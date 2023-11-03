Market Street Blade and Barrel
Lunch Menu
Lunch Small Plates
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
3 pieces. Tempura shrimp, soft corn tortillas, tequila lime slaw, spicy aioli, cilantro, and cotija cheese
- Chicken Artichoke and Brie Crostinis$17.00
Garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, brie cheese, artichoke aioli, and sourdough toast points
- Wagyu Sliders$15.00
3 pieces. Smoked cheddar, bacon, pickles, fry sauce, brioche bun
- Volcano Fries$10.00
House cut fries, unagi, spicy aioli, furikake
- French Onion Soup Bowl$13.00
Beef and onion broth, toast points, Swiss cheese, and Parmesan
- Fried Mushrooms$12.00
Tempura beer battered fried mushrooms, black garlic aioli
- Hot Wings$14.00
Crispy fried chicken wings, house spicy wing sauce, blue cheese dressing
- Greek Fries$10.00
House cut fries, lemon oregano vinaigrette, feta, Aleppo red pepper flake
Lunch Rice Bowls
- Poke$18.00
Polynesian ahi, spicy krab salad, tobiko, avocado, Asian slaw, seasoned edamame, pickled ginger, furikake, sweet mirin rice
- Thai Chicken$18.00
Thai chicken, green papaya salad, Thai basil, tomatoes, cucumbers, cashews, peanuts, crispy rice noodles, sesame seeds, green coconut curry, jasmine rice
- Bi Bim Bap$18.00
Bulgogi beef, spinach, mushrooms, carrots, red bell peppers, kimchi, sunny side up egg, sesame oil, gochujang, jasmine rice
- Baja Bowl$18.00
Carne asada rib or achiote chicken, pinto beans, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled red onion, tequila lime slaw, cotija, cilantro lime rice, corn tortillas
Lunch Wraps
- Shrimp Summer Roll Wrap$17.00
Grilled shrimp, mix, avocado, Napa cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, green onions, rice noodles, cream cheese, sweet & sour peanut sauce
- Spicy Tuna Wrap$18.00
Blackened ahi tuna, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, avocado, crispy rice noodles, unagi sauce, spicy aioli, cream cheese
- Fiesta Wrap$17.00
Carne asada or achiote chicken, smoked Cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado, tequila lime slaw, crema, house made hot sauce, pinto beans, Spanish rice
- Crispy Chicken Wraps$17.00
Crispy garlic chicken, dill pickle ranch, mixed greens, tomatoes, pickled red onions, cream cheese
Lunch Salads
- N.Y. Steak$25.00
8 oz sliced C.A. New York steak, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, scallions, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing
- BBQ Cobb$21.00
BBQ crispy chicken, fried onion straws, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, black olives, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, tossed in BBQ ranch
- Big Green$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, croutons with choice of house dressing
- Mediterranean$18.00
Mixed greens, harissa chicken, blistered cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, crispy garbanzo beans, feta, tossed in lemon vinaigrette
- Garlic Chicken Caesar$18.00
Garlic chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing
- Grilled Wedge$18.00
Chargrilled iceberg, lardons, blistered cherry tomatoes, red onion, cured egg yolk, fresh grated blue cheese, Italian and blue cheese dressing
Lunch Sandwiches
- Turkey Muffaletta$18.00
House roasted turkey, mortadella, capicola, provolone, red pepper tapenade, pesto aioli, garlic ciabatta roll
- Umami Bomb Veggie Sando$17.00Out of stock
Clay farms grilled mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, grilled green onions, cucumbers, carrots, arugula, black garlic aioli, grilled sourdough
- Philly Cheese Steak$17.00
Sliced C.A. Ribeye, caramelized onions, grilled peppers, sautéed mushrooms, American, Cheddar, cream cheese, toasted Ciabatta
- French Dip$16.00
Roasted beef, toasted ciabatta, au jus
- Krab & Shrimp Salad Sando*$23.00
Krab & shrimp salad, red onions, avocado, micro greens, toasted garlic sourdough
- Reuben$17.00
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, marbled rye
- N.Y. Steak Sando$25.00
8 oz Chargrilled C.A. New York, sourdough garlic toast, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, house garlic butter
- Hot Chicken$18.00
Fried chicken thigh, house made hot sauce, dill pickles, iceberg, mayo, brioche bun
- BLT$12.00
- BLTA$14.00
Lunch Smash Burgers
- Brunch$17.00
American cheese, bacon, crispy hash brown, fried egg, fry sauce, brioche bun
- Smash Classic$16.00
American cheese, caramelized onion, tomato, iceberg, pickle, fry sauce, brioche bun
- B.L.A.S.T Burger$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, Swiss, tomato, grilled sourdough
- Barbecue Cheddar$18.00
MKST BBQ sauce, bacon, smoked Cheddar, onion rings, iceberg, tomato, pretzel bun
- Mushroom Swiss$17.00
Sautéed mushrooms, wilted spinach, Swiss cheese, truffle aioli, pretzel bun
- Farmhouse$17.00
Pesto aioli, roasted bell peppers, grilled mushrooms, arugula, provolone, fried egg, pretzel bun
Dinner Menu
Dinner Starters
- Grilled Chicken Citrus Salad$24.00
Fresh heirloom tomato wedges, burrata, EVOO, fresh basil, balsamic glaze, arugula, garlic chips, lemon zest, and grilled sourdough baguette
- Roasted Beet Sald$22.00
Clay farms assorted mushrooms, basil truffle oil, arugula, toasted pine nuts, shaved Parmesan, sous vide egg yolk in EVOO, lemon zest, and Aleppo red pepper
- Grilled Wedge$18.00
Chargrilled iceberg, lardons, blistered cherry tomatoes, red onion, cured egg yolk, fresh grated blue cheese, and Italian and blue cheese dressing
- Farmers Plate$25.00
Fresh seasonal fruit, assorted cheese, brûléed honey brie, grilled baguette, assorted nuts, and assorted Charcuterie
- Mussel and Frites$24.00
Fried chicken pops, Belgian waffles, and pickled berry compote
- BBQ Tuna$19.00
Polynesian marinated ahi tuna, avocado, green onion, wonton chips, spicy aioli, unagi, nori, and sesame seeds
- Duck Rilllette$21.00
Manilla clams, chorizo salami, green onion, Calabrian chile, feta, tomato, shaved Parmesan, and grilled sourdough
- Roasted Root Vegetable Bruschetta$16.00
Korean BBQ pork rib meat, spicy gochujang, and sea asparagus
Dinner Entrées
- Duck Ragu Gnocchi$45.00
Ricotta gnocchi, creamy Parmesan sauce, confit duck ragu, shaved Parmesan, crispy duck skin, braised radicchio, mixed greens, and cured egg yolk
- Lamb Chop$48.00
(2) 4 oz char-grilled lamb chops, creamy pesto, orecchiette pasta, mint and peas, shaved asparagus, and lemon zest
- Bulgogi Beef$46.00
Bulgogi marinated bistro filet medallions, pineapple kimchi fried rice, and sesame grilled asparagus
- Seasonal Fish
Market best (ask your server)
- Beef Stroganoff$49.00
Chargrilled bistro filet, smoked onion & mushroom cream sauce, pappardelle pasta, house made creme fraiche and green onions
- Chicken Parmesan$39.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast, house made marinara, melted fresh mozzarella cheese, linguine pasta, shaved parmesan and fresh basil
- Lamb Bolognese$46.00
Slow cooked lamb shank, pappardelle pasta, lamb bolognese sauce, shaved parmesan and fresh mint
Dinner House Favorites
- Fettuccine Alfredo Your Way$28.00
Classic fettuccine and homestyle alfredo topped with your choice of sautéed chicken, filet tails, shrimp scampi, or vegetable medley
- Steakhouse Burger$28.00
Half-pound Wagyu burger, thick cut duroc bacon, smoked sharp Cheddar, fried onion straws, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, steakhouse spread, and pretzel bun
Dinner Appetizers
- Chicken Artichoke and Brie Crostinis$17.00
Garlic chicken, artichoke hearts, brie cheese, artichoke aioli, and sourdough toast points
- Beef Carpaccio$19.00
Thin sliced Wagyu beef, truffle zest, capers, arugula, shallots, shaved Parmesan, smoked sea salt, red wine vinegar, and EVOO drizzle
- Bone Marrow$17.00
Roasted Wagyu bone, lemon zest, parsley, Parmesan, panko served with fresh arugula, garlic chips, and toast points
- Fried Calamari$19.00
Calamari dredged in lemon pepper flour and flash-fried served with a spicy lemon crab Louie sauce
- Shrimp Tacos 3 Pack$17.00
3 pieces. Tempura shrimp, soft corn tortillas, tequila lime slaw, spicy aioli, cilantro, and cotija cheese
- Sake Oyster Shooter$11.00
Warm sake over one oyster, quail egg, ponzu, lime, jalapeño, and sriracha
- Shrimp Tacos 4 Pack$22.00
Dinner Soup
Dinner Salads
- Great Caesar$19.00
Fresh hearts of romaine with Parmesan cheese, croutons, olive and artichoke tapenade, house Caesar dressing, and Parmesan crisp
- Flame Grilled Steak Salad$27.00
Fresh green salad layered with grilled filet tails, blue cheese crumbles, tomato slices, olives, and green onions served with creamy blue cheese dressing