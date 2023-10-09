2x points now for loyalty members
Mario's Italian Cafe - Palm Springs
Dinner Specials
Dinner Specials - A
Dinner Specials - B
Lite Baked Mostaccioli
Lite Baked Lasagna
Lite Ravioli Marinara
With cheese or beef
Lite Cannellini
Over a light bed of angel hair
Lite Eggplant Parmigiano
Served with spaghetti marinara
Lite Manicotti
Over a light bed of angel hair
Lite Sausage Parmigiano
Served with spaghetti marinara
Lite Meatloaf Parmigiano
Served with spaghetti marinara
Lite Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy blend of imported cheeses
Bow Tie Macaroni & Cheese
Creamy blend of Cheddar cheese
Dinner Specials - C
Lite Chicken Parmigiano
With spaghetti marinara
Lite Chicken Alfredo
Over fettuccine
Lite Chicken Cacciatore
Over fettuccine
Lite Chicken Primavera
Over fettuccine. Allolio style
Chicken Tenders
With coleslaw and French fries
Lite Chicken De Pompodora
Over fettuccine, allolio or red
Dinner Specials - D
Lite Veal Parmigiano
With spaghetti marinara
Steak Pizzaiola
Served over spaghetti
Lite Sausage Cacciatore
Served over spaghetti
Lite Veal Cacciatore
Served over spaghetti
Lite Clam Sauce
Over linguine
Lite Shrimp Scampi
Over linguine
Lite Shrimp Alfredo
Over linguine
Lite Shrimp Diavolo
Over linguine
Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
Small Hawaii 4-0
Canadian bacon, pineapple, onions, and 4 cheeses
Small - Mario's Special
Sausage, onion, black olives, mushroom, bell pepper, and pepperoni
Small -Mediterranean Greek Pizza
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, green olives, red roasted peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, mozzarella, fresh tomato and fresh basil
Small - Hot Maggie (From South of the Border)
Seasoned ground beef, sausage, jalapeños, black olives, onions, peppers, and 5 cheeses
Small - Vegetarian Special
Mushroom, black olives, bell pepper, onion, fresh garlic & fresh basil, and 5 cheeses
Small - White Pizza
Creamy alfredo sauce, ricotta, garlic & 4 cheeses
Small - Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato, basil & garlic, fresh mozzarella & Romano cheese with extra virgin olive oil, light tomato sauce
Small - Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, and 4 cheeses
Small 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty
Small Cheese OO
Small Pepperoni OO
Large Specialty Pizzas
Large - Mario's Special
Sausage, onion, black olives, mushroom, bell pepper, and pepperoni
Large - Mediterranean Greek Pizza
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, green olives, red roasted peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, mozzarella, fresh tomato and fresh basil
Large - Hawaii 4-0
Canadian bacon, pineapple, onions, and 4 cheeses
Large - Hot Maggie (From South of the Border)
Seasoned ground beef, sausage, jalapeños, black olives, onions, peppers, and 5 cheeses
Large - Vegetarian Special
Mushroom, black olives, bell pepper, onion, fresh garlic & fresh basil, and 5 cheeses
Large - White Pizza
Creamy alfredo sauce, ricotta, garlic & 4 cheeses
Large - Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato, basil & garlic, fresh mozzarella & Romano cheese with extra virgin olive oil, light tomato sauce
Large - BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, and 4 cheeses
Large 1/2 and 1/2 Sspecialty
Large - Cheese OO
Large Pepperoni OO
GF Specialty Pizzas
Small - Gluten-Free Mediterranean Greek Pizza
Artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, green olives, red roasted peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, mozzarella, fresh tomato and fresh basil
Small -Gluten-Free Hawaii 4-0
Canadian bacon, pineapple, onions, and 4 cheeses
Small Gluten-Free Hot Maggie (From South of the Border)
Seasoned ground beef, sausage, jalapeños, black olives, onions, peppers, and 5 cheeses
Small - Gluten-Free Vegetarian Special
Mushroom, black olives, bell pepper, onion, fresh garlic & fresh basil, and 5 cheeses
Small -Gluten-Free White Pizza
Creamy alfredo sauce, ricotta, garlic & 4 cheeses
Small - Gluten-Free Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomato, basil & garlic, fresh mozzarella & Romano cheese with extra virgin olive oil, light tomato sauce
Small -Gluten-Free BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ chicken, pineapple, onion, and 4 cheeses
Small - Gluten-Free Mario's Special
Sausage, onion, black olives, mushroom, bell pepper, and pepperoni
GF 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty
New York Style - BYO
Full Menu
Appetizers
Specialty Salads
Small Antipasto Salad
Salami, ham, mortadella, pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cheeses, & Italian dressing
Small Veggie Antipasto Salad
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, a blend of cheeses & Italian dressing
Small Chicken Salad
Served on a lettuce bed with pickle & tomatoes
Small Tuna Salad
Served on a lettuce bed with pickle & tomatoes
Small Chinese Chicken Salad
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, tossed with chicken, rice noodles, and our special sesame honey dressing
Small Cobb Salad
Crispy lettuce tossed with chunks of turkey, bleu cheese, black olives, Cheddar, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, onion & avocado, tossed in ranch dressing
Small Chef Salad
Crispy lettuce with ham, turkey, blend of cheeses, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg and olives
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Sautéed chicken, fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our own Caesar dressing, croutons and imported cheeses
Small Greek Salad
Crispy lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, red & green peppers, Kalamata olives, onions & our special dressing
Small Specialty Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our very own Caesar dressing, with croutons and imported cheeses
Small Specialty Grilled Ahi Caesar Salad
Grilled ahi, fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our own Caesar dressing, with croutons and imported cheeses
Individual House Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & croutons
Small House Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & croutons
Small Bowl Minestrone Soup
Large Antipasto Salad
Salami, ham, mortadella, pepperoni, olives, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, cheeses, & Italian dressing
Large Veggie Antipasto Salad
Mushrooms, olives, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, pepperoncini, a blend of cheeses & Italian dressing
Large Chicken Salad
Served on a lettuce bed with pickle & tomatoes
Large Tuna Salad
Served on a lettuce bed with pickle & tomatoes
Large Chinese Chicken Salad
Shredded cabbage, lettuce, tossed with chicken, rice noodles, and our special sesame honey dressing
Large Cobb Salad
Crispy lettuce tossed with chunks of turkey, bleu cheese, black olives, Cheddar, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, bacon bits, onion & avocado, tossed in ranch dressing
Large Chef Salad
Crispy lettuce with ham, turkey, blend of cheeses, onion, tomato, hard boiled egg and olives
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Sautéed chicken, fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our own Caesar dressing, croutons and imported cheeses
Large Greek Salad
Crispy lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, feta cheese, red & green peppers, Kalamata olives, onions & our special dressing
Large Specialty Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our very own Caesar dressing, with croutons and imported cheeses
Large Specialty Grilled Ahi Caesar Salad
Grilled ahi, fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our own Caesar dressing, with croutons and imported cheeses
Large House Salad
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & croutons
Large Bowl Minestrone Soup
Specialty Subs
Small Torpedo Combo
Dry salami, mortadella, ham, cotto salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing
Large Torpedo Combo
Dry salami, mortadella, ham, cotto salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing
Small Vegetarian Torpedo (Hot or Cold)
Mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, Italian dressing, and pepperoncini
Large Vegetarian Torpedo (Hot or Cold)
Mozzarella, provolone, Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, olives, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, Italian dressing, and pepperoncini
Small Turkey & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing
Large Turkey & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing
Small Ham & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing
Large Ham & Cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onion & Italian dressing
Small Tuna Salad*
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Large Tuna Salad*
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Small Chicken Salad*
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Large Chicken Salad*
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Small Hot Pastrami & Cheese
Hot pastrami with mustard and pickles
Large Hot Pastrami & Cheese
Hot pastrami with mustard and pickles
Small Meatball Parmigiano
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, and cheese
Large Meatball Parmigiano
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, and cheese
Small Sausage
Homemade sausage, bell peppers, and onions in marinara sauce
Large Sausage
Homemade sausage, bell peppers, and onions in marinara sauce
Small Eggplant Parmigiano Torpedo
Mama's style eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese in marinara sauce
Large Eggplant Parmigiano Torpedo
Mama's style eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese in marinara sauce
Small Chicken Parmigiano Torpedo
Breast of chicken, herbs, spices, and mozzarella cheese in marinara sauce
Large Chicken Parmigiano Torpedo
Breast of chicken, herbs, spices, and mozzarella cheese in marinara sauce
Specialty Pasta Entrées
Light Alfredo
A creamy blend of imported cheeses
Light Al Vodka
Imported ham, bacon, and cheese in red cream vodka sauce
Light Bolognese
Lean beef, mushrooms, basil, garlic & herbs in a spicy tomato sauce
Light Al Pesto
Fresh basil & garlic sauce with roasted pine nuts
Light Mushroom Sauce
Fresh mushrooms, garlic, herbs and tomato sauce
Light Puttanesca
Fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes, imported cheese, anchovies, capers, and Kalamata olives with allolio or red sauce
Light Primavera
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms, vegetables, basil, garlic & imported cheeses. Allolio style
Light Carbonara
Imported ham, bacon, and cheese in a cream sauce
Light l Con Broccoli
Broccoli tossed in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, imported ham, bacon & imported cheeses
Light De Pomodora
Fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes, imported cheese & allolio or red sauce
Light Marinara Sauce
A blend of herbs, spices, fresh garlic in a mild tomato sauce
Light Meat Sauce
Sautéed beef, onions, herbs and tomato sauce
Light Allolio-e-Aglio
Fresh garlic, olive oil, imported cheese & parsley
Full Alfredo
A creamy blend of imported cheeses
Full Al Vodka
Imported ham, bacon, and cheese in red cream vodka sauce
Full Bolognese
Lean beef, mushrooms, basil, garlic & herbs in a spicy tomato sauce
Full Al Pesto
Fresh basil & garlic sauce with roasted pine nuts
Full Mushroom Sauce
Fresh mushrooms, garlic, herbs and tomato sauce
Full Puttanesca
Fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes, imported cheese, anchovies, capers, and Kalamata olives with allolio or red sauce
Full Primavera
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms, vegetables, basil, garlic & imported cheeses. Allolio style
Full Carbonara
Imported ham, bacon, and cheese in a cream sauce
Full Con Broccoli
Broccoli tossed in olive oil, tomatoes, basil, garlic, imported ham, bacon & imported cheeses
Full De Pomodora
Fresh basil, garlic, tomatoes, imported cheese & allolio or red sauce
Full Marinara Sauce
A blend of herbs, spices, fresh garlic in a mild tomato sauce
Full Meat Sauce
Sautéed beef, onions, herbs and tomato sauce
Full Allolio-e-Aglio
Fresh garlic, olive oil, imported cheese & parsley
Stuffed Noodles Entrées
Cheese Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Beef Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce
Manicotti
Noodles stuffed with imported cheese & baked and served over a light bed of angel hair
Baked Mostaccioli
Homemade sausage, lean beef, fresh garlic, fresh basil, mozzarella, ricotta & imported cheese casserole, with meat sauce
Combo Spaghetti & Ravioli
Served with marinara sauce, cheese or beef
Cannellini
Noodles stuffed with beef, sausage, spinach & imported cheese served over a light bed of angel hair
Baked Lasagna
Noodles layered with imported cheeses, ground beef, sausage & mozzarella with meat sauce
Veal Specialty Entrées
Veal Parmigiano
Served with spaghetti marinara. Lightly breaded veal, baked with cheese & marinara sauce
Veal Marsala
Served with spaghetti same sauce or marinara. Sautéed with marsala wine & mushrooms
Veal Picatta
Served with spaghetti same sauce or marinara. Sautéed with capers., lemon and a touch of garlic
Veal Milanese
Served with spaghetti marinara. Lightly breaded and sautéed
Veal Lemon
Served with spaghetti same sauce or marinara. Veal sautéed with lemon & garlic sauce
Veal Cacciatore
Served over spaghetti. Sautéed with mushrooms, red and green peppers, onions, & wine, hot or mild
Saltimbocca
Served with spaghetti same sauce or marinara. Sautéed with white wine, topped with thinly sliced prosciutto & provolone cheese
Seafood Specialty Entrées
Blue Shell Mussels
Sautéed with garlic & herbs, served over a bed of linguini, mild or hot, red or clear
Tender Squid Calamari
Tender squid simmered in a wine and tomato sauce, hot, medium or mild sauce
Steamed Clams
Sautéed with garlic & herbs, served over a bed of linguini, mild or hot, red or clear
Lobster & Crab Cannellini Pasta
Rolled pasta stuffed with lobster & crab topped with sherried white shrimp sauce, over linguini
Jumbo Shrimp Scampi
5 pieces. Sautéed in garlic, lemon & wine
Jumbo Shrimp Diavolo
5 pieces. Sautéed in hot, medium or mild sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Alfredo
5 pieces. In a blend of imported cheeses, herbs & spices
Jumbo Shrimp Pesto
5 pieces. Fresh basil & garlic sauce with roasted pine nuts
Three Piece Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod served with French fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
Tender Clams Clam Sauce
Fresh garlic & herbs (red, white or allolio)
House Special Lobster Cioppino
2 pieces of garlic bread. Lobster, clams, shrimp, fish, mussels, and calamari served over a bed of linguine, mild or hot
House Special Osso Bucco
2 pieces of garlic bread. Lobster, clams, shrimp, fish, mussels, and calamari served over a bed of linguine, mild or hot
Clam Sauce
Poultry Entrées
Chicken Parmigiano
Served with spaghetti marinara. Chicken breast lightly breaded, baked with cheese and marinara sauce
Chicken Marsala
Served with spaghetti same sauce or marinara. Chicken breast sautéed with marsala wine and mushrooms
Chicken Picatta
Served with spaghetti same sauce or marinara. Chicken breast sautéed with capers, lemon and a touch of garlic
Chicken Lemon
Served with spaghetti same sauce or marinara. Chicken breast sautéed with lemon & garlic sauce
Chicken Alfredo Over Fettuccine
Boneless chicken and a blend of imported cheeses, herbs & spices
Chicken Cacciatore Over Fettuccine
Boneless chicken sautéed in a sauce of red & green peppers, onion, mushrooms & wine
Chicken Primavera Over Fettuccine
Boneless chicken sautéed with fresh vegetables, basil, garlic & imported cheeses. Allolio style
Chicken Liver Ala Caruso Over Fettuccine
Chicken liver sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers, onions & tomato sauce, mild or hot
Chicken De Pomodora Over Fettuccine
Boneless chicken, fresh basil, garlic, tomato, imported cheese, and allolio or red
Chicken Milanese
Served with spaghetti marinara. Lightly breaded and sautéed
Old Favorites
Eggplant Parmigiano
Eggplant lightly breaded, baked with cheese & marinara sauce. Served with spaghetti & 2 pieces of garlic bread
Sausage Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms, red & green peppers, onions & wine, hot or mild. Served with spaghetti marinara & 2 pieces of garlic bread
Prime Rib
Calzones
Side Dishes
Anchovies
French Fries Basket
Fresh Steamed Broccoli
Fresh Steamed Vegetables
Garlic Bread Basket*
Homemade Sausage
2 pieces
Homemade Sausage (1)
Individual Salad
Meatball (1)
Meatballs
2 pieces
Pepperoncini
Side Cup of Alfredo Sauce
Side Cup of De Pomodora Sauce
Side Cup of Diavolo Sauce
Side Cup of Mushroom Sauce
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Pickles
Desserts
Cake Chocoilate Molten Bundt
Dessert Bar Puddin Bites
Cake Chocolate Fudge
Cheesecake New York Big Brulee
Cheesecake Rasberry White Chocolate
Cake Chocolate Torte Flourless
Cake Carrot 4
Cake Citru Olive Oil Ind
Cheesecake Basque Ind
2 Scoops Vaniilla Gelato
Tiramisu
Spumoni
Oreo Mint Ice Cream Cake
Cannoli
Children's Menu
Children's Menu
Children's Beverages
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Sparkling, Sweet & Italian
Hacienda Winery
Mario's Indio VI Wine by the Bottle
Prisoner Wine Company Prisoner St Helena, CA
750 ml
Z. Brown Uncaged North Coast, CA
750 ml
Maddalena Paso Robles, CA
750 ml
Bonanza by Caymus, CA
750 ml
Hess Select, Monterey CA
750 ml
Rodney Strong, Sonoma, CA
750 ml
Mendoza Filus, Malbec Argentina
750 ml
187 Ml Bivio Prosecco, Italy
750 Ml Bivio Prosecco, Italy
Ruffino Chianti Superiore, Italy
750 ml
Forte Ambrone Vino D' Italia Rosso, Italy
750 ml
Cavaliere D'Oro Gabbiano Chianti, Italy
750 ml