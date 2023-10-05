Marie Callender's 300 - Meridian
WHOLE PIES
Apple NS
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.
Apple Pie
Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.
Banana Cream Pie
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cheese Cake 9"
Cherry Pie
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Pie
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Satin Pie
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
French Apple Pie
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
German Chocolate Cream
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue
Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Pie
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
Peach Pie
With thick sliced peaches.
Pumpkin Pie
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Razzleberry Pie
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
FOOD
Soups & Chili
Bowl of Chili and Cornbread
16.oz Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Bowl of Potato Cheese
16 oz.
Bowl of Vegetable
16 oz.
Cup of Chili
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.
Cup of Potato Cheese
8 oz.
Cup of Vegetable
8 oz.
Cup of Chicken Tortilla
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla
Pot Pies
Chicken Pot Pie
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
Mini Pot Pie
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Mini Pot Pie - No Pie Slice
Comfort Classics
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner
Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Marie's Meatloaf
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Garden Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.
Soup, Salad and Quiche
Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
Sandwiches
Grilled Ham Stack
Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
Albacore Tuna Melt
Our House-made tuna salad with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, and melted cheese on a grilled parmesan sourdough bread.
Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich
Burgers
Kids Menu
PIE SLICES
Ala Mode
Apple Lite slice
Apple Slice
Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!
Banana Cream Slice
One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.
Cherry Slice
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Chocolate Cream Slice
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Chocolate Satin Slice
Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.
Coconut Cream Slice
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cream Cheese Slice
If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.
French Apple Slice
Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping
German Chocolate Slice
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice
Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.
Key Lime Slice
The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.
Lemon Cream Cheese Slice
Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.
Lemon Meringue Slice
Lemon Meringue Slice

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.
NY Cheese Cake Slice
Peach Slice
With thick sliced peaches.
Pumpkin Slice
Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.
Razzleberry Slice
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.