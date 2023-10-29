MARIA EMPANADA 2501 N Dallas Street
Empanadas
Steak, red bell peppers, green onions and green olives.
Ground Angus beef, red bell peppers, green onions and green olives.
Braised chicken, sautéed onions, red bell peppers, authentic Argentinian chimichurri sauce.
Shredded chicken, sautéed onions, slightly spicy chipotle peppers, tomatoes, garlic.
Ham, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, oregano.
Roasted tomatoes, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, fresh Italian basil.
Sweet corn, red bell peppers, Parmesan cheese, green onions.
Sautéed mushrooms and onions, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, garlic, parsley.
Spinach, Parmesan cheese, Buffalo style mozzarella blend, delicate béchamel cream sauce.
Sautéed zucchini, red bell pepper, carrot, onion, mozzarella & parmesan cheese
Locally-made chorizo, scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.
Scrambled eggs, oven roasted potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, salsa.
Españolas
Desserts
Bananas, Nutella, chocolate.
Pears simmered in Marsala wine.
Signature shortbread cookies, dulce de leche, coconut.
Signature shortbread cookie, dulce de leche, milk chocolate.
Sponge cake soaked in lemon juice followed by vanilla flavored cream, topped with lemon sauce & chopped pistachios.
Sponge cake soaked in espresso topped with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder.
Raspberry sauce base with creamy custard and mixed berries coated in caramel.
Authentic Argentinian cheesecake, dulce de leche, ricotta, lemon zest.
Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and hazelnut crunch, covered with chocolate glaze.