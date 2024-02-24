Maria's Mexican Restaurant 1479 East 5600 South
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Chili Con Queso Dip$7.99+
A delicious combination of two types of cheese, blended with Anaheim and jalapeño peppers, tomatoes, and onions served with freshly made chips.
- Ceviche Tostada Camarón (Shrimp Ceviche)$15.99
Tostada de ceviche de camarón
- Mexican Shrimp Cocktail$19.99
Coctél de camarones
- Hongos al Ajillo$11.99
Sautéed mushrooms with garlic, butter and crushed red pepper
- Bean Dip with Cheese$5.99
- Guacamole$7.99+
Fresh avocado, cilantro, pico de gallo and lime
- Super Nachos$15.99
House-made tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef, cheese, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- Cheese Nachos$7.99
- Maria’s Carnitas Fries$15.99
French fries and shredded pork topped off with chile verde, cheese, sour cream, and green onions.
- Maria’s Asada Fries$15.99
French fries and carne asada topped off with chile verde, cheese, sour cream and green onions
- French Fries Chile Verde and cheese$12.99
Smothered with chile verde and cheese
- Tortilla Soup$9.99
Shredded chicken breast with steaming cup of broth, crunchy tortilla strips, avocado and cheese
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
- Beef Quesadilla$9.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
- Shredded Beef Quesadilla$9.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
- Carnitas Quesadilla$12.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
- Veggie Quesadilla$10.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
- Asada Quesadilla$12.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
- Pastor Quesadilla$12.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
A Flour tortilla generously filled with melted Cheese. Served with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, and sour cream.
Salads
- Ground Beef Taco Salad$11.99
Homemade tortilla bowl with fresh, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Chicken Taco Salad$11.99
Homemade tortilla bowl with fresh, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Shredded Beef Taco Salad$11.99
Homemade tortilla bowl with fresh, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Carnitas Taco Salad$12.99
Homemade tortilla bowl with fresh, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Carne Asada Taco Salad$12.99
Homemade tortilla bowl with fresh, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Grilled Chicken Taco Salad$12.99
Homemade tortilla bowl with fresh, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Pastor Taco Salad$12.99
- Shrimp Taco Salad$13.99
Homemade tortilla bowl with fresh, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream
- Maria's Carne Asada Salad$14.99
Served on a bed romaine lettuce, red cabbage with tomatoes, queso fresco, crunchy tortilla strips, fresh avocado and your choice of ranch or chipotle dressing
- Maria's Grilled Chicken Salad$14.99
Served on a bed romaine lettuce, red cabbage with tomatoes, queso fresco, crunchy tortilla strips, fresh avocado and your choice of ranch or chipotle dressing
- Maria's Salmon Salad$15.99
Served on a bed romaine lettuce, red cabbage with tomatoes, queso fresco, crunchy tortilla strips, fresh avocado and your choice of ranch or chipotle dressing
- Maria's Shrimp Salad$15.99
Served on a bed romaine lettuce, red cabbage with tomatoes, queso fresco, crunchy tortilla strips, fresh avocado and your choice of ranch or chipotle dressing
- House Salad$8.99
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros$14.99
Two eggs cooked to order, smothered with a choice of chile verde or colorado, refried beans, ham, potatoes and a choice of homemade flour tortillas
- Chilaquiles$14.99
Fried tortillas (totopos) mixed with freshly made salsa verde or roja. Topped off with eggs, queso fresco, and avocado.
- Steak & Eggs$18.99
Top sirloin steak, two eggs cooked to order, refried beans, and potatoes with two homemade flour tortillas.
- Egg Platter$13.99
Two eggs cooked to order, ham, refried beans, and potatoes with two homemade flour tortillas.
- Chorizo con Huevos$14.99
Two scrambled eggs with homemade Mexican sausage, refried beans, potatoes, and two flour tortillas.
- Breakfast Burrito$10.99
Scrambled eggs with ham, potatoes, chile verde and cheese.
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$11.99
Scrambled eggs with green peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.
- Authentic Menudo Mexicano$13.99
Served with homemade flour or corn tortillas.
Maria's Special
- Molcajete$42.99
Serves 2. A great combination of ranchera meat, grilled chicken, and shrimp simmered in tomatillo sauce, with nopalitos, queso fresco, onions, and jalapeño peppers served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and choice of homemade flour tortillas
- Carne Asada Plate$17.99
Marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole, grilled jalapeño and two homemade flour tortillas
- Maria’s Mole$17.99
Chicken breast covered with our authentic traditional mole sauce, served with rice and corn or homemade flour tortillas.
- Puntas de Filete$17.99
Top sirloin tips sautéed with bacon, jalapeño, onions, tomatoes topped with Monterey Jack cheese and green onions. Served with rice, beans and two homemade flour tortillas
- Carnitas Plate$17.99
Pulled pork loin slowly cooked in its own juices and spices. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole and two homemade flour tortillas
- Tampiqueña Plate$18.99
Grilled skirt steak with cheese enchilada, grilled onion, grilled jalapeño, fresh guacamole, rice, refried beans and two homemade flour tortillas
- Milanesa$18.99
Breaded sirloin steak or chicken breast served with rice and beans fresh guacamole and tortillas
- Salmon a la Parilla$19.99
Grilled salmon topped tomato wine sauce served with rice, black beans and salad
- Mexican Steak$18.99
New York steak cook to order served with Mexican potatoes, rice, refried beans, onions, fresh guacamole with two homemade flour tortillas
- Encebollado Steak$18.99
New York steak cook to order and topped with sautéed onions, served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole and two homemade flour tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$18.99
Tender New York sliced steak, smothered in our delicious ranchera sauce served with rice, refried beans and two homemade flour tortillas
- Mexican Ribs$18.99
Pork baby back ribs smothered with our special sauce, served with rice, refried beans and two homemade flour tortillas
- Chile Relleno Platter$15.99
Egg battered Anaheim pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and simmered in our delicious sauce served with rice, refried beans and a homemade flour tortilla
- Chile Verde Platter$14.99
Authentic pork chunk cooked in your choice of chile verde or colorado sauce. Served with rice and beans along with two homemade flour tortillas
- Chile Colorado Platter$14.99
Authentic pork chunk cooked in your choice of chile verde or colorado sauce. Served with rice and beans along with two homemade flour tortillas
- Chile Verde Bowl$11.99
Our signature chile verde or Colorado served with two homemade flour tortillas
- Chile Colorado Bowl$11.99
Our signature chile verde or Colorado served with two homemade flour tortillas
- Pork Tamales Platter$13.99
Two homemade tamales served with rice and refrained beans
- Chicken Tamales Platter$13.99
Two homemade tamales served with rice and refrained beans
- Rajas con Queso Tamales Platter$13.99
Two homemade tamales served with rice and refrained beans
- Shredded Beef Flautas$13.99
Two rolled fresh corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef deep-fried to golden brown served with rice and refried beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Chicken Flautas$13.99
Two rolled fresh corn tortillas stuffed with chicken deep-fried to golden brown served with rice and refried beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Sopes$14.99
Two thick fried handmade corn tortillas. Served with your choice of meat and topped with refried pinto beans, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and queso fresco
- Classic Cheeseburger$11.99
Served with onions, Monterey cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and seasonal French fries
- Chile Verde Bowl with whole pinto beans$11.90
Street Tacos
Chimichangas
- Chicken Chimichanga Platter$11.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Ground Beef Chimichanga Platter$11.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Shredded Beef Chimichanga Platter$11.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Chili Verde Chimichanga Platter$11.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Carne Asada Chimichanga Platter$12.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Al Pastor Chimichanga Platter$12.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Grilled Chicken Chimichanga Platter$12.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
- Shrimp Chimichanga Platter$13.99
Wrapped flour tortilla deep-fried to crispy golden brown served with rice and beans along with sour cream and guacamole
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajita$17.99
Served sizzling on a skillet with green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Steak Fajita$18.99
Served sizzling on a skillet with green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Shrimp Fajita$19.99
Served sizzling on a skillet with green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Chicken & Steak Fajita$20.99
Served sizzling on a skillet with green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Chicken & Shrimp Fajita$20.99
Served sizzling on a skillet with green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Combo Fajita$21.99
Served sizzling on a skillet with green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes with rice and refried beans on the side.
- Veggie Fajita$17.99
Served sizzling on a skillet with green, yellow and red bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes with rice and refried beans on the side; includes zucchini and squash
- Steak & shrimp fajita$19.99
Camarones
- Camarones a la Diabla$18.99
Shrimp sautéed in authentic red-hot sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and two homemade flour tortillas.
- Camarones Rancheros$18.99
Shrimp smothered in our unique ranchera sauce with peppers and grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, and two homemade flour tortillas
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$18.99
Shrimp sautéed in a special garlic butter sauce and red crushed pepper. Served with rice, refried beans and two homemade flour tortillas
Combos
- Large Combination Platter$16.99
Chile Verde Smothered Burrito, Beef Taco, Bean Tostada and Cheese Enchilada served with rice and refried beans.
- Medium Combination Platter$15.99
Chile Verde Smothered Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Bean Tostada
- Small Combination Platter$14.99
Chile Verde Smothered Burrito, Cheese Enchilada, Hard Shell Beef Taco.
- M.Y.O. COMBO$19.99
Burritos
- Chile Verde Burrito$9.99
Served with rice and beans
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$9.99
Served with rice and beans
- Veggie Burrito$10.99
Served with rice and beans
- Ground Beef Burrito$10.99
Served with rice and beans
- Chicken Burrito$10.99
Served with rice and beans
- Shredded Beef Burrito$10.99
Served with rice and beans
- Grilled Chicken Burrito$11.99
Served with rice and beans
- Pastor Burrito$11.99
Served with rice and beans
- Carnitas Burrito$11.99
Served with rice and beans
- Asada Burrito$11.99
Served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Burrito$12.99
Served with rice and beans
- Chile Colorado Burrito$9.99
Enchiladas
- Flour Enchiladas with Cheese$12.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Flour Enchiladas with Chile Verde$12.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Flour Enchiladas with Beef$13.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Flour Enchiladas with Chicken$13.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Flour Enchiladas with Shredded Beef$13.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Maria's Flour Enmoladas$14.99
- Enchiladas with Cheese$12.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas with Beef$13.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas with Chicken$13.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas with Chile Verde$13.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas with Shredded Beef$13.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas Suizas$15.99
One homemade flour tortilla enchilada, served with rice and refried beans
- Enchiladas Suizas Shrimp$16.99
- Maria's Enmoladas$14.99
Soft & Hard Shell Tacos
- Ground Beef Soft Shell Taco$11.99
One homemade flour tortilla taco, served with rice and refried beans
- Chicken Soft Shell Taco$11.99
One homemade flour tortilla taco, served with rice and refried beans
- Carnitas Soft Shell Taco$12.99
One homemade flour tortilla taco, served with rice and refried beans
- Shredded Beef Soft Shell Taco$12.99
One homemade flour tortilla taco, served with rice and refried beans
- Asada Soft Shell Taco$12.99
One homemade flour tortilla taco, served with rice and refried beans
- Pastor Soft Shell Taco$12.99
One homemade flour tortilla taco, served with rice and refried beans
- Grilled Chicken Soft Shell Taco$12.99
One homemade flour tortilla taco, served with rice and refried beans
- Ground Beef Hard Shell Taco$11.99
Two tacos served with rice and beans
- Chicken Hard Shell Taco$11.99
Two tacos served with rice and beans
- Shredded Beef Hard Shell Taco$12.99
Two tacos served with rice and beans
Tostadas
- Bean Tostada$10.99
Two tostadas served with rice and beans
- Ground Beef Tostada$11.99
Two tostadas served with rice and beans
- Chicken Tostada$11.99
Two tostadas served with rice and beans
- Shredded Beef Tostada$12.99
Two tostadas served with rice and beans
- Carnitas Tostada$13.99
Two tostadas served with rice and beans
- Asade Tostada$13.99
Two tostadas served with rice and beans
- Guacamole Tostada$13.99
Two tostadas served with rice and beans
Side Orders
- Chips & Salsa To-Go$6.25
- Cup of Cheddar Cheese$3.25
- Side of Rice$2.99
- Side of Beans$2.99
- Rice (1 pint)$5.99
- Refried Beans (1 pint)$5.99
- Pico de Gallo$2.99
- Cup of Chile Verde$3.99
- Cup of Chile Colorado$3.99
- 4 Corn Tortillas$2.50
- 2 Flour Tortillas$2.50
- Lettuce & Tomatoes$3.99
- Onions$1.99
- Sliced Jalapeño$1.99
- Grilled Jalapeño$2.49
- Guacamole Scoop$2.25
- Sour Cream$1.99
- SD Lem or Lim$1.99
- Salad Dressing$0.99
- Salsa (1 pint)$5.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Side of Queso fresco$1.99
- Chips & Drink$1.99
- Chips Only$4.99
- Side of 2 Eggs$3.99
- Side of Cheese$1.99
- Side of Guacamole$2.99
- Pint of Salsa$5.99
- Side of Enchilada Sauce$2.99
- Side of Maria's Mole$3.99
- Side of Black Beans$2.99
Kid's Meals
- Kids Bean & Ch Burr$7.99
12 years and under. Served with rice and beans or French fries and a kid soft drink
- Kids Enchiladas$7.99
12 years and under. Served with rice and beans or French fries and a kid soft drink
- Chicken Nuggets$7.99
12 years and under. Served with rice and beans or French fries and a kid soft drink
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
12 years and under. Served with rice and beans or French fries and a kid soft drink
- Kids Cheeseburger$7.99
12 years and under. Served with rice and beans or French fries and a kid soft drink