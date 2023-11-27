Maria's Mexican Restaurant
Popular Items
- Burrito Chiquito$8.00
Medium Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, and Three Cheese blend Add Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp
- Las Fajitas Chicken$18.00
- El Burrito$14.00
Large Flour Tortilla, Your choice of Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Veggie - Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and our Three Cheese Blend Chef's Tip* Make it Wet with our Famous Salsa Roja* or our Creamy Salsa Verde
FOOD
Para Empezar
Enchiladas
- A La Guadalajara$17.00
Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Blend of Fresh California Chiles, Tomato, topped with Sour Cream, and Cotija Cheese. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
- La Verde$17.00
Corn Tortilla, Filling of your choice, Our famous creamy Green Tomatillo Salsa, Topped with Queso Fresco. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
- En Mole$17.00
A traditional dish from the great state of Puebla* Corn Tortilla, Filling of choice, Hint of Chile, Dried Peanuts, Toasted Nuts, and Chocolate. Garnished with Sesame Seeds. Served with Cilantro Rice and Black Beans
- Shrimp Enchiladas$22.00
Platillos Favoritos
- Chile Relleno Plate$17.00
Fresh Chile Poblano, filled with Queso Fresco, covered with a Mild Tomato Salsa and topped Sour Cream. Served with Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and our Signature Hand-made Corn Tortillas
- Las Fajitas Vegetables$17.00
- Las Fajitas Chicken$18.00
- Las Fajitas Carne Asada$19.00
- Las Fajitas Shrimp$20.00
- Las Fajitas Mixtas$22.00
Lo Autentico
- Taquitos$13.00
Five Corn Tortillas, Filling of your choice, Fried to Crispy Perfection, Topped with Lettuce, Radish, Tomato Salsa, and Cotija Cheese
- Sopesitos$15.00
Three traditional Hand-made Sopes, filling of your choice, topped with Lettuce, Radish, Tomato Salsa, and Cotija Cheese
- Quesadillas Fritas$14.00
Three hand-made Corn Tortillas, Filled with Cheese, Lightly Fried, topped with Lettuce, Radish, Tomato Salsa, and Cotija Cheese
- Flautas$15.00
- Tostada$4.00
Mariscos
- Ceviche$15.00
- Coctel de Camarones$18.00
Shrimp, Pico de Gallo, Cucumber, Avocado, served in an exquisite Shrimp Broth. Served with Tostadas or Saltine Crackers
- Jose's Pescado a la Mejicana$18.00
Tilapia sauteed in Jose's White Wine Sauce. Served with Cilantro Rice, Sauteed Seasonal Vegetables, and Hand-made Tortillas
- Camarones a la Diabla$18.00
Jumbo Shrimp sauteed in Garlic Butter, Fresh Onion, and our "To Die" Spicy Sauce. Served with Cilantro Rice, Side Salad, and Saltine Crackers Chef's Tip* Add Hand-made Corn Tortillas
- Aguachiles$18.00
Lo Vegano
- Tacos Al Vegano Plate$16.00
Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Protein, Topped with Cilantro, Onion, Green Salsa. Served with Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, and Grilled Onion
- Cece's Burrito$14.00
Large Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of Protein; Vegan Ground Beef or Papas & Soy Chorizo Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Fresh Guacamole, and Vegan Cheese Chef's Tip* Make it Wet with our Famous Salsa Roja* or Salsa Verde
- Super Nachos Veganos$17.00
Home-made Tortilla Chips, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Ground Beef, Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo & Guacamole, Vegan Sour Cream and Jalapeños
- Quesadilla Vegana$15.00
Large Flour Tortilla, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese Served with Fresh Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
- Sopes Veganos$15.00
Three traditional Hand-made Sopes, Filling of your choice; Potatoes, Potatoes & Soychorizo, Vegan Ground Beef* - Topped with Lettuce, Radish, Tomato Salsa, and Vegan Cheese
- Enchiladas Veganas$18.00
- Vegan Chik’n Fajitas$18.00
Tacos y Burritos
- Tacos de la Calle$4.00
- Tacos de la Calle Plate$16.00
Hand-made Corn Tortilla, Your choice of Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken - Topped with chopped Fresh Onion, Cilantro, and Green Salsa. Garnished with Grilled Onion
- Oscar's Famous Tacos$17.00
Three Hand-made Corn Tortillas, Your choice of Fish or Shrimp, Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, and our Secret Chipotle Dressing
- El Burrito$14.00
Large Flour Tortilla, Your choice of Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Veggie - Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and our Three Cheese Blend Chef's Tip* Make it Wet with our Famous Salsa Roja* or our Creamy Salsa Verde
- Burrito de Camaron$15.00
- Big Veggie Burrito$15.00
Large Flour Tortilla - Squash, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Sauteed in Olive Oil and Garlic. Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Three Cheese Blend Make it Vegan - Add Vegan Sour Cream (V) and Cheese (V)
- Surf & Turf Burrito$16.00
Large Flour Tortilla, Marinated Steak, Grilled Shrimp, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice, Beans, Secret Chipotle Sauce
Los Niños
- Santi's Quesadilla$7.00
Medium Flour Tortilla, Three Cheese blend Chef's Tip* Add Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp
- Burrito Chiquito$8.00
Medium Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, and Three Cheese blend Add Protein; Carne Asada, Carnitas, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp
- Nate's Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with French Fries
Sides
- Chips & Salsa$3.00
- Side Beans$3.00
- Rice and Beans$5.00
- Chile Relleno (A La Carte)$8.00
- Sope (A La Carte)$5.50
- Quesadilla Frita (A La Carte)$4.50
- Fish Taco$6.50
- Shrimp Taco$6.50
- Side of Handmade Tortillas$2.00
- Side of Flour Tortillas$1.50
- Side of Guacamole$4.00
- Side of Pico de Gallo$3.00
- Side of Jalapeños$3.00
- Fried Jalapeño$2.00
- Side of Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Vegan Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Cheese$2.00
- Ensalada de la Casa$7.00
DRINKS
Las Bebidas
- Agua Fresca$6.00
Home-Made Horchata or Jamaica
- Vegan Horchata$6.00
- Coca-Cola 500ml$4.50
- Jarritos$3.00
The classic Mexican soda. Refreshing flavors and made with real sugar.
- Sangria Señorial$3.00
- Topo Chico (Mexican Sparkling Water)$4.50
Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.
- Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$6.00
- Martinelli's Organic Apple Juice$3.00
- Maria’s Limonada$8.00
- Water Bottle$1.00
- Iced Tea$4.00