The Market at ISqaure 400 Bakers Park
Bar Food
Cocktails
Craft Beer
- Allagash Haunted House$5.00
- Conway's Irish Ale$6.00
- Kentucky Vanilla Cream Ale$7.00
- New Belgium Fat Tire$6.00
- Rohrbach Blueberry Ale$7.00
- Steuben Hometown Brown$7.00
- SoBo Irish red$5.00
- 1911 Original$7.00
- 1911 Raspberry$7.00
- Citizen Dirty Mayor$7.00
- 1911 Black Cherry$7.00
- 1 Young Lion Pilsner$7.00
- 2 So Stupedous$8.00
- 3 Other Half$8.00
- 4 Equilibrium$8.00
- 5 Coffee Cup$8.00
- 6 Vanilla Porter$7.00
- 7 Apricot Wheat$7.00
- 8 Scotch Ale$7.00
- 9 Allagash White$7.00
- 10 House Lager$7.00
- High Noon Mango$7.00
- High Noon Blackberry$7.00
- High Noon Pineapple$7.00
- Aurora Alani$8.00
- Brewdog. Elvis Juice$6.00
- Other Half All Citra$8.00
- Other Half. OH$8.00
- Other Half Instant Green$8.00
- Other Half Juice Collector$8.00
- Other Half. Mosiac Chroma$8.00
- Prison City Mass Riot$8.00
- Sloop Juice Bomb IPA$7.00
- Tired Hands. Hop Hands$8.00
- Other Half Broccoli$8.00
- Other Half Green City$8.00
- Abita Strawberry Lager$7.00
- Aventinus Weizen Dopplebock$9.00
- Foam Brewers Dobblebock$8.00
- Genny Bock$5.00
- Jacks Abby House Lager$6.00
- Rohrbach Highland Lager$7.00
- Stella Artois$7.00
- Stella Artois. Cans$5.00
- Hibiscus Lager$8.00
- Sam Adams Just The Haze$6.00
- Thin Man. Pils Mafia$5.00
- Young Lion Pilsner$7.00
- Local Liquid NYS$7.00
- Aurora Epoch$7.00
- Founders. Vanilla Porter$7.00
- Prison city. Hibercation$8.00
- Raquette River. Maple Cream Porter$8.00
- Rohrbach Vanilla Porter$7.00
- Big Ditch. Dock Jams$7.00
- Ellicotteville. Blackberry Kolsch$7.00
- Ellicottville. Blood Orange$7.00
- Foam. #1 Hit Jam$9.00
- KCBC Summer Camp Zombie$8.00
- Oec. Excilis Weisse$6.00
- Rising Storm Five Alive$8.00
- Rising Storm Orange Guava$8.00
- Rising Storm Dragonfruit$8.00
- Rising Storm Green Tea Mango$8.00
- Rising Storm. Mango Guava Coconut$8.00
- meiers creek. berry manilow$8.00
- Froth liq lolli$8.00
- Allagash. North Sky$7.00
- Ellicotteville. Chocolate Cherry Bomb$8.00
- Lagunitas. Willetized$9.00
- New Holland. Dragons Milk$9.00
- North Coast. Old Rasputen$8.00
- Common Roots. Snowy Night$8.00
Soda
Wine by the Bottle
- Alberino. Ramon Bilboa$26.00
- Chardonnay- Storypoint$26.00
- Moscato- Montezuma$23.00
- Pinot Grigio- Chloe$28.00
- Riesling- Wobbly Rock$26.00
- Riesling- Snap Dragon$26.00
- Rosé- Hampton Water$32.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- Kim Crawford$32.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- Oyster Bay$29.00
- White Zinfandel- Beringer$26.00
- Cabernet- Carmel Road: CA$28.00
- Cabernet- McManis: California - BTL$26.00
- Chianti- Renzo Masi Rufina: Italy - BTL$26.00
- Malbec- Antigal Uno: Argentina - BTL$29.00
- Meritage- Robert Hall$28.00
- Merlot- The Velvet Devil: WA - BTL$28.00
- Pinot Noir- Seaglass: California - BTL$28.00
- Red Blend- Apothic Winemaker’s Blend: CA - BTL$28.00
- Shiraz. Nine Stones$26.00
- Zinfandel- Zin Old Vine Lodi: CA - BTL$29.00
- Champagne- Domaine Chandon$10.00
- Prosecco- Zonin$10.00
- Kriter. Brut Sparkling$10.00
Wine by the Glass
- Chardonnay- Storypoint$8.00
- Moscato- Montezuma$7.00
- Pinot Grigio- Chloe$9.00
- Riesling- Snap Dragon$8.00
- Riesling- Wobbly Rock$8.00
- Rose'- Hampton Water$10.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- Oyster Bay$9.00
- Sauvignon Blanc- Kim Crawford$10.00
- White Zinfandel- Beringer$8.00
- Meiomi Chardonnay$9.00
- Cabernet- McManis$8.00
- Chianti- Renzo Masi$8.00
- Cabernet Accomplice$9.00
- Meritage- Robert Hall$9.00
- Merlot- Velvet Devil$9.00
- Pinot Noir- Cline$9.00
- Red Blend- Apothic$9.00
- Zinfandel- Lodi$9.00
The Market at ISqaure 400 Bakers Park Location and Ordering Hours
(585) 266-1111
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11:15AM