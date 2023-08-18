Mario's Ristorante
STARTERS
ARANCINI
2 freshly made rice balls filled with ground beef, mozzarella cheese, carrots, and peas.
BRUSCHETTA
Our homemade garlic bread topped with fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, and basil.
EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Ricotta cheese rolled in thinly sliced ricotta topped with our homemade marinara sauce.
FRIED CALAMARI
GARLIC BREAD
MARIO'S FAMOUS MUSSELS
Fresh native mussels in white wine butter sauce or marinara mushroom sauce
CHICKEN FINGERS
CHICKEN WINGS
FRIES
ONION RINGS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
SALADS
GARDEN SALAD
Iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots, and black olives.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.
GREEK SALAD
Iceberg lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots, calamata olives, and feta cheese.
STEAK HOUSE SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, black olives, pepperoncini, blue cheese crumbles, and marinated tenderloin steak tips.
CAPRESE W/ PROSCIUTTO
Fresh slices of tomatoes, fresh slices of mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic glaze on a light bed of romaine lettuce.
SPRING SALAD
Romaine lettuce topped with grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, chunks of pineapples, craisins, and HBBQ grilled chicken.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Iceberg lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers, carrots, black olives, topped with capicola, salami, mortadella, and provolone cheese.
ANTIPASTO PLATTER
A light bed of romaine lettuce, topped with capicola, salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, and slice of tomato topped with fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, basil, and assorted veggies