Marky's Kitchen Cahaba Heights 3134 Cahaba Heights Road
Sandwiches
- The Smash Special$12.95
NO MODIFICATIONS ACCEPTED 2 SMASH BURGERS W/ GRILLED ONIONS, CHEESE, PICKLES, ON A STEAMED BUN WITH MARKY'S SPECIAL SAUCE PLUS FRIES (2 BURGERS)
- Grilled Chicken Roll Up$11.95
Two grilled tortillas with grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, feta, and caramelized onions. Served with salsa on the side.
- The CSS$11.95
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on multi-grain bread.
- Chicken and Slaw Pita$11.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with famous slaw.
- Greek Pita$11.95
Chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, and feta cheese.
- The Lean$11.95
99% fat-free turkey, swiss cheese, and spicy mustard topped with slaw.
- The Pimento Cheese$11.95
Spicy Pimento Cheese with lettuce and and tomato on rye bread (grilled upon request)
- Truben$11.95
Grilled Turkey, swiss cheese, and spicy mustard topped with slaw on Rye.
Sides
- Slaw$3.95
Shredded cabbage, scallions, and feta
- Potato Salad$3.95
New potatoes with scallions in a light vinaigrette
- Pasta Salad$3.95
Pasta shells with tomato, basil and feta
- Rice$3.95
- Fresh Fruit$3.95
- French Fries$3.95
- Lay's Original Chips$1.50
- Large Pita Chips$6.95
- Pita Bread$1.00
Fresh Made Pita
- Side Dressing$0.75
- Side Marky's Sauce$0.75
Salads
- The Greek$10.95
Mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, pepperoncinis, calamata olives, red onions, feta, served with Zoes Potato Salad, & Zoes dressing
- Chicken Salad Trio$12.95
Scoop of chicken salad, + a scoop of pasta salad, & potato salad, on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber & pita
- Hummus Trio$12.95
Scoop of Hummus+ a scoop of pasta salad, & potato salad, on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber & pita
- Chicken Salad & Fruit$12.95
Scoop of Chicken Salad served with fresh fruit
Hot Plates
- The Special$13.95
Boneless grilled chicken with Greek Salad, Rice Pilaf and Pita
- Chicken Marinara$13.95
Orzo pasta, grilled chicken and marinara, w/ side Greek Salad
- Chicken Kabobs$13.95
2 grilled chicken and veggie kabobs, w/ side Greek Salad,
- Lean and Mean$13.95
Marky's seasoned grilled chicken, grilled onions on a bed of slaw
- The Quesadilla$13.95
Spinach & Cheese
FAMILY DINNERS
- Family Greek Grilled Chicken$49.95
5 servings of Grilled Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Greek Salad, and Pita
- Family Chicken Marinara$49.95
Orzo pasta, 5 servings of chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan
- Family Chicken Kabobs$49.95
10 Chicken kabobs, Rice Pilaf, Greek Salad, Pita
- Family Grilled Chicken Roll Up$49.95
10 Roll-Ups Dinner, Greek Salad, & Choice of Side
Tubs
- Chicken Salad Half Pint$6.95
- Chicken Salad Pint$11.95
- Chicken Salad- Quart$23.95
- Spicy Pimento Cheese - Half Pint$6.95
- Spicy Pimento Cheese - Pint$11.95
- Marinated Slaw - Pint$7.95
- Marinated Slaw - Quart$14.95
- Potato Salad - Pint$7.95
- Potato Salad - Quart$14.95
- Pasta Salad - Pint$7.95
- Pasta Salad - quart$14.95
- Rice - Pint$7.95
- Rice - Quart$14.95
- Fresh Fruit - Pint$7.95
- Fresh Fruit - Quart$14.95
- Hummus - 1/2 Pint$6.95
- Hummus - Pint$11.95
- Zoes Dressing Bottle$9.95