Maria's Ristorante on Summit Roxborough
SPECIALS
Apps
Entrees
Drink Specials
PIZZA
- Slice$3.25
- Plain$13.95
- White$13.95
- New Super Buffalo Sicilian$22.95
- New Cooper Grande$17.00
- Antipasto$19.95
- BBQ Chix$17.95
- Buffalo Chix$17.95
- Chix Parm$17.95
- Dino's Deluxe$19.95
- Eggplant Parm$17.95
- Everything$19.95
- Hawaiian$17.95
- Margherita$17.95
- Meatball Parm$17.95
- Pesto$17.95
- Philly Cheese Steak$17.95
- Pomodora$14.95
- Rustica$17.95
- Shrimp Diablo$19.95
- Shrimp Scampi$19.95
- Sicilian$19.95
- Stagioni$17.95
- SUPER Tuscan$17.95
- Tomato Pie$15.95
- Tuscan$17.95
- Upside Down$15.95
APPETIZERS/SMALL PLATES (to go)
App options
- Antipasto Rustico$15.00
Prosciutto, Sopresata, Roasted Peppers, Olives, and Imported cheeses
- Artichokes Roman Style$12.00
Lightly fried and drizzled with balsalmic reduction
- Bacon Cheese Fries$8.95
- Bruschetta$8.00
Toasted and brushed with pesto, topped with marinated tomatoes
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.00
With blue cheese
- Caprese Appetizer$12.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers, served over baby greens drizzled with balsalmic reduction
- Cheese Whiz Fries$7.95
- Cheesesteak Fries$9.45
- Chicken Tenders$8.95+
- Chicken Wings$10.95+
- Clams Casino$15.00
- Eggplant Involtini$12.00
Baked eggplant with ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella
- French Fries$5.95
- Fried Calamari$15.00
with homemade marinara sauce
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Garlic Knots$5.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.50
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$22.00
- Mozzarella Cheese Fries$7.95
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
- Mussels$15.00
- Old Bay Fries$7.95
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Pizza Fries$7.95
- Steamers (dozen)$15.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms$15.00
Stuffed with crab imperial
SOUPS/SALADS to go
Salads
- Small Garden Salad$6.00
- Large Garden Salad$9.00
- Small Caesar Salad$6.00
- Large Caesar Salad$10.00
- Antipasto Salad$12.00
Grilled eggplant, and zucchini, fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and roasted peppers
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce topped with buffalo chicken, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded parmesan and ranch dressing
- Caprese Salad$13.00
Tomato and fresh mozzarella over mixed greens
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce topped with avocado, grilled chicken, tomato, hard boiled egg, bacon, and gorgonzola cheese
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.00
Chicken cutlet over mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce topped with parma prosciutto, marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, and tomato
- Spinach Salad$14.00
Baby spinach with roasted peppers, walnuts, red wine shallot dressing, and gorgonzola cheese
PASTA (to go)
Pasta Dishes
- Baked Penne with Cheese$17.95
- Build your own pasta dish$14.95
- Cheese Ravioli with Marinara Sauce$14.95
- Chicken & Broccoli Penne in Blush Sauce$17.95
- Chicken Parmigana$17.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana$17.95
- Fettucine Alfredo$18.95
- Homemade Gnoochi$17.00
- Lasagna$17.95
- Lobster Ravioli in Blush Sauce$20.95
- Penne Tuscany$19.95
Penne with Broccoli rabe, sausage, and crushed tomatoes
- Penne Vodka (Prosciutto)$18.95
- Spaghetti & Homemade Meatballs$17.95
- Steamed Clams over Linguini$20.95
Fresh and tender whole and chopped clams served in a white wine-garlic sauce or marinara sauce over linguini
- Stuffed Shells in Marinara$17.95
- Tortellini Creamy Pesto$17.95
- Veal Parmigiana$26.95
CHICKEN & VEAL
Chicken
- Chicken Marsala$21.00
Sautéed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce, served with vegetables and potatoes
- Chicken Piccata$21.00
Sautéed with capers in white wine lemon sauce served with pasta
- Chicken Saltimbocca$21.00
- Maria's Classic Chicken$28.00
Imported Italian plum tomatoes in a white wine sauce topped with crabmeat and melted provolone cheese, served with pasta
- Tuscany Chicken$23.00
Grilled marinated chicken breasts served with sautéed broccoli rabe, white cannellini beans, sun-dried tomatoes, and drizzled with balsamic reduction
- Filet Tuscany$35.00
Veal
- Veal Marsala$28.00
Sautéed mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce, served with vegetables and potatoes
- Veal Parmigiana$28.00
Topped with eggplant, melted provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
- Veal Piccata$28.00
Sautéed with capers in a white wine lemon sauce served with pasta
- Veal Saltimbocca$28.00
Top round veal with Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, served with sautéed spinach
FISH & SEAFOOD
- Crab Cake Dinner$29.00
Two Homemade crab cakes, served with a brandy cream sauce over sautéed spinach
- Pescatore$32.00
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, and calamari
- Salmon Dinner$28.00
With clams and mussels, tomatoes in a sweet Vermouth sauce
- Shrimp & Sundried Tomato Risotto$27.00
- Shrimp fra Diablo$27.00
In a spicy marinara sauce over linguini
GRILL
- Filet Mignon$35.00
8oz Grilled with Portobello mushroom sauce and served with vegetables and potatoes
- Veal Chop$39.00Out of stock
8oz Grilled and topped with Shitake mushroom wine sauce
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$14.50
served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and provolone cheese
- Cheeseburger$13.50
American cheese with lettuce and tomato
- Gorgonzola Burger$14.00
With caramelized onions and gorgonzola cheese
- Turkey Burger with Cheese$14.00
STEAK SANDWICHES
Steaks
SIGNATURE SANDWICHES
Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$12.00
served with lettuce on a plain wrap
- Chargrilled Chicken Sandwich$11.50
with lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
- Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sandwich$12.00
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$12.00
served with lettuce and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
- Grilled Chicken Florentine Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken, spinach, and fresh mozzarella on our homemade focaccia bread
- Grilled Vegetable Sandwich$12.00
Eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers, tomato, melted provolone on focaccia bread
- Homemade Roast Pork Deluxe Sandwich$13.00
served with broccoli rabe and sharp provolone on a long roll
- Homemade Roast Pork Sandwich$11.50
- Maria's Sandwich$13.00
Parma prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
- Meatball Sandwich$11.50
- Pesto Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
with fresh mozzarella and tomato on our homemade focaccia bread
TO-GO BEVERAGES
Beverages
CATERING
Appetizer Trays
Signature Salad
Partytime Catering
- Cheese Ravioli w/ Broc Rabe$80.00+
- Chix Marsala$70.00+
- Chix Parm$70.00+
- Chix Piccata$70.00+
- Eggplant Parm$65.00+
- Green Beans$45.00+
- Grilled Chix Parm$70.00+
- Homemade Roast Pork$70.00+
- Lasagna$70.00+
- Meatballs & Marinara$60.00+
- Pasta Primavera$70.00+
- Penne Pasta w/ Marinara$55.00+
- Penne Vodka$60.00+
- Roasted Potatoes$40.00+
- Sausage & Peppers$75.00+
- Spinach Lasagna$70.00+
- Stuffed Shells$70.00+
- Tortellini in Basil Cream Sauce$70.00+
- Traditional Baked Penne$70.00+