CARRY OUT

Snacks

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Cavatappi pasta, house-made aged cheddar cheese sauce & spicy chipotle BBQ sauce.

Ohio BBQ, Wings & Ribs

Beef Brisket

$11.95

Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.

Pulled Pork Shoulder

$10.49

Pork Shoulder smoked, seasoned & pulled to order.

Pulled Chicken

$10.49

Dark meat chicken smoked, pulled & mixed with Smokey BBQ sauce.

Jumbo Smoked Wings

$9.95

Jumbo Chicken Wings smoked low & slow!

Half Slab

$14.95

Our ribs are full of meat and up to 4 pounds a slab before cooking. Dry-Rubbed & smoked low & slow to perfection!

Whole Slab

$27.95

Our ribs are full of meat and up to 4 pounds a slab before cooking. Dry-Rubbed & smoked low & slow to perfection!

Scratch Sides (Choose Your Size)

BBQ Beans With Brisket

$5.50+

BBQ baked beans with Brisket

Corn Bread Cake (One Size)

$4.39

Sweet, moist cornbread topped with butter spread.

Mac & Cheese

$5.50+

Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.

Spicy Mac & Cheese

$5.50+

Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce & sriracha kimbal sauce.

Collard Greens

$4.79+

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.99+

DRINKS

Beverages

Gold Peak Tea - Sweet

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea - Green

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea - Unsweetened

$3.00

Dasani

$2.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.50

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape Juice

$2.50

Vitamin Water XXX (Acai-blueberry-pomegranate)

$3.00

Vitamin Water Energy (Tropical Citrus)

$3.00

Powerade (fruit punch)

$3.00

Powerade (berry blast)

$3.00

Water

$1.00