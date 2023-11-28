Market on Meadow 719 N. Meadow Street
Entertaining
- Southern Ham Biscuit Board$70.00+
All of the ingredients you need to let your guests customize a familiar favorite. Edwards Country Ham, Pimiento Cheese, Hot Pepper Jelly, Poppyseed Mustard, Potato Rolls & Sweet Potato Biscuits
- Sandwich Platter$85.00+
Assorted minis from our Signature Line including: the Soprano, Turkey Pesto, Balsamic Chicken, the Caputo & the Tucci.
- Classic Shrimp Cocktail$80.00+
Extra large gulf shrimp, perfectly steamed and displayed. Served with our Horse Radish Cocktail Sauce
- Lobster Rolls$120.00+
Small Platter includes 2+ pounds of lobster salad, enough to make 12 lobster rolls Large Platter includes 4+ pounds of lobster salad, enough to make up to 24 lobster rolls. Also included: garlic butter, mini lobster rolls & lemon wedges
- Taste of Tuscany$100.00+
An array of Italian centric meats and cheeses including Capicola, Fennel Salami, Taleggio, Pepato, Gorgonzola & Artichokes, Olives & More. Served w/Focaccia & Crostini
- Mediterranean Platter$75.00+
Build your Own: Chicken Souvlaki, Chickpea Falafel, & Lemon Garlic Shrimp. Served w/Tzatziki, Hummus, Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta & Pita Wedges
- Tri Tip Platter$105.00+
Thin slices of tri-tip steak. Choice of two preparations: Espresso Brown Sugar: grilled peppers & onions, tomato salsa, chimichurri & avocado crema. Rosemary & Garlic: roasted peppers, onions & mushrooms, horseradish mayo
- Crabcake Trio$90.00+
Mini lump crab cakes three ways, served w/Remoulade, Lemon Aioli & Corn & Avocado Relish -Traditional Old Bay -Bacon & Jalapeno -Roasted Pepper & Artichoke
- Buratta Board$80.00+
Melt in your mouth mini balls of Burrata. Accompanied by Roasted Tomatoes, Marinated Artichokes, Olive Tapenade, Pesto the Green, Balsamic Glaze and slices of Focaccia.
- Dips and Spreads Trio$70.00+
Choose 3 dips or spreads. Platter is accompanied by crudité, crackers & sliced breads.
- Classic Charcuterie Board$100.00+
Assorted meats and cheeses including: salamis & prosciutto, brie, blue , Manchego, Parmesan cheddar and more. Complimented by fruits, nuts, spreads & chocolates
- Customized Grazing Board Per Person$24.00
Our grazing boards are a wonderful way to impress guests with a highly customizable display of delicious finger foods that is both casual and elegant at the same time.
Traditional Offerings
- Oven Ready Rack of Lamb Dinner for Four$149.00
Dinner package includes dinner rolls, Mint Jelly, Red Wine and Herb Sauce.
- Oven Ready Prime Rib Dinner for Eight$259.00
Dinner includes Horseradish Sauce, Dinner Rolls and your choice of three sides. Prime Rib is oven ready.
- Fully Cooked Spiral Ham Dinner for Eight$179.00
Dinner includes Mustard Pineapple Glaze, Dinner Rolls and your choice of three sides. Ham is fully cooked.
- Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Dinner for Four$129.00
Dinner includes Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Orange Relish, Dinner Rolls and your choice of three sides. Turkey is fully cooked.
- Oven Ready Turkey Dinner for Eight$189.00
Dinner includes Turkey Gravy, Cranberry Orange Relish, Dinner Rolls and your choice of three sides. Turkey is oven ready.
- Oven Ready Turkey Dinner for Four$119.00
Dinner includes Red Wine Sauce, Dinner Rolls and your choice of three sides. Lamb is oven ready.
- Herb Roasted Fingerling Potatoes$18.00+
- Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes$18.00+
- Cheesy Cheddar Scalloped Potatoes$18.00+
- Shaved Brussel Sprouts w/Bacon$18.00+
- Creamed Spinach$18.00+
- Roasted Green Beans w/Shallots$18.00+
- Traditional Sage Stuffing$18.00+
- Bacon & Leek Pudding$18.00+
- Sweet Potato Souffle$18.00+
- Corn Pudding$18.00+
- Polpetti Signature Arugula Salad$18.00+
- Winter Salad w/Squash, Dates, Blue Cheese$18.00+
- Polpetti Mac & Cheese$18.00+
- 6" NY Style Cheesecake w/Blueberry Compote$22.00
- Pumpkin Pie w/Streusel Topping$18.00
- Chocolate Cream Pie$18.00
- Biscoff Cream Pie$18.00
- 3.5" Tiramisu Bombs (ea)$4.00
- Pignolia Cookies (by the pound)$18.00
- Italian Rainbow Cookies (by the pound)$18.00
- Italian Butter Cookies (by the pound)$15.00
- Assorted Mini Tarts (12 ea)$24.00
An assortment of the following fillings: Chocolate Ganache, Lemon Curd, Eggnog Mousse, Fresh Fruit
- Mini Cannoli, Espresso Chocolate Dipped (2 ea)$3.50
- Large Cannoli, Chocolate Dipped (ea)$4.00
- Yule Log (serves 4-6)$24.00
- Sfogliatella (ea)$4.00
Signature Packages
- Seven Fishes Package$335.00
Serves 4-6 people easily. Probably with all 7 courses it would be more like 12 or more people. All courses are prepared ready to heat and serve. Super easy, all disposable.
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$55.00
Bacon Wrapped Scallops with Whipped Butternut Squash, Pepitas and toasted Walnut Oil
- Mini Blue Lump Crabcakes$55.00
Mini Blue Lump Crabcakes, accompanied by Tomato Remoulade and Lemon Wedges.
- Shrimp and Grits$40.00
Blackened Spiced Shrimp, Andouille Sausage Gravy, Southern White Cheddar Grits.
- Cod Puttanesca$50.00
Traditionally, this dish is prepared using "Baccala" which is salted cod fish. Grandma used to soak this salty fish seemingly forever to get ready. We serve this with fresh Cod topped with our traditional Puttanesca sauce (tomato sauce with olives, capers and anchovies)
- Oysters Rockefeller$40.00
Fresh shucked oysters topped with spinach and bacon! Call for specific varieties of Oysters. We usually stick with local varieties, but can source just about anything.
- Seafood Cioppino$50.00
Clams, Mussels, Scallops and Shrimp in a Tomato Saffron Broth. Served with our house made Focaccia.
- Seafood Salad with Lemon & Garlic$45.00
This is a traditional Italian Whitefish salad with flaky white fish (cod), calamari, shrimp, scallops and mussels steamed and marinated in lot's of Garlic, Parsley, Lemon and EVO.
- Classic Brunch Package$195.00
Easily serves 4-6 people. Includes all courses described in the brunch menu.
- Gourmet Quiche$22.00
Choose from Three different Options!
- French Toast Casserole$28.00
Sweet and Light Challah Bread with Brown Sugar, Streusel Topping and a Blueberry compote on the side.
- Smoked Salmon Platter$60.00
Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Eggs, Capers. Served with Cream Cheese and Mini NY Bagels.
- Polpetti Breakfast Sausage$25.00
House Made Sausage with a little Sweetness from the Brown Sugar and a little Kick. Lot's of fresh Thyme and Sage. This is a Holiday Favorite.
- Cast Iron Potatoes$20.00
Seasoned Red Potatoes, Pan Fried with Onions.
- Fruit, Granola and Yogurt Bar$40.00
Melons, Pineapple, Mixed Berries and Grapes with Greek Vanilla Yogurt and Balthazar Made Granola.
- The Feast Dinner Package$308.00
As implied, this is a feast for easily 4-6 people. Includes all courses. Just heat and serve!
- Beef Wellington$155.00
Traditional Beef Wellington covered in Mushroom Duxelle & Wrapped in Puff Pastry. Served with a rich Red Wine Demi Glace and Horseradish Cream Sauce.
- Whipped Yukon Gold Potatoes$32.00
Velvety, Rich and Buttery Whipped Potatoes!
- Savory Bacon & Leek Bread Pudding$32.00
Challah Bread, Crispy Bacon, Leeks and Gouda Cheese. Say Less!
- Creamed Spinach$32.00
Fresh Spinach and Red Bell Peppers sauteed and finished with a light garlic cream sauce.
- Frizzled Brussel Sprouts$32.00
Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Prosciutto and Toasted Walnuts.
- Market Salad$25.00
Mizuna Greens, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries with a White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Bakery
Everyday Italian
- Buccatine$8.00
- Pappardelle$8.00
- Strozzapretti$8.00
- Macheroni Rigate (Rigatoni)$8.00
- Spaghetti$8.00
- Sunday Sauce (House Marinara)$12.00
- Vodka Creme with Pancetta$12.00
- Lemon Caper Piccatta$12.00
- Traditional Bolognese$15.00
- Mushroom Creme$12.00
- Gorgonzola Creme$12.00
- Puttanesca$12.00
- Chicken Piccatta$35.00
- Chicken Marsala$35.00
- Shrimp Fra Diavlo$30.00
- Blackened Salmon, Lemon Caper Sauce$50.00
- Lasagne Bolognese$30.00
- Seafood Risotto$50.00
- Pork Roulade$35.00
- Portuguese Chicken Stew$35.00
- Vodka Rigatoni with Hot Italian Sausage$30.00
- Mom's Lasagne with Meatballs and Mild Italian Sausage$30.00
- Burrata Basil$12.00
- Mushroom & Shallot$12.00
- Quattro Fromagi$12.00
- Marinated Mushrooms$8.00
- Tomato Brushetta$8.00
- Eggplant the Great$8.00
- Olive Tapenade$8.00
- Pesto the Green$10.00
- Pesto the Red$8.00
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$8.00
- Hot Italian Sausage$12.00
- Mild Italian Sausage$12.00
- Breaded Chicken Cutlets$12.00
- Grandpa Vinny's Meatballs$12.00