Maria Bonita the Authentic Mexican Restaurant Maria Bonita Mexican Restaurant
Food
Appetizer
Ceviche De Camaron
A Morelos favourite lime marinated shrimp ceviche with tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, onions, and avocados
Ceviche De Pescado
A marinated lime red snapper ceviche with tomatoes, cucumber, cilantro, onion, avocado, and jalapeño served with corn chips
Cocktail De Camarones
A famous Oaxaca style cocktail with cilantro, onions, fresh tomatoes, avocado, shrimp, and tomato sauce
Flautas App
Guacamole App
Ripe Hass avocados with tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, and lime juice
Nachos
Crisps corn tortillas wedges with refried beans, melted cheese, jalapeños, chopped tomatoes, onion, sour cream, guacamole, and queso fresco
Nopalitos
Marinated young tender cactus leaf. Mixed with tomatoes, cilantro, and red onions
Pulpo Al Guajillo
Octopus and shrimp soup with guajillo chilli, white wine, tomato, lemon juice, garlic, and paprika
Quesadilla
Crisp flour tortilla with Oaxaca cheese. Garnished with guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Queso Fundido
Imported Mexican cheese melted with light seasoning. Served with three corn warm tortillas
Taco Shell App
Tamales App
Carne
Bistec a La Mexicana
A traditional thin top round steak topped off with sautéed tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, served with rice and refried beans
Bistec Encebollado
A thin top round steak filet topped off with caramelised onion, garnished with shredded lettuce, sliced avocado, and Pico de Gallo. Served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
A marinated house aged shell steak grilled over an open flame. Served with grilled vegetables, rice, and beans
Carne Ranchera
A famous Mexican beef stew with tomatoes, onions, peppers, cilantro, mushrooms, and chunks of beef. Served with rice and beans
La Tampiquena
A traditional Mexican platter with marinated steak, and cheese mole enchilada. Garnished with marinated cactus leaf, pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and beans
Deserts
1 scoop Chocolate
1 scoop Mint chocolate chip
1 scoop Vanilla
2 scoop Chocolate
2 scoop Mint. choc. chip
2 scoop Vanilla
Banana Xango
Bunuelos
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate Mousse
Churros
Dulce de Leche Cheesecake
Flaming Banana
Flan
Fried Ice Cream
Lil Red Velvet
Mango Mousse
NY Cheese cake
Rice Pudding
Sopapillas
Tres Leches
Fajitas
Kids Menu
Lunch
Chilaquiles
Gordita De Chicharron
Huaraches
Huevos A La Mexican
Huevos Rancheros
Lunch Ench. Mole
Lunch Enchiladas
Maria Bonita Special
Sopes
Tortas Mexican
Quesadilla Mexicana
Two Handmade quesadilla with fried masa stuff with queso Oaxaca Topped with Lettuce, pico de gallo served with Guacamole and salsa
Mariscos
Platos Tipicos
Chiles Relleno
Two roasted poblano chillis filled with chicken, and ground beef. Topped off with red sauce and onion melted cheese. Served with rice and beans
Enchilada Rojas
Three chicken enchiladas with red sauce topped off with sour cream, queso fresco, and lettuce. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas De Mole
Three chicken enchiladas topped off with mole sauce and roasted sesame seeds. Served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas with green tomatillo salsa, topped off with sour cream, shredded lettuce, and queso fresco served with rice and beans
Fiesta Mexicana
A combination of a Tinga tostada, a chicken flauta, and a beef taco shell. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with guacamole, sour cream, and queso fresco
Vegetariano
A combination of a guacamole tostada, cheese enchilada, and mini bean burrito. Served with rice and beans. Garnished with queso fresco and sour cream
Pollo
Mole Verde
Pollo a La Plancha
A thin chicken breast fillet marinated with seasoning and lemon. Garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced avocado. Served with rice and beans
Mixiotes
Bone-in chicken leg and thigh, marinated with avocado leaf, guajillo sauce, potatoes, cactus leaf, and onions served with rice, beans, and corn tortillas
Mole Poblano
Chicken leg quarter in a traditional Mexican Indian recipe dating back to pre-Columbian Aztec culture consisting of seven distinct chile varieties, dark bitter sweet chocolate, and roasted sesame seeds served with rice and beans
Arroz Con Pollo
Boned chicken breast in tasteful saffron rice, carrots, and green peas. Served with refried beans
Pollo en Salsa Verde
Bone-in chicken leg quarter in a light sauce of green cherry tomatillo, white wine, onions, green peppers, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Pork
Chuletas Asadas
Two marinated pork chops grilled over an open flame. Garnished with shredded lettuce and avocado sliced, nopalitos, and pico de gallo served with rice and beans
Costillas en Salsa Verde
Pernil Enchilado
A traditional pork meat marinated with dry chillis and avocado leaf. Garnished with nopalitos tiernos. Served with corn tortilla, rice and beans
Side Orders
10pcs Small Shrimp
16oz Salsa
2 oz. Ench Sauce Side
2oz Salsa
5 Jumbo Shrimp
8oz Salsa
Chips and Salsa
Chips Side
French Fries Side
Shredded Cheese
Side Beans
Side Fresh Jlapeno
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Ground Beef
Side Guac
Side Jalapeno
Side Lettuce
Side Pico
Side Queso Fresco
Side Rice
Side Rice & Bean
Side Sour Cream
Side Tomato
Tortilla Side
Vegetables
Side Avocado
Sauteed Onions & Peppers
Side Skirt Steak
Mole side
Shredded Chicken
Side Carnitas
Sopas
Caldo De Pollo
Chicken thighs bone in, avocado, carrots, yerba buena, potatoes, corn, and rice, in a chicken broth
Pancita
A traditional Mexican soup made with beef stomach and cows feet in a broth with a red chilli pepper base, served with chopped onion and lime, corn tortillas, and rice
Pozole
A traditional Mexican stew made from kernals (hominy) and chicken broth. Topped off with shredded chicken, oregano, avocado slices, and chopped onion
Sopa De Tortilla
Simmered tomatoes with chile pasilla and crisp tortilla, topped off with avocado, melted Oaxaca cheese, and sour cream
Consommé de Birria
Birria is a traditional Mexican Consommé a delicious broth. made of dry Chile peppers, Herbs and spices, chunks of Beef. served with handmade corn tortillas and rice.
Taquitos
Al Pastor Taquitos
Marinated pork with achiote and pineapple
Carne Enchilada Taquitos
Chile marinated pork
Cecina Taquitos
Salted and thin sliced beef
Pollo Taquitos
Grilled chicken
Carne Asada Taquitos
Marinated steak
Carnitas Taquitos
Roasted pork
Chorizo Taquitos
Mild spicy Mexican sausage
Lengua Taquitos
Beef tongue
Tex-Mex
Burrito
A burrito made of rice, beans, sour cream, queso fresco, Pico de Gallo, and shredded lettuce. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, garnished with guacamole
Taco Salad
A flour tortilla bowl with iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, jalapeño, and avocado sliced, with dressing on the side
Burrito Bowl
A flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, rice, pico de gallo, cheese, and beans
Tradicional
Flautas
Three lightly deep-fried chicken flautas. Topped off with sour cream, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo served with rice and beans
Taco Shell Dinner
Three hard taco shell stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, pico de gallo served with rice and beans
Tamales Dinner
Two heavy corn dough, filled with chicken wrapped in a corn husk, and steamed to perfection. Served with rice and refried beans
Tinga Tostada
Three flat deep-fried corn tortilla, spread refried beans, marinated shredded chicken chipotle sauce, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, and shredded lettuce served with rice and beans