Marges Still 1758 N Sedgwick St
Food Menu
Appetizer
- House Made Hummus$12.00
Creamy chickpea hummus served with cucumbers, carrots, celery and toasted pita
- Slider Trio$15.00
Choice of three cheeseburgers, pulled pork, or chicken sliders
- Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand-dipped and battered with a choice of sauce on the side
- Half Bleu Cheese Chips$9.00
House-made chips, bleu cheese crumbles, & warm, melty bleu cheese sauce
- Half Order$9.00
- Full Order$12.00
- Crab Cakes$19.00
Hand-packed crab cakes with black bean salad & chipotle mayo
- Fried Calamari$19.00
Crispy fried calamari with lemon wedges & cocktail sauce
- Chicken Quesadillas$19.00
Jack & cheddar cheese, grilled onions & red peppers. Chicken/Beef/Veggies $5 | Shrimp $6
- Beef Quesadillas$19.00
- Veggie Quesadillas$19.00
- Shrimp Quesadillas$20.00
- Cheese Quesadillas$14.00
Handhelds
- *Marge’s Classic Burger$18.00
100% Usda Prime Beef, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
- Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled, jerk, buffalo or blackened; lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
- Salmon Sandwich$19.00
Grilled salmon filet with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & chipotle mayo on marble rye
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$18.00
Chesire pork, caramelized onions, sweet baby rays, on a pretzel bun; lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
- Beyond Burger$18.00
Plant-based, soy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free veggie burger on brioche bun; lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
- Grilled Cheese$11.00
Melted American & cheddar cheese nestled between two buttery, toasted slices of grilled white bread
- *The Mediterranean$19.00
Hand-packed turkey burger topped with premium organic feta, cucumber, red onion, arugula, & Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
For the Kids
Soups
Salads
- Wedge Salad$12.00
Quarter head of iceberg lettuce, bacon crumbles, green onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing
- Chopped Salad$21.00
Tender white meat chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, grilled yellow corn, hard-boiled egg, black beans, shredded cheese, & champagne vinaigrette
- Apple, Pear & Chicken Salad$24.00
Grilled chicken breast, diced apples, pears & strawberries, candied walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, mixed greens, & balsamic vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$18.00
Iceberg Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, green/red pepper, Kalamata Olives (with pits), pepperoncini's, caper berries, feta cheese, toasted pita bread
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, anchovies, & Caesar dressing
- Watermelon Salad$16.00
Freshly cut watermelon with Feta cheese, fresh basil, mint, and arugula, drizzled with serrano pepper vinaigrette
- Old Town Salad$25.00
Grilled or Blackened Shrimp, Shredded Red Cabbage, Arugula, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Oregano Vinaigrette
Entrees
- Chicago's Best Chicken Pot Pie$24.00
Tender white meat chicken, sweet peas, diced carrots, onions, potatoes, parmesan cheese, & thyme cream sauce with a light, flaky crust (It’s world-famous)
- Atlantic Salmon$28.00
Honey mustard glaze, julienne vegetables, & angel hair pasta in a citrus beurre blanc sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Crispy breaded chicken, Marinara sauce and plenty of parmesan cheese atop angel hair pasta
- Mussels$23.00
Fresh herbs, lemon, shallots, tomatoes, and onions with citrus white wine sauce atop angel hair pasta with toast points
- Beef Bourguignon$28.00
Tender, braised beef, mushrooms and onions in a red wine sauce, atop fluffy mashed potatoes
- Eggplant Napolean$24.00
Layers of roasted egg plant with sautéed garlic spinach, pesto, goat cheese and a light marinara sauce
- Chicken Vesuvio$28.00
Half Rotisserie Style Chicken, Peas, Roasted Potatoes with Fresh Herb Au Jus
- NY Strip$30.00
10oz NY Strip, Cream Pepper Corn Sauce, Hand-Cut French Fries
- Steak Special$26.00
- Pork Chop$19.00
- Corned Beef$18.00
- Short Rib$19.00