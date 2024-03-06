Marietta Melt Yard
Starters
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$4.50
Our secret recipe, served with housemade tortilla chips
- Fried Pickles$4.00
Served with ranch dipping sauce
- Crossroads Queso$3.00
Which way will you go? Our creamy white queso or pimento queso? Your call
- Yummy Hummus$4.50
Always creamy, always yummy, served with veggies and your choice of pita or housemade tortilla chips
- Pimento Cheese Balls$5.00
Deliciously deep fried pimento cheese topped with bacon jam that you have to taste to believe
- Food Truck Nachos$5.50
Ground beef, white queso, pico, chipotle sour cream, and pickled jalapeños, with housemade tortilla chips
- Soft Pretzel Bites$4.00
Served with pimento queso
Salads
- Apple Crisp$11.00
Field greens, green apples, feta, candied pecans, dried cranberries, and a sweet onion vinaigrette
- Street Cobb$10.00
Field greens, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, chopped egg, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and blue cheese dressing
- King Caesar$8.00
Romaine, garlic croutons, Parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
Bowls
Burgers
- Truck Burger$10.00
Two smash patties, white American cheese, sweet onion, pickle, and secret sauce on a toasted bun - simplicity at its best!
- Barbie-Q$10.00
Two smash patties, white American cheese, fried onions, and chef donnie's signature bbq sauce
- Meltdown$10.00
Two smash patties, pimento cheese, bacon, fried onion, and patty melt sauce on a toasted bun
- Big Bean$10.00
Black bean and corn patty. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and sriracha ketchup on a toasted bun
- Mini Mountain$24.00
Three smash patties, three slices of white American cheese, bacon jam. Pimento cheese, fried onions, jalapeños, and fried pickles
- Build a Cheese Burger$13.00
Melts
- Hollywood$11.00
The movie 'Chef' made it famous. Now we're trying to do it justice. Yellow and white Cheddar, Parmesan on toasted sourdough
- Buckin' Buffalo$15.00
Grilled or fried chicken (your choice), buffalo sauce, blue cheese or ranch (your choice) on toasted sourdough
- Front Porch$16.00
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, and bacon jam (wow!) on toasted sourdough
- MMY Patty Melt$16.00
Two smash patties, caramelized onions, patty melt sauce, white American cheese on toasted sourdough
- Turkey Club$14.00
Turkey, patty melt sauce, brie, white American cheese, bacon and lettuce on toasted sourdough
Tacos
- Fantastic Fish$5.00
Fried or grilled tilapia, lemon garlic aioli, mango pico, lettuce, cilantro
- Pimentaco$5.00
The ultimate southern taco: fried chicken, pimento queso, pickled onion
- Truck Stop$5.00
Ground beef, queso, pico, shredded lettuce
- Very Veggie$5.00
Marinated portabella, roasted zucchini, squash, and red onion, drizzled with balsamic glaze
- Tinga-Riffic$5.00
Tinga chicken, lime sour cream, queso fresco, cabbage
Sandwiches and More
- Salmon BLT$19.00
Grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic-and-dill aioli, balsamic glaze
- Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Straight from the streets of music city served on a toasted bun with thick-cut pickles
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing in a spinach wrap
- Philly$16.00
Your choice of steak or chicken, with green and red bell peppers, white onion, white American cheese, queso, and yum yum sauce on a 6" Italian roll
- Parm/Garlic Sandwich$15.00
- Build a Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Quesdadillas
Wings
Sides & Sauces
- French Fries$4.00
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$6.00
Served with marshmallow dipping sauce
- Tater Tots$4.00
- House Salad$6.00
- Caesar Salad$6.00
- Yard Chili$5.00
- Elote Street Corn$6.00
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
- Side Patty Melt Sauce$0.50
- Side Blue Cheese$0.50
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Hot Sauce$0.50
- Tomato Soup$6.00
Desserts
- Churros$6.00
With chocolate syrup and vanilla ice cream
- Fried OREOS$6.00
With powdered sugar and vanilla ice cream
- Cotton Candy Cheesecake$7.00
You have to see it to believe it!
- Small State Fair Shakes$4.00
Our over-the-top shakes garnished with candy store favorites in: vanilla, chocolate, cookies 'n cream
- Large State Fair Shakes$7.00
Our over-the-top shakes garnished with candy store favorites in: vanilla, chocolate, cookies 'n cream
- Coke Float$5.00
Coca-cola, vanilla ice cream, served in a 16 oz mason jar