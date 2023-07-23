Marie's Italian Kitchen 1601 East Pine Street
Appetizers
Breaded Eggplant
Served with marinara sauce
Breaded Zucchini
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
Calamari
Breaded and fried crispy, served with marinara sauce
Caprese Salad
Fresh sliced mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil finished with a balsamic glaze
Crab Cakes
Breaded and served with cocktail sauce and lemon
Fried Green Beans
Served with our homemade chipotle ranch dressing
Fried Mushrooms
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
Green Chile Cheese Fries
Topped with chopped green chile and mozzarella. Served with homemade ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and fried crispy. Served with marinara sauce
Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Served with our homemade ranch dressing
Black Angus Steaks
New York Strip 12 Oz
Flavorful, juicy, and cooked to perfection
New York Strip 16 Oz
Flavorful, juicy, and cooked to perfection. Served with a choice of one side and baked bread.
Ribeye 8 Oz
Well-marbled, tender, and tasty!
Ribeye 12 Oz
Well-marbled, tender, and tasty!
Ribeye 16 Oz
Well-marbled, tender, and tasty!
(Available After 2pm) Alla Porto Style (Pan-flamed with Mushrooms and Shallots, De-glazed with Port Wine, and Demi-glaze)
Breaded Shrimp (6 Pieces)
Garlic Shrimp (6 Pieces) Skewer
Herb-Crusted Salmon Fillet
Sautéed Mushrooms
Spicy Shrimp (6 Pieces) Skewer
Chicken
Cajun Spicy Chicken Fettuccine
Chicken sautéed in a cream sauce. Served over fettuccine
Chicken Fajita Pasta
Lightly browned chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers and onions in a creamy Alfredo sauce over penne
Chicken Marsala (Available After 2 PM)
Available after 2:00 pm. Beautifully matched with shallots and mushrooms in marsala wine sauce. With choice of side. Please allow extra time for preparation
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella and baked. With a choice of side
Herb-Grilled Pork Chops (Available After 2 PM)
Available after 2:00 pm. Two delicious six ounce chops, served with a side of spicy raspberry sauce. With choice of side
Santa Fe Chicken Breast
Seasoned and grilled, topped with green chile and Swiss cheese. Served with choice of side
Southwest Chicken Pasta
Diced grilled chicken breast with choice of jalapeño slices, green chile or both, and Alfredo sauce over fettuccine
Desserts
Cannoli
A crisp pastry shell filled with chocolate chip and ricotta cream filling, lightly sprinkled with powdered sugar. Mamma's favorite!
Chocolate Layer Cake
Very moist dark chocolate cake with chocolate and chocolate chips
Gluten Free Chocolate Cake
Italian Lemon Cream Cake
Fluffy and light. A truly delectable dessert! Anthony's favorite!
New York-Style Cheesecake
Your choice of topping: caramel, chocolate, or strawberries
Old Fashioned Carrot Cake
Sweet and moist spice cake fill of cut carrots and toasted walnuts covered in cream cheese icing
Spumoni Ice Cream
Tiramisu
Fluffy mascarpone zabaglione surrounding espresso - soaked spongecake, sprinkled with cocoa powder
Vanilla Ice Cream
Hamburgers
Kids Menu
Pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed with Parmesan and topped with mozzarella and choice of sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded slices of eggplant baked with marinara sauce, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses. With a choice of side
Fettuccine Alfredo
Wide noodles tossed in our velvety, creamy Italian cheese sauce with a hint of garlic
Lasagna
Layers of noodles, beef, and hot Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses
Manicotti
Three thin pasta tubes filled with a blend of herbs, ricotta, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheeses with marinara
Pasta and Hot Italian Sausage
Pasta and Meatballs
Pasta with Marinara Sauce
Pasta with Meat Sauce
Spinach and Ricotta Ravioli
Topped with mozzarella and choice of sauce
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded, premium veal cutlet, baked with meat sauce and mozzarella. With a choice of side
Sandwiches
BLT
On white or wheat. With lettuce and tomato
Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich
Served on an Italian roll with meat sauce and mozzarella
Meatball Sandwich
Served on an Italian roll with meat sauce and mozzarella
Myke's Chicken Philly
Diced grilled chicken. With fried onions and Swiss cheese. Jalapeños, mushrooms or bell pepper, upon request
Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tasty, grilled chicken salad on white or wheat. With lettuce and tomato
Philadelphia Cheesesteak
Thin-sliced beef. With fried onions and Swiss cheese. Jalapeños, mushrooms, or bell pepper, upon request
Sausage and Peppers
Hot Italian sausage, fried with onions, bell peppers, and mozzarella on a baked roll
Seafood
6 Pieces Butterflied Fried Shrimp
Served with cocktail sauce, lemon, and a choice of side
10 Pieces Butterflied Fried Shrimp
Served with cocktail sauce, lemon, and a choice of side
Catfish and Hush Puppies
Cornmeal breaded served with tartar sauce, lemon slice, and choice of side
Cajun Spicy Shrimp Pasta
Sautéed gulf shrimp (6 pieces) tossed in a cream sauce. Served over fettuccine
Scampi
Lightly sautéed in a delicate blend of butter, herbs, white wine, and crushed red pepper topped with Parmesan cheese, and served over spaghetti or fettuccine. With 6 pieces of grilled shrimp
Herb-Crusted Salmon Fillet
Rich and lemony. With a choice of side
Signature Soup
Try Lite Zone
Caesar Salad
Hearts of romaine with croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
House Salad
Assorted greens with tomato, kalamata olives, cucumber, onion, and pepperoncini
Low Cal Plate
Served with seasonal fresh fruit cottage cheese bowl and tomato slices. Choice of hamburger patty or chicken breast
Silver Street Salad
Assorted greens with walnuts, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, onion, and diced tomato. Bleu cheese crumbles on the side
Stuffed Tomato Salad
Field greens, tomato, boiled egg slices, and croutons with our tasty pecan chicken salad
A La Carte Sides
16oz Cup of Ranch
Baked Potato (Available After 2pm)
Broccoli Italian-Style
French Fries
Green Beans Almondine
Grilled Chicken Breast
Hot Italian Sausage (1)
Hot Italian Sausage (2)
2 pieces
Loaf of Bread
Meatball (1)
Meatballs (2)
2 pieces