Market Street Pizza 108 West Market Street
Alcohol Beverages
Wine by the Bottle
- San Polo Sangiovese$38.00
hints of forest fruits, spicy nuances, lingering aromatic finish
- Ziata Sauvignon Blanc$44.00
vibrant, bright, delicate balance of fruit & minerality
- Browne Pinot Noir$44.00
aromatic, fruit-forward, silky, lingering tannins
- Hogue Riesling$35.00
off-dry, mineral edge, bright acidity
- Zuccolo Prosecco$41.00
elegant bubbles, clean, slightly dry, soft finish
- Santa Marina Prosecco Split$15.00
hints of tropical sweetness, well-balanced, crisp acidity
Apps, Salads & Extras
Appetizers
- Pan Seared Meatballs$16.00
tomato sauce, parmesan, focaccia
- Marinated Olives$6.00
rosemary, garlic, served hot
- Roasted Vegetables$10.00
Italian seasoning
- Roasted Bean & Tomato Dip$12.00
chickpeas, white beans, tomato, caramelized onions, vegetable confit, served hot with focaccia
- Garlic & Herb Focaccia$9.00
served with hot marinara
Salads
Sides & Extras
- Bacon$2.00
Side of Bacon
- BBQ Sauce$2.00
Side of BBQ Sauce
- Caesar Dressing$0.50
Side of Caesar Dressing
- Green Chile Sauce$2.00
Side of Green Chile Sauce
- Honey$0.50
Side of Honey
- Hunk of Focaccia$6.00
Hunk of Garlic Focaccia
- Marinara$2.00
Side of Marinara
- Oregano Vinaigrette$0.50
Side of Oregano Viniagrette
- Pepperoncini$1.00
Side of Pepperoncini
- Pesto$2.00
Side of Pesto
- Pickled Carrots$1.00
Side of Pickled Carrots
- Pickled Cauliflower$3.00
Side of Pickled Cauliflower
- Pickled Jalapenos$0.50
Side of Pickled Jalapenos
- Ranch$2.00
Side of Ranch
- Thai Peanut Sauce$2.00
Side of Thai Peanut Sauce
Pizzas
Keeping em Classy
- The Pepperoni$16.00
pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella
- Margherita$16.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula pesto
- Three Cheese$15.00
mozzarella, fontina, cheddar, tomato sauce
- The Whole Hog!$22.00
bacon, fennel sausage, salami,pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- The Vegetarian$20.00
pesto, mushrooms, artichoke, roasted red peppers, arugula, gruyere, mozzarella
- The ATX$22.00
house BBQ sauce, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar,pickled jalapeños, your choice of chicken or tofu
Market Street Pizzas!
- Fennel Sausage$19.00
tomato sauce, red onion, mozzarella
- Prosciutto$20.00
arugula, tomato sauce, parmesan, fresh mozzarella
- Taco Pizza$22.00
green chili sauce, cheddar, house ground beef blend,red onion, pickled jalapeños, topped with romaine, buttermilk ranch, tortilla strips
- Antipasto$19.00
olives, artichoke, roasted red peppers,pickled cauliflower, fontina, parmesantry it with salami!
- Caramelized Onion$21.00
fontina, gorgonzola, pears,honey, red pepper flakes
- Thai Peanut$22.00
peanut sauce, green onions, pickled carrots, fontina,mozzarella, cilantro, your choice of chicken or tofu