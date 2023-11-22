Mariachi Mexican Grill - Stillwater 1717 East White Barn Dr.
Appetizers
- Cheese Dip$4.99+
White Cheese sauce
- Guacamole Dip$4.99+
Creamy guacamole made fresh
- Guacamole Mexicano$4.99+
Chunky guacamole made fresh when you order.
- Chorizo Dip$5.99+
Chorizo in cheese sauce
- Bean Dip$4.99+
Refried beans in cheese sauce
- Spinach Dip$4.99+
Grilled spinach, chopped with cheese sauce.
- Beef Dip$4.99+
Ground beef in cheese sauce
- Chiles Toreados$3.49
Grilled onion and jalapeno
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.49
- Ceviche$13.99
- Chile entero frito$1.00
Whole fried jalapeno
- Chile Banana Frito$1.00
Whole fried banana pepper
- Salsa$1.50+
Soup & Salad
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce, combined with pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
- Grilled Steak Salad$10.49
Grilled steak on a bed of lettuce, with pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
- Taco Salad$9.99+
Ground beef or shredded chicken on a bed of lettuce with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
- Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
Steak, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. On a bed of lettuce with sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
- Cancun Salad$12.99
Grlled shrimp on a bed of lettuce with onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and shredded cheese.
- Tortilla Soup$9.99
Chicken and mixed vegetable soup, served with fried tortilla strips, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and avocado.
- Caldo De Camaron$12.99
Shrimp and Mixed vegetables soup. Served with rice, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- I-35 Salad$11.99+
Rice surrounded by lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots, with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp.
Eggs
- Heuvos Con Chorizo$8.49+
Scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$8.49+
Fried eggs covered with our special ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Huevos A La Mexicano$8.49+
Scrambled eggs cooked with onions, jalapenos and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Huevos A La Diabla$8.49+
Fried eggs covered in our spicy sauce. served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Nachos
- Nachos Con Carne$9.99
Ground beef and cheese.
- Nachos Con Pollo$9.99
Shredded chicken ( with veggies ) and cheese
- Nachos Con Frijoles$8.99
Refried beans and cheese
- Nachos Con Camarones$12.99
Grilled shrimp and cheese
- Nachos Oklahoma$12.99
Steak, chicken and shrimp with onions and bell pepper
- Nachos Fajita$11.99
Grilled Steak or Chicken and cheese
- Nachos Supremos$10.99
Ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, with lettuce, sour cream and tomato.
- Nachos Chorizo$11.99
Chorizo and cheese
- Nachos cheese$8.99
White cheese nachos
- Nachos vegetarian$9.99
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomato and mushrooms.
- Nachos Deluxe$13.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Blancas$10.99
Three enchiladas. One chicken, one ground beef and one shredded beef. Covered with cheese sauce, and served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Especial$10.99
Four enchiladas. One beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean. Covered with enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Verdes$10.99
Three enchiladas. Your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with shredded cheese and green sauce.
- Enchiladas Picosas$10.99
Three enchiladas. Your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with shredded cheese and our spicy sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas De Camaron$10.99
Two shrimp enchiladas, covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Ranchero$11.99
Three cheese enchiladas, covered with shredded beef and enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
- Enchiladas Oklahoma$10.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with grilled steak of chicken and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$11.99
Burritos
- Burrito Hawaiano$12.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, onion and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Burrito Mexicano$11.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or beef with bacon and onion. Covered with cheese sauce. served with your choice of rice or beans.
- Burrito De Camaron$12.49
Flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, tomatoes and onion. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
- Burrito Deluxe$11.99
Two burritos. One ground beef and bean and one shredded chicken (with veggies) and bean. Covered with red sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese tomato and sour cream.
- Burrito Mariachi$10.99
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken (with veggies). Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
- Big Texas Burrito$11.99
Large tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. (everything inside) Topped with cheese sauce,
- Chile Verde burrito$11.99
Large tortilla filled with chile verde, rice and beans. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
- Cheesesteak Burrito$11.99
Tortilla stuffed with grilled steak and onion. Topped with cheese sauce and served with your choice of rice or beans.
- Fajita Burrito$11.99
Tortilla filled with your choice of Grilled chicken or steak, with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with your choice of rice or beans.
- Burrito Hawaiano a la carte$10.49
- Burrito Mexicano a la carte$9.49
- Burrito De Camaron a la carte$10.49
- Burrito Mariachi a la carte$8.99
- Cheesesteak Burrito a la carte$9.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Fajita$11.99
Your choice of steak or chicken with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Mexicana$9.99
Your choice of ground beef and bean or shredded chicken (with veggies) and bean. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
- Quesadilla De Camarones$12.99
Filled with shrimp, grilled onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.
- Quesadilla Oklahoma$13.99
Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp. with onions, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream.
- Seafood Quesadilla$13.99
Filled with shrimp, crab and tilapia. Grilled onions, bell pepper and tomato. served with rice, beans lettuce and sour cream.
- Quesadilla de chorizo$11.99
Filled with chorizo and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Quesadilla Fajita a la carte$7.25
- Quesadilla Mexicana a la carte$7.99
- Quesadilla De Camarones a la carte$10.99
- Quesadilla Oklahoma a la carte$11.99
- Quesadilla Seafood a la carte$11.99
- Quesadilla de chorizo a la carta$9.99
Vegetarian
- #1 Veg$9.99
One bean burrito with cheese sauce, one cheese enchilada with cheese sauce and one bean and cheese tostada.
- #2 Veg$9.99
One bean burrito with red sauce, one cheese enchilada with red sauce, and one cheese quesadilla.
- #3 Veg$9.99
One chile relleno and one cheese enchilada. Covered with red sauce and served with beans.
- #4 Veg$9.99
Two bean burritos covered with cheese sauce.
- #5 Veg$10.99
Vegetarian Fajitas: Onions, tomato, bell pepper and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- #6 Veg$9.99
One spinach quesadilla and one mushroom quesadilla. Served with lettuce and sour cream.
- #7 Veg$9.99
Vegetarian Quesadilla: Filled with onions, bell pepper, tomato, spinach and mushrooms. served with rice and beans.
- #8 Veg$9.99
Two cheese quesadillas Served with rice and beans.
Seafood
- Camarones A La Mexicana$14.49
Shrimp grilled with onions, jalapenos, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
- Camarones A La Diabla$13.99
Grilled shrimp cooked in our spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones Al Ajilo$13.99
Grilled shrimp cooked in a garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Camarones Empanizados$14.99
Large fried butterfly shrimp served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and avocado.
- Chipotle Shrimp$13.99
Shrimp grilled with our chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Ranchero Shrimp$13.99
Shrimp grilled with our ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Tilapia A La Mexicana$12.99
Two tilapia fillets grilled with onion, jalapenos and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce and guacamole.
- Tilapia A La Diabla$12.99
Two tilapia fillets grilled in our spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Coctel De Camarone$14.99
Shrimp cocktail served with crackers.
- Ceviche$13.99
A crispy tortilla with chopped shrimp, pico de gallo and avocado.
- Order Tacos De Pescado$11.49
Three fish tacos, served with beans, pico de gallo and spicy sauce.
- Order Tacos De Camarone$12.49
Three shrimp tacos served with beans, pico de callo and spicy sauce.
- Enchiladas De Camarone$10.99
Two shrimp enchiladas covered in cheese sauce served with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga De Camarone$12.99
Deep fried tortilla filled with shrimp, onion, bell pepper and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole.
- Seafood Fajitas$15.99
Shrimp grilled with crab, tilapia, onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Seafood Chimichanga$12.99
Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, crab, tilapia, onion, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and guacamole.
- Seafood Quesadilla$13.99
Filled with shrimp, crab, tilapia, grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream
Beef
Beef
- Ribeye Steak$21.99Out of stock
- Carne Asada$12.99
Beef sliced thin and grilled with onions. Served with rice, beans, a pickled jalapeno, lettuce and guacamole.
- Order Tacos De Carne Asada$11.49
Three flour tortillas filled with chopped steak, served with beans, pico de gallo and spicy salsa.
- Chile Colorado$11.99
Chopped steak or chicken cooked in a red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Carne con Queso plate$10.99
Grilled steak pieces on a bed of rice and covered with cheese sauce. served with tortillas.
- Especial Chiapas$15.99
Fajitas
- Steak Fajitas$13.99+
Steak grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas$13.99+
Chicken grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajitas Mixed$13.99+
Chicken and steak grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Mariachi$15.99+
Chicken, steak, shrimp and bacon. Grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Hawaiana$14.99+
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Vegetariana$9.99+
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita De Camaron$14.99+
Shrimp grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Seafood Fajitas$15.99+
Shrimp grilled with crab, tilapia, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Fajita Hawaiana$14.99
Pork
- Carnitas$12.49
Tender pork shoulder cooked slow and served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, onions, tomato, a pickled jalapeno and tortillas,
- Order Tacos De Carnitas$11.49
Three tortillas filled with our tender pork. Served with beans, pico de gallo and our spicy sauce.
- Chile Verde$11.99
Tender pork shoulder cooked in a green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Chile Rojo$11.99
Tender pork shoulder cooked in a spicy red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Order Tacos de Chorizo$10.99
Three tortillas filled with chorizo. Served with beans, pico de gallo and sicy sauce.
Chicken
- Pollo Con Queso$10.99
Grilled chicken on a bed of rice. Served with tortillas.
- Cowboy Chicken$11.99
A bed of rice topped with grilled chicken and steamed vegetables. Covered with cheese sauce and served with tortillas.
- Pollo Hawaiano$13.99
Chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Special$13.49
Chickken breast grilled with shrimp and topped with shredded cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
- Pollo Loco$13.49
Grilled chicken breast, served with rice, beans, fresh onion, a pickled jalapeno, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas.
- Pollo Ranchero$13.99
Chicken breast grilled with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Feliz$14.49
Chicken breast grilled with shrimp and chorizo. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Tapatio$12.99
Chicken breast grilled with mushrooms and covered with shredded cheese, served rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
- Chilaquiles$10.99
A bed of soft corn tortilla chips,covered with shredded chicken and veggies, shredded cheese and smothered with ranchero sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and sour cream.
- Pollo Jalisco$12.99
Grillled chicken breast on top of fresh onions and bell peppers. Topped with mushrooms and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Mariachi$14.99
- Pollo Popeye$14.99
- pollo gratinado$12.99
Kids Menu
- K#1 Enchilada, Rice & Beans$6.49
- K#2 Taco, Rice & Beans$6.49
- K#3 Chicken Sandwich & Fries$6.49+
- K#4 Burrito, Rice & Beans$6.49
- K#5 Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
- K#6 Hamburger & Fries$6.49
- K#6 Cheeseburger & Fries$6.49
- K#7 Pizza with fries$6.49
- K#8 Mini Corndogs with Fries$6.49
- K#9 Chicken Nuggets with Fries$6.49
- K#10 Grilled Chicken with Rice$6.49
- K#11 Chicken Strips with Fries$6.49
- K#12 Cheese Nachos$6.49
Mariachi Specials
- Parrillada$16.99+
Chicken, steak, bacon, shrimp and chorizo. Grilled with vegetables. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Molcajete$16.99
Chicken, beef and shrimp with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Covered in a green sauce and shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
- Alambre$13.49
Your choice of steak or chicken, cooked with bacon and onions. Covered with shredded cheese and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Enmolado$11.99
Pieces of grilled chicken breast covered in our special mole sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tortillas.
- Chimichanga$10.99
Deep fried tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef. Covered with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico and guacamole.
- Fajita Chimichanga$11.99
Deep fried tortilla filled with grilled chicken or beef, with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
- Mariachi Special$11.99
Chicken grilled with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and tomato. On a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce. Served with tortillas.
- ___________ Special$9.99
- Street Taco$3.99
- $11.99 Tacos Plate$11.99
Two tacos of your choice. Served with rice and beans.