Market Street Family Restaurant
Breakfast
Breakfast
- 2 eggs$4.99
served with home fries and toast
- 2 eggs with meat$6.99
with ham, sausage, or bacon. Served with home fries and toast
- Biscuits & gravy w eggs$9.99
Served with two eggs and home fries
- Breakfast Bunch$10.99
Two pancakes or three pieces of French Toast, two eggs, choice of ham, sausage, or bacon. Served with home fries.
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and choice of ham, sausage, or bacon, wrapped served with home fries, sourcream, and salsa
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Eggs, cheese, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage, on Texas toast or Buttery croissant. Served with home fries
- California Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Scrambled eggs. grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, green peppers, and onions. Served with home fries, salsa, and sourcream
- Chopped Sirlion & eggs$11.99
Served with two eggs, home fries, and toast
- Country Fried steak & bisc/saus gravy$9.99
- Country Fried steak & eggs$10.99
Served with two eggs, home fries, and toast
- Creamed Chipped Beef$10.99
Served over biscuits with two eggs and home fries
- Eggs Benedict$8.99
Served with home fries
- Homemade Corned Beef Hash$9.99
Corned Beef, green peppers, onions, and home fries. Served with eggs and toast
- Ny strip & eggs$11.99
Served with two eggs, home fries, and toast
- Waffle Panini$10.99
Sausage patties, eggs and american cheese on a belgian waffle. Served with homefries
- Grits$2.00
- Oatmeal$3.99
- Side meat$3.49
Ham, sausage, or bacon
- Side toast$1.99
- Extra Egg$1.00
griddle
- Pancakes$6.99
Three Jumbo pancakes with syrup and butter
- Banana pancakes$8.99
Three jumbo pancakes topped with bananas and whipped cream
- Banana pecan Waffle$9.99
Topped with whipped cream
- Belgian Waffle$6.99
with butter and syrup
- Blueberry Pancakes$8.99
- Choc Chip Pancakes$8.99
Three jumbo pancakes, your choice of blueberry or chocolate chips
- Cinnamon Pancakes$9.99
Topped with warm cinnamon glaze and toasted pecans. Served with choice of breakfast meat.
- Cinnamon French Toast$6.99
three cinnamon french toast topped with icing
- French toast$5.99
three pieces of french toast, butter, and syrup
- Market Street Crepes$8.99
Filled with nutella and topped with toasted pecans, grilled bananas and strawberries
- Strawberry Pancakes$8.99
Three jumbo pancakes topped with strawberries and whipped cream
- Strawberry Waffle$7.99
Topped with whipped cream
- Very Berry Crepes$8.99
Filled with strawberry preserves and topped with blueberries and whipped cream
- 1 French Toast$1.99
- 1 Pancake$1.99
Skillets&omelette
- All American omelette$11.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom, and american cheese
- Corned beef & swiss omelette$10.99
Lean corned beef with swiss cheese
- Create your own omelette$5.99
plain 3 egg, add as many toppings as you like for 1.39 each
- Meat Lovers omelette$10.99
Bacon, ham, sausage, with choice of cheese
- Philly cheesesteak omelette$11.99
Philly beef, mozzarella, mushroom, onion, and green pepper
- Veggie Patch omelette$10.99
Tomato, mushroom, green pepper, spinach, onion, and choice of cheese
- Western omelette$10.99
Ham, onion, green pepper, choice of cheese
- Smoked Sausage Skillet$11.99
two eggs, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, smoked sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with toast
- Farmer’s Skillet$11.99
Two eggs, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, hash browns, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with toast.
- Mexican Skillet$11.99
Chorizo, onion, green pepper, tomato, topped with scarmbled eggs
- Tuscan Skillet$11.99
two eggs, roasted red peppers,tomatoes,spinach,hashbrowns, homemade chicken sausage, and mozzarella cheese
Weekend Breakfast Specials
Sand & Dinner
Appetizer
- Battered Mozzarella skewers$6.99
with marinara sauce
- chicken tenders$7.99
with bbq, honey mustard, or ranch
- greek nachos$9.99
Crispy pita chips topped with gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, onions, olives, and feta
- Homemade hummus$6.99
Our house recipe. Served with pita chips
- Homemade tabouleh$6.99
Our house recipe. Served with pita chips
- Honey sirracha wings$9.99
Sweet and spicy
- pierogies$6.99
Bacon, caramelized onions, and sour cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$9.99
Roasted Corn, red and green peppers, onions, chipotle shrimp, mozzarella, and cheddar in a flour tortilla
Sandwiches & Platters
- Angus Steakburger$9.99
half pounder, lettuce, tomato, pickle, swiss cheese, grilled onions, mushroom, and bacon. Served with fries
- Battered Cod Sandwich$9.99
battered dipped cod, american cheese, lettuce, tomato on a hoogie bun. Served with fries
- bbq pulled pork$9.99
Shredded pulled pork, bbq, cheddar cheese, and crispy onion tanglers on a kaiser roll.
- BLT$6.99
- Breaded Chicken Filet$8.99
crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese
- Build your own Burger$6.99
with lettuce, tomato, pickle
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.99
Served on a croissant
- Club Sandwich$9.99
Triple Decker with turkey, ham, american, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Grilled Cheese$4.99
with american cheese
- grilled chicken club wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, american and swiss cheese, ranch dressing and bacon. Served with fries
- Grilled Chicken wrap$8.99
with lettuce, tomato, and american cheese
- Gyro Sandwich$8.99
lettuce, tomato, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- ham sandwich$9.99
Applewood smoked ham, spicy mustard and american cheese, toasted on a hoogie bun topped with lettuce and tomato. Served with fries
- Hot meatloaf sandwich$9.99
with mashed potatoes, gravy, and vegetables
- Hot roast beef sandwich$10.99
with mashed potatoes, gravy, and vegetables
- Patty Melt$8.99
burger patty with grilled onions, american and swiss cheese
- philly cheesesteak$9.99
Philly beef with sautéed onions and green peppers. Topped with choice of cheese. Served with fries
- Reuben Sandwich$9.99
lean corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese, Served with side of 1000 island
- smothered chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken filet topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, bacon, and mozzarella on kaiser roll. Served with fries
- Tuna Melt$8.99
tuna salad topped with swiss and american cheese
- Tuna Salad sandwich$7.99
Served on a croissant
- Turkey Club Croissant$9.99
Grilled turkey, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese on a buttery croissant
- Wrap special$9.99
- Sand Special$9.99
- Melt Special$9.99
- Pollock Sand$8.99
Pasta & Bakes
- Cheesy Mac$11.99
cavatappi pasta, tender broccoli, triple cheese blend
- Chicken & Broccoli alfredo$12.99
Penne pasta tossed with chicken, broccoli, mushrooms and creamy alfredo sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$11.99
with spaghetti
- Country fried chicken bake$11.99
Crispy fried chicken breast layered with sweet corn, country sausage gravy, mashed potatoes, and cheddar cheese
- Jumbo cheese ravoili$10.99
Served with fresh marinara sauce and grated parmesan
- Shepard's pie$11.99
Tender pot roast with gravy, carrots, celery, and onions, topped with creamy mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese
- shrimp pasta bake$11.99
Sautéed garlic shrimp tossed in lemon wine cream sauce with fresh spinach and pasta, topped with our homemade breadcrumb crust
- Southwest chicken pasta$11.99
Cavatappi pasta, sautéed peppers and onions, grilled chicken, and roasted corn with chipotle cream sauce
- Spaghetti & meatballs$10.99
Served with fresh marinara sauce and grated parmesan
- tortellini bake$11.99
Cheese Tortellini, italian sausage, creamy tomato sauce, garlic, spinach, and melted mozzarella
Dinners & Seafood
- Battered dip cod$11.99
Perfectly battered and fried to golden brown
- Breaded pork chop$11.99
fried to perfection
- Butter crumb cod$12.99
Fresh cracker crumb topping with buttery herb seasoning
- Chicken tender dinner$10.99
With choice of dipping sauce
- Chopped Sirlion$11.99
With grilled onions and mushrooms
- Country Fried Chicken Breast$10.99
with sausage gravy
- Country Fried Steak$10.99
with sausage gravy
- Dinner Pierogies$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast$10.99
marinated in lemon, olive oil and fresh herbs
- Grilled Pork Chop$11.99
grilled to perfection
- Ham Steak Dinner$11.99
thick-cut grilled ham
- Meatloaf$10.99
Topped with gravy
- Jumbo breaded Shrimp$12.99
Panko breaded and fried to golden brown
- Pot roast$11.99
with fresh vegtables and gravy
- NY strip$18.99
With grilled onions and mushrooms
- Popcorn shrimp basket$10.99
bite-sized shrimp fried to golden brown
- Ribeye steak$19.99
USDA choice boneless ribeye with grilled onions and mushrooms
- Roast Beef$11.99
Topped with gravy
- Rotisserie style half chicken$11.99
Basted with chipotle bbq
- Sausage & pierogi skillet$10.99
potato and cheddar pierogi sautéed with butter, peppers and onions, topped with grilled smoked sausage and cheddar cheese
- Seafood platter$15.99
Scallops, cod, jumbo breaded shimp and onion rings
- Shrimp Scampi$12.99
Jumbo shrimp with garlic butter sauce
- Shrimp stirfry$12.99
Jumbo shrimp and vegetables in an asian style sauce over rice
- St. Louis style bbq ribs (full)$19.99
with chipotle bbq
- St. Louis style bbq ribs (half)$12.99
with chipotle bbq
- T-bone Steak$19.99
One pound! Grilled to your liking, topped with fried onion rings
Soup & Salad
- 1 trip Soup and Salad$8.99
- 2 Quarts of soup$12.99
- AYCE soup and Salad$10.99
- bowl of soup$2.99
- Chicken Salad Plate$8.99
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, strawberries, and pita chips
- Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
mixed greens tomato cucumbers, bacon bits, eggs, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, and crispy chicken
- Market street Taco salad$9.99
Tortilla shell filled with taco meat, mixed greens, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese
- Quart Beef Barley$7.99
- Quart Chili$7.99
- quart of soup$6.99
- Quart Wedding$7.99
- Southwest Shrimp Salad$10.99
Mixed greens with chipotle shrimp, roasted corn, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, topped with tortilla strips. Served with side of cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Spinach Salad$9.99
Fresh baby spinach with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, and warm bacon dressing
- Steak & tater Salad$11.99
mixed greens tomato cucumbers, bacon bits, eggs, onions, green peppers, cheddar cheese, topped with gritled strip steak and french fries
- Tuna Salad Plate$8.99
Mixed greens, fresh veggies, strawberries, and pita chips
Specials
- AYCE Cod$11.99
- AYCE Pollock$11.99
- AYCE Shrimp$11.99
- Beef Stroganoff$11.99
- Beef Tips$11.99
- Chicken Paprikash$11.99
- Chicken&Stuffing$11.99
- City Chicken$11.99
- Cod reorder
- Liver & Onions$11.99
- Pepper Steak$11.99
- Pollock reorder
- Shrimp reorder
- Smothered Chicken$11.99
- Stuffed Cabbage$11.99
- Stuffed Peppers$11.99
- Turkey & stuffing$11.99
- Veal Parm$11.99
Kids
- Add kids S&S$3.99
- Kids Cake$3.99
Blueberry or choc chip
- kids cake egg meat$4.99
- Kids Cake w meat$5.99
Blueberry or choc chip
- Kids Cheeseburger ff$4.99
- Kids Chx tenders ff$5.99
- Kids egg hf &tst$2.99
- Kids egg hf tst & meat$3.99
- Kids French tst w meat$3.99
- kids Grill chz ff$3.99
- kids hamburger ff$4.99
- Kids mac n cheese$4.99
- Kids S&S$5.99
- kids spag & meatballs$4.99
- Kids-Drinks$1.99
Sides
- Add S&S$5.99
- Apple sauce$1.69
- Broccoli$1.99
- Cinnamon Rolls$1.00
- Cottage cheese$1.99
- Dinner Rolls$0.79
- Garlic bread$0.79
- Grits$1.99
- Loaded Baked$4.29
- Loaded Fries$4.29
- Mashed$2.99
- Onion Rings$3.19
- side bisc& gravy$6.99
- SIde CB hash$6.99
- Side Chip Beef$6.99
- Side FF$2.99
- SIde HB$2.99
- Side HF$2.99
- Side saus grvy$2.49
- Soup$2.99
- Sweet fries$3.19
- Tomato slices$1.49