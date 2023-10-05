Marky's Caviar Lounge Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida
Food
Caviar a la Carte
0.5oz Almas Osetra - Served
1oz Almas Osetra - Served
3.5oz Almas Osetra - Served
0.5oz Beluga Di Venezia - Served
1oz Beluga di Venezia - Served
3.5oz Beluga Di Venezia - Served
BELUGA 0.5oz (HUSO HUSO) - Served
BELUGA 1oz (HUSO HUSO) - Served
0.5oz Hackleback -Served
1oz Hackleback - Served
3.5oz Hackleback - Served
0.5oz Imperial Gold Osetra - Served
1oz Imperial Gold Osetra - Served
3.5oz Imperial Gold Osetra - Served
0.5oz Kaluga Imperial Gold - Served
1oz Kaluga Imperial Gold - Served
3.5oz Kaluga Imperial Gold - Served
0.5oz Kaluga Royal Amber - Served
1oz Kaluga Royal Amber - Served
3.5oz Kaluga Royal Amber - Served
0.5oz PaddleFish - Served
1oz PaddleFish - Served
3.5oz Paddlefish - Served
0.5oz Royal Osetra - Served
1oz Royal Osetra - Served
3.5oz Royal Osetra - Served
0.5oz Sevruga Classic Grey - Served
1oz Sevruga Classic Grey - Served
3.5oz Sevruga Classic Grey - Served
0.5oz Siberian Sturgeon - Served
1oz Siberian Sturgeon - Served
3.5oz Siberian Sturgeon - Served
0.5oz White Sturgeon - Served
1oz White Sturgeon - Served
Species: “Acipenser Transmontanus” Type: Farmed Origin: California, USA Egg Size: Large pearls Color: Varies between a golden olive green to a deep golden brown Description: Mild buttery flavor with nutty notes, clean mineral finish
3.5oz White Sturgeon - Served
Alaskan Salmon Roe Keta 1.75oz
Alaskan Salmon Roe Keta 5.3oz
Cold & Raw
Desserts
Salads
Signature Platters
Retail
Caviar
Alaskan Salmon Roe Keta
Caviar Salmon Roe 8oz
Salmon Roe Keta
Smoked Trout Roe
0.5oz Almas Osetra - Retail
1oz Almas Osetra - Retail
3.5oz Almas Osetra - Retail
BELUGA 0.5oz (HUSO HUSO) - Retail
BELUGA 1 oz (HUSO HUSO) - Retail
0.5oz Beluga di Venezia - Retail
1oz Beluga Di Venezia - Retail
3.5oz Beluga Di Venezia - Retail
0.5 oz Hackleback - Retail
1oz Hackleback - Retail
3.5oz Hackleback - Retail
0.5oz Imperial Gold Osetra - Retail
1oz Imperial Gold Osetra - Retail
3.5oz Imperial Gold Osetra - Retail
0.5oz Kaluga Imperial Gold - Retail
1oz Kaluga Imperial Gold - Retail
3.5oz Kaluga Imperial Gold - Retail
0.5 oz Kaluga Royal Amber - Retail
1oz Kaluga Royal Amber - Retail
3.5oz Kaluga Royal Amber- Retail
0.5oz Paddlefish - Retail
1oz Paddlefish - Retail
3.5oz Paddlefish - Retail
0.5oz Royal Osetra - Retail
1oz Royal Osetra - Retail
3.5oz Royal Osetra - Retail
0.5oz Sevruga Classic Grey - Retail
1oz Sevruga Classic Grey - Retail
3.5oz Sevruga Classic Grey - Retail
0.5oz Siberian Sturgeon - Retail
Species: ”Acipenser Baerii” Type: Farmed Origin: France/Italy/Uruguay/USA Egg Size: Medium size pearl Color: Varies between black and a deep chestnut brown Description: Rich nutty flavor with hints of shiitake. Buttery, yet earthy finish with notes of sea breeze.
1oz Siberian Sturgeon - Retail
Species: ”Acipenser Baerii” Type: Farmed Origin: France/Italy/Uruguay/USA Egg Size: Medium size pearl Color: Varies between black and a deep chestnut brown Description: Rich nutty flavor with hints of shiitake. Buttery, yet earthy finish with notes of sea breeze.
3.5oz Siberian Sturgeon - Retail
0.5oz White Sturgeon - Retail
Species: “Acipenser Transmontanus” Type: Farmed Origin: California, USA Egg Size: Large pearls Color: Varies between a golden olive green to a deep golden brown Description: Mild buttery flavor with nutty notes, clean mineral finish
1oz White Sturgeon - Retail
3.5oz White Sturgeon - Retail
Foie Gras
7 oz Duck Foie Gras Msse
If you want to forget about the bustle of a hot afternoon and plunge into dreams of delightful Provencal landscapes, Duck Foie Gras Mousse by Terroirs d'Antan lets you be fully inspired by traditional French cuisine. Delicious and succulent Foie Gras before mousse cooking, according to traditional recipes, is marinated in a noble Port Wine with the addition of masterly selected spices. Then duck liver is processed to a perfect consistency with the airy texture. Gentle mousse is brought to readiness by baking in fire-resistant tins according to high culinary standards. It is best to apply Mousse of Foie Gras on toasted thin slices of golden rustic baguette with marinated in wine and spices fruits as decoration. As you know, the best companion to foie dishes is elite fine wine. For this delicacy the best choice is a chilled dessert sort.
6.34 oz Whole D/L/ S/C w/ Arman
Whole piece of duck foie gras, flavored with Armagnac - 6.34 oz/180 gr by Rougie, Canada. Lift metal lever. Firmly pull plastic seal to release vacuum. Warm-up dessert spoon with hot water. Scoop out spoon-size portions. Display on center of plate. Add ground pepper to taste. Serve chilled but not ice cold with or on French bread or brioche. Do not spread on bread to fully enjoy the rich texture and delicate taste. Serve with late harvest wine or Port wine. Ideal for a party of 4 Micuit/Pasteurized/Prepared/Ready-to-eat
4.9 oz Mousse Royal w/Ice Cider
Canadian brand Rougie - a worldwide famous producer of gourmet products presents great appetizer in the French style - Mousse Royale of Duck Foie Gras with Ice Cider, in which mild sweetness of dessert apple wine harmonies with the lightest foie parfait. Rougie prepares the delicate melting foie mousse via processing high-quality lobes of Duck Foie Gras with milk cream, egg foam and drop of fragrant apple Ice Cider. One package contains 20 pieces of softest dainty. To fully enjoy its flavor just place slices on toasted bread or brioche and serve it with a salad.
4.9oz Mousse Royale w/Truffles
Canadian brand Rougie - a worldwide famous producer of gourmet products presents great appetizer in the French style - Mousse Royale of Duck Foie Gras with Truffles. Two stars of French cuisine - Foie Gras and Truffles - united in this luxurious and extremely tasty appetizer. Rougie prepares the delicate melting foie mousse via processing high-quality lobes of Duck Foie Gras with milk cream, egg foam, drop of Port Wine and fragrant Truffles. One package contains 20 pieces of softest dainty. To fully enjoy its flavor just place slices on toasted bread or brioche and serve with a salad.
4.9oz Mousse Royale of Duck
Canadian brand Rougie - a worldwide famous producer of gourmet products presents great appetizer in the French style - Mousse Royale of Duck Foie Gras. Rougie prepares the delicate melting foie mousse via processing high-quality lobes of Duck Foie Gras with milk cream, egg foam, drop of Port Wine and spices. One package contains 20 pieces of softest dainty. To fully enjoy its flavor just place slices on toasted bread or brioche and serve with a salad.
4.9oz. Mousse Royal w/Maple
Mousse Royale of Duck Foie Gras with Maple Syrup by Rougie, 4.9oz. / 140gr. This new recipe with mousse royale of duck foie gras is a great ready-to-serve preparation. Developed with Chef Martin Picard, an iconic Québec Chef who specialises in Foie Gras and Maple syrup in every dish, this product is ideal for serving on toasts or as a center-of-the-plate appetizer. SERVING ROUGIÉ MOUSSE ROYALE WITH MAPLE SYRUP: Take a lid off and push on bottom to remove mousse royal from terrine. Warm up knife blade in hot water and cut ¼ inch thick slices. Place slices on toasted bread or brioche canapés, add fleur de sel and ground black pepper to taste. Can be served as an appetizer with a salad. Bon appétit!
4.9oz. Rillettes of Duck
Rillettes with 20% Duck Foie Gras by Rougie, 4.9oz. / 140gr. These rillettes are made with the best cuts of duck meat and foie gras. This new ready-to-serve preparation is ideal for serving on toasts or as a center-of-the-plate appetizer. INGREDIENTS: Duck meat, duck foie gras, white wine (sulphites), water, bread crumbs (enriched bleached wheat flour (niacin reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), durum wheat flour, leavening (sodium bicarbonate, sodium acid pyrophosphate), yeast) (wheat), salt, onions, spices, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite. Allergens: sulphites, wheat.
7oz. Duck Msse w/Port
Traditional French pates occupy a prominent place in the World’s gastronomy. Prepared according to traditional artisanal recipe Duck Mousse with Port Wine is a delicacy that every gourmand should try. Freshest Duck Liver marinated in classic Port Wine forms ethereal mousse with melting creamy taste. Milk and egg foam give to a product smoothness and delicate texture. With the addition of the Port Wine duck mousse acquires delicate fruit and grape aroma while the spices add to a product harmonious and balanced taste. Inherent to all classic French pates coarse milling emphasizes the texture of natural components. It is considered a good tone to serve Duck Mousse with caramelized onions, mushrooms and fried croutons. White dessert wine emphasizes the best a taste of Duck Pate. Natural product, shelf life is only refrigerated.
7 oz Truffle Mousse
Truffle Mousse - 7 oz/200 gr by Terroirs d'Antan, USA Creamy chicken livers, Truffles and Cèpes (Porcini) marinated in Sherry wine
8.8 oz D/L ' En Torchon'
Whole Duck Foie Gras Torchon Style with Port Wine - 8.8 oz/250 gr by Rougie/Marky's, Canada. After opening, warm-up blade of knife with hot water. Cut-out 1/3 inch slices. Display on center of plate. Add ground pepper to taste. Serve chilled but not ice cold with or on French bread or brioche. Do not spread on bread to fully enjoy the rich texture and taste. Serve with late harvest wine. Ideal for a party of 5 to 7 Ingredients: Duck foie gras, Port wine, salt, sugar, white pepper, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite. 100% whole duck foie gras Semi-cooked/Pasteurized/Prepared /Ready-to-eat
4.4oz Foie Gras De Canard
2.8oz Duck Foie Gras Rougie
Cheese & Butter
3.5 oz Truffle Sheep Cheese
Truffle Sheep Cheese, 3.5 oz MATURED IN TARTUFO CHEESE: White Truffle Sheep Cheese - Matured 6 months - Raw Milk Rind: hard, brownish, well-marked and defined outside surface. Paste: firm and compact, it may show small-medium sized holes throughout all over the cut. Colour: Ivory white Texture: soluble and buttery paste, sometimes a bit adherent Aroma/taste/ persistence: Very ripened sheep milk aroma and taste with a slight aftertaste in which acid and salty hints may be shown. Conservation: keep in a dry and fresh place. Recommended conservation temperature: 4o-8oC. How to use: lift the cheese out of the fridge and leave it until it reaches aprox. 20o C allowing the flavours and aromas show their intensity.
3.5oz Tempranillo Sheep Cheese
Tempranillo Sheep Cheese, 3.5 oz. Rind: firm, brown colour, marked and a well-defined rind. Coated by a tempranillo husks layer for its refinement. Paste: firm and compact, it may show small-medium size holes throughout the cut.. Colour: ivory yellow. Texture: hard paste. Aroma/taste/persistence: characteristic aromas and flavours, well developed and intense y muy intensos, persistentes al paladar. Conservation: Preserve it in a dry and fresh place. Recommended storage temperature 4-8 C. Usage: Lift the cheese out of the fridge and leave it until it reaches approx. 20oC allowing the flavours and aromas to invoque their intensity. Consumption of its rind is not recommended Ingridients: Sheep milk, Salt, Natural rennet, Lisozima, Cultures (Egg products), Preservative E-252, Tempranillo grape (husk)
3.5oz Grated Sheep Cheese
La Antigua Grated Sheep Cheese, 3.5 oz., 1 year aged.
3.5oz Manchego in Safron
Manchego Cheese in Saffron, 3.5 oz. HEESE: Manchego Matured in Saffron - 6 months - sheep raw milk Rind: hard, brownish, well marked and defined outside surface. Paste: firm and compact, it may show small-medium sized holes throughout all over the cut. Colour: Yellowish because of its content of saffron Texture: soluble and buttery paste, sometimes a bit adherent Aroma/taste/ persistence: Very ripened sheep milk aroma and taste with a slight aftertaste in which acid and salty hints may be shown. Conservation: keep in a dry and fresh place. Recommended conservation temperature: 4o-8oC. How to use: lift the cheese out of the fridge and leave it until it reaches aprox. 20o C allowing the flavours and aromas show their intensity. Ingredients: Sheep milk, Salt, Natural Rennet, Cultures, Lisozime (Egg Derived), Potassium Nitrate, Conservative E-250, Saffron D.O La Mancha
Caviar Butter 3.5 Oz
3oz White truffle butter
3oz Black truffle butter
9oz petit Livarot AOP
Saint Andre
Gres Champenois
Delice De Bourgogne 200g
7oz Petit Pont-L Eveque AOP
7oz Creme Fraiche de Normandie
Salmon & Seafood
4oz Scottish Smkd Salmon
Smoked Salmon Hand Sliced - 8 oz/227 gr by Pinnacle, Scotland. It is dried cured with salt and sugar, then undergoes a cold smoking process over oak wood chips.
7oz Smkd Salmn/Spnch Mss
7oz Banderillas w/Olives
ANCHOVIES: BOQUERONES: Banderillas with Green Olives Delightful banderillas anchovies and red pepper stuffed olives will become the source of your pleasure at cocktail party or any other event. The mix of tastes that provide its ingredients gives a special taste that is very nice. Allergens: GLUTEN-FREE. It contains fish and soy derivatives.
110 g Sea Urchin Roes in Brine
110g Ventresca Yellowfin Tuna
Ventresca Yellow-fin Tuna is an excellent source of protein which can make your body work more effectively. Tuna is also rich in vitamins and nutrients for a healthy diet. Contain Sugar. Gluten Free. Do not contain nuts. Do not contain egg products. Do not contain shellfish. Do not contain dairy. Non kosher. Non vegan. Non organic. Sterilized
115 gr Sardines in Olive Oil
CANNED SEAFOOD: Small Sardines in Olive Oil Sardines are one of the highest sources of essential omega-3 fatty acids on the planet, and they include many other important trace minerals and vitamins( protein, vitamin B12, selenium, phosphorus, omega-3 fats, vitamin D, calcium, vitamin B3, iodine, copper, choline) The main benefits of eating sardines are: boost of heart health, improvement of brain function, protection against cancer, reduction of inflammation, filling common nutrient deficiencies and much more! Sardines in Olive Oil can make a great addition to sauces, salads, soups, and more Contain Sugar. Gluten Free. Do not contain nuts. Do not contain egg products. Do not contain shellfish. Do not contain dairy. Non kosher. Non vegan. Non organic. Sterilized
110g Squid in OO 6/8
CANNED SEAFOOD: Small Squid in Olive Oil 6/8 The most tender and small squids are selected for this tin. There are no preservatives, additives, GMO, trans-fats, sugar or gluten added. Contain Sugar. Gluten Free. Do not contain nuts. Do not contain egg products. Contain shellfish. Do not contain dairy. Non kosher. Non vegan. Non organic. Sterilized
130g Sardines Fillets Skinless
4oz Gravadlax
110g Fillet de Anchoa
3.2-4.8oz Smoked Salmon
Deli Meats & Pate
2oz Jam Iberico Grain-Fed
2oz Iberico Bellota Acorn-Fed
Dry-cured Iberico de Bellota ham, 2 oz. / 60 grams sliced - by Fermin, Spain.
2oz Paleta Serrano Sliced
Dry cured Serrano pork shoulder, sliced - 2 oz/57 gr by Fermin, Spain. Serrano, the legendary breed of pig from Spain Serrano ham and shoulders are dry cured in the mountains of western Spain and produced exclusively from pigs born and raised in Spain. Special packing locks in freshness Keep refrigerated
3oz 5J Bellota Paleta Slc.
Dry cured Iberico de Bellota pork shoulder, sliced - 0.5 oz/42.7 gr by 5J, Spain. 100% pure Iberico breed acorn fed pork shoulder ham Pata Negra, Hand Carved Product of Spain Keep refrigerated.
Bottarga Mullet Roe
Bout Dried Mullet Roe
1.5oz 5J Pata Negra
2oz Iberico Salchichon
2oz Iberico Chorizo
1.5oz 5J Lomo Pata Negra
Condiments
370ml. Piparras Pepper
Piparras - Guindillas Basque Green Pepper in Brine is notable by its thin skin, delicate flesh, greenish yellow color and gentle flavor( not as hot as other varities). These are tupical features that give Green Pepper in Brine its obvious quality. Sugar Free. Gluten Free. Do not contain nuts Do not contain egg products Do not contain shellfish Do not contain dairy Non kosher Non vegan Non organic
36 pcs Homemade Blini
12 pcs Homemade Blini
30 French Blini
7.77 Oz Piquillo Peppers
Creme Fraiche
1.7fl oz white truffle oil
Bottarga Powder
White truffle honey
25yr Balsamico
50yr Balsamico
Tea, Jams, & Chocolate
0.25 lb Leonidas Assorted Napolitans
0.31 lb Leonidas Belgian Gianduja
0.34lb. Assorted Belgian Chocolate
Assorted Chocolate Square Box - 9 pcs by Leonidas, Belgium. Approximately 0.34 lb each Box Fresh chocolate is what Leonidas Chocolate is famous for. Only fresh butter, dairy cream and the best ingredients from all over the world are used to make Leonidas chocolate pralines. Leonidas use only cocoa butter - not vegetable fats - for both the coating and the filling of its chocolates.
0.5 Assorted Napolitains 36pc
0.5 lb Leonidas Chocolate box Gold Ballotin box
0.70 lb Sqr Box w/ Asst.
CHOCOLATE: GIFT: Square Box Assorted 0.70 lb / 318 g
0.92 lb Chocolate: Gift: Jewelery box
100g Nougat Tucanias
3.3oz Rabitos Royale Collection
Belgian Orangettes Chocolate
Gold Ballotin Gift Box
Leonidas Gift Tin
Macaroon - 12 Pcs Clear Box
Macaroon - 6 Pcs
Macaron is a unique pleasure to taste buds! It is a small round «sandwich» which melts in your mouth. Macarons by Marky`s are made-to-order and delivered by the next day, that is why they are always fresh. This small pastry has creamy filling with lots of original tastes. Macaron is a kind of light angelic delight which never leave you indifferent.
Macaroons - 12 Pcs Red Box
Rabitos Royale Collection
Chocolate chip cookies tin box
Partyware & Cookware
Caviar Server Sterling Silver
Caviar Server Petit Silver Plated - Capacity 1-2 oz. Caviar servers allow one to place crushed ice below a refined glass bowl when serving caviar. Caviar served chilled is presented in a royal manner.
2.8" Caviar Spoon - Mother of
Marky's Mother of Pearl Caviar Spoon Small Hand carved Mother of Pearl spoons, knives, forks and plates are the traditional accoutrements used to serve caviar. Mother of Pearl is essential for serving caviar because it does not affect the caviarâ€™s fragile flavor. Any other type of tableware would alter the taste of caviar and distract from its natural flavor.
Caviar Server Glass, Handmade
Handmade Glass Caviar Server, Small Size, Turkey. Caviar Serving Dishes are perfect to complete the caviar experience. This beautiful server, crafted in hand blown glass is the ideal server for both the modern individual serving look as well as for large banquet celebration. The upper glass caviar dish should be laid on top of its own bowl of crushed ice (lower dish) helping to maintaining the optimum temperature for the caviar. If too warm the taste of the caviar is ruined, if too cold the product can actually freeze spoiling the fine consistency of the eggs. Approximately 4" diameter & 3" tall