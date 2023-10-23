Fall 2023 Menu

Pasta & Pierogies

Autumn Pasta
$18.00

Housemade orecchiette in a butternut squash cream sauce, with roasted butternut squash, Tuscan kale, caramelized red onion, Italian bacon, Pecorino Romano cheese and fried sage

Bolognese
$16.00

Housemade egg yolk tagliatelle pasta with a rich and hearty slow cooked meat sauce

Butter Pasta
$12.00+

Simple but great!

Cacio e Pepe
$16.00

"Cheese and pepper" pasta. Housemade fettuccine tossed with Pecorino Romano cheese and generous cracks of black pepper

Fettuccine Alfredo
$16.00

A creamy, cheesy classic loved by all

Mac & Cheese
$14.00

Our own housemade shell pasta with a Cheddar Pepper Jack sauce. Does it get any better?

Pasta Puttanesca
$14.00

A flavorful dish made with housemade spaghetti, tomato sauce, capers, and olives

Pierogies with Butter and Onion
$16.00

Six huge pierogies from local producer Gosia's of Latrobe. Choose potato and cheese or potato, cheese and jalapeño

Ravioli
$16.00

A large portion of 25 housemade meat or cheese ravioli

Scampi
$16.00

Housemade linguini tossed with five jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken in a garlic butter wine sauce

Spaghetti Marinara
$12.00

Simple and delicious, with awesome housemade spaghetti and our own delicious marinara

Family Pasta

Family Spaghetti Marinara
$36.00

Simple and delicious, with awesome housemade spaghetti and our own delicious marinara

Family Pasta Puttanesca
$42.00

A flavorful dish made with housemade spaghetti, tomato sauce, capers, and olives

Family Scampi
$48.00

Housemade linguini tossed with five jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken in a garlic butter wine sauce

Family Fettuccine Alfredo
$48.00

A creamy, cheesy classic loved by all

Family Caccio E Pepe
$48.00

"Cheese and pepper" pasta. Housemade fettuccine tossed with Pecorino Romano cheese and generous cracks of black pepper

Family Mac & Cheese
$42.00

Our own housemade shell pasta with a Cheddar Pepper Jack sauce. Does it get any better?

Family Ravioli
$48.00

A large portion of 25 housemade meat or cheese ravioli

Family Meatballs - 4 orders
$24.00
Family Chicken - 4 orders
$24.00
Family Shrimp - 4 orders
$28.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Bacon Ranch
$10.00

Fried breaded chicken breast, crispy bacon strips, Pepper Jack cheese, and our bacon ranch dressing on a ciabatta roll

Chicky Chicky Sand Sand
$8.00

Fried breaded chicken breast, pickles, and mayo on a ciabatta roll

Eggplant Parmesan
$9.00

House breaded fried eggplant, marinara, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a ciabatta roll

Greek Taco
$9.00

Back by popular demand! We start with a fresh housemade flour tortilla then add our flavorful tzatziki sauce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, and red cabbage. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge

Mediterranean Turkey
$10.00

Smoked turkey breast with smoked mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomato, kalamata olive aioli, arugula, and fresh basil on crispy French bread

Roast Beef Sandwich
$9.00

Served with house made potato chips.

Schnitzel Cubano
Schnitzel Cubano
$9.00

Pizza & Salads

10" Margherita Pizza
$12.00

Housemade dough Crushed tomato red sauce, torn basil, fresh mozzarella, and extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Salad
$15.00

Choice of grilled chicken or crispy chicken. Served over artisan Mediterranean greens with mozzarella, toasted almond, cucumber, tomato, and red onion

10" Pizza with Toppings
$12.00

Up to 3 toppings. Housemade dough. Choose red sauce or white pizza

Just Cheese 10" Pizza
$10.00

Just cheese. Housemade dough. Choose red sauce or white pizza

Sides

Extra Cheese
$1.00
Extra Dressing
$0.50
Extra Sauce
$0.50+
Five Pieces Jumbo Shrimp
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
$6.00
Maria's Arancini
$8.00

Six housemade risotto balls stuffed with peas and mozzarella, hand breaded and fried. Served with a side of marinara

Maria's Fried Cheese Ravioli
$8.00

Six housemade and hand breaded fried cheese ravioli. Served with a side of marinara sauce or ranch dressing

Mini Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Tossed Salad
$4.00
Two Pieces Meatballs
$6.00
Potato Chips
$2.00

Desserts

Maria's Tiramisu
$6.00

Housemade tiramisu with creamy mascarpone cheese and Kahlúa

Maria's Cheesecake
$6.00

Plain, strawberry, or turtle

Giant Housemade Cookies
$4.00

Ask server for available flavors

Beverages

Coke
$1.50
Diet Coke
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50
Cherry Coke
$1.50
Vanilla Coke
$1.50
Barq's Root Beer
$1.50
Bottled Water
$1.50
Gold Peak Iced Tea
$2.50

18.5 oz bottles

Ice Cream

Butter Pecan
$3.00+
Chocolate
$3.00+
Chocolate Chip
$3.00+
Chocolate Peanut Butter
$3.00+
Cinnamon Churro
$3.00+
Coffee
$3.00+
Cookies and Cream
$3.00+
Mint Chocolate Chip
$3.00+
Moose Tracks
$3.00+
Peanut Butter Revel
$3.00+
Pumpkin
$3.00+
Vanilla
$3.00+

Online orders: Ordering partners

Pasta & Pierogies (Copy)

Autumn Pasta
$18.00

Housemade orecchiette in a butternut squash cream sauce, with roasted butternut squash, Tuscan kale, caramelized red onion, Italian bacon, Pecorino Romano cheese and fried sage

Bolognese
$16.00

Housemade egg yolk tagliatelle pasta with a rich and hearty slow cooked meat sauce

Butter Pasta
$12.00+

Simple but great!

Cacio e Pepe
$16.00

"Cheese and pepper" pasta. Housemade fettuccine tossed with Pecorino Romano cheese and generous cracks of black pepper

Fettuccine Alfredo
$16.00

A creamy, cheesy classic loved by all

Mac & Cheese
$14.00

Our own housemade shell pasta with a Cheddar Pepper Jack sauce. Does it get any better?

Pasta Puttanesca
$14.00

A flavorful dish made with housemade spaghetti, tomato sauce, capers, and olives

Pierogies with Butter and Onion
$16.00

Six huge pierogies from local producer Gosia's of Latrobe. Choose potato and cheese or potato, cheese and jalapeño

Ravioli
$16.00

A large portion of 25 housemade meat or cheese ravioli

Scampi
$16.00

Housemade linguini tossed with five jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken in a garlic butter wine sauce

Spaghetti Marinara
$12.00

Simple and delicious, with awesome housemade spaghetti and our own delicious marinara

Family Pasta (Copy)

Family Spaghetti Marinara
$36.00

Simple and delicious, with awesome housemade spaghetti and our own delicious marinara

Family Pasta Puttanesca
$42.00

A flavorful dish made with housemade spaghetti, tomato sauce, capers, and olives

Family Scampi
$48.00

Housemade linguini tossed with five jumbo shrimp or grilled chicken in a garlic butter wine sauce

Family Fettuccine Alfredo
$48.00

A creamy, cheesy classic loved by all

Family Caccio E Pepe
$48.00

"Cheese and pepper" pasta. Housemade fettuccine tossed with Pecorino Romano cheese and generous cracks of black pepper

Family Mac & Cheese
$42.00

Our own housemade shell pasta with a Cheddar Pepper Jack sauce. Does it get any better?

Family Ravioli
$48.00

A large portion of 25 housemade meat or cheese ravioli

Family Meatballs - 4 orders
$24.00
Family Chicken - 4 orders
$24.00
Family Shrimp - 4 orders
$28.00

Sandwiches (Copy)

Chicken Bacon Bacon Ranch
$10.00

Fried breaded chicken breast, crispy bacon strips, Pepper Jack cheese, and our bacon ranch dressing on a ciabatta roll

Chicky Chicky Sand Sand
$8.00

Fried breaded chicken breast, pickles, and mayo on a ciabatta roll

Eggplant Parmesan
$9.00

House breaded fried eggplant, marinara, fresh basil, mozzarella and parmesan cheese on a ciabatta roll

Greek Taco
$9.00

Back by popular demand! We start with a fresh housemade flour tortilla then add our flavorful tzatziki sauce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta, and red cabbage. Add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge

Mediterranean Turkey
$10.00

Smoked turkey breast with smoked mozzarella cheese, oven roasted tomato, kalamata olive aioli, arugula, and fresh basil on crispy French bread

Roast Beef Sandwich
$9.00

Served with house made potato chips.

Schnitzel Cubano
Schnitzel Cubano
$9.00

Pizza & Salads (Copy)

Just Cheese 10" Pizza
$10.00

Just cheese. Housemade dough. Choose red sauce or white pizza

10" Pizza with Toppings
$12.00

Up to 3 toppings. Housemade dough. Choose red sauce or white pizza

10" Margherita Pizza
$12.00

Housemade dough Crushed tomato red sauce, torn basil, fresh mozzarella, and extra virgin olive oil

Chicken Salad
$15.00

Choice of grilled chicken or crispy chicken. Served over artisan Mediterranean greens with mozzarella, toasted almond, cucumber, tomato, and red onion

Sides (Copy)

Extra Cheese
$1.00
Extra Dressing
$0.50
Extra Sauce
$0.50+
Five Pieces Jumbo Shrimp
$7.00
Grilled Chicken Breast
$6.00
Maria's Arancini
$8.00

Six housemade risotto balls stuffed with peas and mozzarella, hand breaded and fried. Served with a side of marinara

Maria's Fried Cheese Ravioli
$8.00

Six housemade and hand breaded fried cheese ravioli. Served with a side of marinara sauce or ranch dressing

Mini Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Tossed Salad
$4.00
Two Pieces Meatballs
$6.00
Potato Chips
$2.00

Desserts (Copy)

Maria's Tiramisu
$6.00

Housemade tiramisu with creamy mascarpone cheese and Kahlúa

Maria's Cheesecake
$6.00

Plain, strawberry, or turtle

Giant Housemade Cookies
$4.00

Ask server for available flavors

Beverages (Copy)

Coke
$1.50
Diet Coke
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50
Cherry Coke
$1.50
Vanilla Coke
$1.50
Barq's Root Beer
$1.50
Bottled Water
$1.50
Gold Peak Iced Tea
$2.50

18.5 oz bottles

Ice Cream (Copy)

Butter Pecan
$3.00+
Chocolate
$3.00+
Chocolate Chip
$3.00+
Chocolate Peanut Butter
$3.00+
Cinnamon Churro
$3.00+
Coffee
$3.00+
Cookies and Cream
$3.00+
Mint Chocolate Chip
$3.00+
Moose Tracks
$3.00+
Peanut Butter Revel
$3.00+
Pumpkin
$3.00+
Vanilla
$3.00+