet topped with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese Mexican rice and refried beans

Pollo Fundido

$20.00

Two grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell peppers and onion covered in cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Fried Burritos

$18.00

Two fried burritos filled with shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Border Quesadilla

$20.00

Grilled chicken, cheese and onion inside a folded 10-inch flour tortilla. Topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

Pollo Popeye

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach, cheese dip and bacon. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Pollo Felliz

$28.00

Grilled chicken, shrimp, fish, bacon and chorizo over a bed of grilled onions and mushrooms topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice and beans

Pollo Chipotle

$20.00

Chicken breast grilled with onions, topped with a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice a nd beans

Texmex Burritos

$18.00

Two chicken burritos topped with spinach, cheese dip, lettuce, guacamole,sour cream and tomatoes

Quesadilla Texanas

$17.00

10-Inch tortilla folded and filled with chicken, and spinach. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes

Pollo Hawaiano

$18.00

Grilled chicken, onions, mushrooms pineapple and bacon. Served with Mexican rice and cheese dip

Choripollo

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with grilled onions, Mexican rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Two corn chicken enchiladas, topped with tomatillo sauce and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Enchiladas San Miguel

$18.00

Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with a spicy chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice

Yolandas

$18.00

Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice

Mole

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with mole sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas

Enchiladas Con Mole

$18.00

Three corn chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice

Pollo Norteño

$28.00

Grilled chicken and shrimp topped with pineapple, pico de gallo and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, bean and tortillas

Enchiladas Con Mole

$18.00

Pork

Rio Grande Burrito

$18.00

Carnitas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream, wrapped in a 12-inch tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo

Carnitas Dinner

$19.00

Tender pulled pork served with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapeños, lime slices and tortillas

Carnitas Mexicanas

$21.00

Pulled pork with cactus and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, beans, our green tomatillo sauce and tortillas

Chile Verde

$19.00

Pulled pork cooked with our green tomatillo sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas

Seafood

Camarones Con Arroz

$18.00

Shrimp grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Served with Mexican rice

Camarones Con Hongos

$18.00

Shrimp sauteed with a garlic sauce, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad

Alejandro Special

$20.00

Grilled shrimp quesadilla topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Camarones Fundidos

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed with a butter sauce, cooked with squash and pineapple on top of Mexican rice. Topped with cheese dip

Camarones Chipotle

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed in onions and our spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and flour tortillas

Camarones Cancún

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed with a butter sauce, cooked with peppers, onions and pineapple. Topped with cheese dip and served with guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, and Mexican rice

Las Brochetas

$22.00

Grilled shrimp and grilled chicken served with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Camarones a La Diabla

$20.00

Shrimp sauteed in our home-made hot sauce served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and tortillas

A La Carte

Crispy Tacos (3)

$9.00

3 pieces

Soft Tacos (3)

$10.00

3 pieces

Enchiladas (3)

$10.00

3 pieces

Taco Loco

$11.00

2 pieces

Order Chile Poblanos (2)

$11.00

2 pieces

Burritos (2)

$12.00

2 pieces

Cheese Quesadillas (2)

$10.00

2 pieces

Sizzling Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

Carnitas Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

Mixed

$21.00+

Pick any two meats. Grilled chicken, steak, carnitas

Texans Fajitas

Chicken, steak and shrimp

Vegetarian Fajitas

Grilled broccoli, carrots, squash and cauliflower

Shrimp Fajitas

$27.00+

Fish Fajitas

$23.00

Margarita Cantina Fajita

Shrimp, chicken,Steak and carnitas

Tacos

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Trio Tacos

$20.00

Choose any three of the above tacos. Served with pico de gallo and our home made hot sauce on the side

Tacos De Birria

$20.00

Three shredded beef tacos on corn dipped and grilled in our birria sauce. Tacos are stuffed with cheese and topped with cilantro and onions. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos Al Pastor

$18.00

Three pork and pineapple tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onion. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos De Chorizo

$17.00

Three chorizo tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos De Alambre

$18.00

Three grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with

Baja Tacos

$18.00

Three beef or shredded chicken tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese and sour cream. Served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

Three grilled shrimp tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla topped with lettuce and shredded cheese. Served with served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos De Carnitas

$17.00

Three carnitas tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos De Carne Asada

$17.00

Three steak tacos on choice of flour or corn t ortilla topped with cilantro and onion. Served with

Taco De Pollo Asado

$17.00

Three grilled chicken tacos on choice of flour or corn tortilla. Served with pico de gallo and our home-made hot sauce on the side

Tacos A La Diabla

$17.00

Single Taco

$4.50

Steak

Carne a La Diabla

$20.00

Steak grilled with onions, mushrooms and spicy chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas

Steak Burritos

$20.00

Two steak burritos topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

Carne Asada

$23.00

Grilled steak with sliced avocado, sour cream and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas

Steak Special

$26.00

10 oz steak cooked and served with onions and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice, refried bens, guacamole salad and tortillas

Dos Amigos

$31.00

Grilled chicken and steak on top of chorizo, onions and grilled bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Mar y Tierra

$32.00

10 oz ribeye steak topped with shrimp and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado slices, jalapeños, Mexican rice and refried beans

Chile Colorado

$20.00

Steak cooked in our home made hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour tortillas

Side Orders

Side Ground Beef

$2.00

Side Grill Steak Quesadilla

$9.00

Side Grill Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.00

Side Chorizo

$6.00

Side Beef Chimichanga

$4.00

Side Chicken Chimichanga

$4.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Chicken tamal

$4.00

Side Pork tamal

$4.00

Flor

$3.00

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Queso Fresco

$2.00

Togo Charge

$1.00+

Extra Chips

$1.00

Extra Chips and Salsa

$1.75

Side Cheese Dip

$4.00

Side Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Side Beef Quesadilla

$8.00

Side Shredded CHK Quesadilla

$8.00

Side Tomatoe

$1.50

Side Lettuce

$1.50

Side Steak

$6.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Shredded Beef

$5.00

Side Fish

$6.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Grilled Steak

$9.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Side Beef Quesadilla

$6.00

Side Shredded Chicken

$6.00

Side Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Side Burrito

$6.00

Cheese Chile Poblano

$7.00

Side Enchilada

$4.00

Side Soft Taco

$4.00

Side Crispy Taco

$3.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Black Beam

$4.00

Mexican Rice and Refried Beans

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

Side Cheese Dip*

$4.00

Tortillas

$2.00

3 pieces

Pico De Gallo

$3.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Homemade Hot Sauce

$2.00

Side Avocado Slices

$4.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Mixed

Jumbo Chimichanga

$19.00

Grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese rolled in a 12 inch flour tortilla then lightly deep fried. Topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, and guacamole

Flautas Dinner

$17.00

Three rolled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Deep fried to a crisp and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Molcajete

$31.00

Traditional Mexican dish served in a hot lava bowl containing grilled chicken, rib-eye steak, shrimp, chorizo, grilled jalapeños, onions, bell peppers, cactus, and queso fresco. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Enchiladas Supreme

$17.00

Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one shredded beef. Covered with ranchero sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Molcajete Volcan

$29.00

Bacon, chicken, shrimp, chorizo, nopales and queso fresco topped with our homemade hot sauce

Chimichanga Dinner

$16.00

Two shredded chicken or shredded beef chimichanga slightly fried and topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes guacamole and sour cream

Quesadilla Supreme

$18.00

One beef and once chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Quesadilla Roja

$18.00

Choice of grilled chicken or grilled steak quesadilla topped with our homemade red sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream and Mexican rice

Hot Tamales

$17.00

Two tamales, choice of pork or chicken, topped with our cheese dip and your choice of mole or our green tomatillo sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans

Burrito Mexicanos

$18.00

Grilled chicken or grilled steak, peppers and onions rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice

Burritos Supreme

$18.00

One shredded beef and bean and one shredded chicken and bean burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Burrito San Jose

$19.00

Grilled chicken, chorizo, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream rolled up inside a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo and served with Mexican rice

Burrito California

$21.00

Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or carnitas with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and sour cream rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with cheese dip and our green tomatillos sauce

Burrito Bandera

$21.00

Grilled chicken, grilled steak, carnitas, Mexican rice, black beans, sour cream and guacamole rolled up in a 12 inch flour tortilla. Topped with red sauce. Cheese dip and green tomatillo sauce

Quesadilla Verde

$18.00

Choice of grilled chicken or steak quesadilla topped with our green tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce. Guacamole and Mexican rice

Tour of Mexico

$24.00

Beef burrito, chicken enchilada, bean chalupa, chile poblano, beef taco and a tamal. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

Fajita Quesadilla

$18.00

Soups

Black Bean Soup

$5.00+

Chicken Soup

$5.00+

Tortilla Soup

$5.00+

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$18.00

Tropical Salad

$14.00

Apple Salad

$14.00

Avocado Salad

$14.00

Nopales Salad

$12.00

Tossed Salad

$7.00

Guacamole Salad

$8.00

Charbroiled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Salad

$19.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Combo Plate

Combo 2

$15.00

Combo 3

$17.00

Vegetarian

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$17.00

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$18.00

Spinach Quesadilla

$16.00

Spinach Burrito

$16.00

El Trio

$15.00

El Jardin

$15.00

El Patio

$15.00

El Vegetariana

$15.00

Chile Poblanos

$18.00

Vegitarian Chimichangas

$16.00

Vegan

Flautas De Papa

$16.00

Burrito Vegano

$17.00

Enchiladas De Papa y Espinaca

$16.00

Tacos Veganos

$16.00

Fajitas Veganas

$20.00+

Lunch Menu

Specials

#1

$12.50

#2

$11.50

#3

$10.50

#4

$11.00

#5

$10.50

#6

$11.00

#7

$12.00

#8

$11.50

#9

$12.00

#10

$10.50

#11

$13.00

#12

$12.50

#13

$12.00

#14

$11.50

#15

$13.50

#16

$12.00

#17

$13.00

#18

$12.00

#19

$13.00

#20

$12.50

Make your own

3 Items

4 items

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Menu

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.00

CHK Baja Taco

$6.00

BEEF Baja Taco

$6.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Mozz Sticks

$6.00

Kids Virgin Drink

Kids Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Kids Pina Colada

$5.00

Beers

Beer Buckets

Tequila High Noon Bucket

$20.00

Coronita Bucket

$12.00

Beer Bucket

$15.00

Draft Beer

Draft Modelo Negra

$6.00Out of stock

Draft Blue Moon

$6.00

Draft Pacifico

$6.00

Draft Dos X Lager

$6.00

Draft Dos X Amber

$6.00

Draft Modelo Especial

$6.00

Draft Southern Tier IPA

$6.00

Draft Bud Light

$6.00

Draft Blue Light

$6.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Juices

$3.50

Jarritos - Mexican Soda

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

$6.00

Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Liquor

Tequila

1800

$0.00

1800 Milenio

$25.00

818

$6.00+

Avion

Cabo Wabo

$0.00

Calirosa

Camarena

Casa Dragon

$8.00+

Casa Noble

Casamigos

$0.00+

Cazadores

$0.00+

Cinfienza Repo

$9.00

Clase Azul

Claze Azul

Codigo

Conaleja

Confienza Blanco

$8.00

Coramino

Curamia

$0.00+

De Nada

$0.00+

Don Julio

$0.00+

El Mayor

$6.00+

El Tequileno

$0.00+

Espolon

$0.00+

Fortaleza

$20.00

Fronteleza

$20.00

Herradura

$0.00+

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Hornitas

$0.00+

House Tequila

$4.00+

Hussongs anejo

$9.00

Hussongs Blanco

$7.00

Hussongs crist

$10.00

Hussongs Repo

$8.00

Ilegal

$7.00+

JaJa

$7.00+

Jimador

$0.00+

Jose Cuervo

$0.00+

Komos

La Adelita

$7.00+

La Gloria

$0.00+

Los Sundays

$0.00+

Luna Azul

$0.00+

Maestro Dobel

Mi Campo

$0.00+

Milagro

$0.00+

Paladar

$7.00+

Partida

$0.00+

Patron

$0.00+

Patron Flavor

Patron Piedra

$20.00

Patron Select Barrel

Patron Top Shelf

Peligroso

$7.00+

Pistol blanco

$15.00

Prospero

Riazul

Single Estate

Tequila Ocho

$0.00+

Teremana

$0.00+

Tesla tequila

$100.00

Tesoro

$0.00+

Tres Generaciones

$0.00+

Trompa

$0.00+

Volcan

$0.00+

Well tequila shot

$4.00

Zarza

$0.00+

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$6.00

House Whiskey

$4.00+

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown

$6.00

Mezcal

Creyente

$8.00

Rum

House Rum

$4.00+

Bacardi

$8.00+

Don Q

$6.00+

Santa Teresa

$6.00+

Vodka

House Vodka

$4.00+

Titos

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Deep Eddie

$6.00+

Gin

Tangueray

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Empress

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Gun Power

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Desserts

Cheesecake Churros

$7.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Tres Letches

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Caramel Churros

$6.00

Sopapilla

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Other Mix Drink

Well Mix Drink

Tequila

$7.00

Whiskey

$7.00

Rum

$7.00

Vodka

$7.00

Bourbon

$7.00

Top Mix Drink

Tequila

Rum

$10.00

Vodka

$10.00

Whiskey

$10.00

Burbon

$10.00

Gin

$10.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Paloma

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgina Flavored Margarita

$9.00