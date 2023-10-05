Popular Items

Side Guacamole

$4.95

Dinner Menu

Salads

Breaded Chicken Salad

$15.95

Carne Asada Salad

$17.95

Breaded Camarones Salad

$15.95

Prawns Sautéed In Butter Salad

$15.95

Breaded Halibut Fish Salad

$15.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Appetizers

1/2 Lb Camaron Macho

$18.95

Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic, & spices

1 Lb Camaron Macho

$20.95

Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in butter, garlic, & spices

Chicken Taquitos

$13.95

Lightly deep-fried flour tortillas filled with fresh tasty chicken & served on a bed of lettuce. Garnished with sour cream & guacamole

Flautas

$12.95

Crisp corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. Garnished with sour cream & guacamole

Cheese Crispy

$9.50

A large flour tortilla lightly fried & topped with melted cheese

Quesadillas

$13.95

Flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, & guacamole

Super Nachos

$13.95

Our house specialty nachos come topped with beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, & your choice of chicken or beef

Buffalo Wings

$12.95

Roasted to perfection & smothered with our special pepper garlic hot sauce

Tostada De Ceviche

$15.95

Baby shrimp marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, fresh chiles, & cilantro. Topped with avocado slices

Nachos Don Chon

$12.95

Lightly deep-fried potato skins filled with cheese, onions, tomatoes, & your choice of chicken or beef. Served with sour cream & guacamole

$15.95

Lightly deep-fried flour tortilla topped with beans, beef or chicken, tomatoes green onions, sour cream, & guacamole

Combo Platter

$18.95

Combination of chicken taquitos, quesadillas & super nachos topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, & guacamole

Quesadilla asada

$15.95

Super Nachos asada

$15.95

Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.95

Strips of chicken breast cooked with mushrooms, onions, & peppers in a tasty red sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese & garnished with lettuce & tomatoes

Mexican Stirfry

$16.95

Tender chicken breast sautéed with carrots, mushrooms, onions, & green peppers. Served on a bed of rice & topped with jack & cheddar cheese

Carnitas De Pollo

$16.95

Boneless strips of chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, & mild spices

Chicken Mole

$15.95

Boneless strips of chicken cooked in our special sweet & spicy mole sauce

Pollo Mexicano

$15.95

Boneless strips of chicken cooked with onions in our special mild red sauce

Pollo Asado

$15.95

Marinated boneless chicken breast charbroiled & served with green onions & guacamole

Pollo Ala Crema

$15.95

Boneless strips of chicken sautéed with mushrooms & onions in a tasty sour cream sauce

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$15.95

Tender strips of chicken cooked with peppers & onions in our green tomatillo sauce

Chicken Chipotle

$15.95

Boneless strips of chicken breasts, cooked in our delicious creamy chipotle sauce

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

Steak Fajitas

$19.95

Vegetarian Fajitas

$15.95

Combo Fajitas

$20.95

Trio Fajita

$23.95

Steak, chicken, & shrimp

Fajitas Mixtas

$24.95

Fish, prawns, & scallops

Carnes

Carne Asada

$18.95

Skirt steak cooked over charbroiled & served with green onions & guacamole

Chile Verde

$17.95

Chunks of pork cooked in a mild green tomatillo sauce

Pork Asado

$17.95

Lean & succulent pork loin charbroiled & served in our spicy tomato sauce

Steak Mexicano

$24.95

T-bone steak seasoned, charbroiled & served with green onions & chile with guacamole

Chile Colorado

$15.95

Top sirloin strips cooked in our tasty mild red sauce

Steak Picado

$16.95

Top sirloin strips cooked with peppers & onions in a green tomatillo sauce

Tacos Al Pastor

$17.95

Top sirloin marinated & chopped into pieces. Served in soft corn tortillas with guacamole & salsa ranchera

Steak Chicana

$16.95

Top sirloin strips & vegetables sautéed in a mild red Mexican sauce

Tacos Al Carbon

$18.95

Skirt steak, charbroiled & chopped into pieces. Served in soft corn tortillas with guacamole & salsa

Mariscos

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.95

Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in a butter garlic sauce with mild spices, served with slices of avocado

Camarones Ala Diabla

$18.95

Large prawns & mushrooms sautéed in our special red spicy diabla sauce with sliced avocado

Camarones Cabo Blanco

$18.95

Large prawns, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, & peppers in a white cream sauce

Enchiladas De Camaron

$18.95

Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro & rolled. Topped with our green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, & sliced avocado

Chimichanga Marina

$19.95

Dungeness crab meat & shrimp sautéed with onions, mushrooms, tomatillos, & cilantro. Rolled in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with green tomatillo sauce

Del Mar

$19.95

Large prawns & Dungeness crab meat sautéed in a green sauce with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, & cilantro

Carnitas De Camaron

$18.95

Large prawns cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes with mild spices & red sauce

Camarones Con Tocino

$19.95

Prawns, wrapped in bacon, then deep fried & served with grilled onions, peppers, & tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese

Enchiladas De Jaiva

$19.95

Two corn tortillas filled with Dungeness crab meat, onions, tomatoes, & cilantro. Rolled & topped with a green tomatillo sauce, sour cream, & sliced avocado

Camarones Rancheros

$18.95

Large prawns sautéed with mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, & mild spices in our special red sauce

Side Orders

Side Whole Beans

$4.50

Side Guacamole

$4.95

Side Cheese Sauce

$4.95

Rice Side

$4.00

Side Tortillas

$2.95

Side Chimichanga

$7.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Taco

$3.25

Side Relleno

$7.50

Side Chalupa

$7.50

Side Enchilada

$3.95

Side Tamale

$4.50

Side of Fries

$4.95

Side Fried Jalapeños

$2.95

Side Sour Cream

$2.50

Side Mole Sauce

$3.95

Side Taco Carne Asada

$3.25

Side Carne Asada

$9.95

Avocado slices

$4.50

Side Rice & Beans

$7.50

House Specials

Camarones a La Parrilla

$18.95

Large prawns charbroiled & topped with a green tomatillo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, & sliced avocado

Camaron Special

$18.95

Large prawns in the shell, laced with garlic, grilled & served over a bed of rice & lettuce. Topped with garlic sauce & served with avocado slices

Steak Marino

$24.95

Skirt steak charbroiled, plus four prawns sautéed in garlic butter & mushrooms

Burro Acapulco

$18.95

A delicious mixture of shrimp & scallops with sautéed mushrooms, onions, tomatoes & bell peppers. Rolled in a flour tortilla & topped with avocado & sour cream

House Special

$29.95

A delightful combination of pollo asado, carne asada & four prawns sautéed in garlic butter & mush-rooms

Carnitas De Res

$17.95

Top sirloin strips cooked with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, guacamole, & tortillas

Combinations

1. Enchilada & Taco Combo

$12.95

2. Enchilada & Tostada Combo

$12.95

3. Enchilada & Tamale Combo

$12.95

4. Chimichanga* Combo

$12.95

5. Chalupa Combo Combo

$12.95

6. Chile Relleno Combo

$12.95

7. Two Tacos Combo

$12.95

8. Enchilada, Tamale, & Taco Combo

$15.95

9. Two Enchiladas & Taco Combo

$15.95

10. Enchilada, Taco, & Tostada Combo

$15.95

11. Three Enchiladas Combo

$15.95

12. Two Pork Burritos Combo

$15.95

13. Two Burritos Combo

$15.95

14. Burrito & Chile Relleno Combo

$15.95

15. Enchilada, Chile Relleno & Sopitto Combo

$16.95

16. Chalupa & Enchilada Combo

$15.95

17. Chalupa & Chile Relleno Combo

$15.95

18. Tamale & Chile Relleno Combo

$15.95

19. Enchiladas & Sopito Combo

$15.95

20. Two Chile Rellenos Combo

$15.95

21. Chimichanga & Enchilada Combo

$15.95

22. Two Chimichangas Combo

$15.95

23. Two Tacos & One Enchilada Combo

$15.95

24. Flauta, Sopito & Chimichanga Combo

$15.95

25. Chile Relleno, Enchilada, & Tostada Combo

$16.95

26. Enchilada & Chile Relleno Combo

$15.95

27. Chile Relleno & Chimichanga Combo

$15.95

28. Three Tacos Combo

$15.95

29. Enchilada & Burrito Combo

$15.95

30. Chimichangas & Tamale Combo

$15.95

Mas Especiales

Pulpo Ala Diabla

$19.95

Chunks of octopus sautéed with mushrooms in a spicy red diabla sauce & served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Pescado Verde

$19.95

Halibut sautéed in garlic butter with onions, cilantro, mushrooms & mild spices in a green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Pescado Ala Crema

$19.95

Halibut sautéed in garlic butter with mushrooms in our sour cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Pulpo Al Mojo De Ajo

$19.95

Chunks of octopus sautéed in garlic butter with mushrooms & served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Campechana

$20.95

A delicious mixture of octopus, prawns & scallops. Cooked in broth with cilantro, tomatoes, onions, & mild spices with chopped avocado

Fish Enchiladas

$19.95

Two soft corn tortillas filled with cod sautéed in garlic butter with cilantro, onions, tomatoes & mild spices & served with rice, beans, & tortillas

Three Fish Tacos

$17.95

Three fish tacos served with rice & beans

Childrens

Enchilada Kids

$6.50

With rice & beans

Taco Kids

$6.50

With rice & beans

Quesadilla Kids

$6.50

Cheese Burger & Fries Kids

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Kids

$5.50

Burrito Kids

$6.50

With rice & beans

Tamale Kids

$6.50

With rice & beans

Mexican Pizza Kids

$6.50

Hamburger & Fries Kids

$6.50

Nachos Kids

$5.50

Sopas

Coctel

$18.95

Large prawns cooked in our special broth & served with tomatoes, onions, cilantro & avocado

Albondigas

$12.95

A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh ground beef & pork meatballs, seasonal vegetables in a special broth served with chopped onions & fresh cilantro

Sopa De Mariscos

$19.95

Crab claws, scallops & prawns cooked in a special broth with onions, tomatoes, mild spices & tomato juice

Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Three eggs over easy & topped with mild sauce & cheese plus rice & beans

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.95

Our homemade Mexican sausage & three eggs served with rice & beans

Machaca

$13.95

Three eggs scrambled with shredded beef, tomatoes, onions & cilantro with rice & beans

Desserts

Churros

$7.50

Flan

$6.95

Apple Chimichanga

$7.95

Deep Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$8.95

Lava chocolate cake

$8.95

Burritos

Colorado Burrito

$13.95

Chunks of beef in a tasty chile sauce

Bean & Beef Burrito

$13.95

Ground beef & beans

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$12.95

Chicken & Beef Burrito

$13.95

Chicken* Burrito

$13.95

Tender shredded chicken

Picadillo Burrito

$13.95

Shredded beef

Vegetarian* Burrito

$12.95

Filled with beans, rice, lettuce, & tomatoes. Topped with sauce, lettuce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, & guacamole

Pork Burrito

$13.95

Chunks of pork cooked in a green tomatillo sauce

Burrito Fajita

$17.95

Filled with rice & beans, choice of chicken or steak, topped with onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream

Super Burrito

$14.95

Our signature burrito! A large flour tortilla filled with rice, and beans. Topped with our special sauces & melted cheese with rice & beans on the side plus sour cream & guacamole

Carne Asada Super Burrito

$15.95

Our signature burrito! A large flour tortilla filled with rice, and beans. Topped with our special sauces & melted cheese with rice & beans on the side plus sour cream & carne asada

Enchiladas

Picadillo Enchiladas

$14.95

Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$13.95

Enchilada Zuisa Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken enchilada with green tomatillo sauce

Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken & Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

Mole Enchiladas

$14.95

Chicken enchilada with mole sauce

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

Pork Enchiladas

$14.95

Taco Salads

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.95

Avocado Taco Salad

$10.95

Bean Taco Salad

$10.95

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$10.95

Picadillo Taco Salad

$10.95

Pork Taco Salad

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

No shell on this one! A boneless chicken breast grilled & sliced with whole beans, lettuce, tomatoes & cheese

Tostadas

Chicken Tostada

$10.95

Pork Tostada

$10.95

Avocado Tostada

$10.95

Picadillo Tostada

$10.95

Beef Tostada

$10.95

Bean Tostada

$10.95

Extra

Extra Hongos

$2.00

Extra Deluxe

$3.95

Extra Guacamole

$3.00

Extra Sour Cream

$2.50

Extra Onions

$1.50

Extra Cilantro

$0.95

Extra Cheese

$1.95

Extra Rice

$2.00

Extra Beans

$2.00

Extra Lettuce

$1.95

Extra Tomatoes

$1.50

Extra salsa

$1.00

Extra Mole salsa

$1.50

Extra Green Salsa

$1.00

Extra carne, Ck, Beef, Pica

$3.50

Extra Bell Peppers

$1.50

Sides

Side of Chips

$3.50

Salsa Togo

$5.50

Side of Chips and Salsa

$8.50

Small Cabbage

$4.00

Large Cabbage

$8.00

Chile Verde Cup

$8.95

Side of Jalapeños

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Side of Sour Cream

$2.95

Side of Guacamole

$4.95

Side of Pico De Gallo

$4.95

Side of Carne Asada Taco

$3.25

Side of Cheese Sauce

$4.95

Side of Chile Verde Bowl

$8.95

Side of Chicken

$7.50

Side of Beef

$7.50

Side of Picadillo

$7.50

Side of Fish Taco

$3.50

Side of Bean Bto

$4.95

Side Dlx

$4.50

Side Chimichanga

$7.00

side cheese

$2.75

Add

Add Hongos

$2.00

Add Deluxe

$3.95

Add Guacamole

$3.00

Add Sour Cream

$2.50

Add Onions

$1.50

Add Cilantro

$0.95

Add Cheese

$1.95

Add Rice

$2.00

Add Beans

$2.00

Add Lettuce

$1.95

Add Tomatoes

$1.50

Dinner Daily specials

Chile Verde

$16.95

Chicken Carnitas

$15.95

Steak Chicana

$15.95

Chile colorado

$14.95

Chicken Chipotle

$15.95

Chicken Mole

$15.95

Daily Specials

L-Specials

L- Combo # 1

$10.95

Enchilada and taco your choice of beef, chicken, or picadillo. Served with rice and beans

L- Chile Colorado

$11.95

Top sirloin strips cooked in our tasty mild red sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

L- Combo # 4

$10.95

Chimichanga. Your choice of beef, picadillo, or chicken. Served with rice and beans

L- Chicken Carnitas

$11.95

Boneless strips of chicken cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

L- Super Burrito

$10.95

Filled with rice and beans and your choice of chicken, picadillo or beef

L-Chile Verde

$11.95

Chunks of pork cooked in a green tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

L-Combo # 7

$10.95

Two tacos served with rice and beans. Choice of chicken, beef or picadillo

L-Steak Chicana

$11.95

Top sirloin strips cooked in our mild Mexican sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

L- Combo # 9

$10.95

Two enchiladas served with rice and beans. Choice of picadillo, chicken, or beef

L-Chicken Chipotle

$11.95

Boneless strips of chicken breast cooked in a delicious chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Cheese Cake

$6.50

Beverages

Beer Pitchers

Pitcher XX

$10.95

Pitcher Negra

$11.95

Pitcher Coors Light

$10.50

Pitcher Bud Light

$10.50

Pitcher IPA

$16.00

Pitcher Pacifico

$16.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.95

Chi-Chi

$8.95

Coco Loco

$10.95

Daiquiris

$8.95

Gin-Tonic

$7.50

Grande Colada

$16.95

Grande Flavor Straw Colada

$19.95

Large Michelada

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.95

Mexican Coffee

$6.95

Mojito

$7.50

Mudslide

$9.95

Piña Colada

$8.95

Screw Driver

$6.95

Small Michelada

$5.50

Straw Colada

$8.95

Straw-Mudslide

$9.95

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Vodka-Red Bull

$7.50

Vodka-Tonic

$7.50

White Russian

$7.00

Paloma Don Julio

$9.50

Grey Hound

$7.95

Grey Hound Doble

$10.95

Paloma

$8.95

Pina Colada

$8.95

Daquiri

$8.95

Sangria

$8.95

Jarra De Margarita

$34.95

Long Island

$12.95

Bloody Mary

$8.95

Mezal

$5.50

Coronarita

$13.95

Jalapeño M

$11.95

B52

$7.95

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.95

Vodka Tonic

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.95

Cadliac Don Julio

$13.95

Doble Cayo

$13.00

Muy Grande

$29.50

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$4.25

Budlight

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Coors Edge

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Draft Beer

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Ipa Pelican Draft

$6.00

Budlight Draft

$4.50

Negra Modelo Draft

$5.95

XX Amber

$5.95

Pacifico

$5.50

Modelo Special

$5.50

Exotic Drinks

Sangria De La Casa

$8.95

A delicious blend of Sangria and orange curaçao with a dash of brandy and fresh fruit juices. The citrus garnish completes this traditional favorite

Corazón Cosmo

$9.95

A tequila-infused Cosmopolitan made with Corazón Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, cranberry juice and a squeeze of real lime. 100% de Agave and 100% delicious

Coco Loco

$10.95

Catch a taste of the tropics with this delicious mix of Parrot Bay coconut rum and pineapple juice combined with the flavors of banana and melon. A real tropical delight

Liquors

Absolut

$7.50

Bayley"s

$8.50

Black Velvet

$6.50

Bourbon

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Grey Goose

$7.95

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$6.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Khalua

$8.25

Malibu

$6.95

Pendleton

$7.50

Rum

$6.50

Scotch

$7.00

Seagram's

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Tequila P.P

$3.50

Tito's

$7.50

Yukon Jack

$7.00

Margaritas!

Gold Margarita

$29.50+

Cadillac Margarita

$29.50+

Perfect Margarita

$29.50+

Jalapeño Margarita

$32.50+

Flavors Margaritas Regular

$34.50+

Regular Margarita

$9.95

Mango margarita

$11.95

blackberry Margarita

$11.95

Raspberry margarita

$11.95

Peach Margarita

$11.95

Kiwi Margarita

$11.95

Banana Margarita

$11.95

Strawberry Margarita

$11.95

Marga perfec & grand

$15.45

Mexican Beer

Corona

$4.95

Negra Modelo

$4.95

Modelo Especial

$4.95

Carta Blanca

$4.95

Bohemia

$4.95

Tecate

$4.95

Pacifico

$4.95

Vicotira

$4.95

Xx Equis Lager

$4.95

Xx Equis Amber

$4.95

Corona Light

$4.95

Sol

$4.95

Our Best Margs!

Our Original Margarita

$9.95

Our award-winning, taste-tested beverage that we know is the best. Fresh ingredients, hand-made, expertly combined for pure enjoyment in every margarita you order. We're so sure that they're the best we even named the restaurant after them!

Heavens to Margatroid

$11.95

This margarita has 7 different Liquors for an extraordinary combination of margarita flavor. An out of this world experience!

Strawberry Margarita

$11.95

Our original margarita is blended with sweet strawberries to make a refreshing margarita alternative

Russelrita

$11.95

Smooth and creamy, bursting with the flavors of raspberries and strawberries. This delicious potion is made famous by one of our renowned bartenders

Sour Apple Margarita

$11.95

One of our most popular margaritas, we add sour apple schnapps for a unique explosion of tangy flavor

Mango Tangarita

$11.95

A luscious margarita made with the sweet and juicy flavor of mangos (it's best served frozen)

Perfect Margarita

$11.95

Pomegranate Margarita

$11.95

Pure pomegranate pleasure! Relax and kick back with this delicious margarita made with real pomegranate juice and a splash of luscious pom liqueur

Mad Melon Margarita

$11.95

A sweet and sour concoction of melon flavors makes this margarita a refreshing sweet delight

Lime in the Coconut Margarita

$11.95

The Mexican flavors of tequila and coconut combined into one amazing margarita that makes you thirst for the beaches of Cancun

Spider Cider Margarita

$11.95

The citrus flavor of Tarantula Azul Tequila infused with sour apple schnapps. Perfectly refreshing

Raspberry Margarita

$11.95

Raspberry liqueur makes this margarita sweet and fruity. It's just perfect

Cadillac Margarita

$12.95

Coronarita

$13.95

Cadillac Don julio Marga

$13.95

Cadillac Cazadores marga

$13.95

Hornitos Margarita

$12.95

1800 Margarita

$12.95

Cazadores Margarita

$12.95

Tres Gereration Marga

$14.95

Patron Margarita

$13.95

Sangria

Sangria Glass

$8.95

Sangria 1/2 L

$12.95

Sangria 1 L

$18.00

Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Horchata

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mex-Lemonade

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Roy Rogers

$3.25

Jarritos

$3.00

Choco-Milk

$3.25

Virgin Margarita-Flavor

$6.50

Flavor-Lemonade

$3.50

Coca Cola

$3.50

Tequila Favorites

Sauza Extra Gold Margarita

$11.95

Sauza Extra Gold outshines all other gold Tequilas

Sauzo Hornitos Margarita

$11.95

A smoother tequila that delivers a distinctive 100% Blue Agave taste

Souza Conmemorativo Margarita

$11.95

Aged in oak barrels, this tequila is naturally golden and smooth

Souza Tres Generaciones Margarita

$11.95

This añejo, or aged tequila is one of the finest, made for a smooth and delicious Margarita

Jose Cuervo Tradicional Margarita

$11.95

A handcrafted, 100% Blue Agave reposado tequila like no other

Tequilas

Well

$3.95+

Patron

$9.00+

Don Julio

$9.00+

1800

$8.00+

Cuervo

$7.00+

Cazadores

$8.00+

Hornitos

$7.50+

Sauza Conm

$7.50+

100 Años

$8.00+

Tres Generaciones

$9.50+

Corralejo

$8.50+

Milagro

$8.50+

Corazón

$7.50+

Tradicional

$8.00+

Herradura

$8.00+

Mezcal

$7.95+

Heavens

$3.00+

Wine

White Zin

$7.50

Riesling

$7.50

Chardonnay

$7.50

Merlot

$7.50

Pinot Noir

$9.50

Pepsi Products

Pepsi

$3.00+

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+

Sierra Mist

$3.00+

Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

Root Beer

$3.00+

Mt. Dew

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Squirt

$3.00+

Soda Water

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Drinks Specials

Mango Marga

$9.95

Blackberry Marga

$9.95

Raspberry Marga

$9.95

Strawberry Marg

$9.95

Peach Marga

$9.95

Watermelon Marga

$9.95

Banana Marga

$9.95

Kiwi Marga

$9.95

xx

$4.50

IPA

$4.50

bud light

$3.50

Cadillac Marga

$11.95

Perfect Marga

$11.95

Heavens Marga

$11.95