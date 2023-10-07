Finn's Bagels
Bagels, Schmears And More!
Spreads By Pound
Egg Salad
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Classic Cream Cheese
Scallion Cream Cheese
Vegetable Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Tofu Cream Cheese
Tofu Scallion Cream Cheese
Tofu Veggie Cream Cheese
Lox Spread
Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese
Salmon Delight
Jalapeño Cream Cheese
1/4 Nova
Hot Breakfast, Sandwiches & Wraps
Scrambled Eggs
Spanish Omelette
Western Omelette
Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey, bacon, romaine, tomato, light mayo, ciabatta
Tuna Melt
Homestyle tuna salad, cheddar, greens, plum tomatoes, multi grain bread.
Avocado Toast
Open faced bagel with smashed avocado and chili flakes.
Grilled Chicken Club
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, mayonnaise, ciabatta.
So Cal Turkey
Smoked turkey, avocado, swiss, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Chicken Cutlet
Bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ciabatta.
Hot Pastrami Reuben
Melted swiss, sauerkraut, seeded rye.
Chicken Salad BLT
Homestyle chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sesame bagel.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato.
The Healthy Wrap
Egg white, spinach, mushrooms, avocado & swiss cheese.
California Wrap
egg with avocado, scallions, jack cheese & tomatoes.
Ranchero Wrap
Egg, ham, tomatoes, onion, peppers and cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, egg, home fries.
Nova Scotia Salmon
Nova Deluxe Sandwich
Pastries
Smoothies, Coffee & Cold Drinks
Coffee Drinks
Sm. Coffee
Lg. Coffee
Sm Latte
Lg Latte
Hot Tea Sm
Hot Tea Lg
Sm Cappuccino
Lg Cappuccino
Sm Chai
Lg Chai Latte
Sm Dirty Chai
Lg Dirty Chai
Sm Mocha
Lg Mocha
Sm Hot Chocolate
Lg Hot Chocolate
Espresso
Macchiato
Cortado
Sm Americano
Lg Americano
Iced Coffees
Sm Ice Coffee
Lg Ice Coffee
Cold Brew Sm
Cold Brew Lg
Sm Iced Tea
Lg Iced Tea
Sm Ice Latte
Lg Ice Latte
SmIced Americano
Lg Iced Americano
Sm Ice Cappuccino
Lg Ice Cappuccino
Sm Ice Chai
Lg Ice Chai
Sm Iced Dirty Chai
Lg Iced Dirty Chai
Sm Iced Mocha
Lg Iced Mocha
Espresso Over Ice
Cold Drinks
Smoothies
Strawberry Passion
Non-fat yogurt, bananas, strawberries, orange juice & protein powder.
Mango Tango
Non-fat yogurt, mango, banana, pineapple juice & protein powder.
Peanut Butter
Non-fat yogurt, bananas, honey, peanut butter, skim milk & protein powder.
Razzle Dazzle
Raspberries, strawberries, bananas & apple juice.
Strawberry Fields
Strawberries, banana & apple juice.
Blueberries Bonanza
Blueberries, banana, strawberries & apple juice.
Hawaiian Vacation
Mango, pineapple, banana & orange juice.
Healthy Green Machine
Baby spinach mango banana and orange juice