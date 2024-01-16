Margaritaville Capitola 231 Esplanade Suite 101
LUNCH & DINNER
STARTERS
- Chips & Salsa$8.00
Roasted tomato and tomatillo salsa served w/ warm house made corn tortilla chips
- Guacamole$14.00
Handmade w/ Hass avocado, roasted jalapeno and white onion. Served w/ warm house made chips and salsa
- Ceviche$18.00
Halibut and shrimp marinated in lime juice w/ Hass avocado, onion, and tomato. Served w/ warm tortilla chips.
- Calamari$18.00
Panko breaded and deep fried w/ jalapeno slices. Served w/ jalapeno lime aioli and chipotle crema.
- Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortillas w/ queso oaxaca grilled on a flattop served w/ crema and pico de gallo
- Nachos$18.00
House made corn tortilla chips tipped w/ refried beans and melted quesa oaxaca. Served w/ crema, guacamole, and pico de gallo
SOUP & SALAD
- Small Garden Salad$12.00
Mixed greens w/ Hass avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese. Tossed w/ balsamic vinaigrette
- Large Garden Salad$18.00
Mixed greens w/ Hass avocado, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, and goat cheese. Tossed w/ balsamic vinaigrette
- CUP New England Clam Chowder$8.00
Creamy chowder with clams, potato, onion, and bacon
- BOWL New England Clam Chowder$12.00
Creamy chowder with clams, potato, onion, and bacon
- Small Caesar Salad$12.00
- Large Caesar Salad$18.00
- BREAD BOWL Clam chowder$18.00
TACOS
- Grilled Fish Tacos$24.00
(3) Grilled halibut tacos, Hass Avocado, cabbage, chipotle crema
- Baja Fish Tacos$24.00
(3) Beer battered halibut tacos, Hass Avocado, cabbage, chipotle crema
- Blackened Shrimp Tacos$21.00
(3) blackened shrimp tacos, mango salsa, cabbage
- Chicken Tacos$21.00
(3) grilled chicken tacos, queso oaxaca, pico, jalapeño lime aioli, cilantro
- Steak Tacos$24.00
(3) skirt steak tacos, onions, bell peppers, pico de gallo, queso oaxaca
- Crab Tostadas$26.00
(3) Dungeness crab tostadas, guacamole, chipotle crema, cilantro
- Quesabirria$23.00
TRADITIONAL PLATES
- Chile Verde Enchiladas$24.00
Pork chile verde rolled into corn tortillas w/ melted queso oaxaca
- Chile Verde Plate$24.00
Slow roasted pork cooked with tomatillos and jalapenos. Served w/ warm flour tortillas, rice, and beans.
- Skirt Steak Plate$36.00
Skirt steak grilled medium rare sliced on a bias served w/ sauteed peppers and onions w/ warm corn tortillas, rice, and beans.
- Steak & Enchilada Plate$38.00
- Ultimo Burrito$24.00
- Chicken Enchiladas Verde$24.00
SEAFOOD PLATES
- Branzino$38.00
Mediterranean sea bass fried and served whole w/ fresh lemon & Maldon sea salt. Served w/ house salad.
- Crab & Shrimp Enchiladas$36.00
Dungeness crab and blackened shrimp rolled into corn tortillas topped w/ queso oaxaca and tomatillo salsa. Served w/ rice and beans.
- Wild Alaskan Halibut$34.00
- Garlic Shrimp$28.00