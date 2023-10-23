Maria's Fresh Pasta
Fall 2023 Menu
Pasta & Pierogies
Housemade orecchiette in a butternut squash cream sauce, with roasted butternut squash, Tuscan kale, caramelized red onion, Italian bacon, Pecorino Romano cheese and fried sage
Housemade egg yolk tagliatelle pasta with a rich and hearty slow cooked meat sauce
Simple but great!
"Cheese and pepper" pasta. Housemade fettuccine tossed with Pecorino Romano cheese and generous cracks of black pepper
A creamy, cheesy classic loved by all
Our own housemade shell pasta with a Cheddar Pepper Jack sauce. Does it get any better?
A flavorful dish made with housemade spaghetti, tomato sauce, capers, and olives
Six huge pierogies from local producer Gosia's of Latrobe. Choose potato and cheese or potato, cheese and jalapeño
A large portion of 25 housemade meat or cheese ravioli
Housemade linguini tossed with five jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken in a garlic butter wine sauce
Simple and delicious, with awesome housemade spaghetti and our own delicious marinara
Family Pasta
Simple and delicious, with awesome housemade spaghetti and our own delicious marinara
A flavorful dish made with housemade spaghetti, tomato sauce, capers, and olives
Housemade linguini tossed with five jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken in a garlic butter wine sauce
A creamy, cheesy classic loved by all
"Cheese and pepper" pasta. Housemade fettuccine tossed with Pecorino Romano cheese and generous cracks of black pepper
Our own housemade shell pasta with a Cheddar Pepper Jack sauce. Does it get any better?
A large portion of 25 housemade meat or cheese ravioli
Sandwiches
Fried breaded chicken breast, crispy bacon strips, Pepper Jack cheese, and our bacon ranch dressing on a ciabatta roll
Fried breaded chicken breast, pickles, and mayo on a ciabatta roll
House breaded fried eggplant, marinara, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a ciabatta roll
Back by popular demand! We start with a fresh housemade flour tortilla then add our flavorful tzatziki sauce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, and red cabbage. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge
Smoked turkey breast with smoked mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomato, kalamata olive aioli, arugula, and fresh basil on crispy French bread
Served with house made potato chips.
Pizza & Salads
Housemade dough Crushed tomato red sauce, torn basil, fresh mozzarella, and extra virgin olive oil
Choice of grilled chicken or crispy chicken. Served over artisan Mediterranean greens with mozzarella, toasted almond, cucumber, tomato, and red onion
Up to 3 toppings. Housemade dough. Choose red sauce or white pizza
Just cheese. Housemade dough. Choose red sauce or white pizza
Sides
Six housemade risotto balls stuffed with peas and mozzarella, hand breaded and fried. Served with a side of marinara
Six housemade and hand breaded fried cheese ravioli. Served with a side of marinara sauce or ranch dressing
Desserts
Beverages
Ice Cream
