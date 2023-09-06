Call 614-392-1079 with questions! More
Barrel & Boar North Market
CARRY OUT
Snacks
Ohio BBQ, Wings & Ribs
Beef Brisket
$11.95
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
Pulled Pork Shoulder
$10.49
Pork Shoulder smoked, seasoned & pulled to order.
Pulled Chicken
$10.49
Dark meat chicken smoked, pulled & mixed with Smokey BBQ sauce.
Jumbo Smoked Wings
$9.95
Jumbo Chicken Wings smoked low & slow!
Half Slab
$14.95
Our ribs are full of meat and up to 4 pounds a slab before cooking. Dry-Rubbed & smoked low & slow to perfection!
Whole Slab
$27.95
Our ribs are full of meat and up to 4 pounds a slab before cooking. Dry-Rubbed & smoked low & slow to perfection!
Scratch Sides (Choose Your Size)
BBQ Beans With Brisket
$5.50+
BBQ baked beans with Brisket
Corn Bread Cake (One Size)
$4.39
Sweet, moist cornbread topped with butter spread.
Mac & Cheese
$5.50+
Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.
Spicy Mac & Cheese
$5.50+
Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce & sriracha kimbal sauce.
Collard Greens
$4.79+
Cheesy Potatoes
$4.99+
DRINKS
Beverages
Gold Peak Tea - Sweet
$3.00
Gold Peak Tea - Green
$3.00
Gold Peak Tea - Unsweetened
$3.00
Dasani
$2.50
Minute Maid Apple Juice
$2.50
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape Juice
$2.50
Vitamin Water XXX (Acai-blueberry-pomegranate)
$3.00
Vitamin Water Energy (Tropical Citrus)
$3.00
Powerade (fruit punch)
$3.00
Powerade (berry blast)
$3.00
Water
$1.00
