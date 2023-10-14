Mario's Seafood Temple
Food
Appetizers
Tostada Mazatleca
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche on corn tostada
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Bacon wrapped shrimp with jalapeno cheddar sausage and honey chipotle sauce
Chicharron de Pescado
Crispy fried catfish with chipotle mayo
Quesadillas al Gobernador
Shrimp, jalapeno, tomato, onion and chihuahua cheese on flour tortilla with salsa verde
Calamares Fritos
Fried calamari, caramelized peppers, and onions with chipotle mayo
Botana Puerto La Libertad
Steamed shell on shrimp, with potato, corn, and smoked sausage, tossed in spicy garlic butter
Wings
Fried chicken wings, tossed in Mario's honey chipotle sauce or mild buffalo, with ranch and celery
Mario's Botana
5 Oyster, 5 Big Shrimp and 1/2 cup to Shrimp Coctail
Chile con Queso
NACHOS
Nachos
camarones para pelar
Botana Familiar
Oysters
Ceviches
Mazatleco
Traditional Mazatlan style shrimp or fish ceviche with fresh lime, cilantro, carrot, peppers and avocado
Nayarit
Scallop, Octopus, fish, and shrimp marinated with lime, tomato, peppers, onion, cilantro, cucumber and avocado
Camaron en agualchile rojo
Fresh shrimp in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro
Aguachile mixto rojo
Oysters, scallop, and shrimp in our aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro
Camaron en Aguachile Verde
Fresh shrimp in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro
Aguachile Verde Mixto
Fresh shrimp and oyster in a spicy aguachile sauce with cucumber, lime, red onion, and cilantro
Torre de mariscos
Coctel
Coctel de Camaron
Poached shrimp in our signature coctel sauce with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion and avocado
Coctel Vuelve a la Vida
Mario's coctel sauce with octopus, shrimp, and oysters, with tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, and avocado
Coctel Grande de Camaron
Coctel Grande Vuelve a la Vida
Coctel Campechano Chico
Coctel Campechano Grande
Tacos y Enchiladas
Camaron Tacos
Guajillo marinated shrimp, creamy chipotle coleslaw, avocado, fresh cilantro and lime with salsa verde
Pescado Tacos
Beer battered fish, chipotle coleslaw, cilantro, lime, and avocado with salsa verde
Tacos de Birria
Tacos A la Cart
Enchiladas
Strik Steak Tacos
Chicken tacos
enchilada a la carta
Soup and Salad
Mario's Mariscada
Creamy salvadorian style seafood soup with crab, mussels, shrimp and fish
Caldo 7 mares
Spicy seafood stew with crab, shrimp, mussels, octopus, calamari, fish, scallops, and hearty vegetables
Southwest salad
Fresh mixed greens, roasted corn and pepper relish, black beans, cucumber, red onion, tomato, queso fresco, toasted pepitas, and citrus southwest vinaigrette
Caldo De Pescado
Caldo De Camaron
Caldo de pez y camaron
Shrimp
Empanizado
Fresh hand breaded shrimp with chipotle cocktail sauce, served with choice of two sides
Zarandeado
Grilled guajillo rubbed shrimp, with caramelized onions chili oil and fresh lime, served with two sides
Rellenos
Crab stuffed jumbo shrimp with citrus serrano cream sauce, served with two sides
Camarones A la Diabla
Camarones al Ajillo
Brocheta de Camaron
Specialties
Arrachera Asada
Grilled marinated skirt steak, roasted nopales, carmelized onion, pico de gallo and chile de arbol sauce
Mojarra
Whole tilapia prepared to your liking, fried or grilled zarandeado style served with a house salad and shrimp fried rice, with corn or flour tortillas
Cazuela de Mariscos
Crab, mussels, shrimp, fish, and smoked sausage over shrimp fried rice
The Hangover Burger
Grilled hamburger, topped with pepperjack cheese, fried egg, avocado, bacon, and spicy mayo, with lettuce, tomato, and carmelized onion, served with french fries
Filete De Pescado
Pan seared flounder filet served with shrimp fried rice and sautéed vegetables with warm tortillas
Pescado Empanizado
Crawfish
1 Libra de Crawfish 2 papás y 2 elotes
Piña de Mariscos
Shrimp, ceviche, octopus, fish ceviche and 7 jumbo shrimp
Piña a la Diabla
Pulpo Asado
Pescado y Camaron Empanizado
Steak con Camarones
Salmon
Quesadilla Grande
Burrito
Mariscos al vapor
Molcajetes
Pollo asado
Grilled adobo chicken fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Carne asada
Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Mar y tierra
Steak, chicken, bacon wrapped shrimp, grilled cactus, queso panela, carmelized onions and peppers, in a ranchero sauce served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Kids Menu
Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Fajita
Grilled adobo chicken fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled STEAK Fajita
Grilled marinated skirt steak fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled Shrimp Fajita
Guajillo marinated shrimp, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Fajita TRIO
Grilled marinated skirt steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled Steak and Chicken Fajita
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled Shrimp and Chicken fajitas
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Grilled Shrimp and Steak fajitas
Grilled fajitas, caramelized onions and peppers served with charro beans, shrimp fried rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas