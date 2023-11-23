Margin Cafe 1123 Grand Ave
Drinks
Coffee
Special Latte
- Blueberry Latte$5.50+
- Coconut Latte$5.25+
- Biscoff Latte$5.50+
- Banana Latte$5.25+
- Horchata Latte$5.00+
- Peppermint Mocha$5.00+
- Butter Pecan Latte$5.00+
- Vanilla Latte$5.00+
- Hazelnut Latte$5.00+
- Caramel Latte$5.00+
- Black Forest Latte$5.50+
- Peanut Butter Latte$5.50+
- Frosty Wonders$5.50+
- S'mores all the way!$6.00+
- Tiramisu Latte$6.00+
Food
Pastry
- Butter Croissant$4.00
- Almond Croissant$5.50
- Maple Pecan Danish$4.00
- Muffins (any flavor)$4.00
- Apple Turnover$4.00
3.5
- Cinnamon Twist$4.00
- Earl Grey Croissant$4.75
- Matcha Croissant$4.75
- Matcha Sesame Cookie$2.30
- Maple Walnut Croissant$5.25
- Blueberry Jam Muffin$4.00
- Jalapeño Cream Cheese Croissant$5.50
- Cherry Cruffin$4.50
- Biscoff Cookie$3.95
- Nutella Croissant$5.50
- Chocolate chip cookie$3.50
- Banana chocolate chip muffin$4.00
- Banana Loaf (Slice)$3.75
- Cheddar Sage Croissant$5.50
- Brownie$3.75
Cakes
- Banofee Cake$6.50
- Berries Tart$6.25
- Biscoff cheesecake$7.00
- Black Sesame Chiffon Cake$6.75
- Blueberry Cheesecake$3.75+
- Blueberry spongecake$6.50
- Chocolate Truffle Cake$6.00
- Ferrero Rocher Cheesecake$6.75
- Mango Cheesecake$6.50
- Matcha-misu$6.50+
- Red Velvet$6.00
- Rush order (less than 3 days)$5.00
- Strawberry Earl Grey Cake$6.50
- Strawberry Fantasy$6.50
- Tiramisu$6.50+
- Yuzu Cheesecake$3.75+
- Yuzu Sponge Cake$6.50
- Oreo cheesecake$6.75
Protein Bars
