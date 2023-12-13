Marion's Fish Market & Restaurant
FOOD
House Favorites
- Fish & Chips$17.00
Served with fries and coleslaw
- Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Served with fries
- Lobster Roll$16.00
Served with cabbage, carrots, house vinaigrette, & fries
- Rolled Fish Tacos$10.00
Served with rice
- Ceviche$9.00
Tasty and fresh ceviche. Add tortilla chips for $2
- Fried Pickles$6.00
Crispy breaded dill pickles
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
Tortilla chips served with salsa of choice
- Fish Sandwich & Fries$16.50
Choose your fish: mahi mahi, salmon, or fried fish. Served on a french roll with lettuce, tomato, and a side of fries
Bowl
Seafood Combos
- Pick 3$18.50
Pick 3: popcorn shrimp, calamari rings, popcorn fish taco (1 pc), clam strips, crab cake (1 pc), fish taco (1 pc), oysters, or fried fish (2 pcs). Served with fries.
- Pick 5 (family style)$27.00
Pick 5: popcorn shrimp, calamari rings, popcorn fish taco (1 pc), clam strips, crab cake (1 pc), fish taco (1 pc), oysters, or fried fish (2 pcs). Served with fries.
Specials
- Aguachile$10.00
Fresh and spicy with shrimp, cucumber, onion in a cilantro, lime, and chile sauce.
- Cali Fish Burrito$12.00
Fried fish, french fries, lettuce, onion, tomato, and homemade dressing wrapped in flour tortilla.
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Mouthwatering fresh shrimp cocktail with cilantro, lime, and tomato.
A La Carte
- Crab Cakes$9.50
2 pieces
- Fried Oysters$9.50
6 pieces
- Popcorn Shrimp$9.50
- Calamari Rings$9.50
- Clam Strips$9.50
- Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco$5.00
One piece served with lettuce, cabbage, tomato, and chipotle sauce
- Grilled Salmon Taco$6.00
One piece served with lettuce, cabbage, tomato, and chipotle sauce
- Shrimp Taco$4.00
One piece
- Pollock Taco$4.00
One piece
Taco Combos
- Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco Combo$13.50
Two tacos served with cabbage, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle sauce and a side of choice.
- Grilled Salmon Taco Combo$15.00
Two tacos served with cabbage, lettuce, tomato, pineapple, cilantro, & pineapple cilantro sauce and a side of choice.
- Pollock Taco Combo$11.00
Two tacos served with cabbage, tomato, & chipotle sauce and a side of choice.
- Shrimp Taco Combo$11.00
Two tacos served with cabbage, tomato, & chipotle sauce and a side of choice.