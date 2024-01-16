M + D at Margo's Kitchen 1534 Montana Avenue
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Peaches n' Burrata Crostini
Crisp crostini topped with grilled peaches & creamy burrata$16.00
- Bruschetta al Fresco
Garlic toast served with diced tomatoes, chopped basil, & EVO$13.00
- Steak Bruschetta
Marinated steak, stewed tomatoes, & charred brussels on top of garlic toast with side of marinara sauce$19.00
- Chicken & Queso Bruschetta
Crisp crostini topped with seasoned chicken, chipotle drizzle & cotija cheese crumbles$17.00
- Fresh Calamari
Fresh calamari, breaded & fried OR sauteed in a white wine sauce. Served with choice of dipping sauce$16.00
- Fritto Misto
Breaded and deep fried shrimp, calamari, & cod chunks served with pink vodka sauce for dipping$23.00
- Cioppino Cup
Cup of seafood stew with calamari, clams, mussels, & shrimp with garlic crostini$20.00
- Chef Luis' Secret Crab Cake Appetizer
3 crabcakes made with crab meat & shrimp, corn, red bell peppers, breadcrumbs$16.00
- Tuna Tartare Bowl
All the traditional Tuna Tartare flavors with our twist on it$18.00
- Charred Brussels
Large side of charred brussels with chopped bacon & choice of sauce drizzle$13.00
- Fancy Fries
A generous portion of crispy fries that you can season to your liking !! (additional charges may apply)$11.00
- Mozzarella Egg Rolls
Deep fried & served with side of marinara$12.00
- Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Creamy cheese dip served with garlic focaccia sticks or crispy tortilla chips$15.00
- Anabel's Chips & Guac
Large side of house made guacamole served with crispy tortilla chips$14.00
- Homerun Sliders
2 House made ground beef or ground turkey patties on brioche buns with choice of cheese topped with pickle chips and chipotle aioli$16.00
- Wings Your Way
Traditional or boneless chicken wings. deep fried and tossed in your choice of sauce$15.00
- Gluten Free Flatbread
Baked to a crispy golden brown, brushed with EVO & garlic, sprinkled with parsley$8.00
SOUPS
- Lentil Soup
Vegan soup packed with lentils, carrots, and celery$8.00
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth based with shredded chicken, carrots, & celery, garnished with crispy tortilla strips$8.00
- Soup of the Day
Rotating seasonal selections$8.00
- Super Soup & Salad Combo
Cup or bowl of soup with side house salad$14.00
- The Daily Comfort Combo
Cup or bowl of soup and a grilled cheese made to order$16.00
SALADS
- MD's House Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, cucumber slices, & house dressing$13.00
- The Caesar Lettuce Bowl
Chopped romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, caesar dressing in a lettuce leaf bowl$16.00
- Not so Traditional Cobb
Finely finely chopped romaine, grilled chicken, chopped tomatoes, boiled egg, bacon, shredded jack cheese, & cucumber w/ Grana Padano dressing$18.00
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, crispy chicken, bacon, boiled eggs, chopped tomatoes, cheddar, croutons & honey mustard dressing$18.00
- Fiesta On Montana
Mixed greens, chipotle chicken, bell peppers, corn, black beans, pepper jack cheese, crispy tortilla chips, & Baja Rd Chipotle dressing$18.00
- Blackened Salmon Salad
Blackened Salmon on top of a bead of fresh mixed greens w/ tomatoes, cucumbers, w/ house dressing$27.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp & sliced avocado on top of a bed of chopped romaine, asparagus, black olives, chopped tomatoes, & cucumber with lemon herb dressing$21.00
- Veggie and Goat Cheese Salad
Your choice of raw veggies, grilled veggies, or fajita veggie on top of chopped mixed greens with goat cheese & house dressing$19.00
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
- Chipotle Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on a ciabatta roll with pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, & Baja Rd chipotle sauce$21.00
- The Crispy Chicken
Our crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard$22.00
- BYO Chicken Sandwich
Start with your choice of crispy, grilled, or blackened chicken on a brioche bun and make it your own!$21.00
- The Grilled Veggie Wrap
Grilled portobello, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, & melted provolone with teriyaki drizzle in a spinach wrap ??$21.00
- Steak Fajita Bomb
Steak strips, fajita veggies, spanish rice, cotija cheese, house made salsa served with side of chips$21.00
- Turkey Jack Wrap
Oven roasted turkey breast, pepper jack cheese, lettuce tomato, avocado, & ranch in a ? wrap$21.00
- Margo's Classic Cheese Burger
Handmade burger patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & pickles classic bun$22.00
- Santa Monica Shroom n' Swiss Burger
Handmade burger patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, house made BBQ sauce, mayo, & pickles on brioche bun$24.00
- The Tony on Montana Burger
Handmade burger patty, bacon, grilled onions, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce on brioche bun$24.00
- BYO Burger
Start with our handmade burger patty & make your own monster burger out of it!!$22.00
- M+ D's Club Sandwich
Triple stacked sourdough with grilled chicken, bacon, double swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado & aioli$20.00
PIZZAS AND CALZONES
- The Focaccia for One
Our version of pizza by the slice made on freshly baked focaccia$18.00
- The Cheese
Traditional cheese pizza made with freshly shredded mozzarella & house made tomato sauce base on a Toscana style crust$18.00
- Margo's Margherita
Shredded and fresh mozzarella, house made tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, & fresh basil$20.00
- The Pepperoni
Our cheese pizza with pepperoni$20.00
- The Hawaiian
Our cheese pizza with thinly sliced ham and pineapple$23.00
- Big Smokey
Our cheese pizza with sausage, caramelized onions, smoked mozzarella$23.00
- Meat Me at Margo's
Our cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, chopped bacon, ground beef, & ham$23.00
- Nana's Bleecker
Our cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, sliced onions, ricotta$23.00
- MD Pizza Supreme
Our cheese pizza with pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, & black olives$23.00
- The Veggie
Our cheese pizza with onions, mushrooms, green bell peppers, sliced tomatoes, black olives, diced eggplant, arugula & fresh basil$23.00
- The Fiery One
Spicy tomato sauce base with shredded mozzarella & pepper jack cheeses, fresh jalapenos, fresno peppers, pepperoni, spicy Calabrese salami & hot honey drizzle$24.00
- The Pesto & Pollo
Pesto base with shredded & fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, & blackened chicken$24.00
- The Buffalo Ranch
Buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella & pepper jack cheeses, our crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, ranch drizzle$24.00
- The Big Island BBQ Chicken
House made BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, caramelized onions, pineapple, grilled BBQ chicken$24.00
- The Drunken Shrimp
Pink vodka sauce base, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, chopped asparagus, grilled shrimp$26.00
- Stuffed Skull Panzerotti
Pizza dough skulls stuffed with shredded mozzarella & ricotta served with marinara for dipping$12.00
- Three Cheese & Veggie Calzone
Stuffed with Shredded mozzarella, ricotta, goat cheese, eggplant, sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, & garlic served with marinara for dipping$22.00
- Cheese Steak Calzone
Stuffed with shredded mozzarella, ricotta, steak, bell peppers, onions, & mushrooms served with marinara for dipping$23.00
- BYO Calzone
Start with shredded mozzarella & ricotta and stuff your calzone until your heart's content. Served with marinara dipping sauce$20.00
PASTAS
- Spicy Shrimp Linguini
Linguini, spicy tomato sauce, asparagus, & grilled shrimp$29.00
- Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti & beef bolognese with mushrooms$24.00
- Fettuccine Alla Vodka
Fettuccine, pink vodka sauce, & cherry tomatoes$22.00
- Spaghetti Squash Pomodoro
Roasted spaghetti squash ribbons with pomodoro sauce$21.00
- BYO Pasta
You pick the noodle, the sauce, and the add ons to make your dream dish!!$19.00
ENTREES
- Broiler Finished Chicken Dinner
Bone in, skin on chicken cooked on the broiler & finished with sauce of your liking. Served with your choice of 2 sides$19.00
- Grilled Chicken Dinner
Blackened boneless, skinless grilled chicken. Served with choice of 2 sides$23.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Tacos
2 soft shell tacos filled with fried jumbo shrimp, Baja Rd sauce, cheese, cabbage, radish, & cilantro lime drizzle served with beans & spanish rice or side salad$23.00
- Fried Cod Tacos
2 soft shell tacos filled with fried cod, Baja Rd sauce, cheese, cabbage, radish, & cilantro lime drizzle served with beans & spanish rice or side salad$24.00
- Grilled Steak Tacos
2 soft shell tacos filled with grilled steak, grilled onions, Baja Rd sauce, cheese, cabbage, radish, & cilantro lime drizzle served with beans & spanish rice or side salad$24.00
- MD Margo's Fajita Tacos
Your choice of protein to add with grilled fajita veggies, lettuce, cheese, & pico de gallo, all stuffed inside 2 soft taco shells. Served with beans & spanish rice or side salad$25.00
- 16th & Montana Poke Bowl
Fluffy white rice bed topped with fresh Ahi tuna, chopped tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, & green onion with choice of drizzle$25.00
- Chef Luis' Secret Crab Cake Dinner
5 crabcakes made with crab meat & shrimp, corn, red bell peppers, breadcrumbs, topped with arugula. Served with choice of 2 sides$29.00
- Fresh Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon with your choice of seasoning and sauce. Served with choice of 2 sides$29.00
- Fish of the Day
Selection and price updated daily according to what is in season and market value$35.00
- Dylan's Famous Surf & Turf
Perfectly seasoned ribeye and jumbo shrimp with choice of sauce served with choice of 2 sides$40.00
- Chicken Picatta$27.00
- Chicken Marsala$27.00
- Santa Fe Chicken$27.00
- Grilled Chicken Teriyaki$25.00
SIDES
- Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Asparagus seasoned with salt and pepper$8.00
- Grilled Bell Peppers
Grilled slices of red and green bell peppers$8.00
- Sauteed Broccoli
Sauteed with garlic and EVO$8.00
- Charred Brussels
Charred brussels with chopped bacon & choice of sauce drizzle$8.00
- Fried Cauliflower
deep fried cauliflower sprinkled with parmesan$8.00
- Roasted Root Veggies
Oven roasted medley of carrots, butternut squash, and turnips$8.00
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Creamy garlic mashed potatoes$8.00
- Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed spinach with garlic?$8.00
- Fresh Fruit Bowl
Seasonally delicious fresh fruit bowl with whipped cream on the side$8.00
- Country Potatoes
Seasoned potatoes with diced peppers and onions oven roasted to crispy perfection$8.00
- French Fries
Crispy fries that you can build to your liking!! (additional charges may apply)$8.00
- White Rice
Steamed to fluffy perfection$8.00
- Spanish Rice
Deliciously seasoned spanish rice$8.00
- Slow Cooked Black Beans
Slow simmered to capture all the flavors$8.00
- Black Beans & Rice
The perfect combo$8.00
- Side Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved carrots, & house dressing$8.00
KID'S MENU
- Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries
3 breaded or grilled chicken tenders and fries. Served with a small drink.$12.00
- Kid's Mini Cheese Quesadilla
Mini quesadilla filled with shredded mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Served with a side of chips or fries and a small drink$12.00
- Kid's Sized Pizza
Cheese or pepperoni pizza on choice of traditional or focaccia dough. Served with a small drink.$12.00
- Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries
Grilled cheese sandwich made with your choice of cheese. Served with fries and a small drink$12.00
- Kids Sliders & Fries
House made mini hamburger prepared plain and served with fries and a small drink.$12.00
- Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids portion of mac n cheese served with a small drink$12.00
- Kid's Pasta
Kids portion of pasta w/ choice of noodle and sauce served with a small drink$12.00
WINE
Red BTLs
- Woodbridge Pinot Noir (CA) BTL$30.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir (CA) BTL$46.00
- Theresa Noel Pinot (CA) Noir Bottle ONLY$82.00
- Aviana Red Blend (PORT) BTL$46.00
- Graffigna Malbec BTL$46.00
- Villa Pereire Bordeaux BTL$46.00
- Frescobaldi Remole Rosso BTL$46.00
- Frescobaldi Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico BTL$54.00
- Sycamore Lane Cabernet BTL$28.00
- Firestone Cabernet (Paso) BTL$36.00
- Charles Krug Cabernet (Napa) BTL$68.00
- Caymus Cabernet (Napa) Bottle Only$240.00
White BTLs
Champagne/Rose BTLs
GLS Red
- Woodbridge Pinot Noir (CA) GLS$12.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir (CA)$12.00
- Aviana Red Blend (PORT)$12.00
- Graffigna Malbec$12.00
- Villa Pereire Bordeaux$12.00
- Frescobaldi Remole Rosso$12.00
- Frescobaldi Tenuta Perano Chianti Classico$15.00
- Sycamore Lane Cabernet$12.00
- Firestone Cabernet (Paso)$10.00
- Charles Krug Cabernet (Napa)$18.00
GLS White
NA BEVERAGES
Cold N/A Beverages
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Red Bull$5.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
- Watermelon Red Bull$5.00
- Tropical Yellow Red Bull$5.00
- SM Evian Flat Water$4.00
- LG Evian Flat Water$8.00
- SM Evian Sparkling Water$4.00
- LG Evian Sparkling Water$8.00
- Fever Tree Club Soda$6.00
- Fever Tree Ginger Ale$6.00
- Fever Tree Ginger Beer$6.00
- Fever Tree Pink Grapefruit$6.00
- Fever Tree Tonic Water$6.00
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.50
