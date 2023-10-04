Market at Meadowbrook The Market/Miss Ruby's
Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Avocado, multigrain, radish, cucumber salad
Breakfast Bowl
Egg, potato, cheddar, pico de gallo, tomatillo salsa, choice of chorizo or bacon
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, potato, cheddar, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, choice of chorizo, bacon or avocado
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, cheese, scallion salad, wake up sauce, choice of bacon or avocado
Parfait
Greek yogurt, berry compote, housemade granola, mint
Side of Bacon
Smoked Salmon Bowl
Avocado, cucumber salad, hard boiled egg, capers, pickled cherry tomato, sunflower seed, arugula
Side Steamed Egg
Lunch
Salad & Soup
Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Salad
roasted beet, mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberry, pistachio, honey citrus champagne vinaigrette
Burrata, Tomato and Watermelon
heirloom tomato, watermelon, basil, pickled onion, mostarda, olive oil, balsamic
Crab and Avocado
jumbo lump crab, avocado, pickled cherry tomato, romaine, honey-lime vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine, feta, pickled cherry tomato and onion, olive, champagne vinaigrette
Roasted Salmon Bowl
israeli couscous, quinoa, caper, pickled tomato, cucumber, lemon-dill vinaigrette
Soup
Seasonal soup of the day
Sandwiches
Chicken Waldorf Croissant
Chicken breast, grape, walnut, celery, apple, creamy dressing, arugula, swiss cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
coleslaw, wake-up sauce, house pickle, ciabatta
Hummus Veggie Wrap
Zucchini, squash, feta, kalamata olive, mixed greens, harissa oil, tortilla
Moonlight in Vermont
Smoked turkey, apple slaw, cucumber salad, vermont cheddar, aioli, sourdough
Pastrami Sandwich
swiss, marble rye, horseradish cream and grain mustard on the side
Smash Burger
american cheese, house pickle, wake-up sauce, brioche
Lunch Sides
Bread and Butter
Coleslaw
cabbage, carrot, green onion, creamy sauce, vinegar
French Fries
seasoned fries
Green Goddess Dip
creamy avocado dip with house chips
Hummus
With pita bread, olive oil
Side Salad
Honey-citrus champagne vinaigrette
Side of Pita
Side of Chicken
Side of Salmon
Side of Lavash
Dinner
To Share & Sides
Bread and Butter
Ceviche
market fish, lime, pico de gallo
Cheese and Charcuterie Board
local and imported artisanal meat, specialty cheese, seasonal accoutrement
Coleslaw
cabbage, carrot, green onion, creamy sauce, vinegar
French Fries
seasoned fries
Green Goddess Dip
creamy avocado dip with house chips
Hummus
With pita bread, olive oil
Seafood Board
smoked salmon, pickled herring, lump crab, crackers, seasonal accoutrement
Side of Chicken
Side of Salmon
Salad & Soup
Dinner Sandwiches
