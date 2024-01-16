MARINATE KOREA BBQ Long Beach Exchange
Signature Bowl
- Bulgogi Bowl$15.00
Our Bulgogi is thinly sliced Ribeye cut, marinated in our special soy-based sauce that is savory and sweet! Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Yuponzu & Ssamjang)
- Grilled Pork Belly$14.00
Delicious thick cut pork belly seasoned with salt and pepper. Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Ssamjang for your Sauce)
- Spicy Pork Belly$13.00
Thinly sliced pork marinated with house-special spicy gochujang pepper-based sauce. Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Aji Verde & Ssamjang)
- Grilled Chicken Breast$14.00
Chicken breast marinated with a in-house made pesto sauce. Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Pesto for your sauce)
- Grilled Salmon$16.00
Our Salmon is salt & peppered right before it hits our grill! Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Yuponzu & Pesto fro your Sauce)
- Fried Tofu (Vegan)$12.00
Slices of deep fried tofu seasoned with salt and black pepper. Please Pick your Rice option, toppings, and your Sauces! (We recommend Ssamjang for your Sauce)
- Vegan Bowl (No Protein)$9.00
Our No Protein Bowl will be flexible! Feel free to explore within our rice choice/ toppings/ and Sauces!!
Specialty Item
- Bulgogi Burrito$14.00
Our Famous Bulgogi Burrito comes with grilled bulgogi, white rice, romaine salad, kimchi, cheddar cheese, fried egg, ssamjang sauce (inside), and OUR HABANERO SAUCE on the side to get your Burrito The Kick!
- Kimchi Fried Rice$13.00
Our Kimchi fried rice will come with spring mix and sunny-side-up egg.
- Mandoo (Fried Dumplings)$7.00
Deep fried beef & pork dumplings, served with our soy sauce for dipping.
- POPCORN CHICKEN$9.00
Boneless fried chicken seasoned with sweat and savory sauce.