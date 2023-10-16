Food

Appetizer

Ceviche De Camaron

$11.95

A Morelos favourite lime marinated shrimp ceviche with tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, onions, and avocados

Ceviche De Pescado

$11.95

A marinated lime red snapper ceviche with tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, onion, avocado, and jalapeño served with corn chips

Cocktail De Camarones

$11.95

A famous Oaxaca style cocktail with cilantro, onions, fresh tomatoes, avocado, shrimp, and tomato sauce

Flautas App

$10.95

Guacamole App

$10.75

Ripe Hass avocados with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and lime juice

Nachos

Crisps corn tortillas wedges with refried beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, chopped tomatoes, onion, sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco

Nopalitos

$5.95

Marinated young tender cactus leaf. Mixed with tomatoes, cilantro, and red onions

Pulpo Al Guajillo

$13.95

Octopus and shrimp soup with guajillo chilli, white wine, tomato, lemon juice, garlic, and paprika

Quesadilla

Crisp flour tortilla with Oaxaca cheese. Garnished with guacamole and Pico de Gallo

Queso Fundido

$9.95

Imported Mexican cheese melted with light seasoning. Served with three corn warm tortillas

Taco Shell App

$10.95

Tamales App

$5.95

Carne

Bistec a La Mexicana

$26.95

A traditional thin top round steak topped off with sautéed tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, served with rice and refried beans

Bistec Encebollado

$25.95

A thin top round steak filet topped off with caramelised onion, garnished with shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$27.95

A marinated house aged shell steak grilled over an open flame. Served with grilled vegetables, rice, and beans

Carne Ranchera

$26.95

A famous Mexican beef stew with tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro, mushrooms, and chunks of beef. Served with rice and beans

La Tampiquena

$25.95

A traditional Mexican platter with marinated steak, and cheese mole enchilada. Garnished with marinated cactus leaf, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and beans

Deserts

1 scoop Chocolate

$1.95

1 scoop Mint chocolate chip

$1.95

1 scoop Vanilla

$1.95

2 scoop Chocolate

$3.95

2 scoop Mint. choc. chip

$3.95

2 scoop Vanilla

$3.95

Banana Xango

$6.95

Bunuelos

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Mousse

$6.95

Churros

$6.95

Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$6.95

Flaming Banana

$8.95

Flan

$5.95

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

Lil Red Velvet

$7.50

Mango Mousse

$6.95

NY Cheese cake

$6.95

Rice Pudding

$6.95

Sopapillas

$6.95

Tres Leches

$6.95

Fajitas

Fajitas

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger &French Fries

$10.95

Mac & Cheese

$10.95

Single Hard shell taco

$3.25

Mini Quesadilla

Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Mini Burrito

Grilled Chicken & Rice

$10.95

Skirt Steak & Rice

$12.95

Lunch

Chilaquiles

$11.95

Gordita De Chicharron

$10.95

Huaraches

$11.95

Huevos A La Mexican

$9.95

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Lunch Ench. Mole

$13.50

Lunch Enchiladas

$12.95

Maria Bonita Special

$17.95

Sopes

$10.95

Tortas Mexican

$10.95

Quesadilla Mexicana

$11.95

Two Handmade quesadilla with fried masa stuff with queso Oaxaca Topped with Lettuce, pico de gallo served with Guacamole and salsa

Mariscos

Enchilada de Camaron

$17.95

Arroz con Camaron

$24.95

Tacos de Camaron

$14.25

Tacos pescado alpastor

$13.75

Camaron al Ajillo

$26.95

Camaron Salsa Verde

$26.95

Camaron Salsa Criolla

$26.95

Sopa de Mariscos

$26.95

Platos Tipicos

Chiles Relleno

$18.95

Two roasted poblano chillis filled with chicken, and ground beef. Topped off with red sauce and onion melted cheese. Served with rice and beans

Enchilada Rojas

$16.95

Three chicken enchiladas with red sauce topped off with sour cream, queso fresco, and lettuce. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas De Mole

$16.95

Three chicken enchiladas topped off with mole sauce and roasted sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.95

Three chicken enchiladas with green tomatillo salsa, topped off with sour cream, shredded lettuce, and queso fresco served with rice and beans

Fiesta Mexicana

$16.95

A combination of a Tinga tostada, a chicken flauta, and a beef taco shell. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco

Vegetariano

$16.95

A combination of a guacamole tostada, cheese enchilada, and mini bean burrito. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with queso fresco and sour cream

Pollo

Mole Verde

$15.95

Pollo a La Plancha

$16.95

A thin chicken breast fillet marinated with seasoning and lemon. Garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced avocado. Served with rice and beans

Mixiotes

$16.95

Bone-in chicken leg and thigh, marinated with avocado leaf, guajillo sauce, potatoes, cactus leaf, and onions served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas

Mole Poblano

$18.75

Chicken leg quarter in a traditional Mexican Indian recipe dating back to pre-Columbian Aztec culture consisting of seven distinct chile varieties, dark bitter sweet chocolate, and roasted sesame seeds served with rice and beans

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.95

Boned chicken breast in tasteful saffron rice, carrots, and green peas. Served with refried beans

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$17.95

Bone-in chicken leg quarter in a light sauce of green cherry tomatillo, white wine, onions, green peppers, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Pork

Chuletas Asadas

$27.95

Two marinated pork chops grilled over an open flame. Garnished with shredded lettuce and avocado sliced, nopalitos, and pico de gallo served with rice and beans

Costillas en Salsa Verde

$17.95

Pernil Enchilado

$25.95

A traditional pork meat marinated with dry chillis and avocado leaf. Garnished with nopalitos tiernos. Served with corn tortilla, rice and beans

Side Orders

10pcs Small Shrimp

$6.95

16oz Salsa

$15.95

2 oz. Ench Sauce Side

$1.50

2oz Salsa

$1.50

5 Jumbo Shrimp

$14.95

8oz Salsa

$7.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Chips Side

$1.50

French Fries Side

$4.95

Shredded Cheese

$2.05

Side Beans

$2.25

Side Fresh Jlapeno

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Side Ground Beef

$3.95

Side Guac

$2.15

Side Jalapeno

$1.50

Side Lettuce

$2.50

Side Pico

$2.50

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Rice

$2.25

Side Rice & Bean

$3.95

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tomato

$2.25

Tortilla Side

$1.95

Vegetables

$4.95

Side Avocado

$1.95

Sauteed Onions & Peppers

$3.95

Side Skirt Steak

$10.95

Mole side

$5.95

Shredded Chicken

$3.95

Side Carnitas

$5.95

Sopas

Caldo De Pollo

$6.95

Chicken thighs bone in, avocado, carrots, yerba buena, potatoes, corn, and rice, in a chicken broth

Pancita

$17.25

A traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach and cows feet in a broth with a red chilli pepper base, served with chopped onion and lime, corn tortillas, and rice

Pozole

$15.95

A traditional Mexican stew made from kernals (hominy) and chicken broth. Topped off with shredded chicken, oregano, avocado slices, and chopped onion

Sopa De Tortilla

$7.50

Simmered tomatoes with chile pasilla and crisp tortilla, topped off with avocado, melted Oaxaca cheese, and sour cream

Consommé de Birria

$17.95

Birria is a traditional Mexican Consommé a delicious broth. made of dry Chile peppers, Herbs and spices, chunks of Beef. served with handmade corn tortillas and rice.

Taquitos

Al Pastor Taquitos

$13.75

Marinated pork with achiote and pineapple

Carne Enchilada Taquitos

$13.75

Chile marinated pork

Cecina Taquitos

$13.95

Salted and thin sliced beef

Pollo Taquitos

$13.75

Grilled chicken

Carne Asada Taquitos

$14.25

Marinated steak

Carnitas Taquitos

$13.95

Roasted pork

Chorizo Taquitos

$13.75

Mild spicy Mexican sausage

Lengua Taquitos

$14.00

Beef tongue

Tex-Mex

Burrito

A burrito made of rice, beans, sour cream, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo, and shredded lettuce. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, garnished with guacamole

Taco Salad

A flour tortilla bowl with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, jalapeño, and avocado sliced, with dressing on the side

Burrito Bowl

A flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, rice, pico de gallo, cheese, and beans

Tradicional

Flautas

$13.95

Three lightly deep-fried chicken flautas. Topped off with sour cream, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo served with rice and beans

Taco Shell Dinner

Three hard taco shell stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo served with rice and beans

Tamales Dinner

$13.95

Two heavy corn dough, filled with chicken wrapped in a corn husk, and steamed to perfection. Served with rice and refried beans

Tinga Tostada

$18.50

Three flat deep-fried corn tortilla, spread refried beans, marinated shredded chicken chipotle sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, and shredded lettuce served with rice and beans

Etc.

Gift Cards

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Sweater

$45.00

Catering

1/2 Tray Chicken Fajitas

$90.00

Tray Chicken Fajitas

$195.00

1/2 Tray Steak Fajitas

$110.00

Tray Steak Fajitas

$230.00

1/2 Tray Veggies Fajitas

$50.00

Tray Veggies Fajitas

1/2 Tray Rice

Tray Rice

1/2 Tray Beans

Tray Beans

1/2 Tray Quesadilla

Tray Quesadilla

1/2 Tray Taco Shell

Tray Taco Shell

1/2 Tray Enchiladas

Tray Enchiladas

1/2 Tray Guacamole

Tray Guacamole

1/2 Tray Chips

Tray Chips

1/2 Tray Flautas

Tray Flautas