Marigold Cafe 7415 Southwest Parkway Bldg 6, Ste 100
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Plates
Classic Breakfast Taco
$3.00
Bean + Cheese
$2.50
Marigold Taco
$3.75
Migas Taco
$4.25
Cowboy Taco
$5.50
Beef Barbacoa Taco
$5.00
Breakfast Burrito
$7.50
Bacon, Egg, Cheese
$3.50
Sausage, Egg, Cheese
$3.50
Chorizo, Egg, Cheese
$3.50
Potato, Egg, Cheese
$3.50
Morning Croissant
$5.00
Sunrise Breakfast
$9.00
Pancakes
Migas Plate
$9.00
Elote Avocado Toast
$8.50
Black Bean Avo Toast
$9.50
Marigold Cafe 7415 Southwest Parkway Bldg 6, Ste 100 Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 428-4293
7415 Southwest Parkway Bldg 6, Ste 100, Austin, TX 78735
