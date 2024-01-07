Marnanteli's Pizza & Grille 314 3rd St S
Pizzas
7" Specialty Pizzas
- 7" Alfredo Chicken$7.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 7" B-52 Bomber$8.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 7" Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 7" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 7" BBQ Chicken$7.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 7" Beef Taco$8.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 7" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$7.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 7" Chicken Bacon Ranch$7.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 7" Chicken Taco$8.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 7" Combo$7.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Everything$8.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 7" Fredin$8.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 7" Italian$7.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Meat$7.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Pesto Veggie Chicken$8.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Ring Around the Piggy$7.99
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Special$7.99
Marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushroom, italian sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Spicy$7.99
Our signature marinara sauce with capicola, pepperoni, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- 7" Veggie$7.99
Our signature marinara sauce topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
10" Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Alfredo Chicken$16.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" B-52 Bomber$17.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 10" Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 10" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$16.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 10" BBQ Chicken$16.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 10" Beef Taco$17.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 10" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$16.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$16.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 10" Chicken Taco$17.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 10" Combo$13.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Everything$17.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 10" Fredin$17.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 10" Italian$16.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Meat$16.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Pesto Veggie Chicken$17.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Ring Around the Piggy$16.99
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Special$13.99
Marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushroom, italian sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Spicy$13.99
Our signature marinara sauce with capicola, pepperoni, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Veggie$16.99
Our signature marinara sauce topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
12" Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Alfredo Chicken$19.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" B-52 Bomber$22.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 12" Bacon Cheeseburger$15.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 12" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$19.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 12" BBQ Chicken$19.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 12" Beef Taco$22.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 12" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$19.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 12" Chicken Taco$22.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 12" Combo$15.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Everything$22.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 12" Fredin$22.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 12" Italian$19.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Meat$19.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Pesto Veggie Chicken$22.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Ring Around the Piggy$19.99
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Special$15.99
Marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushroom, italian sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Spicy$15.99
Our signature marinara sauce with capicola, pepperoni, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Veggie$19.99
Our signature marinara sauce topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Alfredo Chicken$23.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" B-52 Bomber$26.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 14" Bacon Cheeseburger$18.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 14" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$23.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 14" BBQ Chicken$23.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 14" Beef Taco$26.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 14" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$23.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 14" Chicken Bacon Ranch$23.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 14" Chicken Taco$26.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 14" Combo$18.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Everything$26.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 14" Fredin$26.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 14" Italian$23.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Meat$23.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Pesto Veggie Chicken$26.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Ring Around the Piggy$23.99
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Special$18.99
Marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushroom, italian sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Spicy$18.99
Our signature marinara sauce with capicola, pepperoni, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Veggie$23.99
Our signature marinara sauce topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
16" Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Alfredo Chicken$26.99
Creamy alfredo sauce with fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" B-52 Bomber$28.99
Marinara and BBQ sauce blend with Pulled Pork, Onion, Mushroom, Blended Cheeses and topped with Jalapeno.
- 16" Bacon Cheeseburger$22.99
Marinara sauce, beef, breakfast bacon and a mozzarella & cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 16" BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$26.99
BBQ sauce base, beef, breakfast bacon, pickles & a mozzarella/cheddar jack cheese blend.
- 16" BBQ Chicken$26.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- 16" Beef Taco$28.99
Beef taco meat with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 16" Buffalo Ranch Chicken$26.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce blend, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese. Topped with purple onion.
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$26.99
A customer favorite! Chicken and bacon topped with mozzarella cheese on a creamy ranch sauce.
- 16" Chicken Taco$28.99
Seasoned chicken with a taco sauce base. Topped with tortilla chips, shredded lettuce, mixed cheese and black olives. Served with side of taco sauce and sour cream.
- 16" Combo$22.99
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, american sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Everything$28.99
Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian & American Sausage, Beef, Onion, Green Pepper, Black & Green Olive, Mushroom & Mozzarella Cheese.
- 16" Fredin$28.99
Buffalo & ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese topped with purple onion and baked cheese curds.
- 16" Italian$26.99
Our signature marinara sauce with pepperoni, salami, italian sausage, black & green olive and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Meat$26.99
Our signature marinara sauce with Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Beef, Italian & American Sausage with mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Pesto Veggie Chicken$28.99
Pesto sauce, fajita chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Ring Around the Piggy$26.99
BBQ sauce base, pulled pork, banana peppers and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Special$22.99
Marinara sauce, canadian bacon, mushroom, italian sausage & mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Spicy$22.99
Our signature marinara sauce with capicola, pepperoni, italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Veggie$26.99
Our signature marinara sauce topped with onion, green pepper, mushroom, black & green olive with mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Pizza
- 7" Cheese Pizza$5.99
Keeping it simple with crust choice, our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Cheese Pizza$9.00
Keeping it simple with crust choice, our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Cheese Pizza$11.00
Keeping it simple with crust choice, our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Cheese Pizza$13.00
Keeping it simple with crust choice, our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Keeping it simple with crust choice, our signature marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Build Your Own Pizza
- 7" 1 Topping +$5.99
Our signature marinara sauce with your crust choice, topping(s) of your choice and mozzarella cheese.
- 10" 1 Topping +$9.00
Our signature marinara sauce with your crust choice, topping(s) of your choice and mozzarella cheese.
- 12" 1 Topping +$11.00
Our signature marinara sauce with your crust choice, topping(s) of your choice and mozzarella cheese.
- 14" 1 Topping +$13.00
Our signature marinara sauce with your crust choice, topping(s) of your choice and mozzarella cheese.
- 16" 1 Topping +$15.00
Our signature marinara sauce with your crust choice, topping(s) of your choice and mozzarella cheese.
Flatbread Pizza
- Marinara Two Topping Flatbread Pizza$11.99
Our signature marinara sauce, two toppings of your choice included and mozzarella cheese. Max 4 toppings.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza$11.99
Creamy ranch sauce, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza$11.99
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- Alfredo Chicken Flatbread Pizza$11.99
Classic alfredo, fajita chicken and mozzarella cheese.
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken Flatbread Pizza$11.99
Buffalo and ranch sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella cheese and topped with purple onion.
- Tomato Basil Pesto Flatbread Pizza$11.99
Our pesto sauce, sliced tomato, mozzarella cheese and a dash of pepper.
Food Menu
Appetizers & Sides
- Garlic Cheese Toast
Served with marinara sauce.
- Breadsticks
Served with marinara sauce.
- Traditional Wings$8.99+
Tossed in one sauce only per order.
- Boneless Wings$8.99+
Tossed in one sauce only per order.
- Beef Macho Waffle Nachos$12.99
Seasoned waffle fries topped with beef taco meat, cheese, black olive, tomato and jalapeno. Served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side.
- Chicken Macho Waffle Nachos$12.99
Seasoned waffle fries topped with seasoned chicken, cheese, black olive, tomato and jalapeno. Served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side.
- Fried Pickles$9.99
Seasoned deep fried pickle spears served with Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
- Breaded Mushrooms$10.99
Delicious deep fried breaded mushrooms served with ranch on the side.
- 6pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.99
Served with 2oz. marinara sauce.
- Mini Tacos$9.99
Served with taco sauce and sour cream on the side.
- Cheese Curds$9.99
Breaded cheese curds served with ranch on the side.
- Large Waffle Fries$8.99
Crispy seasoned waffle fries.
- Large Onion Rings$7.99
Deep fried breaded onions.
- French Fries$3.99+
Crinkle cut french fries.
- Tater Tots$3.99+
- Mashed Potato$3.99+
- Broasted Potato$3.99+
- Kettle Chips$2.99+
- Coleslaw$1.99+
Burgers & Baskets
- Cowboy Burger$12.99
Piled high with BBQ sauce, American cheese, bacon and a breaded onion ring.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$11.99
A classic with melted cheese and bacon.
- Flame Thrower Burger$11.99
Fried jalapeno, cheese and buffalo sauce.
- California Burger$11.99
Miracle whip, lettuce and tomato.
- Hamburger$9.99
Delicious as is or build it your way!
- 4pc. Chicken Tenders$11.99
Breaded tenders served with side choice and dressing.
- 6pc. Breaded Chicken Wings$10.99
Formally called our "Drummies" these breaded chicken wings come with a side choice. Same item, new name.
Kid/Senior
- 6pc. Mini Corn Dogs$6.29
All in the name, 6 mini corn dogs and side choice.
- 2pc. Chicken Tenders$6.29
Breaded chicken tenders and side choice.
- 3pc. Breaded Chicken Wings$6.29
Formally named our "drummies", these breaded chicken wings come with a side choice. Same item, new name.
- KID Hamburger$6.29
Keep it simple or build it up for additional charge. Choice of side.
- Mac & Cheese$6.29
Choice of 1 breadstick or 1 garlic cheese toast.
- Large Dinner Salad & Bread Choice$8.99
A classic salad with choice of lettuce and topped with cheese, tomato and crouton. Choice of dressing and served with one breadstick.
Pasta
- Chicken Bacon Alfredo Penne$12.99
Tender penne noodles tossed with garlic fajita chicken, bacon and alfredo sauce. Served with bread choice.
- Lasagna$12.99
Classic lasagna dinner with bread choice.
- Spaghetti$12.99
House made to perfection! Spaghetti noodles topped with a delicious meat sauce. Served with bread choice.
Wraps
- Oriental Wrap$12.99
Diced chicken tenders pair well with crispy chow mein noodles, purple onion, lettuce, slivered almonds and our house made oriental dressing. Choice of side.
- Chipotle Wrap$11.99
Diced chicken breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce and a chipotle ranch sauce for the perfect kick. Choice of side.
- Buffalo Wrap$11.99
Simply perfect with diced grilled chicken, cheese, lettuce, ranch and buffalo sauce. Choice of side.
- Rancher Wrap$11.99
Ranch, bacon, lettuce and diced grilled chicken. Choice of side.
Salads & Soup
- Bowl of Soup & Bread Choice$8.99
Soup changes daily, please call the store to confirm kind. Served with crackers and bread choice.
- Bowl of Soup$4.99
Soup changes daily, please call the store to confirm the kind.
- Cup of Soup$4.49
Soup changes daily, please call the store to confirm kind.
- Bowl of Chili & Bread Choice$9.99
Our classic chili served with crackers and choice of bread.
- Bowl of Chili$5.99
Hearty bowl of our classic chili served with crackers.
- Cup of Chili$5.49
Hearty cup of our classic chili served with crackers.
- American Salad$12.99
1/3 pound beef patty, bacon, tomato and mixed cheese with your choice of lettuce and dressing.
- Chicken Taco Salad$11.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce choice, tomato, black olive and cheese. Served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side.
- Beef Taco Salad$11.99
A crispy tortilla shell filled with beef taco meat, lettuce choice, tomato, black olive and cheese. Served with sour cream and taco sauce on the side.
- Chef Salad$11.99
Lettuce choice topped with ham, turkey, black & green olive, green pepper, onion, tomato, crouton, cheese and an egg. Choice of dressing on the side.
- Oriental Salad$12.99
Diced chicken tenders on a bed of your lettuce choice and topped with crunchy chow mein noodles, purple onions and slivered almonds. Choice of dressing on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Pick your lettuce and enjoy this classic topped with grilled chicken, bacon, cheese, tomato and crouton. Choice of dressing on the side.
- Teli's Salad$10.99
A favorite! Diced grilled chicken, craisins, pecans and mozzarella cheese on a bed of your lettuce choice. Served with your favorite dressing on the side.
- Small Dinner Salad$5.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and crouton. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
- Large Dinner Salad$7.99
Lettuce, tomato, cheese and crouton. Served with choice of dressing on the side.
Subs
- Half Italian$9.99
Fresh bakery bread with salami, pepperoni, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Whole Italian$12.99
Fresh bakery bread with salami, pepperoni, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Half Combo$8.99
Fresh bakery bread with your choice of two meats, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Whole Combo$10.99
Fresh bakery bread with your choice of two meats, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Half Ham$7.99
Fresh bakery bread with ham, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Whole Ham$9.99
Fresh bakery bread with ham, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Half Turkey$7.99
Fresh bakery bread with turkey, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Whole Turkey$9.99
Fresh bakery bread with turkey, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Half Salami$7.99
Fresh bakery bread with salami, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Whole Salami$9.99
Fresh bakery bread with salami, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Half Capicola$7.99
Fresh bakery bread with capicola, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Whole Capicola$9.99
Fresh bakery bread with capicola, provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Half Cheese$5.99
Fresh bakery bread with provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
- Whole Cheese$7.99
Fresh bakery bread with provolone cheese, miracle whip, tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and Italian dressing.
Broasted Chicken
- 1 Piece Dinner$9.99
Choice of white or dark meat. Served with a side choice, coleslaw and dinner roll with butter.
- 2 Piece Dinner$10.99
White and dark meat (Mixed meat), choice of side, coleslaw and dinner roll with butter. (If specifying all white or all dark meat, additional charges apply)
- 3 Piece Dinner$11.99
White and dark meat (Mixed meat), choice of side, coleslaw and dinner roll with butter. (If specifying all white or all dark meat, additional charges apply)
- 4 Piece Dinner$12.99
White and dark meat (Mixed meat), choice of side, coleslaw and dinner roll with butter. (If specifying all white or all dark meat, additional charges apply)
- 8 Piece Bucket$15.99
Mixed meat (2 breast, 2 thigh, 2 legs and 2 wings) If specifying all white or all dark meat additional charges apply.
- 12 Piece Bucket$22.99
Mixed meat (3 breast, 3 thigh, 3 legs and 3 wings) If specifying all white or all dark meat additional charges apply.
- 16 Piece Bucket$29.99
Mixed meat (4 breast, 4 thigh, 4 legs and 4 wings) If specifying all white or all dark meat additional charges apply.
- 20 Piece Bucket$37.99
Mixed meat (5 breast, 5 thigh, 5 legs and 5 wings) If specifying all white or all dark meat additional charges apply.
Desserts
- French Silk Pie$4.49
- Carmel Brownie Cheesecake$4.49
- Cinna-Bites$6.99
- Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.49
- Colossal Cookie$4.99
Big Cookie topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
- One Gluten Free Cookie$1.79
- Two Gluten Free Cookies$2.99
- 2 Regular Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.50
- 1 Regular Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.85