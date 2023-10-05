WHOLE PIES

Apple NS

$20.00

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon. 'No Sugar Added' Contains natural fruit sugars.

Apple Pie

$19.00

Tart sliced apples, sweetened and lightly-spiced with cinnamon.

Banana Cream Pie

$22.00

An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cheese Cake 9"

$49.00
Cherry Pie

$19.00

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Pie

$22.00

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Pie

$23.00

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Pie

$22.00

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese Pie

$23.00

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

French Apple Pie

$19.00

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

German Chocolate Cream

$22.00

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue

Kahlua Cream Cheese Pie

$26.00

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Pie

$23.00

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

$23.00Out of stock

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling with a tangy lemon topping in a graham cracker crust. Whipped cream available for an extra charge.

Lemon Meringue Pie

$19.00

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golden meringue.

Peach Pie

$22.00

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Pie

$22.00

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Pie

$22.00

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

FOOD

Soups & Chili

Soups & Chili We've been using the freshest ingredients from original recipes for more than 60 years. Bowls of our soup are served with our famous golden cornbread.
Bowl of Chili and Cornbread

$9.00

16.oz Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Bowl of Potato Cheese

$9.00

16 oz.

Bowl of Vegetable

$9.00

16 oz.

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

Cup of Potato Cheese

$5.00

8 oz.

Cup of Vegetable

$5.00

8 oz.

Cup of Chicken Tortilla

$5.00

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla

$9.00

Pot Pies

Original Pot Pie Our legendary pot pie is baked fresh throughout the day. Sometimes we sell out!
Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.

Mini Pot Pie

$15.00

Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!* *Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.

Mini Pot Pie - No Pie Slice

$12.00

Comfort Classics

Comfort Classics Our complimentary freshly baked golden cornbread is served warm with your meal and comes with our signature honey spread. Add Cup of Soup, House Salad or Endless Soup & Salad Bar for an additional charge.
Freshly Roasted Turkey Dinner

$16.00

Roasted Turkey Dinner MC Signature Item Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Marie's Meatloaf

$16.00

Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.

Garden Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.

Soup, Salad and Quiche

$13.50

Soup, Salad and Quiche MC Signature Item Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses. Topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a House Salad.

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

$13.50

Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.

Sandwiches

Signature Sandwiches & Tacos Served with your choice of fries or fresh fruit. Add any topping for any burger or sandwich for an additional charge per item: Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheese, Avocado.

Grilled Ham Stack

$14.00

Thinly shaved ham on grilled Parmesan sourdough with lettuce, tomato and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Roasted Turkey Croissant Club

$14.00

Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.

Albacore Tuna Melt

$14.00

Our House-made tuna salad with applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, and melted cheese on a grilled parmesan sourdough bread.

Marie's Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Burgers

100% Angus Burgers All burgers are made with USDA Angus ground beef and are grilled medium well. Served with your choice of fries or fresh fruit.
Traditional Frisco Burger

$14.00

Traditional Frisco Burger* Grilled parmesan sourdough with crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island dressing.

Callender's Cheeseburger

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Boneless chicken tenders lightly fried to a golden brown. Served with fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Served with Fries. substitute fresh fruit or fries at no additional charge.

PIE SLICES

SLICE PIE

Ala Mode

$2.49

Apple Lite slice

$5.00
Apple Slice

$5.00

Marie's Famous Pies & Desserts The perfect ending to your perfect meal – a delicious slice of Marie's legendary pie. Make it á la mode - add a scoop of French vanilla ice cream!

Banana Cream Slice

$5.00

One of your favorites. Fresh ripe bananas, rich vanilla cream, fresh whipped cream or a fluffy meringue. Topped with sliced almonds.

Cherry Slice

$5.00

With juicy, tart, red cherries.

Chocolate Cream Slice

$5.00

Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Chocolate Satin Slice

$6.00

Rich chocolate fills a chocolate cookie crust, with a rim of freshly-whipped cream.

Coconut Cream Slice

$5.00

Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Cream Cheese Slice

$6.00

If you're a lover of cheesecake, this pie is for you. A melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese filling in a graham cracker crust, with a pure sour cream topping.

French Apple Slice

$5.00

Our traditional apple pie with a crumbly cinnamon streusel topping

German Chocolate Slice

$5.00

Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.

Kahlua Cream Cheese Slice

$6.00

Try the special taste of Kahlúa mocha throughout our velvety cream cheese pie in a chocolate cookie crust.

Key Lime Slice

$6.00

The tart flavor of Key Limes, blended creamy and smooth in a graham cracker crust.

Lemon Cream Cheese Slice

$6.00

Our melt-in-your mouth cream cheese pie with a tangy lemon topping. Whipped cream available upon request for a small charge.

Lemon Meringue Slice

$5.00

Our most popular pie! Slightly tart, slightly sweet, topped with a light golde

NY Cheese Cake Slice

$6.99
Peach Slice

$5.00

With thick sliced peaches.

Pumpkin Slice

$5.00

Our famous pumpkin pie has just the right amount of spice.

Razzleberry Slice

$5.00

Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.

DC Blueberry

$6.00

DC Lemon

$6.00

Party Platters and Family Meals

Boxed Lunches

Minimum of 10 per order
Boxed Lunch

$14.49

Turkey or Ham on a flaky croissant with lettuce and tomato. Includes fresh fruit, coleslaw and a slice of pie. *All platters require 2 hours' notice for preparation