El Burrito

$14.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Your choice of Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Veggie - Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and our Three Cheese Blend Chef's Tip* Make it Wet with our Famous Salsa Roja* or our Creamy Salsa Verde